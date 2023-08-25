Barbie is getting an iMax release in September with new footage



You know what they say: Go big or go [dojo mojo casa] home. A full two months after its release, Barbie will finally hit that big, big IMAX screen. Beginning on September 22, Barbie will be released in IMAX theaters for a one-week limited engagement. (Somewhere, Tom Cruise just woke up in a sweat after hearing “only one week in IMAX.”) Why should you consider seeing it? Because there will also be new footage! Let’s call this Barbie: Image Maximum (Greta’s Version).

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Wednesday that the blockbuster, starring Margot Robbie, will be released in IMAX theaters for a one-week limited engagement beginning Sept. 22. This version of the film will include brand-new footage chosen by director Greta Gerwig. In a statement, Gerwig, 40, said that audience enthusiasm for Barbie around the globe since its release in July “has been overwhelming, humbling, and deeply moving.” “So many Barbie fans went on this journey with us, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting the film and sharing their Barbie experience in theaters, across social media, and out in the world,” she said. “We made Barbie for the big screen, so it’s an even bigger thrill to be able to bring it to IMAX, the biggest screen of all,” said Gerwig. “And as a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy.” Barbie did not initially play in most IMAX theaters across the U.S. after it opened the same day as Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer, creating the fan-driven ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon. Oppenheimer shattered several records for IMAX attendance.

[From People]

I have been wanting to see Barbie a second time and it’s been quite a while since I saw a movie in IMAX, so I’m thinking about maybe getting some girlfriends together and making an evening out of it. Is IMAX worth the hype? I’m a simple creature when it comes to watching movies. I am intrigued about the bonus footage, though. Apparently, it’s going to be post-credits footage, which can be anything from outtakes to deleted scenes. It could even be something that explains this picture of Patriarchy Ken and Weird Barbie. Are new bonus post-credit scenes enough to entice people to buy a movie ticket? Hopefully, whatever it is will also be included in the digital or DVD editions (yup, I’m an elder millennial and still reference DVDs as a thing) so everyone gets to eventually see it. Well, as long as it’s not the fart opera. I think we’re all in agreement that that one can stay in the vault.