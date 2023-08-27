Prince William will ‘rush back’ to the UK after his two-day New York trip

Something interesting happened in October 2021: Queen Elizabeth II was mysteriously hospitalized overnight, and Buckingham Palace covered it up for days, only coming clean as they began to furiously cancel the Queen’s schedule for months at a time. That was the beginning of the end, as we can admit now. But back then, the palace was squirrelly about exactly what was going on with QEII’s health. What was also interesting was that then-Prince Charles was overseas at the time, and just after QEII’s hospitalization, Prince William and Kate were seen jetting off on some international holiday with their kids. QEII was basically abandoned by her two heirs, her two most important counsellors of state just as her health seemingly nosedived in a matter of days. I bring this up because apparently Prince William will “rush back” to the UK following his two-day trip to New York in three weeks.

Prince William will probably have to save his Big Apple sightseeing for another trip across the pond. The Prince of Wales, 41, is returning to New York City next month for two days, including a special event for a cause close to his heart: the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City on Sept. 19. The event serves as a rev up to the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7. However, Prince William likely won’t linger in New York, most probably heading back to the U.K. shortly after his engagements in the United States wrap. That’s because King Charles and Queen Camilla are also heading overseas that week. Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the royal couple will head to France from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 for a state visit. King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 76, were originally scheduled to visit the country in March, but they postponed the trip due to riots happening across France at the time. While Prince William is not required to be in the U.K. when his father is traveling, he is one of the King’s Counsellors of State — one of the royals who can carry out constitutional duties for King Charles if he is abroad or unwell.

It’s a shame these weren’t the concerns in October 2021! But here we are – William is already making excuses for why he can’t stay in New York, he’s so big and important and he has to rush back because his father will be in France. I’m surprised Charles didn’t gently encourage William to just cancel his New York trip anyway, since the whole thing is just some expensive ego trip for William in his completely unhinged “competition” with Harry. I pity poor Mike Bloomberg, who probably had to call in some favors to ensure that Peg gets his ego stroked properly in New York. Dollars to donuts, there will be something held at the United Nations. Peg has been obsessed with going to the UN ever since Harry was invited to speak on Mandela Day.