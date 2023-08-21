Football legends are also dragging Prince William for failing to do his job

The biggest highlight of the past week: watching Prince William get dragged around internationally by the few remaining hairs on his bald head. William flatly refused to cut off his summer holiday to do his job as FA President and fly down to Australia and support the women’s national team, the Lionesses. Even when there was still time to change his mind, he was too stubborn and stupid to do so. He just dug in his heels and his staff has been furiously briefing every outlet about all of his (bullsh-t) reasons for being a lazy horse’s ass. Plus, the Kensington Palace bot-farm has been extremely active with their talking points, to a really obvious and unsettling degree. Meanwhile, some big figures in football have spoken out about William’s bad decision-making and laziness. Here are some quotes from retired Australian footballer Craig Foster and retired English footballer Sir Geoff Hurst.
Sir Geoff Hurst has criticised the royal family for not attending the women’s World Cup final to support England in their match against Spain. Hurst, a former professional football player for England who became the first person to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final, has now claimed that a member of the royal family should have been there to support.
When asked if he thought someone should have been there on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday, Hurst replied: “Yes, I do. I think if the royals attend the men’s game, they should definitely. It’s an English team, a World Cup tournament, a member of the royal family should definitely have gone. No argument at all about that.”
Aussie football great and social justice warrior Craig Foster has also blasted Prince William for failing to support the Matildas after the heir to the throne wished England good luck in the Women’s World Cup.
‘You are aware @KensingtonRoyal that @TheMatildas were also playing for 3rd, right?’ he wrote. ‘And that we’re one of the ‘realms’ asked to ‘cry out our allegiance’ to your old man, his heirs & successors ie you? Not much allegiance in return, clearly.’ Foster’s tweet was accompanied by a head-in-hands emoji.
The Socceroos great is co-chair of the Australian Republic Movement and is well known for pushing for the country to have its own head of state. ‘It’s embarrassing to an increasing number of Australians actually,’ he said last year when asked about King Charles holding that position. ‘And that is in part because of who Charles is. Australia is able to look at our new king and say it’s obvious to us all that we would not elect him to any position in this country.’
[From The Independent & The Daily Mail]
DRAG HIM. Foster’s point about the Matildas is great too – William could have shown support for a Commonwealth country’s team. What’s also sort of funny is that it’s clear that William is desperately trying to pull his father into it, not only by claiming that it’s against royal protocol for William to go to Australia before Charles, but by claiming that CHARLES should have flown to Australia for the Lionesses. While I think there’s an argument to be made that Charles could have shown his support personally, William is the whole-ass FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT. It’s not just about having someone royal there to support the national team, it’s about William doing his f–king job as FA President. That’s why you have football legends coming out and criticizing Peg as well. It’s about the sport and showing up for the sport, especially when William has an honorary presidency.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
oh that’s a good point about Australia. William could have traveled for the semi-final and then whichever team won, he could have watched in the final. Australia as future HOS for Australia, England as future king, HOS and president of the FA. And he could have seen the other team in the third-place match.
So basically once the semi was set as England and Australia he should have gotten his butt over there. Now maybe some were afraid that would fan the republican movement in Australia, or that there would be protests about him attending as future HOS, but at least it would have given him cover for attending the semis and staying for the final regardless.
I know this is our favorite saying on here when it comes to the royals but….how are they SO BAD at this?!?!
“ I know this is our favorite saying on here when it comes to the royals but….how are they SO BAD at this?!?!”
That is the question of the decade! The royals are stupid and their staffs are useless.
Imagine this: William, Kate, and the children book it to Australia to support the British team and all Commonwealth teams. Spain wins and William and Kate graciously congratulate the team along with congratulating William’s cousin-in-law, Queen Letizia.
While they are out there, WandK do some service oriented events promoting sports based charities.
They would have been able to 1. encourage support of women athletes, 2. tied the trip to how athletics, especially in the Early Years™️, can help children’s mental health and set them up for achieving their goals, 3. shown some international diplomacy and 4. the press would have fawned all over them.
