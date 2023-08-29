Donald Trump’s insurrection trial date set for March 4, 2024

There is an acknowledgment among prosecutors that Donald Trump’s most important trial is the one for his crimes in connection with January 6th. That’s the whole ballgame, that’s the crime of the century, that’s the crime which poses the most significance to democracy as we know it. Perhaps Trump will be convicted of all of the other charges, but we still need to go through the process of holding him accountable for organizing and inciting a coup against the government. Special Counsel Jack Smith had asked for a January 2024 trial, and Trump had asked for a 2026 trial. Well, the judge has decided that the insurrection trial will begin on March 4, 2024.
A federal judge on Monday set a trial date of March 4 in the prosecution of former President Donald J. Trump on charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, rebuffing Mr. Trump’s proposal to push it off until 2026.
The decision by Judge Tanya S. Chutkan to start the trial in March amounted to an early victory for prosecutors, who had asked for Jan. 2. But it potentially brought the proceeding into conflict with the three other trials that Mr. Trump is facing, underscoring the extraordinary complexities of his legal situation and the intersection of the prosecutions with his campaign to return to the White House.
The district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., has proposed taking Mr. Trump to trial on charges of tampering with the election in that state on March 4 as well. Another case, in Manhattan, in which Mr. Trump has been accused of more than 30 felonies connected to hush-money payments to a porn actress in the run-up to the 2016 election, has been scheduled to go to trial on March 25. And if the trial in Washington lasts more than 11 weeks, it could bump up against Mr. Trump’s other federal trial, on charges of illegally retaining classified documents after he left office and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them. That trial is scheduled to begin in Florida in late May.
Judge Chutkan said that while she understood Mr. Trump had both other trial dates scheduled next year and, at the same time, was running for the country’s highest office, she was not going to let the intersection of his legal troubles and his political campaign get in the way of setting a date.
“Mr. Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule,” Judge Chutkan said, adding that “there is a societal interest to a speedy trial.”
Again, it’s not Jack Smith’s fault that the man he’s prosecuting is going on trial in other jurisdictions around the country. But there is an acknowledgement by prosecutors in other jurisdictions that this trial gets priority. The March 4 date is also interesting because that means the trial starts the day before Super Tuesday, where fifteen states have their primaries.
Trump thinks he can appeal the trial schedule. He cannot. I actually cracked a smile at “election interference” with regards to scheduling the prosecution of Trump for inciting a f–king coup.
This is also just in: He can’t appeal the judge’s scheduling order. https://t.co/ZLLMi2XzpR
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 28, 2023
Depends how he defines “appeal”.
He doesn’t say who he is appearing TO, to change the trial date.
I hope everyone involved, from judge to clerk takes it seriously, has a plan of protection in place.
He’s done it before, it’s the very thing he’s on trial for.
Well well well, look who is spinning out.
So we have Insurrection Trial, Hush Money Trial, Interference Trial, and Classified Documents Trial. Am I missing one? I’m just trying to keep them all straight in my head, lol.
March is going to be a busy busy month!
E Jean Carrol has another trial and Letitia James in NY is prosecuting the fraud in Trump’s business practices. There’s murmurs that AZ is working on a false elector’s case but nothing definitive.
Truthiness – I wouldn’t hold my breath on AZ. This is the same state who elected “Sheriff Joe” Arpaio to I don’t how many terms. Talk about a thug.
Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, & Pennsylvania are possibilities
I find his posts increasingly disturbing and am wondering why he is not in violation of his bond posting them. He is not supposed to discuss his cases – and yet he keeps doing it over and over calling prosecutors crooked and deranged etc. and placing a target on their backs. Someone revoke that bond FFS!!!
I was really hoping GA would go first. I say that because GA has soooo much evidence, he has pissed off just about every Republican in that state, Fani ain’t playing, and I think his goose is cooked there. It would have been much better to try him for the insurrection as an already convicted felon. That having been said, this is the big one I hope this jury gets it right. The man tried to overthrow democracy and install himself as dictator. Make an example of him and ensure this never ever happens again.
March is my birthday month and we’re gonna kick it off with an insurrection trial folks! Let’s go!
The really scary thing to me is knowing despite all this, this psychopath is probably going to be elected again. I work in Trump country and overhear people explaining this all away and talking about the witch hunt against him. People are really out here believing he did nothing wrong and is being unfairly targeted. I’m afraid for the future.
Trying to imagine Trump in prison, with no access to hair dye or spray on tanner, hehe.
“There is a societal interest to a speedy trial” may well be The Understatement of the Century.
I just saw this tweet from Biden and realized Trump would never post anything like this:
https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1695481241611440158
Glad there is someone sane in the White House now.
Woohoo Donny Two Scoops is going to run a gauntlet (run in the metaphorical senses).
I am appalled by the people who supposedly have law licenses, like Ted Cruz & Ben Shapiro, screaming that Judge Chutkan is committing election interference by scheduling this trial for the day before Super Tuesday. They should face bar discipline for such a lie, intended to incite acts against the judge. While judges may grant an order extension of time, they don’t schedule. Clerks do, based on the availability of the judge and a courtroom. The clerk looks at whatever month is being booked, asks the attorneys for dates they are not available for legitimate reasons (basically medical appointments or a booked vacation – you already have the tickets) then works with that. If the parties later need more time to prepare or due to medical need, it will be rescheduled to whichever month they’re scheduling when the request comes in, usually 3-6 months out. I have never had a case rescheduled beyond 6 months and I do civil litigation, criminal is tighter. Running in an election is not a legitimate excuse for a trial delay, especially not when a candidate doesn’t actually have to be anywhere. Having other cases going forward isn’t considered an excuse either.
Exactly! Thank you Lightpurple! Oh those pesky facts again. But they’re going to keep screaming election interference cause it resonates with their QAnon, brainwashed, and rabid base. I agree those attorneys should be brought before their respective bar committees.