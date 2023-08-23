Scooter Braun is either ‘imploding’ or stepping away from daily management

The thing about this Scooter Braun situation is that I can’t stand it when Taylor Swift is right about someone. Taylor has made it clear that Braun is Snake Enemy #1, replacing Katy Perry (presumably). Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer are snake-enemies as well, but Scooter is definitely ranked above them. In 2018, Braun purchased Big Machine Record Group, which held the masters for Taylor Swift’s first six studio albums. Taylor threw a massive fit about Braun’s purchase and she weaponized her fans against Braun and Scott Borchetta, to the point where Scooter’s then-wife called out Taylor for her behavior and her fans’ behavior (the Snake Fam were calling in death threats and calling Scooter’s home).
Braun quickly managed to unload Big Machine’s catalog for a profit, then he sold his Ithaca Holdings for $1.05 billion. He is currently phasing into the position of American CEO of HYBE, all while still operating his management company SC Projects. SB Projects is/was the management home of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and more. Except that the rumor mill is churning that Braun is losing all of his pop star clients and no one knows what’s going on. Variety tried to get to the bottom of it and even they don’t know who to believe. Some highlights:
Demi Lovato is definitely out, but Bieber & Grande might not be: Bieber’s allegedly impending departure was strenuously denied by multiple sources (although Puck, which first reported the news, insists the story is accurate, as does at least one source Variety spoke with). And Grande’s exit — which, if true, would be the second time she’s parted ways with him — was strenuously denied by sources close to Braun while a rep for the singer did not respond to Variety’s requests for comment (although unnamed sources apparently confirmed the split to Billboard).
Braun is stepping back from the daily management of SB Projects: Yet some sources tell Variety that Bieber and Grande are not leaving the company, but rather Braun is continuing to step back from day-to-day management to focus on his role as CEO of HYBE America, the South Korean entertainment giant behind K-pop titans BTS, to which he sold Ithaca Holdings, the parent company for his SB Projects management business, for a whopping $1.05 billion in 2021. “All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO,” the source says. “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.” However, other sources insist that Bieber, who recently “cleaned house” and brought in a new attorney, agency and business manager, is set on leaving SB Projects.
This quote possibly came from Taylor Swift: “He’s imploding,” one source says, suggesting unsavory revelations are in the works. “It’s a different world since the pandemic. You just can’t be an asshole like that anymore.” However, another source counters, “He’s getting out of management — he has been for years. That’s the real story.”
Braun hasn’t even been involved in the daily careers of his clients in recent years: Indeed, several sources tell Variety that Braun has been only tangentially involved in the careers of even his biggest artists in recent years, with SB Projects’ longtime executives handling the demanding day-to-day work of managing major artists. Indeed, the CEO of a company valued at $11 billion presumably would not have time for such attention, even though both Bieber and Grande have been relatively inactive in recent years. Meanwhile, his first major move as CEO of HYBE America was the acquisition of Atlanta hip-hop powerhouse Quality Control, home to Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty and others, for $320 million.
Variety is also trying to make it sound suspicious that Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have been relatively quiet professionally in recent years, to which I say… the pandemic and health issues? Bieber had to cancel his tour because of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and Ariana was one of the few people taking the pandemic seriously. I mean, I don’t know. I doubt Braun was like “you guys need to go underground for a while, don’t make any new music for a few years!” That doesn’t make any sense. Anyway, if Taylor Swift was right about Braun, so be it and I’ll admit it. But to me, this sounds like a wannabe mogul who is overextended professionally and trying to transition into a less hands-on executive lifestyle. I also kind of doubt that Bieber and Braun had some kind of falling out, and if Bieber is leaving, it’s more about Bieber wanting to change his professional life overall.
Since people in the West often think that BTS are this big because some big corporation is behind them: the label became big because of BTS, not the other way around. Their label was small for a Korean entertainment company compared to the ruling Big3 companies of that time and not doing well at all until they came along.
Agree with Kaiser about Ariana and Bieber. The pandemic happened and they probably just wanted a break.
Not it get too off-track but I wish Jungkook (from BTS) wasn’t being influenced by Scooter Braun. His new English-language single Seven – while catchy – is so vapid in content and sound compared to the other BTS members’ solo projects. It seems pretty clear that Scooter is playing a role in Americanizing Jungkook’s sound and style.
It’s a cheerful song.
