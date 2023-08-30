Queen Camilla has rehired her longest-serving leaker Amanda MacManus

One of the things Prince Harry wrote about in Spare was how his father and grandmother both had their go-to person to leak certain information outside of the normal palace communications channels. QEII had Angela Kelly doing her dirty work, and now King Charles has several people leaking sh-t on his behalf. I actually think Charles has streamlined operations so that now Buckingham Palace’s comms department really is briefing against family members out in the open, without even keeping up any pretense. It’s that way for the Queen Consort as well – Camilla has always had people around her who speak on her behalf, and they’re some of the nastiest, most cut-throat people around. Speaking of, one of Camilla’s go-to leakers was just rehired.

The Queen’s longest serving aide has returned to her side as a trustee of her online book club. Amanda MacManus, 68, was hired by the then Camilla Parker Bowles shortly after the 1997 death of Diana, Princess of Wales and only resigned from the Royal household last year. However, she is extremely close to the Queen and royal aides thought it only a matter of time before she returned to support Her Majesty in some capacity.

The South African-born mother-of-two was the Queen’s most trusted aide, working for decades as her private secretary and de facto lady-in-waiting.. Known to close friends as Mandy, she has been credited with gradually transforming public perceptions of the Queen. Mrs MacManus briefly lost her job in 1998, only to be rehired days later.

The then Mrs Parker Bowles was said to have been “furious” when she discovered that details of her first meeting with a teenage Prince William in 1998 had been leaked to the press. She had told Mrs MacManus about the meeting who had in turn told her husband, a media executive, who was said to have told a former colleague, who told a newspaper. Mrs Parker Bowles took the unusual step of releasing a public statement, announcing that Mrs MacManus had “resigned” following an investigation. It said “Mrs Parker Bowles agrees that her position had become untenable”.

Mrs MacManus said she was “very sorry”, adding: “It is a matter of great regret to me that chance remarks of mine led to the disclosure in the press of the private meeting between Mrs Parker Bowles and Prince William.

“I am so very sorry for the distress this has caused. Above all, my shame is that I have failed those who demand loyalty and trust, particularly my remarkable employer Mrs Parker Bowles.”

However, when it became clear that Mrs MacManus had not briefed a newspaper, she was quickly reinstated. The incident was recalled by the Duke of Sussex In his memoir, Spare, although he claimed it was his mother-in-law who had leaked the story to the press. The newspaper articles contained “pinpoint accurate details”, he wrote, “none of which had come from Willy, of course. They could only have been leaked by the one other person present”.

A royal source said in January: “Harry has created a very crisp narrative which in parts is a conflation of different versions of stories.”

[From The Telegraph]

It’s all being cleaned up now and the invisible contract is working overtime to conveniently forget the fact that Camilla would often brief journalists about Charles and Diana, and that she’s a nasty old gossip herself, with a long history of chummy relationships with some of the most contemptible dregs of the British media. My point is that Amanda MacManus is being rewarded for her decades spent at Camilla’s side, helping Camilla homewreck and smear her way to the crown, leaving bodies on the street in her wake.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Queen Camilla has rehired her longest-serving leaker Amanda MacManus”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 30, 2023 at 9:26 am

    Vicious Mandy pulled from retirement to keep W&K in line, no doubt. No rest for the wicked when the royal family is involved.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      August 30, 2023 at 10:21 am

      Yes, if we’re the Waleses, I’d be concerned.

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      August 30, 2023 at 10:26 am

      No doubt. Let the games begin!!!

      imagine being in a family that takes your grievances directly to the gutter press for all to read. there isn’t a decent one out of the entire bunch.

      Reply
      • AnnaKist says:
        August 30, 2023 at 1:58 pm

        This is why I think the “never complain, never explain” idea is a lot of garbage; a cover to hide behind. They leak the stories they want to, and then leave them hanging there, without complaint and without explanation, and they always come across as the victims of disloyal loose lips.

        Camilla and her gaggle of geriatric gossips are utterly contemptible, but this is the royal system, and QE2 established it very well. Chuck and Scam are streamlining, modernising and perfecting it.. I just have complete disgust for these people. I cannot wait until Australia is no longer a part of the Commonwealth.. bring it on..

  2. Rapunzel says:
    August 30, 2023 at 9:32 am

    “The incident was recalled by the Duke of Sussex In his memoir, Spare, although he claimed it was his mother-in-law who had leaked the story to the press.”

    Um…you mean stepmother. Doria Ragland is no leaker. My god, they get nothing right.

    I find it interesting though that they bring up the leaking. Almost like the press wants us to know the call is coming from inside the palace.

    Reply
  3. ariel says:
    August 30, 2023 at 9:33 am

    White trash with money. Aristocracy just means your ancestors were successful at being criminals and a stain on humanity.

    Also, i like leaker lady’s purse. I would totally buy that.

