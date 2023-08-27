What the hell is happening in the Spanish national football federation??

Last weekend, many people were rooting for the Spanish team – but not the Spanish football federation- during the Women’s World Cup. The Spanish national team had publicized their problems with the team’s coaches and male staffers, and they were pointing out (as many women’s teams have and will continue to) that they are treated with appalling sexism and menace within their own football federation. The women were brave to speak up before the World Cup, and the experience bonded them and they won the big prize. For the trophy presentation, Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales were all on the stage to pass out medals and congratulate the team. Every one of the women got a big hug from Sofia, Letizia and… Luis Rubiales. Rubiales was fully groping and grabbing at every player on the team. When Jenni Hermoso passed by, Rubiales grabbed her and planted a kiss on her mouth.
The Spanish football federation announces that, instead of removing president Luis Rubiales, they will take legal action against player Jenni Hermoso as they claim she ‘lied’ about non-consensual kiss.
The federation also says players have an "obligation" to play for the…
A day later, she said that the kiss was unwanted and unwelcome. Her team stood by her. Several prominent male footballers in Spain stood by her. The women’s team said they would not play again unless Rubiales was fired. The Spanish football federation responded by… calling Hermoso a liar, threatening to sue her and telling the team that they were required to play. Well, when a federation is too corrupt and sexist for even FIFA, that speaks volumes, but here we are. FIFA has now suspended Rubiales.
Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on Women’s World Cup Winner Jenni Hermoso has triggered a crisis in Spanish soccer, with world governing body FIFA suspending the president and Spain’s women’s coaches resigning en masse. FIFA said it was suspending Rubiales from “all football-related activities at national and international level” for 90 days while disciplinary proceedings are underway, deepening a scandal that tainted a historic victory for the women’s team.
Rubiales says the kiss was consensual and has refused to resign over the incident despite fierce criticism from Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government. Hermoso said the kiss was unwanted and she and the entire World Cup-winning squad have refused to play while Rubiales remains president.
“I did not like this incident,” she wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist out of place act without any consent on my part.”
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has stood by the president, threatening legal action against Hermoso and others. FIFA also banned Rubiales and the Spanish football federation from contacting Hermoso, to preserve her “fundamental rights.” Following the kiss – seen by millions of viewers around the world – Hermoso said she had been asked to “alleviate the pressure” on Rubiales. After the news of the FIFA ruling, the RFEF named an interim president and said that Rubiales maintained his innocence.
FIFA’s suspension comes after the scandal escalated further when Spain’s soccer federation threatened to take legal action against Hermoso, accusing the 33-year-old athlete of lying about being kissed by Rubiales. “The evidence is conclusive. The President has not lied,” the federation said, alongside descriptions of photos attempting to support Rubiales’ claim. On Saturday, the federation doubled down on its accusations of lying against Hermoso. In a since deleted statement, the RFEF said, “We have to state that Ms. Jennifer Hermoso lies in every statement she makes against the president” and again threatened legal action. It is unclear why the RFEF chose to delete the statement from its website.
It’s genuinely insane and I feel so sorry for the Spanish women’s team that they not only have to deal with a sexual predator, they have to deal with a powerful football federation gaslighting them on a global scale. There needs to be a major house-cleaning here – I have no idea how the federation is structured, but whoever is ultimately in charge (the government, surely?) needs to fire all of these men, starting with Rubiales and then continuing with all of his cheerleaders within the federation, the ones who are vigorously defending him publicly and calling Hermoso a liar.
Players from NWSL's Orlando Pride & San Diego Wave wear "Contigo Jenni" ("With You Jenni") wrist tape in support of Jenni Hermoso, after she was forcibly kissed by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales moments after 🇪🇸 won the Women's World Cup title.pic.twitter.com/zj7kiLwIl5
🔴 NEWS || The players of the Spanish soccer club Cádiz CF came out with the banner 'We are all Jenni' to support Jenni Hermoso against the macho Luis Rubiales.#Cadiz #Spain #JenniHermoso #LuisRubiales pic.twitter.com/FZrqzVTU9h
What an utter disgrace!
Men ruining their world cup experience.
Puke worthy.
One consolation: social media will go nuts on them.
She has lots of support on her instagram already.
It’s bonkers and it speaks of double standards in every way, it literally happened during live TV!
It’d have been like calling Chris Rock a liar after ‘The Slap’…..
Are they trying to make the case that he didn’t kiss her? Because the photos are everywhere. Even if they claim he kissed her with her consent it’s not credible. He’s holding her head so tightly she can’t move!
How he has not been fired immediately is crazy. What a disgusting pig of a man.
I am so furious for these amazing women that they are forced to work for these appalling, disgusting men to play a game they live. I hope Jenni and the whole team can stay strong and perservere through the pressure, and for a complete housekeeping removing this @sshole and all his supporters. He was also pictured grabbing his crotch with both hands in front of the press and near the Queen and Princess as a disgusting display of “winning”. He is entirely gross and unsportsmanlike.
He is disgusting. It runs so much deeper that the rat Rubiales. Here is the women’s manager Vilda grabbing a female coaching staff members breast at the same game. https://twitter.com/LuxMeaMundiAM/status/1695650886477848965
Why can’t people keep EVERYTHING to themselves?! Just never touch anyone else unless you get their express permission!
And holy hell there is toxicity in that organization. I imagine it runs deep in other ones as well. There needs to be a reckoning and a cleaning of houses throughout many sports entities, male and female, to foster a less pervasively sexist mentality throughout all sports.
