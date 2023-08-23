Neo-confederate folk hero Oliver Anthony proclaims love for America’s racial diversity

Maybe you have to be too online to “get” why this story is so funny, but I’ll try to explain it. This ginger man is Oliver Anthony. A few weeks ago, he and his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” were trending all over social media. The whole thing was bought and paid for by right-wing groups who were astroturfing their new conservative folk hero, someone who would sing the kinds of songs they want, songs about welfare queens and how white men can’t catch a break in this country. Here’s the song:
As I said, this song was artificially amplified and boosted by conservative media, and there was a rush to declare Anthony their new guy, despite widespread mockery of his message:
Well, it worked – “Rich Men North of Richmond” debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart this week and every QAnon-adjacent is breathless and delirious about it. The fact that Anthony also has a racist conspiracist history is a feature, not a bug, and apparently he was pretty active in the 9/11 conspiracy community. He is the white supremacist folk hero of their dreams, correct? Well, funny story:
Promoted algorithm boosted "based" red beard hillbilly song guy was faking his accent and says diversity is our strength. pic.twitter.com/z1t39xBXHI
— Devon Stack (@Black_Pilled) August 22, 2023
Please, this is so funny. The guy playacting a racist hillbilly for profit is like “America’s best asset is our racial diversity” and what happens now? I don’t think it actually matters to his “fans.” Some of them will be mad that he’s not as racist as them, but the conservative campaign marches on.
I love how they've spent the last couple weeks insisting there's nothing racist about the neo-confederate welfare queen song but the moment the singer expresses support for a racially integrated society he gets cancelled for being woke.
— Cecil (@Capricoda) August 22, 2023
That last tweet:
It’s almost always the right that complains about cancel culture, but they are the ones who have been far more guilty of it than progressive people who are tolerant to people who are different from them.
For decades (no, actually: centuries), conservatives have cancelled anyone who did not adhere to their ‘men first/white people first/cishet people first etc’ standards. And with cancelled I don’t just mean ‘not listening to their songs’. I mean blacklisting in more recent years, but also violence and mass murder.
Examples: witch hunts, religious wars, slavery, lynching, genocide, mccarthyism, violence against transgenders etc.
It’s like one tiny example of their go-to play “accuse others of the ish we’re doing”
Election tampering and voter fraud – yup
Politicizing and weaponizing the Justice Department – yup
Being fiscally irresponsible and running up the debt – yup
Giving boatloads of public assistance to the undeserving- yup (the GOP version is tax breaks to super wealthy and bailouts, incentives to GOP donors, fossil fuel and mining companies)
Being unAmerican – yup
All of this.
I think I’m confused. I’d heard of this guy and his song but now it seems he’s been pretending this whole time? Or he’s just changed his opinions or they always were his opinions. Like I said, confused.
He watched Jason Aldean make megabucks and wanted in.
I’m guessing he’s a working musician and doesn’t live in a bubble, and thus has diverse and LGBTQ friends. LOL.
Also, he starts out complaining about his boss and shitty job, but instead of realizing that’s the whole problem right there, proceeds to blame everyone and everything else for what’s wrong in his life. Dude, your boss is a terrible and greedy person. So is almost everyone else’s. They are trying so hard to distract you from that.
I read that he comes from a decently well to do family and is just a fail son which would line up with him just doing this for the grift. The song is so stupid with the whole minors on an island line and it’s pretty rich of him to complain about a certain group of people that shouldn’t be getting welfare. I’m getting so sick of all of this manufactured anger towards everyone else but the real enemy, the capitalists. Wake up people, why do you think they are always union busting for one? No, it’s not because they give a shit about you and your life.
Aside from the sentiments, that’s a terrible song. More a chant than a song. Even the dog is bored.
Billy Bragg released a response song telling the dude to quit complaining and join a union, promoting free healthcare, and denouncing the distraction of culture wars, “Rich Men Earning North of a Million.”
Aaaand half the comments are about Billy Bragg trying to get famous. Like he wasn’t on Letterman in 1988 and has been internationally known for decades.