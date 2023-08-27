Prince William will ‘rush back’ to the UK after his two-day New York trip

Something interesting happened in October 2021: Queen Elizabeth II was mysteriously hospitalized overnight, and Buckingham Palace covered it up for days, only coming clean as they began to furiously cancel the Queen’s schedule for months at a time. That was the beginning of the end, as we can admit now. But back then, the palace was squirrelly about exactly what was going on with QEII’s health. What was also interesting was that then-Prince Charles was overseas at the time, and just after QEII’s hospitalization, Prince William and Kate were seen jetting off on some international holiday with their kids. QEII was basically abandoned by her two heirs, her two most important counsellors of state just as her health seemingly nosedived in a matter of days. I bring this up because apparently Prince William will “rush back” to the UK following his two-day trip to New York in three weeks.
Prince William will probably have to save his Big Apple sightseeing for another trip across the pond. The Prince of Wales, 41, is returning to New York City next month for two days, including a special event for a cause close to his heart: the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Sept. 19. The event serves as a rev up to the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7.
However, Prince William likely won’t linger in New York, most probably heading back to the U.K. shortly after his engagements in the United States wrap. That’s because King Charles and Queen Camilla are also heading overseas that week. Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the royal couple will head to France from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 for a state visit. King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, were originally scheduled to visit the country in March, but they postponed the trip due to riots happening across France at the time.
While Prince William is not required to be in the U.K. when his father is traveling, he is one of the King’s Counsellors of State — one of the royals who can carry out constitutional duties for King Charles if he is abroad or unwell.
[From People]
It’s a shame these weren’t the concerns in October 2021! But here we are – William is already making excuses for why he can’t stay in New York, he’s so big and important and he has to rush back because his father will be in France. I’m surprised Charles didn’t gently encourage William to just cancel his New York trip anyway, since the whole thing is just some expensive ego trip for William in his completely unhinged “competition” with Harry. I pity poor Mike Bloomberg, who probably had to call in some favors to ensure that Peg gets his ego stroked properly in New York. Dollars to donuts, there will be something held at the United Nations. Peg has been obsessed with going to the UN ever since Harry was invited to speak on Mandela Day.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Prince William The Prince of Wales meeting The Earthshot Prize 2022 finalists, as he joins them at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Windsor.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince of Wales leaves after a visit to Earthshot Prize winner and sustainable packaging start-up, Notpla in London.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
France is 3 hours away (if that) by train…. Hardly an emergency for him to be rushing back from anywhere. As said here, surely not a concern now as it wasn’t back two years ago.
Also, Singapore? Although the people of Singapore are lovely, the state itself is not particularly earth friendly in any stretch of the imagination… but sure. Singapore it is. I am sure they will fawn over Bulliam an appropriate amount.
Now that excuse about carbon footprint preventing him from going to the WWC final is really biting him in his rear. His “gold standard” PR team are really the most incompetent. The press won’t call him out but the comments sure will.
@pinkasaurus I can’t to say the same thing. Wasn’t his initial excuse for not going to the WWC bc of his carbon footprint for such a short trip? How is NYC any different? Really speaks to his ego, right? The environment is too important to support talented, hard working, female role models but not important enough to stop his lazy “look at me” campaign.
Right! Last year, the award winners stayed home while Pegs, Keen and the entertainment flew in a most environmentally unfriendly way to Boston. So now his environmental baby is going to have him fly back and forth in a most polluting way whereas his football baby does not. His incompetence is amazing.
Exactly! Turns out he CAN jet overseas for a short trip – if it’s something that’s important to him.
It’s so his trip doesn’t step on his father’s trip and overshadow the important work Charles is doing of…walking around and looking at things.
It’s mushroom season in France now, isn’t it?
@eurydice – hahahaha fantastic!
Why pity Bloomberg? From what I can tell that man is a Republican (US not UK) masquerading as a Democrat to chase a nomination. He agreed to raise up EarthSh!t; he deserves all the trouble it causes him.