Instead, William whiffed it. He whiffed it so hard they’ll be teaching this in colleges about how to not whiff things.
William the Whiffer is how history books will refer to him.
You suggest that William “graciously” congratulate Spain for winning? Well now, you really are going too far, @BlueNailsBetty. Even rhetorically speaking. Sure, you made some really good points in your post, but suggesting that William be “gracious” to anyone is a bridge too far. That’s it, no more wine for @BlueNailsBetty.
More fools the organisations who have a royal as a patron/president etc. William does fk all for the FA or the BAFTAs to name just two.
He’s literally the President of doing FA
What’s really irritating is that he won’t get fired. Even if the FA want to they can’t for fear of offending the Monarchy. Its so fucked up!
I think now he is POW there is an excuse for him to give up the role in other words he could be quietly fired due to increased workload and conflicting interests. The world has seen he is not up to the Jobs now
@unstrung, yep the letters F A, have always had a dual meaning for William.
Oh how the mighty are falling and falling hard. I love to see this. I love the “cry out our allegiance to your old man and to his heirs and successors ie you”. That is just icing on the cake of the hot mess this whole situation has become all because you Peg were on vacation.
Ah, I love how this is snowballing! Also, Canada is part of the Commonwealth. Really, Willnot should have shown his face and supported the Canadian players as well.
Next spin: William has too much parenting to do, and all this is Harry’s fault because there’s just so much on William’s shoulders since Harry stepped back. Blame
All while not recognizing William is the reason Harry stepped back. That family continues to play victim but never takes responsibility for their own disgraceful actions that’s caused so much hurt.
If Harry was half the resentful spare and famewhore they make him out to be, he would have hopped on a plane with Archie and gone to the match. But he didn’t. Because he’s not. Still, I would have laughed my butt off if H&M had somehow shown up at the match.
I will do extra penance for this but, oh schadenfreude. All those articles about him barely putting in 20 hours a week as an ambulance pilot? and his co-workers complaining about him using the ‘royal duties’ excuse is popping up on twitter again.
If this had been a one off people might be more forgiving, but it’s a long pattern of lazy behaviour and I hope it follows him forever.
@wanbefarmer, yes they are and I love it!
Excellent news
This is all so delicious. I am here for it.
This highlights one of the many issues with the monarchy. They (and by they I mean the British monarchy) can’t be nimble, they can’t react to history in the making, they can’t be flexible and they can’t decide whether they’re supposed to support and rally their people, or just navigate the waters of figureheads and celebrate each other via state dinners. The Prince of Wales and future king can’t step foot in a Commonwealth until the king has? Not even for history and his patronage?? Not sure of FA is considered a patronage, but whatever. But yes, come over to New York to support the new, shiny made up initiative you created.
That’s the thing that bothers me @MrsCope. He’s prez of the FA and a head of state. It’s his job to go to the game, regardless of planes and the environment. And yet, HE created this shiny made-up earthshot initiative and bc it’s his thing, he doesn’t mind planes rides and carbon emissions for something he created. It’s such high-level vanity. And to say no to going to this game? What a complete asshole. This is a man who knows it would take a Herculean act of parliament to restrict the monarchy in any way and so he just doesn’t care.
This “serious statesman” is not serious at all actually. What a complete wanker. All he had to do was go to a football game. May the dragging continue. At this point, I really wonder if that video with charlotte was pre-recorded. If he’s really just on holiday at anmer hall, there’s no reason he couldn’t have gone.
William not turning up to the semis and the finals was just inexcusable as head of the FA president (and as future heir, but let’s hope the whole things goes down in flames before that ever happens). Everyone sees through his lame ass excuses. It’s great to see his laziness being openly & universally mocked. Not having handlers in place to call this stuff out because they’re too scared he will rage at them is just self-sabatoge.
He’s either going to have the press switch targets or he’s going to try another video, this time featuring all the children raving about football.
