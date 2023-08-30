A MAGA wingnut columnist is very mad that Duchess Meghan won’t visit the UK

The Telegraph published yet another unhinged column about the Duchess of Sussex. In case you were wondering, this is all about Meghan skipping out on the British leg of Prince Harry’s travels. Harry will probably be in Britain for about one day next week, then he’s on to Germany for the Invictus Games. Meghan will fly to Dusseldorf a few days into the games and not fly into the UK whatsoever. Even though British people have made it abundantly clear that they despise Meghan, they’re also super-salty about the fact that she continues to avoid them. This latest column was written by a right-wing political writer named Lee Cohen, whose last columns in the Telegraph were about how “Democrats weaponized justice against Trump” and “Biden’s presidency is a horror story.” This is the kind of clout-chasing bigot attacking Meghan is a piece called “Britain seems to have seen the back of Meghan. We Americans aren’t so lucky.” Some lowlights:
Meghan doesn’t respect Britain: “The Duchess of Sussex seemed hardly to show deep interest in, let alone any respect for the great nation of which her husband is a royal prince, nor a commitment to the rarefied role she assumed upon marriage. Ms Markle hasn’t set foot on Britain’s shores for nearly a year. Could this possibly be a permanent arrangement? Hope springs eternal for many.”
Meghan refuses to go to Britain: With revelations that Prince Harry will travel solo to the UK next month to deliver a speech at the Well Child Awards in London on September 7, before reuniting with his wife in Germany the following day to attend the Invictus Games, perhaps a much anticipated day has arrived when Britons will have finally seen the back of Meghan Markle. If it’s true, many of us in the US are envious. Ms. Markle was also a no-show at her father-in-law’s singular moment, his coronation last May. This outcome was surely the right decision for all the wrong reasons. Low public approval and risk of a poor reception in the UK, particularly after the Oprah interview and publication of Harry’s memoir, likely gave her pause. Unsurprisingly, self-preservation won out against any loyalty or instinct to honour the man who welcomed her warmly into his family and country.
Weird that he despised Meghan from the start: “I may have been among the first commentators in the USA to fail to worship at the Sussex shrine. I recall meeting a British journalist for a left wing American publication, stationed in New York back in January of 2020, well before the “blockbuster” Oprah interview, when America was still in thrall to Meghan. He was stunned to hear that some of us Yanks hoped that Britain didn’t judge our whole nation for her ungracious behaviour.
Ah, yes, Wallis Simpson: Until her own eventual burial at Frogmore that other divisive American to have married into the Royal Family, the Duchess of Windsor, barely set foot in Britain again after her husband’s abdication. With that precedent and a year free of Meghan under your belt, I send Britons every wish that this trend continues. As for us in the States, with threats that Ms. Markle will soon re-launch her US presence on Instagram, we are unlikely to be spared. How striking that a woman who could have earned global affection and achieved respect for her role in modernizing one of the world’s most-followed institutions, is today on target to become nothing more than a social media influencer – albeit a handsomely compensated one, to be sure.
Again, this is a right-wing hack who gets paid to lavish praise on Donald Trump and spill toxic bile on Democrats and the Sussexes. This has turned out to be a very weird calculation by the royals, to cozy up to the far-right ideologues and anti-woke absolutists who have a knee-jerk hatred of people of color, women, Democrats, and political moderates or progressives. The Windsors have, in the past ten years, really carved out a political alliance with the craziest wingnuts on both sides of the Atlantic, all of it based on a similar worldview of racism, white supremacy, arrogance and ignorance. Gee, I wonder how this will work out for them longterm.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Why would anyone avoid such warmth and hospitality?
Ha!!
WORD.
Just from the first paragraph, I could see that this dunce (who I never heard of before) couldn’t seem to make up his mind whether he was upset at Meghan for not going to England for a day (huh?), or if he didn’t mind it because he added that “hope springs eternal for many” that she is not going. He can’t make up his mind how he feels about it, perhaps because it really doesn’t concern him. The other thing I thought about was how unbecoming it was to see someone, even a Republican, kissing British @ss. Does he realize that he doesn’t need to?
Important to recognize that all these people wanted Brexit. They wanted to keep all the browner people from polluting their salty island. All of them, down to the very last one are racist colonialists to the very bone. Once you understand that it makes sense.
Yup. Be careful what you wish for!
What’s more, they all wanted Meghan gone. So she did what they wanted and left–and now they’re crying about it. LOLOLOL.
They wanted her gone so that they could write about her the way this odious pen pusher has just done. But they are in a win-win- they can trash Meghan whether she comes or not, really.
Much like Florida, they’re facing the repercussions of their nonsense now. Good Luck with that.
I wonder if anti-Sussex stories are still garnering anywhere near as many clicks as they used to. Even people who hate Meghan (and Harry) must get sick of the same crap being repeated day after day, year after year?
