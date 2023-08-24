Taylor Swift won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime show because she’s focused on her tour

This summer, the economy has been fueled by two women: Barbie and Taylor Swift. Barbie is crushing all of her box office competition, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a $2.2 billion juggernaut, spreading economic boosts to every city on the tour schedule. I would also argue that Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour has been a huge economic boost, but this post is about Tay-tay. Time Magazine did an interesting analysis of why the Eras Tour has been Taylor’s most successful tours yet, and she already had a great touring history.
While there’s much to say about the music, costumes, and production, the impact of the Eras Tour is starkly reflected in the numbers: a projected gross of $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone, and hundreds of millions of streams, reaching a nearly 80% spike in those listening to her music catalog in the weeks after the tour kicked off.
Swift’s tour is in a league of its own, even among legendary groups like the Rolling Stones who have been touring for decades, other major touring artists like Harry Styles and Beyoncé and contemporaries like Adele with sold-out Las Vegas residencies, as the singer-songwriter brings her mega tour directly to her dedicated fans in various cities for multiple nights.
The reasons behind the Eras Tour’s unmatched success are many. Nora Princiotti, staff writer at The Ringer and co-host of the podcast of Every Single Album: Taylor Swift, attributes part of the tour’s success to the sheer depth and popularity of Swift’s music catalog. “I don’t know that anybody envisioned a tour of this scale ever happening. She can go three and a half hours and just hit after hit after hit,” says Princiotti.
There’s also the timing: The tour has become the perfect outing for concert-goers itching for a post-pandemic live music immersive experience. “We are in an experience economy where people crave going out and participating in social events,” says Alice Enders, a music industry analyst at Enders Analysis and a former senior economist at the World Trade Organization. “It’s no surprise that people are flocking to this Eras Tour experience in what is increasingly an otherwise digital environment we live in.”
The thing about extremely-online people craving irl experiences is that Taylor gives them BOTH. Taylor gives her online Snake Fam enough content to fuel and engage with a billion internet rumors, memes, videos and conspiracies. Then those same people go to the concerts and make friends and share friendship bracelets. Meanwhile, Taylor is literally too big for the Super Bowl Halftime Show:
Taylor Swift has turned down the chance to perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Las Vegas because she is simply too ‘busy’ with her current Eras world tour. The 33-year-old singer, who will play several shows at Foro Sol in Mexico this week, has been touring the United States since March of this year but is ‘in no rush’ to do the legendary musical performance that usually lasts between 12 and 15 minutes.
Taylor doesn’t believe that performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in Sin City would be ‘a defining moment for her right now’ and is very much focused on other projects.
A source close to the Shake It Off hitmaker exclusively tells DailyMail.com: ‘Taylor is busy with her current tour, she has zero time to prepare a Super Bowl show, she will do it eventually, but she is in no rush at all to do it in Vegas or do it in the next couple of years. She knows she is at her peak in her career and each move from this point on is as important as the next. Working on her current tour and recording her old music and working on new music and living life are taking up the majority of her time.’
The insider continued: ‘The Super Bowl will be a nice thing to do someday but it is not a defining moment for her right now. She knows she has all the time in the world, and she always reminds her team that Madonna was 53 when she finally did the show herself, so timing is everything. Taylor is well aware of how she wants her career to develop and will do things her way and her way only and will not rush into something she doesn’t want to do just to do it and that includes the Super Bowl.’
Real talk: for years, Taylor Swift avoided the Halftime discussions because she’s sponsored by Coke, and the Halftime show’s longtime sponsor was Pepsi. Now Pepsi is out and Apple is sponsoring the Halftime show… so that’s why there’s speculation that there’s new interest in Taylor. But I think the rest of it is correct, Taylor’s simply too busy right now and she knows that she’ll be asked again.
Here are some pics of Taylor at Jack Antonoff’s wedding last weekend:
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
If I were the NFL I’d honestly be wary of having her play the Super Bowl. Knowing her fans, they’d buy up all the tickets and the stands would be half empty for good chunks of the game.
I have a friend who is pretty senior at the NFL. Super Bowl tickets aren’t sold like regular concert tickets. There’s no way her fans would be able to buy them all up. They are nearly impossible to score unless you have an in or have five figures to drop on a single ticket.
Something nice. She looked beautiful at the wedding- relaxed and happy. Love that dress. I will still never ever be a fan though.
I don’t think they asked her. Early in her career she would’ve been perfect. The way this reads, its her people just wanting to be apart of the story and shake off some of that bad press.
I bet they would have wanted her – at this point, I bet Taylor could bring even more viewers than a typical Superbowl, and that’s saying something about her current power.
In other words, the Superbowl needs her more than she needs it right now.
That said, waiting until she’s no longer at the top of her game, or waiting a few decades until she’d be able to use the Halftime Show to introduce a new generation of fans to her music (a la performances by Snoop, Dr. Dre & Eminem; or Missy Elliott, etc. in recent years) and reignite interest in her once it’s started to wane, is a smart move on her part.
Why in the world would she? That’s not her audience. She certainly doesn’t need exposure – let alone pay for it. It’s silly. Now, from the NFL and broadcasting side – of course they want her. The ad spend would be nuts.
The halftime show sounds like a pain, honestly. They don’t even pay the artists anymore – despite how much money is being made hand over fist – and rehearsal time is scant. It’s 12 minutes (with 90 seconds on either end to set/break down the stage) and you’re expected to roll out the hits.
Prince did the best halftime set of all time, and was also one of the last artists to be paid for his work. He wouldn’t have done it otherwise. Madonna’s show was also amazing. She said she got ONE rehearsal on the actual field. It all came off perfectly, but it sounds incredibly stressful. I wouldn’t be in a rush to do it either. Taylor sells out everywhere she goes so it’s not like she needs the publicity.
I forgot about the no pay. Yeah Taylor’s not doing it. Lol.
Is she wearing white at someone else’s wedding?
No-it’s pale blue.
She doesn’t need the exposure and her sales are spectacular. Halftime performers don’t get paid directly, so she can definitely pass it up and let someone else have it.
Is she wearing white or white-ish to someone else’s wedding? That’s so Waity Katy of her.
No Taylor wore light blue, Lana Del Ray wore white though (with I think a little pink on the dress) and got slammed for it.
I read an article that it was rumored to now be Miley Cyrus doing the halftime show. Ugh…I hope not. Why in the world have they not asked Pink yet? She has the perfect acrobatic style show for this event.
Pink went on record years ago saying she wouldn’t do it even if offered because “everyone gets persecuted” for it. She said she’d probably take a knee and get carried out lol. She also said that it should go to WOC performers primarily, due to the racist institution that is the NFL.
Great question. I have seen Pink live and she is amazing. She also has the song catalogue for it.
Do Taylor Swift fans call themselves the Snake Fam? I thought they were Swifties?
I like that she’s just focused on her priorities, doesn’t feel the need to jump through hoops to be a supporting act for someone else’s event.
Especially if the NFL (an organization that is NOT hurting for money) isn’t willing to PAY artists to perform? Yeah, no. She’s got her own success going on, doesn’t need to deal with them.