@nota Bloomberg is a lot of things. As a 39 yo life time resident of NYC, I know he is an evironmentalist and I’ve witnessed first hand his successful track record first hand when it comes to that. I really think he saw the potential (I think we all do if it was in any other hands) and hoped he could make it a success. I don’t necessarily pity Bloomberg but I’m disappointed that he won’t be able to do what he’s really good at here.
agreed. Bloomberg is many things (quite conservative, content to pit people against one another and call it “corporate culture”) but one thing he is good at is large scale environmental change. it sucks he chose to align with Willyboy bc we all know what a sad excuse for a “leader” he is but I too suspect Bbg thought ES would be a better vehicle for change than it’s turned out to be.
Earthshot is a drop in the bucket compared to Bloomberg Philanthropies – I think Mike Bloomberg’s environment work will be just fine. And I don’t think William is much of an issue for him, either – he’s handy for PR, but not essential to the work. This summit in NY is to introduce the Earthshot finalists and I’m sure that Bloomberg will be supporting some of them apart from what they might get through Earthshot.
I’m confused about the NYC conference, whether it’s true purpose is directly related to ES, or if it’s designed to be something more, and more valuable, only tangentially related to Will’s ego trip project. There was one held last year; I remember looking at information on the attendees and some of the videos on YouTube. IIRC, unlike ES Boston, people doing actual projects were an integral part of the NYC sessions.
ETA – @ Eurydice – is that true? Is that the only purpose? As I said, they had a similar conference in NYC last year, and as far as I recall the ES finalists weren’t part of it or they would have been in Boston? But again, I haven’t looked into it closely, you may know more than I do!
@windyriver – from the description on the Bloomberg Philanthropies website:
“The (Earthshot Prize) Innovation Summit will reveal this year’s 15 Finalists and introduce their groundbreaking climate and environmental solutions to repair our planet this decade. To help drive meaningful change, the Summit will convene the new and previous Earthshot Prize Finalists and Winners with forward-thinking business leaders, philanthropists, and governments already working to regenerate the planet. Prince William and Michael R. Bloomberg will address the assembled guests.”
I remember that last year there were several speakers, including a panel discussion with Bill Gates, but I don’t see any specific guest list for this year. If the finalists are doing innovative work, then it’s a good thing for Bloomberg to introduce them to other major philanthropists, even if it’s under the name of Earthshot. In general, I think the tangential person here is William. There’s a reason why Earthshot was separated from his foundation and became its own entity. If William were left alone to keep this thing going it would just limp along until it died.
This. Bloomberg (although I’m not a fan) is an extremely competent and effective administrator. He gets shit done. Aligning with William was a rare and unfortunate misstep. But given his daughter’s fairly recent nastiness toward Meghan, who she never met, I’m guessing he’s another deluded fan with stars in his eyes about the RF.
William needs to stop the ego trips to the USA
I’m still wondering how a summit in NY is connected to an award show in Singapore? And is the US going to be an annual thing that is roped into his vanity project?
They go on long extended trips all of the time when no one is in the UK making pretend important decisions. The Counselor of State BS is just another made up title because none of them are trained to take on the role of monarch. Charles has had the position for nearly a year and it’s been a hot mess the entire time. William wasn’t even prepared for his promotion to PoW so you know he’s totally unprepared to be monarch. There is no teaching or preparation. It’s just attending parties to introduce the next in line to all the corrupt people they will eventually work with to line their pockets or Hefty bags.
A note on the Counselor of State BS: when QE2 went into the hospital, the 2 non active CoSes were Harry and Paedrew. Those two have now been replaced by Anne and QCC, so at least one of them will be present. Clearly none have to be unless KC and W need an excuse.
Actually, they’ve been replaced by Anne and Edward. Camilla, as Charles’ wife, was always going to be a COS once he became king, as was Philip for QEII.
So why is it imperative that W race is back to the UK while Charles is in France? It’s not like they run the country – that is the job of the politicians. So what exactly do they do all day?
It has been years and years since I heard of anyone being visited and swiped by aliens on some starship, where they were interrogated, re,programmed anally probed. Where are they when you really need them to pay a visit to a palace or two??
I wonder if this isn’t a part of Charles’ “summit” plans. Like, “You better be here to represent.”
