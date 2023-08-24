TikToker: My husband and I just randomly pick a side of the bed



Angelina Murphy and her husband Skyler Johnson are a newlywed couple in Los Angeles who have documented their home renovation, gardening and lifestyle on TikTok and Instagram. They renovated their mid century modern LA home for under $50,000 and have been featured on Insider, the NY Times and even National Geographic. Nothing prepared them for going viral for their most controversial TikTok post, a seemingly low stakes admission that they randomly choose a side of the bed and that neither of them have a preference. Angelina and Skyler have since been profiled in several outlets and interviewed by ABC News, where they said that less than 1% of the thousands of commenters on their post agreed with them.

A California couple is getting plenty of feedback about one of their bedtime habits. “We do not have a regular side of the bed that we sleep on,” Angelina Murphy recently shared in a TikTok post. “Last night I slept on [one] side, and then the night before for about two or three nights in a row I slept on [the other] side.” “It’s never discussed, we just randomly pick a side where we sleep,” added Angelina, who got married to husband Skyler earlier this year. “And whenever this has come up in conversation people act like that is the craziest thing they’ve ever heard.” “But I don’t know, we just never picked a side of the bed,” she shared. “So I am bringing it to TikTok to see if it is actually as crazy as everybody says it is.” Since sharing the post earlier this month, the video has already gotten over 1 million views as well as thousands of comments, where most users shared that the found the couple’s routine strange.

[From People]

Angelina also showed the contents of their very organized bedside tables, and they are just general items that both of them can use. In ABC News’s segment they interviewed a couples counselor and a sleep expert, and both said, essentially “if it works for them that’s cool.” I have never not had a side of the bed I sleep on and I always sleep on one side of the bed even when I’m alone. I’ve had a specific side at every boyfriend’s house too. The sleep expert on ABC, Wendy Troxel, said that it must keep Angelina and Skyler on their toes as it can be disorienting to wake up on a random side of the bed. Most of us have woken up in a different house or at a hotel and had those first few seconds where we don’t realize where we are. That happened to me earlier this week! I can’t imagine living like this and waking up on a random side, but I wouldn’t take the time to tell this sweet couple that they’re wrong. It cracks me up to see people go viral and to marvel at how harsh and judgmental the Internet can be. It’s not that I wish it on anyone, I just have been dealing with it daily for so long that I find comfort in other people discovering it.