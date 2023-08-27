Mail: Duchess Meghan will officially relaunch her Instagram this week

If I was any kind of celebrity or any kind of influencer/hustler, I would choose to cash in on Instagram spon-con constantly. Like, be for real – if someone offered you $500K to tell your followers to drink some tummy tea or wear a certain label, you totally would. I totally would. The truly elite can name their price when it comes to Instagram sponsored-content and I would really love to know what kind of money, say, Serena Williams makes for shilling beer or travel companies or what have you. Anyway, the Mail on Sunday is all abuzz yet again with the claim that the Duchess of Sussex will officially rejoin Instagram. Supposedly, it’s happening in the next week or two. The Mail also says that Meghan will soon cash in with spon-con.
Meghan is reportedly getting ready to ‘re-launch’ herself on Instagram and experts predict she could make a million dollars per post. The duchess, whose last account with husband Prince Harry, @sussexroyal, had 9.4 million followers before it was deactivated in 2020 when the couple quit being senior Royals, is said to be behind a new account named @meghan.
Decorated with a picture of pink peonies, reportedly Meghan’s favourite flowers, a source close to her team this week confirmed: ‘Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.’
The account is already followed by several of Meghan’s friends including activist Mandana Dayani, who served as president of Archewell, the Sussexes’ media and philanthropic company, until last December.
A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram.’
The duchess’s ‘new’ account already has 76,000 followers and experts say it could prove a huge boost to her finances. Eric Schiffer, a social media expert who advises the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, ex-Disney actress Bella Thorne and cast members from the US version of Dragons’ Den, said: ‘I don’t think Meghan coming back to Instagram will surprise anyone. She has a new talent manager and this is the next logical step. I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1million (£790,000) and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.
‘She has to be careful, as a duchess, to avoid being seen to be hawking every product under the sun. She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs.’
You can see the @meghan profile here (there’s nothing up but the peonies). I mean, maybe that is her. The fact that Mandana Dayani is already following the account feels notable too, like maybe it really is Meghan. Anyway, I truly hope she comes back to Instagram and I hope she and Harry update their communications strategy. If this is the first step towards that, hurray! As for the payday… like, Meghan has already left so much money on the table. She could have “cashed in” in a million different ways already. I suspect that if and when she returns to IG, it will be to push charities and the work of Archewell, not tummy teas and anxiety stickers. (Update: omg, you guys are right, those are NOT peonies!!)
Wait, I thought Hollywood was shunning them and that they’re pariahs, lol. Now everyone in Hollywood is waiting with to see and she could be the most followed person on Instagram. The Mail and media need content badly but hate the fact they don’t have access to her. It’s funny have they want to fail but they won’t because they won’t stop stalking and obsessing over them.
If she does, the tabloids will comment and publish multiple stories on every single post, driving a huge volumes of views even if they take a negative spin. I’d love for Madame Duchess to be making money off their obsession as opposed to just being the subject being disparaged by dozens of nonsense articles a week.
I’m honestly torn about a potential Instagram page. She should live her life and enjoy social media again but you have an obsessed group of people and a whole media literally oceans away who need content and will attack her for every post. She’s done a good job of slowly diminishing the Meghan hate market but it’s just annoying. I’m annoyed and I can only imagine how she feels.
Brit- I understand your thoughts here for sure, but maybe she feels like they obsess over every little thing she does anyway, why not use that to her advantage and make money or increase awareness for her charitable causes?
I don’t know. Maybe I’ll finally join Instagram, lol. And the girl has great taste: peonies are my favorite flower too. They look like swan feathers.
Those flowers on the @meghan profile don’t look like peonies. Maybe it’s not her.
Just clicked the link. You’re right. Those aren’t peonies at all. Could be her, maybe it’s not. Either way, I doubt the Fail has any insight or scoop into what she’s doing, thinking, planning, stanning, nada.
You’re right, the flowers look like dahlias. Oh, Daily Fail, you can’t get anything right.
Yep. The flowers are definitely dahlias.
Yup! Peonies have rounded petals. Dahlias have pointed petals like that.
Definitely dahlias. Peonies resemble very full English style roses.
Isn’t there a brief moment in the H&M doc where Meghan appears to be in the garden at sunset, remarks about the kids being asleep, and is holding some cut flowers? Were those peonies? Maybe that’s where the “reportedly” her favorite flowers is from.
I dunno, do we think she would call her IG meghan, or would the name be more creative or subject specific? And even though it would be great to have some kind of regular communication, be it via an Insta site or Archewell newsletter, don’t know that she’d start it now, when the IG documentary is set to drop on Netflix, and the games to begin shortly after.
Co-signing: Def NOT peonies; look like dahlias. Yet another timely reminder that these people who write such claptrap aren’t at all interested in getting ANY of the details right. Inaccuracy is their specialty— along with outright lies. Grmmph.