Despite many songs focusing on heavy topics like mental health and societal problems, BTS also had some of these from the start. Their most widely known songs fall into this category.
His solo album is not even out yet, so don’t think we can compare yet to other members who do have albums out already.
BTS has always mixed happier, light hearted songs with serious and dark songs, so I am going to trust them to not just move into happy/cheerful only 🙂
Back in 2019, some people were saying BTS had ‘sold out’ by doing Boy with Love, as it was too much ‘just pop music’.
But then they releases a full album Map of the Soul: 7 with songs that were much different again like my fave Black Swan.
Oh, agreed that there’s nothing wrong with doing cheerful music like Seven or Boy with Love — BTS’ versatility is one of the things that makes them great. I just think Scooter is not a fabulous person who doesn’t have a great track record for having an artist’s best interests at heart and I hope that Jungkook and folks he works closely with can be discerning in regard to Scooter’s influence.
BTS’s sound and lyrics were largely cultivated by RM/Namjoon (a deep thinking intellectual and literal genius) and SUGA/Yoongi (a raw and emotionally honest song writing machine). That’s why early songs were hip hop heavy tackling tough subjects.
But each member has their own tastes and vibes and we are seeing that with their solo projects. Jungkook has always been pop leaning. And he’s recently made it clear that his goal is to become the biggest pop star in the world. He doesn’t mind singing in English. He’s covered numerous English songs in the past. If Scooter can connect him with the right people to help him reach his goal, he will take it.
That said, there is no chance Scooter will ever completely take over Jungkook’s career. Bang PD won’t let that happen. Neither will his hyungs who Jungkook is deeply attached to. BTS is still his number one. He’s just on his solo journey right now while the others complete their military enlistment.
On another note, it is driving me BANANAS that the Western press are incorrectly saying that Scooter is the CEO of HYBE Corporation. He’s CEO of the US subsidiary.
Lol I can’t say I mind about Taylor being right about people (even though she lost me over the Matty Healy bs). She has a good track record. She was right about Kanye. And I can’t like Katy after her shit talking of Britney, even if she did go all in for Hillary.
Also, I saw a TikTok listing out all of Scooters clients and it’s obvious none of them are where they should be. They all had huge starts and potential, but none have reached that potential and all floundering.
I read a whole bunch of articles on this last night. Scooter is some middling no-talent manger who got lucky with Justin and he managed to score other talent because of his success with Justin. He’s worth what now? Billions? Billions he scored off these young kids — Justin, Ariana, Taylor, etc. Even if he loses his major American clients, I fear he’s going to try and take advantage of rising Asian pop stars and milk them for all their worth. I can’t stand him. Whatever is happening, I hope they all leave him. This industry is rife with people like him.
Side note. Justin Bieber needs to stay away from Lou Taylor!!!! I heard he recently hired her as his business manager. NOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Keep away Justin!!!! Lou is just like Scooter. She defrauded Britney of all her money (being her first client), and then used her to score other clients, like the Kardashians.
I do think it is significant that his three biggest stars were all child stars who were massively overworked and exploited and that he played a part in that.
Also, it has been pointed out elsewhere that he went hard on crypto and NFCs and all of that junk and he potentially encouraged his clients to invest in a damaging way.
I don’t like him. I don’t care if Taylor is sometimes problematic. Scooter monetised overworking minors. I don’t like him and I’ve thought he was exploitative ever since I read a long-form profile of Bieber when he was a kid.
I think you’re right about the crypto and NFC stuff. He convinced several clients, including Justin, to invest millions and it went bust. It’s a bad look when the guy who is supposed to be making major deals for you makes you look like a fool instead. Who knows, I’m sure there are multiple reasons why clients are backing away.
Don’t really follow Bieber, but with all the news about his illness and canceling shows, I’m not surprised that he’s looking for a new way to run his career.
One thing the Variety article did bring up is that all of this is determined by the contracts people have signed. The music industry is terrible. I hope the actors and writers strikes show that the music industry really needs to work on making conditions fair for musicians, so they aren’t trapped with people they don’t want to work with, years, after a contract was signed.
I don’t believe this narrative because if it was simply Scooter stepping away from the managing role, he would have said that from the beginning and put out a joint statement with Ariana, Bieber, and Demi.
Instead, we get Ariana, Bieber, Demi, and others all dropping him at the sametime. While the Scooter PR team is putting out comments like “he was known for taking on difficult clients”