I hope this amusing little story hangs around for a few weeks. It gives the future king yet another target for his incandescent rage after Harry, Kate and C&C.
Having Queen Letizia’s picture removed or altered from the BP is on target petty for this little man.
Wait… what’s this about Letizia?
I’m sure you’re going to read it in other stories here today, but the British press is greying out or flat out not showing the videos of Letizia celebrating and congratulating the Spanish women’s team for their win. She even congratulated the losing British team on their incredible game because she understands her job and she does actually care. These videos and pictures are not being shown in Britain.
It’s N. Korea levels of creepy.
Uhm .. wouldn’t the British press trying to erase video/images of the Spanish royals attendance and celebration have a sort of Streisand effect? I mean, we have this little thing called the internet nowadays…
The excuses are especially poor because he doesn’t have any negative stories about the Sussexes to leak today.
He actually has to shoulder this disappointment all by himself.
Of course they brought out the P word as an excuse. Those precious protocols that ebb and flow in importance and existence depending on the situation.
The fact remains he was too lazy and sexist to get his arse on a plane to support the biggest moment for British women in football since forever and the biggest moment for British football period (!) since 1966. As the President of the FA this will now and forever be not good enough and dragable for the entire time he is in that role.
he should resign imo. going was such an obvious decision and he was just like “no ❤️” someone else can be FA President and do a much better job.
In who’s world is showing up to a football game considered work? Fancy dinners, football games and fundraisers…. where do I sign up for this “job?”
No one criticized Harry for flying to Tokyo when England was in the Rugby final in 2019, and that was in the midst of the tabloids finding every reason they could to criticize Harry and Meghan. They would not have criticized William for showing up to support the women in the World Cup final.
To see KP pull out the protocol excuse is fascinating to me. It shows me that the press articles about Meghan “breaking protocol” were probably signed off by the Palace but were made to seem like it was the press pushing these stories. Anyway, it’s good to see prominent people not afraid to criticise William. He should have gone for the SF.
KP can brief all the excuses they want, it’s too late the damage is done. Most people don’t care about these made-up protocols, they can see the situation doesn’t add up.
I’m just enjoying the KP fans having their bubble burst. They really thought W was univerally loved and anyone who disagreed was a Sussex fan. This incident irrefutably proves otherwise, he is not loved and those who used to respect him are finally waking up.
William not showing up for the English soccer team was bad, but what everyone forgets it’s that the organiser of world cup are also ruled by the British royals. New Zealand and Australia were the host, and neither the king or his queen went for support. They should’ve been there since the opening ceremony, and I think that’s the real reason why the Commonwealth games are getting shafted by these other nations because their royals don’t support them. They’re seeing that the royals don’t support other nations except England, while they have to sent them money and undisputed loyalty. The Windsors are keen to have a British empire again, that they could rule from London.
Even better – according to Twitter, Workshy Willie actually voted against the World Cup being held here. Arse.
seems like going to australia to watch a championship match in a luxury box would be an extension of a holiday, but I’m just a plebeian
If the Commonwealth means anything at all to the British throne, there were four Commonwealth countries competing: England, Australia, Canada, Nigeria. I would feel fairly safe in betting that William couldn’t name all the countries of the Commonwealth to begin with. This whole mess was a totally unforced error on William’s part and is an indication of his lack of statesmanship and selfishness. But as has been pointed out, there is a pattern of William being derelict in doing his duty. He missed a Commonwealth Service to party with lads, and missed a memorial service for the Queen Mother because he was skiing to name a couple. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised he is not holidaying with Kate and the children last week. The strange story of Kate going to a music festival alone is the story that immediately preceded the debacle of William’s non-attendance at a women’s world cup.
Honestly, I couldn’t name all 56 countries in the CW, and I’m a fairly intelligent Canadian. Willie as future ruler however, has no excuse whatsoever to not learn about them and be willing to be taught by them.