❤️💛Jenn1 Hermos0❣️
The corruption and abusive culture in Spanish football is gobsmacking. Now that FIFA suspended Rubiales for 3 months while they investigate him (slow clap because it only took FIFA six days after they realized that they couldn’t ignore the scandal s/), Vilda apparently has changed his mind on the kiss! Hopefully he’ll soon be gone as well now that his staff has resigned and Rubiales isn’t there to protect him at the moment. Can we now concentrate on UEFA, where Rubiales is a VP, for not saying a damn thing about their dude?
It’s ridiculous that the Spanish team has had such a difficult work environment. A Dutch player, Merel van Dongen, who plays professionally in Spain explained the situation last night on Nieuwsuur. One of the creepy things the Spanish players were forced to do was leave their doors unlocked so Vilda could come in late at night and check on them. Truly creepy and wrong!
This has been making me mad all week. My husband went to his mom’s house yesterday and she was talking about how it shouldn’t ruin this man’s life. Fortunately he set her straight.
That was the thing he did in public in front of cameras. What’s his level of aggression when the cameras are off? Does your MIL not get that?
The coaching staff has resigned in support of Hermoso and the Spanish government has come out in support of her and is investigating. So, I don’t think things are going to go well for Rubiales and the FA.
I just cannot believe the reaction to sue from the Federation. It’s so shocking & stupid that I thought I had read it incorrectly. Spain cannot have an international sports team that is not supported by their own league. Time to clean house, yes but not just Rubiales. All his Federation supporters need to go.
Shocking and infuriating especially as it’s easily based on a falsehood! Jenni said in the locker room that she didn’t like the kiss and explained the situation. The effing football association planted a *fake* statement supposedly from Jenni stating that what Rubiales did was no big deal and they’re threatening to sue her over their own fake statement! And all the other women who support her!
They are taking the victim blame on a new level, it’s insane.
Rubiales is such a misogynistic pig. As others have said above, on just that day it was the kiss, the crotch grab, and him saying he’d marry Hermoso in the locker room. For him to claim consent to the kiss shows a clear lack of understanding of the concept, which is horrible. And as someone mentioned above, Vilda grabbed the breast of his female staffer after the win. Vilda was the only one not to step down in protest, and has only just condemned Rubiales’s behavior. And all the stuff coming out about Rubiales not allowing the female players to lock their hotel room doors so he could check on them?? The Spanish players quitting en masse in the months before the Women’s World Cup highlighted these issues in that letter they sent, but no one in Spanish football organization cared. Now their wonderful win is overshadowed by this nonsense. Absolutely shameful. But great to see footballers around the world standing up for these women.
I feel so badly for the players having all these repulsive pigs tarnishing their victory.
This is all appalling — and represents an ongoing toxic, abusive work environment for these athletes. It is heartening to see the widespread, public support that these women are getting. Perhaps, as with the US women’s gymnastics team (Nassar abuse )these public discussions of a publicly recorded and witnessed abusive situation will shine a light on the pervasiveness of sexual abuse — and lead to repercussions for the perpetrators, and, ultimately, a safe environment for the athletes.
I just…. what gaslighting. Saying Jenni Hermoso is a liar, when it’s literally on camera what he did. The audacity.
Its truly horrible, yet not surprising in women’s soccer. Zambia’s coach had been accused of misconduct and still coaches. Haiti had a Federation official who was kicked out of the Federation for rape and then had the ruling overturned so he’s back. Federations fail to protect players and gaslight them when they come forward with complaints
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/08/zambia-womens-football-team-sexual-misconduct-bruce-mwape
https://apnews.com/article/haiti-fifa-yves-jeanbart-soccer-abuse-482f393d5b4ff4d33273a38de883897f
Good depressing articles. Deutsche Welle had one too; reading about how FIFA wires the salaries over to corrupt football organizations, which then keep some money for themselves is distressing. Do is the section on sexual abuse, because harassment is too common and pervasive in women’s football.
https://www.dw.com/en/africas-world-cup-women-raise-unfair-pay-and-sexual-abuse/a-66265367
This is disgusting. Someone had to step in to stop this madness. The entire Spanish Federation needs to be kicked out.
FIFA and corruption are wedded. I don’t see how this corruption and abuse can be just cleaned up. It seems that as long as the organization is run by men, there will be no justice or equality for the women. Hope the world rallies around the team.
This exactly. Male run sports organizations with unlimited power over female athletes. What could go wrong. 🙄
I’m so glad this misogynisic crap is getting the negative attention it deserves. This is so long overdue. Thank you to the Spanish women’s team and its supporters who are standing firm. How I wish Queen Letizia and King Felipe would issue a fierce public condemnation against Rubiales and his apologists.
Puttung her in a headlock like that and slobber on her mouth, that is a power move and intended to publicy dominate and silence her/and her team how horrible and toxic. Just wow.
I hope the the spanish women can stand up to get some changes but this probably goes deep.
Good that FIFA suspended him, I thought they would be on his side honestly with their history..
Just came to say thank you for covering this.
I was reading about this in other outlets I was hoping you would!
I watched the video of the hug and kiss. The way he hugged the players made me uncomfortable, and I also got an uneasy vibe coming from the players approaching the man.
Sure, he was in a good mood and they had just won the World Cup, but he’s hugging them in a way that’s — uncomfortable, like a man hugging a woman to feel her breasts while he’s hugging her… Sure, it was a hug, but it was over the top to feel the breasts.
I had the feeling that the players were uncomfortable approaching him, but they didn’t want to spoil the moment and just went with it.