Leo DiCaprio was seen out on an ice-cream date with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio has been “single” since he dumped Camilla Morrone on or around her 25th birthday last year. He was with Camilla for more than four years, and in that time, the dating landscape changed. Not only that, but everyone knows about Leo’s dating rules and everyone started clowning on him for dumping every woman on her 25th birthday. Leo has spent the past year trying to switch up his image by dating women and being seen with women who are over the age of 25. I still have no idea how serious the Gigi Hadid situation was, and I still sort of believe he was dealing with Neelam Gill in some way. Both women are 28 years old. Well, it looks like Leo is done with them, because he made a point of being seen with Vittoria Ceretti this week in Santa Barbara.

Leonardo DiCaprio is always in good company. The “Revenant” actor was seen grabbing a sweet treat with model Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Tuesday. The two seemed to be in good spirits as they cooled off from the summer sun while stopping for ice cream and iced coffee.

Per usual, DiCaprio, 48, tried to stay under the radar in a camo baseball hat, black sunglasses and a blue face mask. However, he ditched his usual all-black ensemble for a white T-shirt and brown cargo shorts, which he paired with gray and red sneakers.

Meanwhile, the Italian beauty, 25, donned a pair of black athletic shorts and a tight black T-shirt, which she covered up with a white long-sleeve crew neck. Ceretti, who wore her hair down in loose waves, added a pop of color with a blue purse and pale green running shoes.

The two appeared deep in conversation as they walked out of the ice cream parlor while finishing their sweets. While Ceretti opted for a cone, DiCaprio was seen taking an iced latte for the road. As they left the shop, Ceretti and DiCaprio were surrounded by other people. However, it’s unclear if they were their friends or bystanders. After the pit stop, the Oscar winner — who walked a few paces in front of the brunette bombshell to throw away some soiled napkins — and Ceretti made their way to a black vehicle in the parking lot.

[From Page Six]

You can see some photos below and at Page Six. The vibe I’m getting is that this was a date, even though they have zero chemistry together. But that’s how it usually is with Leo – this is back to regular programming for him, and he’s showing us that he’s got a girlfriend now.

I actually hope Vittoria is his new girlfriend because from what little I know about her, she seems cool. She was one of the first models to slam Lily-Rose Depp for her stupid comments about nepotism, and Vittoria’s statement gave space for a lot of other models (none of them nepo-babies) to speak up. Interestingly enough, there’s another piece of gossip here – Vittoria was a young bride, and she only announced her split from her husband Matteo Milleri in June. Hm!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

16 Responses to “Leo DiCaprio was seen out on an ice-cream date with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti”

  1. Polly says:
    August 24, 2023 at 10:25 am

    WHY, Vittoria, WHYYYYYYYY???

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      August 24, 2023 at 11:45 am

      Right??? Her face is so amazing, you can’t look away. Why waste it on Limp Noodle??
      Leo is an amazing actor, I truly love him in everything he does. But as a guy I have never seen him have chemistry with anyone ever. Someone correct me if I’m wrong (with convincing evidence). He gives off a very asexual vibe.

      Reply
  2. Libra says:
    August 24, 2023 at 10:26 am

    She doesn’t fit the job description, still being legally married even though separated. He likes them young with minimal baggage.

    Reply
    • FreedomCrab says:
      August 24, 2023 at 11:58 am

      Having never made the effort to sit and listen to him speak, I can only assume he is an imbecile and incapable of holding a conversation with anyone who has had actual life experience. And, he is deeply incurious.

      Reply
  3. Bettyrose says:
    August 24, 2023 at 10:29 am

    Dating in the 25-28 range could really improve his image. 🙄

    Reply
  4. Shells_Bells says:
    August 24, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Ugh… He’s so predictable What could they possibly have to talk about?

    But, I would love to peek inside his brain to see what he’s thinking and why he’s so repulsed by women over 30.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      August 24, 2023 at 10:37 am

      Typical midlife crisis I guess.

      You know what I find interesting? He seem to have a genuine, deep friendship with the age appropriate Kate Winslet. I know she’s on her third marriage now, but I wonder why those two never happened.

      Reply
      • It Really Is You, Not Me says:
        August 24, 2023 at 11:02 am

        @Snuffles. I recently saw a collection of photos of Kate Winslet and Leo DiCaprio together. And in everyone she was looking at him With an adoring look on her face but he was looking wY from her. It made me think that there’s an attraction there at least on her side.

    • DK says:
      August 24, 2023 at 10:37 am

      My hot take: women over 30 have enough life experience and self respect to realize he’s too much of a jerk to date, he hasn’t been hot in decades, and they don’t need a shelf-life dating experience to feel good about themselves.

      I bet he couldn’t get a hot model over 30 (or anyone else interesting over 30) to date him, and that’s why he only dates women who are barely adults.

      Reply
      • Gabby says:
        August 24, 2023 at 10:46 am

        Bingo! Plus [most] women over 30 have sexual experience. My guess is that he is lacking in that department somehow.

      • SarahCS says:
        August 24, 2023 at 11:58 am

        There also seems to often be a case of arrested development with people who find fame young, they get stuck at that age in certain ways. I don’t think he’s ever had to mature and do the work on himself to be a good partner in a genuine loving relationship. He just surrounds himself with his hangers on and women who go along for the ride.

  5. Eurydice says:
    August 24, 2023 at 10:37 am

    My first thought about “ice cream date” was – where are they going next, Legoland?

    Reply
  6. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    August 24, 2023 at 11:04 am

    Hes really mixing it up by going for brunettes.

    Reply
  7. ⁷Tree says:
    August 24, 2023 at 11:27 am

    This might be the one. They have similar face shapes. If the background is compatible she just might stick around. However at this point would she want him. He seems like a lot of work.

    Reply
  8. Rita says:
    August 24, 2023 at 11:29 am

    She looks so much like a younger version of HIMSELF!!!…

    Reply