We get it. You don’t like her. But it’s exhausting and I have to think they’re experiencing diminishing returns? WHEN will they move on to scrutinizing W&K, (we know they’ll never talk seriously about Andrew), and, as someone else here said this week, start publishing new stories that will essentially have them printing money for years?
Yes, the press is invested in keeping the monarchy, but the monarchy isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and at the end of the day, the media’s biggest concern is its bottom line.
Even if I couldn’t stand Meghan, I’d be so. freaking. bored. of the constant repetitive trashing. I would not still be spending my time online focusing on someone I hate. It’s so tiresome and stupid.
Brexit still confuses me. As I understand it, most immigrants of color to Britain are from Commonwealth nations while most non Commonwealth immigration was from Eastern Europe. So while shutting down European immigration and shooting their economy in the foot, it didn’t make a notable difference in African/Caribbean immigration.
If it helps to put it into context, there was a “threat” that Turkey would join the EU and Nigel Farage (Trumps posing buddy) had a poster put up with a long queue of non white people trying to get in.
Brexit was sold on “English” superiority and that we would hold all the cards, turn our country into a tax haven whilst still having all the trade agreements and making tonnes of money. Currently we have rivers full of shit, they accidentally removed the right to equal pay by trashing all those pesky EU rules and we’ve managed to get some fabulous trade deals……for the other side.
@kaiser I’ve noticed the BRF’s alliance with the MAGA crowd too. I think the MAGA Tory ties to Rupert Murdoch explain some of this behavior. Aside from their general hatred of the poors and non-WASPers.
The UK a “great nation”? Recollections may vary on that.
🤣
@ZAPP BRANIGAN. Christ almighty does this man live in the days of the empire. Britain hasn’t been a great nation for years. It’s a toxic, septic little island, and I say that as a Brit, and that pop at Megan saying that she will be nothing more than a social media influencer 😂😂😂what the hell does he think his job is? And Megan didn’t want or try to change anything about the Royal cult. She wanted to live her life, with the man she loves, carrying out what ever Royal duties they asked of her! He needs to get out of the gutter and go eat sht and disappear
EXACTLY
The best thing that could happen to England would be to lose every Commonwealth country and be dumped by Wales, Cornwall, Scotland & N Ireland, and finally have to face what England has become; a third world country of bitter, misogynistic, racists, run by ignorant white supremacists that are grifting the people as they run the country into the ground.
As long as the UK wallows under the delusion that they are still a great nation, they won’t fix any of the issues crippling them, starting with the monarchy and their media lapdogs
#AbolishTheMonarchy
I left the UK at the age of 38, there are far to many racists, including nearly everyone who voted for Brexit. I didn’t realise I was a racist like most of them until I left.
@Zapp wins
How do these people write such nonsense without being embarrassed…
If she goes she’s seeking attention, if she doesn’t she’s snubbing the country. Why would this woman continue to play a game that is rigged against her?!?
England should worry less about the Duchess and more about returning the ish they stole because China and the rest of the world are not playin with those people
In my limited experience, racists, nationalists, and cult members are rarely embarrassed by their beliefs. This is particularly true when they convince themselves that their beliefs are — or should be — universal, and are somehow staunchly supported by “science”, their insular communities, or what they believe to be the “will of God”.
“…divisive” seems to be this season’s MAGA buzzword. smh So sad that people like this are apparently handsomely compensated for spreading such garbage.
American woman (Meghan) lives in her home country after a brief stay in the UK.
Where TF did she expect Meghan to go if not back home?
Back to Africa, I suppose.
I’m not trying to be funny. It is, after all, where William wanted her & Harry banished to. It’s (one of) American racists’ go-to insults whenever black people speak out against injustices against them. It’s where the “Obama is Kenyan” originates from.
Meghan and her children are American and not going back to the UK and there’s nothing these crusty racists on either side of the pond can do about it.
Re Invictus: I’m sure that Meghan always knows that some things are not about her. It’s about the connections vets and their families make with each other. That’s where the focus should stay.
“Unsurprisingly, self-preservation won out against any loyalty or instinct to honour the man who welcomed her warmly into his family and country.”
How can a stranger possibly dispute your lived experience? I mean I know because all they do is lie and it’s based off of their racist ideologies but it’s pretty bold to tell someone that they should be grateful for how someone treated them when you were not present at all and don’t know either party personally.
Who? Never heard of him before. And do MAGAs really refer to themselves as Yanks? Odd. Anywho, people who allegedly despise Meghan sure do spend a lot of time thinking and writing about her. How long before bashing Meghan ceases to be so lucrative? Bc the Sussexes have left the island and are thriving stateside.
He needs to go back to kissing Trump’s behind. Plus there’s other Jan 6 traitors whose behinds need kissing and are also facing probable prosecution. He should focus on them. They have probably set up a go-fundme for lining their greedy pockets, oops i mean paying their legal bills. 45 has reportedly and depressingly raised millions post mugshot. Unfortunately, the Cult 45 is still alive and wreaking havoc. But that man won’t live forever and then what will the MAGAs do? Thankfully there isn’t a clear successor in that cult.