100% dhalias https://www.dutchgrown.com/blogs/the-dutchgrown-blog/growing-guide-how-to-grow-dahlias
Well I am following… just in case. So excited to see this, and I agree with you they really need to improve their communication strategy. Hopefully this is the first step. I wonder if it will launch just before Invictus?
Anyone who knows anything abt H&M and also know anything abt media/communication/PR/publicity, would know that there’s no way on god’s green earth that M would launch any project on the eve of Invictus.
Therell be zip, zilch, nada, nothing, before, during or immediately after her husband’ big global event.
Heart of Invictus opens on Netflix Aug 30…….3 days from now. The USO is hvng a special, by-invitation-only screening tmrw night, Aug 28 in San Diego and I hv a sneaky feeling the Sussexes will be there; H will be with Wellchild in London on Sept 7; then to Germany for IG Opening Ceremony on Sept 9.
The Invictus Games are Sept 9-16 and M must still be busy with the final touches on her feature production for the Games Closing Ceremony on the 16th. And BTW, H’s birthday is the 15th and I strongly believe his entire nuclear family and some of their inner circle will be there to celebrate it with him.
So why would M, who everyone knows is a loving, supportive, loud-and-proud-of-her-husband kind of wife, launch any project of her own during this period?
Only the sick twisted freaks on Shidthole island and their satellite pockets of shidt in other places.
🙌 Well said!!
@Kingston: You’re right. She’s not relaunching anything this week or next week with the new docuseries coming out this week and the anniversary of the Queen’s death, the Wellchild Awards and IG starting next week. If anything is going to happen and I have my doubts about this, it will be Archewell opening an account.
Well, one reason to do it now-ish could be to bring even more attention to Invictus. Meghan’s potential audience likely includes lots of people who don’t even know about the Invictus games. IF she launches something like this, it could very much be cooperative, supportive, and expansive. Really, the BRF is the only one I know of that seems to view two family members doing good things during a particular time period as somehow being a hostile act. Most of us are capable of celebrating multiple things simultaneously — and even adapting multiple celebrations to bring more joy, more pride, and even more unity to everyone involved.
I don’t know — or care — one way or another. I’m just standing up for the idea that complementary timing could be a win-win.
Yeah, Im like @blythe. I figured if she relaunched during invictus games it would be to spotlight the athletes and the games.
Those aren’t peonies in the picture, they are dahlias.
Yes, I went to have a look and like you thought is this Meghan because they sure aren’t peonies 😁. Of course it may be a teaser!
Please have comments turned off.
BTS have their comments turned off and that keeps all the Asian haters raging.
I hope she does the same so people can do nothing more but leave a like😀
When it’s confirmed it’s her, I will follow.
Comments turned off, DMs closed and every other security measure Instagram has is the only way to go.
Everything you said Flowerlake and Snuffles, except the comments turned off part. Like Vanessa Bryant, she should only allow comments from people she follows (and I hope she replies to the comments they leave). It would make them seethe more.
Yep comments off and inability to DM. Because the comment section will just become a dumpster fire of supporters and haters fighting distracting from the post itself. And you know the DM would be mining the comments for stories using ” sources close to” for the things they make up, or if someone says something saucy about the royals it’ll be Meghan fans SLAM royal family and she leaves it up, discounting all the horrible things they let people say on social media about the Sussexes to this day.
Comments completely off will just get her attacked for trying to control everything, limiting free speech and comparisons will be made to the BaRF. Limit the comments to people she follows and disable all forms of tagging, whether in comments, DMs, stories etc from everyone else. That way she has access to the people she cares about and vice versa and no one outside her circle can get in.
@wigletofwails I mean let’s be real she’s going to be attacked either way if she comes back to social media. If not allowing anyone to comment soothes the transition for her I’m all for it. Maybe ( if this is even her) after a while she slowly integrates to allowing friends and trusted followers to post. The freedom of speech argument falls immediately flat on it’s face because no one is obligated to be able to post on a private citizens social media page it’s not the Instagram page of POTUS. People that make that argument are already doing it in bad faith so you’ll never do anything right in their eyes.
LMAO
@TheWigletOfWails
Oh no. Oh no.
Oh no no no no no…….not the “free speech” fallacy again!!!!!
Gentle Reminder: it’s only the government (in Democracies) that has a legal obligation NOT to interfere with or retaliate against its citizens’ right to freedom of speech and the expression of their opinions, and etc.
Every other citizen in a free society has the RIGHT to ignore or otherwise not tolerate or facilitate your right to your freedom of speech and expression of your opinions, and etc.
Agreed – if it’s Meghan, please turn off the comments.
The Fail wants Meghan back on Instagram so they can have content to twist and gripe about. Its a double edged sword, the tabloids are dying and I hate to see anything that will give them life again. On the other hand, people will be able to go to Meghan’s Instagram and read for themselves what’s going on, if they care to. No need for “inside sources”.
And their hateful asses will drive traffic to it, then haters and fans alike will proceed to buy everything in every post.
Get that bag, Meghan!
I mean, I would LOVE it if Meghan returns to Instagram. She did say she was considering it in her The Cut interview. That said, the DM is just guessing.