    Reply
  4. Wannabefarmer says:
    August 30, 2023 at 9:36 am

    Geezus, that blue pants thingy. ‘What is that’, those four people are thinking.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    August 30, 2023 at 9:42 am

    Yes, when you need an assassin, best to bring in a tried and true professional.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      August 30, 2023 at 8:52 pm

      Fucking word. These people wouldn’t recognize a professional if it would save their lives. This is the important part:

      “Amanda MacManus, 68, was hired by the then Camilla Parker Bowles shortly after the 1997 death of Diana, Princess of Wales and only resigned from the Royal household last year.”

      Huh.

      Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    August 30, 2023 at 10:01 am

    Horsilla leaves the stable and her gin and oats for one reason only and that is to wreck as many lives as she is able to. Of course she has welcomed her leaker back. Now trot off and leak whatever I tell you to.

    Reply
  7. Laura D says:
    August 30, 2023 at 10:11 am

    If I were Kate I’d avoid going through tunnels on a dark night! If Camilla is bringing back this woman then it means that W&K are in for a rough ride. If she could smear someone as beloved and popular as Diana who was also mother to the heir and a spare. Turning the public against someone as lazy and greedy as Kate will be child’s play. Ma Middleton won’t be able to retaliate, as the bankruptcy story is keeping her firmly in her box!

    Reply
  8. Cel2495 says:
    August 30, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I hope she is bringing her back to do her magic on William and Kate l would love to see that.
    Let the games of thrones begin!

    Just happy H and M are out of that cesspool.

    Reply
  9. maisie says:
    August 30, 2023 at 10:30 am

    it’s all one big inbred game of Telephone, innit?

    Reply
  10. Aimee says:
    August 30, 2023 at 10:37 am

    I still can’t get used to anyone referring to Camilla as “The Queen.”

    Reply
  11. Worktowander says:
    August 30, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Why do all of these people look like they just rolled out of bed?

    Reply
  12. Ameerah M says:
    August 30, 2023 at 10:59 am

    William and Kate should be worried. Why else would Camilla need to re-hire her top leaker?

    Reply
  13. JanetDR says:
    August 30, 2023 at 11:02 am

    Same! I find it very jarring.
    ( Oops, this was supposed to go under @Aimee’s comment)

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    August 30, 2023 at 11:22 am

    Camilla making sure her go-to leaker is back on staff…..well well well.

    Also, what Harry describes and what seems to have happened after Camilla met William seems to be the same thing. Harry said Camilla leaked it; he didn’t necessarily mean she called the DM editor herself (although its possible.) oh no no, apparently she told her private secretary whose husband was a media executive. GEE, how did the details ever get out?!?!!?

    Reply
    • Harper says:
      August 30, 2023 at 12:03 pm

      I have a hard time buying the idea that Camilla was furious that the details of her tea with Wills leaked. She hired MacManus to help rehabilitate her reputation. Of course she wanted the world to know that the tea with Wills went well. She then created four layers of deniability–Cams to MacManus, MacManus to her husband, husband to a colleague, colleague to a news reporter. It’s all strategy and she was paying for it!!

      The truth is Cams spills and her crowd is indiscreet. Recent case in point: Giles Coren, bestie of Tom Parker-Bowles, publicly tweets a confirmation of the Rose/Wills affair. Is famously told to walk it back, as he can’t resign a position as cover, but the damage is done and the screenshots will live forever.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        August 30, 2023 at 1:16 pm

        I think if she was furious, it was only bc it so directly linked back to her, even with those layers of deniability. She’s gotten better at the game since then.

        Wonder if the same thing happened with Giles Coren…..oh oops how did this information EVER get out?? oh no now everyone knows William is a cheater! how could Giles Coren, bestie of Camilla’s son, ever tweet such a thing?!!?!?

  15. Amy Bee says:
    August 30, 2023 at 11:50 am

    Why can’t the Royaal let those who have resigned or retired ride off into the sunset? Is it because they hold too many secrets?

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    August 30, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    Camilla must be worried her body count is too low.

    Reply
  17. Lisa Meyrose says:
    August 30, 2023 at 1:14 pm

    They look like sisters! Maybe it’s just the wrinkles?

    Reply
    • Renae says:
      August 30, 2023 at 2:35 pm

      Perhaps Charles having his shoelaces ironed daily is misplaced.
      The iron should instead be used on wrinkles that are unsightly.

      Reply
  18. Well Wisher says:
    August 30, 2023 at 2:11 pm

    Amanda MacManus’s loyalty towards Camilla is still beneficial, never mind the reasons and strategies employed to achieve the stated goals….
    It is expediency over character….
    There’s that word again – CHARACTER.

    Reply
  19. JudyB says:
    August 30, 2023 at 2:22 pm

    Another reference to “who told ____, who heard it from ____, who heard it from ______, etc.” And I cannot stand that people refer to Camilla as “Her Majesty,” when there is absolutely nothing majestic about her. Makes her sound like a real queen instead of just a stand-in.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment