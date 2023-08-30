A MAGA wingnut columnist is very mad that Duchess Meghan won’t visit the UK

The Telegraph published yet another unhinged column about the Duchess of Sussex. In case you were wondering, this is all about Meghan skipping out on the British leg of Prince Harry’s travels. Harry will probably be in Britain for about one day next week, then he’s on to Germany for the Invictus Games. Meghan will fly to Dusseldorf a few days into the games and not fly into the UK whatsoever. Even though British people have made it abundantly clear that they despise Meghan, they’re also super-salty about the fact that she continues to avoid them. This latest column was written by a right-wing political writer named Lee Cohen, whose last columns in the Telegraph were about how “Democrats weaponized justice against Trump” and “Biden’s presidency is a horror story.” This is the kind of clout-chasing bigot attacking Meghan is a piece called “Britain seems to have seen the back of Meghan. We Americans aren’t so lucky.” Some lowlights:

Meghan doesn’t respect Britain: “The Duchess of Sussex seemed hardly to show deep interest in, let alone any respect for the great nation of which her husband is a royal prince, nor a commitment to the rarefied role she assumed upon marriage. Ms Markle hasn’t set foot on Britain’s shores for nearly a year. Could this possibly be a permanent arrangement? Hope springs eternal for many.”

Meghan refuses to go to Britain: With revelations that Prince Harry will travel solo to the UK next month to deliver a speech at the Well Child Awards in London on September 7, before reuniting with his wife in Germany the following day to attend the Invictus Games, perhaps a much anticipated day has arrived when Britons will have finally seen the back of Meghan Markle. If it’s true, many of us in the US are envious. Ms. Markle was also a no-show at her father-in-law’s singular moment, his coronation last May. This outcome was surely the right decision for all the wrong reasons. Low public approval and risk of a poor reception in the UK, particularly after the Oprah interview and publication of Harry’s memoir, likely gave her pause. Unsurprisingly, self-preservation won out against any loyalty or instinct to honour the man who welcomed her warmly into his family and country.

Weird that he despised Meghan from the start: “I may have been among the first commentators in the USA to fail to worship at the Sussex shrine. I recall meeting a British journalist for a left wing American publication, stationed in New York back in January of 2020, well before the “blockbuster” Oprah interview, when America was still in thrall to Meghan. He was stunned to hear that some of us Yanks hoped that Britain didn’t judge our whole nation for her ungracious behaviour.

Ah, yes, Wallis Simpson: Until her own eventual burial at Frogmore that other divisive American to have married into the Royal Family, the Duchess of Windsor, barely set foot in Britain again after her husband’s abdication. With that precedent and a year free of Meghan under your belt, I send Britons every wish that this trend continues. As for us in the States, with threats that Ms. Markle will soon re-launch her US presence on Instagram, we are unlikely to be spared. How striking that a woman who could have earned global affection and achieved respect for her role in modernizing one of the world’s most-followed institutions, is today on target to become nothing more than a social media influencer – albeit a handsomely compensated one, to be sure.