Interesting that her handle is just Meghan. That indicates to me that this will launch her own personal brand separate from Archewell (by the way, Archewell needs its own damn account as well).
I’m curious how she would use it. Because any spon con needs is legally required to be marked as an advertisement.
IF this happens, it will probably drop after the Invictus Games.
I followed on IG. I checked out the df comments yesterday, 1.4K and ALL derangers said either ‘no one cares!’, ‘no one is talking about her’ or ‘I thought she wants privacy’. Lol, they still think commenting about privacy is clever going on 3 years. Apparent derangers don’t understand the irony of constantly commenting ‘no one cares’ means you cAre deeply.
Good for her! All that security can’t be cheap and she and Harry are paying their own bills.
Right? She could do one sponsored post a month and within a year prob have security costs covered.
Well it could be her handle but it doesn’t mean she’ll post. @meghan would have been snapped up in the beginning of insta and it’s not a verified account. But Hollywood cares? Wasn’t Hollywood ignoring her? I know they think Meghan lives in Hollywood and is desperate to be part of something in their collective delusions but that line is silly even for them. Glad they mentioned kardashians though as that’s their go to comparison. The Ks work, unlike garbage royals in England.
They’re trying so hard to get her back on there coz they’re out of new and fresh Meghan content. I hope she’s the one and I hope she makes a killing off it. But if they think they’re going to get pics of the kid they have another thing coming. Kerry Washington is very active on social media and we’ve never seen a picture of her kids anywhere. Meghan will probably do the same.
I would be shocked if that was her but please launch an archewell page! Show us all the cool stuff you do. If the tabloids are going to talk about them constantly make them cover all the charitable impacts!!
Yes, exactly. Like Meghan said, if you’re going to obsessively follow us then we’ll show you what we’re following.
The daily fail? I don’t believe the daily fail. Maybe someone is starting an instagram to see what happens but who?
If she did get back on insta, it would be cool if her first post was from the invictus games.
Can you imagine? Every tabloid will appoint a personal IG stalker to this account. Every royal hack will spend hours each day trawling through Meghan’s account. Like a blind spider who thinks he’s trapped a fly, they will pounce on anything and everything, ro spin a negative, poisonous story. Had an important breakfast meeting ? ”Oh, get her! She would rather have breakfast with business colleagues than with her own children…!” And blah blah blah….
So, popcorn and wine? Anything else?
The Fail, failing again.
Bigly.
One of the pics they used for their lame piece of hogwash said it was showing Meghan and Mandana Dayani, when it’s really a pic of Meghan and Janina Gavankar. But hey, all those pesky WoCs always look the same anyways.
But it proves their level of research, just putting something together to stoke the flames, accuracy or principles of journalistic integrity be damned.
And a few months ago the same press were reporting that the Tig was relaunching in two weeks. Where’s the Tig? This is the DM replacing the Tig with Instagram. Who’s the insider that’s talking to DM after what they did to Meghan?
Okay this is complete fantasy but I wish that Meghan and Harry would return to social media but (here’s the fantasy part) only her admirers and supporters would be able to see the posts, like instagram would know who’s pure of heart and only those would be allowed access.
Here’s something that I genuinely don’t understand…I see posts, photos and articles about Kate (whom I can’t stand) and I just scroll past, without giving it one bit of my attention. I absolutely do not search out articles about Kate or William, I don’t follow any of their social media because why would I give someone/something I don’t like any of my attention? So, why, why do people who dislike M&H obsessively follow their every move, scan the internet for any mention of them and actively create content about people they claim to hate?? Are they really enjoying the feeling of hatred? How can that darkness make them feel good? I truly don’t get it.
Because their lives are empty. I’m not saying that to be glib or to dismiss people, there’s something lacking there that gives them pleasure in things that make them happy. So they seek out groups, people, activities that they think are unfair and they get that pleasure from trying to tear down what they see as unworthy. It’s sad, although I don’t feel much sympathy for them because they spend a lot of time absolutely terrorizing people, but if they were truly happy people like you said they wouldn’t focus on things that they don’t care about.
Because William pays them to. 🤣
‘Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.’
Does this sound like a spokesperson for Meghan? It does sound like a tacky Daily Mail rat though.
Here I thought English people really knew their flowers! No self-respecting garden enthusiast would mistake a Dahlia for a Peony. At least not someone from a temperate zone…
I would love it if she returned to social media on her own terms. I’m not familiar with Instagram but apparently you can opt to only allow people you follow to comment? That seems like a good option. I would follow that account in a heartbeat.
That said, I don’t think that’s her account? I guess we will see.
For the record I have nothing against Dahlias. They’re gorgeous too. But supposedly Peonies are her favorite (they’re my mother’s too) and she definitely knows the difference.
I’m happy enough following her as she is now – just the occasional announcement of a project or charity. But it would be nice to get more info into what Archewell is doing.
I don’t know if that’s her but I followed the account anyway last week lol.