TikToker: My husband and I just randomly pick a side of the bed

Angelina Murphy and her husband Skyler Johnson are a newlywed couple in Los Angeles who have documented their home renovation, gardening and lifestyle on TikTok and Instagram. They renovated their mid century modern LA home for under $50,000 and have been featured on Insider, the NY Times and even National Geographic. Nothing prepared them for going viral for their most controversial TikTok post, a seemingly low stakes admission that they randomly choose a side of the bed and that neither of them have a preference. Angelina and Skyler have since been profiled in several outlets and interviewed by ABC News, where they said that less than 1% of the thousands of commenters on their post agreed with them.
A California couple is getting plenty of feedback about one of their bedtime habits.
“We do not have a regular side of the bed that we sleep on,” Angelina Murphy recently shared in a TikTok post. “Last night I slept on [one] side, and then the night before for about two or three nights in a row I slept on [the other] side.”
“It’s never discussed, we just randomly pick a side where we sleep,” added Angelina, who got married to husband Skyler earlier this year. “And whenever this has come up in conversation people act like that is the craziest thing they’ve ever heard.”
“But I don’t know, we just never picked a side of the bed,” she shared. “So I am bringing it to TikTok to see if it is actually as crazy as everybody says it is.”
Since sharing the post earlier this month, the video has already gotten over 1 million views as well as thousands of comments, where most users shared that the found the couple’s routine strange.
Angelina also showed the contents of their very organized bedside tables, and they are just general items that both of them can use. In ABC News’s segment they interviewed a couples counselor and a sleep expert, and both said, essentially “if it works for them that’s cool.” I have never not had a side of the bed I sleep on and I always sleep on one side of the bed even when I’m alone. I’ve had a specific side at every boyfriend’s house too. The sleep expert on ABC, Wendy Troxel, said that it must keep Angelina and Skyler on their toes as it can be disorienting to wake up on a random side of the bed. Most of us have woken up in a different house or at a hotel and had those first few seconds where we don’t realize where we are. That happened to me earlier this week! I can’t imagine living like this and waking up on a random side, but I wouldn’t take the time to tell this sweet couple that they’re wrong. It cracks me up to see people go viral and to marvel at how harsh and judgmental the Internet can be. It’s not that I wish it on anyone, I just have been dealing with it daily for so long that I find comfort in other people discovering it.
Noooooooo! These people are savages.
😄😄😄😄😄😄 Not only do we have a regular side of the bed at home, but I regularly travel alone for work and I find myself sticking to one side of the bed every place I go. The weird thing is that it’s not always the same side of the bed that I have at home, but once I’ve picked a side in whatever hotel room. I always stick to that same side.
This is silly. I’ve had relationships where we had sides, and also ones where it didn’t matter.
And I’ve woken up and not known where I was, but it wasn’t about the side of the bed. More like either I really believed whatever dream I was having, I’d just moved, I was in a hotel… or the one time I was staying with a friend and legit thought I was in a hotel because her guest room was so nice! LOL.
I saw the headline of this post and I just thought, “what sociopaths!” 🤣🤣🤣
I mean obviously if it works for them then whatever, but I always sleep on my side (its the left side of the bed for those wondering.) Even when my husband isn’t home I sleep on the left side.
and okay FINE here’s where I admit he sleeps on the couch 75% of the time and the chocolate lab sleeps on his side and I sleep on my side. (he just falls asleep watching TV most nights lol, its not bc of a fight or anything.)
My parents weird me out bc at home they sleep on their specific sides (my mom also sleeps on the left, not sure if that’s where I got it from) but at my house they swap sides and my mom sleeps on the right. Pick a side woman!!!!!
No, that’s strange. Just thinking about it right now, I’ve realized that when my husband and I are in a different bed, I almost always pick the side of the bed that’s closest to the door.
Been married 27 years. I’m always on the side closest to the bathroom so it varies when we travel or depending where we live.
What kind of anarchy and chaos is this?!
I mean…maybe if they have the exact same set up on each nightstand? I have a routine that involves my phone charger, my glasses, the remote for the lights, my kindle, etc. and I guess if I really think about it my “side” (I live alone) is more about where all that stuff is? I find this weird though – do they not like routine?!
Count me in the weirdos club. I’ve been married 23 years, and for the first several years, it was a free-for-all! And even since we established our own sides, we’ve switched back and forth several times, depending on kid duties, work schedules, etc.
Both my husband and I are very faithful to our ruts, but that’s one area where we’re not fussed.
People sweat and drool when they sleep. I cannot get comfortable knowing that I might be lying in someone’s dried sweat.
My husband and I tried switching when we moved into a new house a few years ago. We got in bed that first night, laid there for a few minutes, and I just couldn’t take it. It felt wrong on a molecular level. Switched back then and there, and never tried to mess with it since then!