Chantal, MAGAs calling themselves Yanks? OMG! Let’s just say the Southern States would never refer to themselves as Yanks. Yes, there are MAGAs in other states, but I’m telling you this would not happen. Good grief, this author shot himself in the foot. I love it.
Chantel, some do 🙂 My late husband referred to himself as a Yankee in Canada. He was born in Minnesota, lived in Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Maryland before his family moved up to Canada in 1966.
Blah, blah, outrage, outrage. I know Murdoch and his crew eat this up with a spoon, but rank and file MAGAs don’t give a rat’s ass.
So according to this fool, Meghan is not wanted anywhere. Whatever. Next!
If he thinks the UK is such a great nation then HE should move there and stop worrying about what a private American citizen does or doesn’t do.
He sounds unhinged. Who writes an entire article about how much they hate someone they have never met and how they hope they will just disappear? I know I know, that’s pretty much the whole British press MO when it comes to Meghan, but this just feels like another level, like Jeremy Clarkson level.
Oh and by the way Mr Cohen, it’s the Duchess of Sussex or Mrs Mountbatten Windsor to you, you pathetic little troll.or the countess of Dumbarton or or countess of Kilkeel so suck it up
Why are they still going on about this and for what purpose other than clickbait and revenue? She doesn’t need a reason to not go to the UK. When people constantly say how much you are not wanted somewhere, and you get that message, don’t complain that you got what you wanted. Charles evicted them from Frogmore and constantly talks sh*t about her. They really really want her to WANT a to go to the UK and get their approval and her response is nope, and it’s driving them crazy. Meghan is probably looking at the frothing and the mess over there and giving a big indifferent shrug and reviewing her schedule for Düsseldorf.
Again, England isn’t a safe place for Meghan to visit, so until Charles agrees to green-light the Sussexes’ security, this shouldn’t even be a topic of conversation.
Especially when unhinged a-holes like this refer to duchesses being buried at Frogmore.
@ QuiteContrary. +1. I caught that and thought it was very disturbing and a dog whistle.
Whatever, he is hurt on behalf of the British people that Meghan is not going to the UK? And how come the Telegraph couldn’t get a British person to write this screed?
Amy Bee, this was written by a British person: “He was stunned to hear that some of us Yanks hoped that Britain didn’t judge our whole nation for her ungracious behaviour.” Who in the MAGA world would call themselves Yanks? Who in the entire US would call themselves Yanks in 2023? How many people in the US include that ‘u’ in behavior?
Is this the Telegraph newspaper that people say is such a neutral and fact-based paper? If this is an example of the non-tabloid newspapers in England, then good luck to them.
Jeremy Clarkson’s US cousin? Avoid at all costs.
“ He was stunned to hear that some of us Yanks hoped that Britain didn’t judge our whole nation for her ungracious behaviour.”
Name one American who thinks Meghan represents the US as a whole and thinks how she feels about England makes us look bad. Go ahead, I’ll wait…
I can tell you – I don’t know Any Americans who are upset that Meghan is treating the UK as a “fly over” country.
And if MAGAs aren’t already stupid, a recent poll had mentioned that majority of Britons think Donald Trump was the Biggest mistake and Embarrassment the US ever had.
You think the MAGAs would take that lightly that their savior is getting MOCKED in that country(I’m sure they’re even mocking MAGAs for being that dumb lol). Although that’s the first poll they did that I agree with 😀.
Who is the Telegraph kidding 🙄 Keep Dreaming and paying people to force words in their mouths . Not sorry that they’re butt hurt Meghan is skipping them altogether.
“With revelations that Prince Harry will travel solo to the UK next month to deliver a speech at the Well Child Awards in London on September 7, before reuniting with his wife in Germany the following day to attend the Invictus Games,” Really? Has anyone heard that Meghan is joining Harry on the 8th? Please.
This British author is not very good when it comes to the US. First, he claims MAGAs are Yanks. Yanks. I don’t know anyone who calls themselves Yanks in the US, but I would bet my bottom dollar that there is no one in the Southern States calling themselves that.
Let’s look at the ‘u’ in the way the word behavior (behaviour) is spelled. That is truly a British spelling.
I don’t know why they keep harping on the Instagram story. I don’t believe it and when it doesn’t happen, they’re all going to look like the nitwits that they are.
They are so bad at this. They should stick with the bm and leave the US out of this.
Sorry can we just stop with this …all Brits hate Meghan? I find it really offensive. I am British, I love Harry and Meghan, I despise the rest of the useless royals. I hate Trump… doesn’t mean I think all Americans are bad. Please stop this… it is not a good look for those of us H&M supporters.
I will jump for joy when people start telling these so called journalists or royalists-so you are going to tell us what to think about Harry and Meghan-when people start giving a retort to their stupid articles -this will give them pause about writing something so stupid and unhinged.