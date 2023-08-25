Princess Charlene deleted her Instagram, or was it deleted on her behalf?

Earlier this week, there was some German and French tabloid reporting about a Grimaldi marriage. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have been married for twelve chaotic years, none of which seemed particularly happy. The thing is, every time there was a report of Charlene’s escape attempts or her deep unhappiness in the marriage, the Prince’s Palace shut down those reports swiftly. This week, the European tabloids reported that Charlene is living in Switzerland, that she only returns to Monaco for ceremonial events, that she only sees her husband “by appointment,” and that Charlene and Albert share custody of their children. We have not heard one peep from The Prince’s Palace. No one has rushed out to debunk these rumors, Albert hasn’t given a huffy interview to People Mag, nothing. And now this: Charlene has deleted her Instagram account.

Princess Charlene of Monaco is logging offline. On Thursday, the princess’ personal Instagram account disappeared from the platform, apparently having been deactivated or deleted. Princess Charlene, 45, previously ran the handle @hshprincesscharlene, which Hello! reports had 462,000 followers. The royal posted a mix of personal and professional news on the page, from recaps of royal work to sweet updates about her 8-year-old twins Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, whom she shares with husband Prince Albert.

While Charlene’s personal profile has gone dark, her Fondation Princesse Charlène de Monaco account is still accessible. Princess Charlene’s charity is dedicated to ending drowning by raising public awareness about the dangers of water, teaching children to swim and instilling the values of sport in the next generation. It’s a natural fit for the former Olympic swimmer, who competed for South Africa (where she grew up) at the 2000 Sydney Summer Games — the same year she met Prince Albert.

Though Princess Charlene used her handle less and less in recent months, the official Prince’s Palace of Monaco Instagram page has been increasingly active. Courtiers keep followers looped with the latest happenings from the Monegasque royal family, including the activities of Albert’s sisters Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie.

[From People]

For those of us long-time Charlene followers, we know this is not the first time there’s been some bullsh-t around her Instagram. When she was in South Africa throughout much of 2021, recovering from her ENT infection, Charlene communicated through her IG, and it was clear that she had control over her personal account and she wasn’t running things through her husband’s office. That changed towards the end of her stay in South Africa – they must have changed her password or something, and by the time she went into a treatment facility in Switzerland in late 2021, it felt like Charlene had completely lost control of her account. I’m just saying, I wonder if this is less “Charlene deleted her account” and more “the palace deleted Charlene’s account to silence her about the separation.” I don’t know though, it’s just a theory.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Princess Charlene deleted her Instagram, or was it deleted on her behalf?”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    August 25, 2023 at 8:07 am

    I suspect this was part of the new agreement. The Palace opened an instagram account last year. I think that was done in anticipation of her account being deleted at some point.

    Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 25, 2023 at 8:09 am

    Albert had her abducted and forced her to marry him. If he were not a guy pretending to be a prince, he would be in prison. Instead it seems like she is most of the time. This is the saddest situation in European royalty–and that’s saying something.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    August 25, 2023 at 8:10 am

    She is a hostage. They use the children to keep her under control. I think when she went home to Africa she was escaping. She may have had surgery there but I believe she was trying to stay there but he used the children to get her back. This is all kinds of f cked up. I hope she is able when the children reach adulthood to finally be free.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      August 25, 2023 at 8:57 am

      I don’t get why Albert insists so much on a sham marriage, to the point where she is a shell of a human. Why not divorce and set her free? Unlike Peg of England, Albert does not have any kind of family man reputation. His whole family is scandal-prone and quite trashy.

      Reply
  4. Lia says:
    August 25, 2023 at 8:11 am

    I have seen pictures of her, Albert and the children on vacation. It didn’t look like their “relationship” is going to change much as it already is.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment