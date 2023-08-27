What the hell is happening in the Spanish national football federation??

Last weekend, many people were rooting for the Spanish team – but not the Spanish football federation- during the Women’s World Cup. The Spanish national team had publicized their problems with the team’s coaches and male staffers, and they were pointing out (as many women’s teams have and will continue to) that they are treated with appalling sexism and menace within their own football federation. The women were brave to speak up before the World Cup, and the experience bonded them and they won the big prize. For the trophy presentation, Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia and the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales were all on the stage to pass out medals and congratulate the team. Every one of the women got a big hug from Sofia, Letizia and… Luis Rubiales. Rubiales was fully groping and grabbing at every player on the team. When Jenni Hermoso passed by, Rubiales grabbed her and planted a kiss on her mouth.

The Spanish football federation announces that, instead of removing president Luis Rubiales, they will take legal action against player Jenni Hermoso as they claim she ‘lied’ about non-consensual kiss. The federation also says players have an “obligation” to play for the… pic.twitter.com/TmXErUmP3N — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 26, 2023

A day later, she said that the kiss was unwanted and unwelcome. Her team stood by her. Several prominent male footballers in Spain stood by her. The women’s team said they would not play again unless Rubiales was fired. The Spanish football federation responded by… calling Hermoso a liar, threatening to sue her and telling the team that they were required to play. Well, when a federation is too corrupt and sexist for even FIFA, that speaks volumes, but here we are. FIFA has now suspended Rubiales.

Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on Women’s World Cup Winner Jenni Hermoso has triggered a crisis in Spanish soccer, with world governing body FIFA suspending the president and Spain’s women’s coaches resigning en masse. FIFA said it was suspending Rubiales from “all football-related activities at national and international level” for 90 days while disciplinary proceedings are underway, deepening a scandal that tainted a historic victory for the women’s team. Rubiales says the kiss was consensual and has refused to resign over the incident despite fierce criticism from Hermoso, her teammates and the Spanish government. Hermoso said the kiss was unwanted and she and the entire World Cup-winning squad have refused to play while Rubiales remains president. “I did not like this incident,” she wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist out of place act without any consent on my part.” The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has stood by the president, threatening legal action against Hermoso and others. FIFA also banned Rubiales and the Spanish football federation from contacting Hermoso, to preserve her “fundamental rights.” Following the kiss – seen by millions of viewers around the world – Hermoso said she had been asked to “alleviate the pressure” on Rubiales. After the news of the FIFA ruling, the RFEF named an interim president and said that Rubiales maintained his innocence. FIFA’s suspension comes after the scandal escalated further when Spain’s soccer federation threatened to take legal action against Hermoso, accusing the 33-year-old athlete of lying about being kissed by Rubiales. “The evidence is conclusive. The President has not lied,” the federation said, alongside descriptions of photos attempting to support Rubiales’ claim. On Saturday, the federation doubled down on its accusations of lying against Hermoso. In a since deleted statement, the RFEF said, “We have to state that Ms. Jennifer Hermoso lies in every statement she makes against the president” and again threatened legal action. It is unclear why the RFEF chose to delete the statement from its website.

It’s genuinely insane and I feel so sorry for the Spanish women’s team that they not only have to deal with a sexual predator, they have to deal with a powerful football federation gaslighting them on a global scale. There needs to be a major house-cleaning here – I have no idea how the federation is structured, but whoever is ultimately in charge (the government, surely?) needs to fire all of these men, starting with Rubiales and then continuing with all of his cheerleaders within the federation, the ones who are vigorously defending him publicly and calling Hermoso a liar.

Players from NWSL's Orlando Pride & San Diego Wave wear "Contigo Jenni" ("With You Jenni") wrist tape in support of Jenni Hermoso, after she was forcibly kissed by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales moments after 🇪🇸 won the Women's World Cup title.pic.twitter.com/zj7kiLwIl5 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 26, 2023

🔴 NEWS || The players of the Spanish soccer club Cádiz CF came out with the banner 'We are all Jenni' to support Jenni Hermoso against the macho Luis Rubiales.#Cadiz #Spain #JenniHermoso #LuisRubiales pic.twitter.com/FZrqzVTU9h — Docendo Updates 🌎 (@omotkn) August 26, 2023