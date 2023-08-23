The behind the scenes footage from Barbie’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ is delightful

Well, ask and ye shall receive. Yesterday, I mentioned that I was bummed that the SAG-AFTRA strike had deprived us of more Barbie promotion goodness, and suddenly, new behind-the-scenes footage was released. The footage shows different clips from the filming of “I’m Just Ken,” including rehearsals, the Ken chorus recording the song, Slash playing guitar, and Greta Gerwig cracking up. The montage of footage is set to Ryan Gosling singing “I’m Just Ken.” It’s definitely worth the watch.
Even “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig can’t get “Kenough” of Ryan Gosling.
The actor, who stars as Ken in the movie, had Gerwig in the throes of laughter on set while filming the “I’m Just Ken” musical sequence, as seen in new behind-the-scenes footage that was released on Monday.
The video showcases the pair cracking up while watching a playback of Gosling singing about living a life of “blond fragility,” and later bending over in laughter after the cast of Kens dance around the set during the infamous “Beach off.”
In another clip, Gerwig hilariously throws her hands to her mouth after watching Gosling furiously rip off his coat, and even Simu Liu, who also plays Ken, is seen losing it alongside Gosling during the 1950’s dance sequence.
And as if Gosling’s commitment to nailing this role wasn’t clear enough, the triple-threat’s talent is reinforced when he’s seen fully nailing his dance moves in bonus footage of him performing parts of the musical number during various rehearsals.
Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash is also seen recording his guitar part for the song, and producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt are showcased working their magic in the studio as the cast of Kens sing with passion while recording their backup vocals.
The “I’m Just Ken” sequence in the film illustrates Ken’s frustration with the dynamic between himself and Margot Robbie’s Barbie. The pair are best friends, but Ken’s feelings for Barbie go beyond that.
“I’m just Ken. Where I see love she sees a friend,” he sings. “What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan, and fight for me?”
It’s clear though that Gosling is so much more than just Ken, and he’s Kenough.
Oh, I feel the Kenergy. The music video is truly delightful. I’ve already watched it twice and am about to make Mr. Rosie watch it with me a third time. From the outside, it really looks like filming Barbie was an absolute blast. It’s also pretty great to see the cast getting along so well. Loved seeing the musicians, like Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, interspersed in there as well. While I 100% support both strikes, I do think this is a super clever way of promoting Barbie and keeping the buzz up, especially since it’s going to be available for streaming on demand starting on September 5. I do hope that we get another video – it doesn’t have to be a musical montage – of behind-the-scenes goodness from the Barbies’ side of things. Ooooh, can you imagine how much outtakes gold there must be with Kate McKinnon and the snapping the other Barbies out of the trance stuff? I need a blooper reel, stat!
There has to be a campaign run in place for Ryan, right?
Definitely. I think the general consensus is that he’s a lock for a Supporting Actor nom and that the race is between him and Robert Downey, Jr. for Oppenheimer.
Gold!
To hell with gold, I’m going with platinum baby!!!! Plus it matches Kenoughs hair!!!
This will be my go-to video for when I need to laugh uncontrollably!!!
They were ALL fabulous but Gosling, INCREDIBLE!!!!!
Thank you Rosie for delivering this masterpiece to us!!!!
I still haven’t seen the movie yet but that is cute. I also did see standing next to Ryan was Scott Evans, Chris Evans’ little brother. I’d heard he played a Ken.
I watched this 4 times it made me laugh even more th an the movie lol
Loving the kenergy.
Dang it! I might have to go see this again in the theater!
Ryan is definitely more than just Kenough.
I didn’t know he had this kind of Kenergy in him, and it really looks that a good time was had by all, even when rehearsing.
I am literally obsessed with Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of KEN. He AB-solutly
stole the movie for me. His commitment to lame thick-headedness is comic genius. I will predict a Golden Globe in the musical/comedy male lead actor category. For my money, he stole the movie, and everyone was great…I simple cannot get KENOUGH!!
I watched this yesterday after you mentioned it and it is utterly delightful. Now I just want to watch the movie a third time.
It also helps you appreciate the outstanding lyrics to the song.
Confession – I never really ‘got’ the Ryan Gosling thing. I didn’t watch the Notebook. I’d only ever seen him in Crazy Stupid Love and thought he was … fine. I only had eyes for Steve Carrell in that lol
I’d somehow got the impression that he was one of those guys who is really precious about acting and kind of up his own butt? I don’t know why I thought that. But now, I get it. I had no idea how funny he was. The Kenergy he’s giving in interviews sends me. But the thing where he knew and even quoted from America’s TedTalk sealed the deal. I’m a fan! And I’m only, what, 15 years or so late?
I agree! didnt like the Notebook especially and I’ve just never gotten the hype around him.
But he is SO GOOD in this! he fully commits to the role and it pays off – he’s hilarious. These behind the scenes videos just make me laugh bc it looks like it was such a fun set. I think it says a lot about his confidence that he was so totally into being “just Ken.”
Simu Liu is great too.
All the Kens – they all fully commit. AND THE BARBIES every one of the is GOLD! I was trying to explain the movie to my husband who hates fantasy and sci fi so he thought he might not like it.
Sames! I remember him from a terrible canadian tv show called Breaker High and I *loathed* his character, which has always coloured everything he has ever been in. I was not a fan of the Notebook and also only had eyes for Steve Carell in Crazy Stupid Love. I was sooo disappointed to see Ryan cast as Ken (especially when Glenn Powell was right there), but I adored him in Barbie. He was so so good! I loved that whole movie so much!
Oh he’s a true gem! A very gifted comedian. I highly recommend watching his SNL sketches – they’re some of my all time faves.
Oh what a fun way to start the day! Just watch that video several times!
I still have not gotten to see this movie and I’m so sad about it. Just not in a season of life where I can GO to the movies very often. I really tried, but the timing of when it came out–we had family visiting for several weeks, and then it was back to school. But you better believe I’m going to watch it streaming if I can’t get to a theater.
This is just delightful. I sometimes forget that I have freaking loved Ryan Gosling since he was on Remember the Titans. Swoon. A man with a sense of humor is just so HOT. lol.
In 2023 this looks unique. But in 1990s this was a lot of guys. The only difference is the guyliner. That makes Ken more southern California or jazzy north– think Chicago or Detroit. Gym guys would walk around like this, stop and flex.
Gah, I had forgotten all about that, mainly to preserve my sanity. Sadly, this is a true story.
PURE FREAKIN’ JOY!!!!!!!! Thank you for posting this.
YESSS 💕🙌 Perfect video to start my morning, Ken & the Kens are the best!!
Loved the movie, and am loving the continued hype – more behind the scenes videos please! Barbie 4eva.
I’m also new to enjoying Ryan Gosling movies. If you like this goofy side of him, check out The Nice Guys.
God that is such a great movie. I should rewatch it soon.
If you really want to experience Ryan Gosling’s incredible acting range watch Lars and the Real Girl and it will touch your heart and then The Believer. His talent will amaze you
SUBLIME!