Did KP give this story to People Magazine? Because I can’t believe that People would take it upon themselves to write this nonsense.
The US is not a Commonwealth country and this is not a state visit. William has no business here. He has just opened himself up for questions about the Sussexes; and it’s probably why the quick return story is out there. The Windsors know Harry’s not coming back and Harry and Meghan will not go to NYC to bring the kids to see Uncle Willie. But everytime Charles or William steps on US soil the family feud and its circumstances will be brought up. Your fault Billy.
Maybe some will call out to will and ask if he saw his brother and his family. That would bring on Williams incandescence. Will probably believes he has charisma. He doesnt.
The dates of anything WandK schedule is ALWAYS interesting because there’s always definitely events around key Sussex dates #obsessedmuch
September is the month all the world leaders convene for the general assembly at the UN, although I think it’s usually towards the end of the month. William would love to be part of that I’m sure. But it sounds like they’re not going to let him hang around to play self important statesman. Maybe he can get in on the preliminary activities.
So he is still going to NY. What happened to that carbon footprint talk that kept him home from Australia? Did he stop taking helicopter rides from one end of the garden to the next? NO he does what he wants when he wants.
I wonder if he will give a,speech about how he will solve the plight of the homeless in 5 years.
In addition to the reasons already put out there, I think the “quick trip” is building in a pre-excuse for a Very short visit — in case the public isn’t as welcoming and as fawning as William might like. If he stays for more than a day or so, the expectation would be that he’d visit a few programs or tourist spots. That would open him up to questions, potential jeering, and adorable school kids asking him if he’s “ever been to California” and if “he’ll eat at Melba’s like Princess Meghan did”. Many of the people he encounters will have read Spare — and Have Questions. I think the trip is planned as a short one because he’s justifiably scared about his reception. I bet nothing will be spontaneous about this trip. Prat.
@blithe BINGO BINGO!! William doesn’t want that FAFO moment.
@blithe – My thoughts exactly. He needs a built-in excuse to leave in case he gets booed (please oh please let him get booed so loudly they can hear it in Montecito).
This way, he can say, I had to urgently leave anyway. Remember? I said that before my trip.
It’s all so predictable.
1. Prince William goes to New York, makes some bland, forgettable speech and returns to England so that his Dad won’t feel “overshadowed” in France.
2. The tabloids will have front-page coverage of Prince William vs. the Sussexes for no reason. They will compare paparazzi interest, outfits, charity work, “royal protocol” etc.
3. King Charles will feel overshadowed in France. His photo op will be back on page 12. Camilla will be cropped out.
4. The tabloids will declare this some sort of crisis for the monarchy.
The royal family desperately needs better pr management. The only press they get is bad press, even for their charity work.
This should be a zoom meeting and not a flight to NYC. The failure to go to the final for environmental reasons blows up with this nonsense.
As for the counsellor of state issues, I mean it’s amazing how canada, Australia, New Zealand, and all the other countries with Charles as head of state manage to run their country without them being there. Besides there is nothing so urgent that would require William to do anything if Charles is simply out of the country. The Uk govt runs the country for all the important things and if a bill needs Royal assent to be made law, it usually can wait until Charles returns. The entire counsellor of state discussion is a big joke for the other countries that only have the head of state show up in person once every multiple years.
September is generally UN month as that’s when the General Assembly meets and reps and heads of state of all member nations are in New York. It’s also when all matters of concern to the UN are also discussed and the Environment is one of them. Specific days are dedicated to areas of concern. It just so happens that the Invictus Games are happening during UN week. Invictus has happened at different times. I believe the next Games after Dusseldorf will be in February. I’m sure William would like to be a big mover and shaker on the Environment, but he just doesn’t have the creds to be thought of in that way. I think there are some very good projects that have come out of EarthShot and ones that can be implemented in various places but that does not seem to be an end goal the organization is working hard to achieve.
Pardon, but I’m confused by all the Mine Bloomberg fawning in the comments. Stop and Frisk Mike Bloomberg? It’s cool to be racist towards black people as long as you like the environment (and turn a blind eye to corporatist anti-environmental policies). Embarrassing.