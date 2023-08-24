Leo DiCaprio was seen out on an ice-cream date with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio has been “single” since he dumped Camilla Morrone on or around her 25th birthday last year. He was with Camilla for more than four years, and in that time, the dating landscape changed. Not only that, but everyone knows about Leo’s dating rules and everyone started clowning on him for dumping every woman on her 25th birthday. Leo has spent the past year trying to switch up his image by dating women and being seen with women who are over the age of 25. I still have no idea how serious the Gigi Hadid situation was, and I still sort of believe he was dealing with Neelam Gill in some way. Both women are 28 years old. Well, it looks like Leo is done with them, because he made a point of being seen with Vittoria Ceretti this week in Santa Barbara.

Leonardo DiCaprio is always in good company. The “Revenant” actor was seen grabbing a sweet treat with model Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Tuesday. The two seemed to be in good spirits as they cooled off from the summer sun while stopping for ice cream and iced coffee. Per usual, DiCaprio, 48, tried to stay under the radar in a camo baseball hat, black sunglasses and a blue face mask. However, he ditched his usual all-black ensemble for a white T-shirt and brown cargo shorts, which he paired with gray and red sneakers. Meanwhile, the Italian beauty, 25, donned a pair of black athletic shorts and a tight black T-shirt, which she covered up with a white long-sleeve crew neck. Ceretti, who wore her hair down in loose waves, added a pop of color with a blue purse and pale green running shoes. The two appeared deep in conversation as they walked out of the ice cream parlor while finishing their sweets. While Ceretti opted for a cone, DiCaprio was seen taking an iced latte for the road. As they left the shop, Ceretti and DiCaprio were surrounded by other people. However, it’s unclear if they were their friends or bystanders. After the pit stop, the Oscar winner — who walked a few paces in front of the brunette bombshell to throw away some soiled napkins — and Ceretti made their way to a black vehicle in the parking lot.

[From Page Six]

You can see some photos below and at Page Six. The vibe I’m getting is that this was a date, even though they have zero chemistry together. But that’s how it usually is with Leo – this is back to regular programming for him, and he’s showing us that he’s got a girlfriend now.

I actually hope Vittoria is his new girlfriend because from what little I know about her, she seems cool. She was one of the first models to slam Lily-Rose Depp for her stupid comments about nepotism, and Vittoria’s statement gave space for a lot of other models (none of them nepo-babies) to speak up. Interestingly enough, there’s another piece of gossip here – Vittoria was a young bride, and she only announced her split from her husband Matteo Milleri in June. Hm!