What gets me is that the BM is dragging Meghan as a crass shill for getting papped wearing an antianxiety patch, while totally ignoring that Will filmed a wholeass infomercial for his floundering vanity project in a roach coach.
His entire job is to show up to things like this. Add in the fact that the World Cup was hosted by a commonwealth country … there’s no excuse for not having gone. Oh boo-hoo you have to fly to Australia to watch a world-class sporting event. Poor Willy. If he was so concerned about flying to Australia *just* for a game, he could have … I don’t know … done some other stuff to highlight a commonwealth country?
In another post, I suggested if Willnot wanted to NOT fly to Australia because *climate change something something* he could have done a fund-raiser for underprivileged kids by renting an arena and showing the game on a big screen, get some sports celebrities and players to attend, have a silent auction where they bid on autographed jerseys, balls, etc., give out soccer-related things to the kids and DONATE THE FECKING MONEY! Do something, ANYTHING, to celebrate the team YOU REPRESENT as FA President. I really have to shake my head at what a blithering idiot he is and seems to be surrounded and supported by other blithering idiots who put their collective foot in it every damn time.
That would have been awesome and something H&M would have done. It’s like William makes the exact opposite choices.
I second Kaiser statement to DRAG HIM. I hope they keep it going for the rest of the month. Hell, every-time someone mentions wank, I want people to keep pulling receipts about his life time commitment to being a do nothing. Let’s remind everyone that willy and Katie have always been and will always be lazy do nothings
Well, clearly nobody can MAKE him go, and if the king don’t care enough to make him, then what are you gonna do? Social pressure clearly isn’t working.
I note that it’s Charles (and before him, the queen) permitting him to be lazy or whatever. Clearly the highest in the land doesn’t have a problem with it, so why should anyone else? Must be nice to have a job like that, honorary president of what-the-hell-ever without doing any actual work.
This is like Christmas in August … thank you, William, for being such a dumbass. I’m enjoying this immensely.
Let’s face it, William and his people spent more time fishing about for excuses for his absence than time preparing for this event. So, I’m with you on this.
I feel like you guys have no idea how hard it is to be a prince and how hard it is to travel when you’re a prince. You have to struggle to make sure your first-class bed has 1000 thread count sheetsand the champagne you are served is actually French. You have to push a button to get more service. Once you arrive at your royal suite, the hotel may or may not have strawberries, chocolate and champagne waiting for you – it’s just a crap shoot!! When you go to see exciting games – in the Royal Box – it’s sometimes warm, and you have to pretend to be interested in the people around you. All that smiling – your face is so sore by the end of the day!
Honestly, just walk a mile in his shoes…
Lol Roo!
😂😂😂
I’m having a schadenfreude moment and good laugh over how incandescent Bulliam must be over this. HOW DARE anyone try to dictate his movements or criticize his decisions! What with being booed publicly and now this multi-day dragging that has made it into the mainstream media he must be very conscious that his subjects don’t share his high opinion of himself.
I just talked to my husband about this. He loves Geoff Hurst — particularly as Hurst played for his favorite team (West Ham) and scored a hat trick in the 1966 World Cup final for England.
So Hurst criticizing William is a big deal. In my husband’s words, Hurst “is the business.”
LMAO love that for him
Just came to say, Craig Foster is an all-round excellent human, his refugee advocacy, his football credentials, plus he is a silver fox, and I wish there had also been a photo of him attached to the article!
Just coming on here to praise Craig Foster as well .
He is a very strong Republican and when he speaks people listen .
Hopefully this mess will stir up more anti monarchy talk here in Oz .
agree with @kaiser. It’s more than just laziness. He didn’t want to support the team during the finals or even support the Commonwealth countries hosting the tournament (Australia and NZ). I’m sure he knows he was going to get dragged down for this and his advisers have told him this too esp being the future king of England, but he doesn’t care. What’s weird he would rather go to the USA which he never cared about before Harry(and Meghan) moved to California. That’s something and very personal.