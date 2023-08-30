“Pope Francis put the American Catholic Church on blast” links

Pope Francis laments the politicizing and “reactionary” Catholic Church in America. He’s not wrong, but… it’s not just in America, dude. [Towleroad]
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk will attend the Venice Film Festival? [LaineyGossip]
What is Temu? I’ve literally never heard of it. [Pajiba]
Lily Allen really loves to dress up to leave the theater. [Go Fug Yourself]
Josh Seiter is not dead, it was all fake. [Socialite Life]
I did not know that 80-year-old Calvin Klein has a “longtime” 35-year-old boyfriend. The boyfriend’s name is Kevin Baker. [Just Jared]
Handmaid and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett thinks people have “misimpressions” of the SCOTUS. [Jezebel]
Yara Shahidi wore Anonlychild. [RCFA]
Miley Cyrus was in Big Fish when she was a kid. [Seriously OMG]
Camila Mendes is vacationing in Capri. [Egotastic]
Sheryl Lee Ralph skipped her college graduation. [Buzzfeed]
A 90 Day Fiance star got bigger implants. [Starcasm]
I’m glad Francis has called out reactionary bishops in the U.S., but it comes too late for me and my family.
And mine. Growing up, you had to be dead or dying to be excused from 10:15 mass on Sunday mornings. I have a LGBTQ+ (young) adult child. I haven’t set foot in a Catholic church, other than for my father’s funeral, in 6 or 7 years. And the commentary from some of other attendees when neither my brother nor I took communion was astonishing (and unbelievably rude).
Yes too many Catholics are drunk on the koolaid that told them it was okay to hate and look down on others. Good luck getting to them now. The church never should have signed on to all of it because now all people see is the hypocrisy. Always front and center on abortion. Nowhere to be seen on gun violence, healthcare, childcare, climate change, income inequality and anything else that is life affirming. I tried explaining this to my dad but he wouldn’t hear of it. He will vote Republican because he thinks that’s what the church wants him to do.
Same, Liz. If the church won’t allow my child to marry, I don’t want any part of it.
I’m sorry about your father’s passing.
The pendulum has certainly swung sharply with the American Catholics. I’m old enough to remember Father Paul Drinan, a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts. He was a pro choice, anti Vietnam War priest who had to resign because the Catholic Church didn’t want politically active priests.
I still remember the US bishops who went up one side and down the other of the nuns who were providing support services to those in need in their community (helping with finding employment, housing, meals, providing a safe space, conversation, a helping hand) and were advocating for accessible affordable healthcare for all. The bishops sanctioned them, and told them to knock it off, focus less on working against poverty and social injustice and focus instead on ‘important ‘ priorities like #1 opposing abortion rights and gay marriage #2 sit down and shut up and do with the men (ie bishops) tell them to do.
One of those two groups was behaving closely in line with the teachings of Jesus (ie basically love God and love your neighbor (including strangers) as yourself, providing aid and care when needed, oh in case it’s not obvious from the first 2 parts, don’t be a lying hateful greedy hypocritical shithead). It wasn’t the bullying US bishops.
The leadership of the US Catholic Church has completely lost the plot. This, they’re embracing of MAGAist extremism, their horrendous cruelty complicity and coverups of decades of abuse of tens of thousands of children and other vulnerable people by priests and other church officials … enough already! (I was raised Catholic but bailed after seeing the reaction of local officials near Boston when the abuse scandal broke)
He has called them out several times in the past 2 years. He needs to start handing down discipline
Yeah, if the American church were going all left wing, he’d be doing a hell of a lot more than lamenting.
Temu is the new Shein – so basically the Fast Fashion Devil
The pope thinks it’s “selfish” not to have lids, and I believe he’s still saying stupid crap about trans people, so he has very little moral high ground.
I’m proud to NOT be a part of the Catholic church anymore, an organization worth 30 billion (the richest in the world) that’s constantly begging for money (heaven help you if you don’t donate money to the collection plate every single Sunday). I looked it up, the church collects around 300 million a year in donations and spends just that amount only. Yet, they’re sitting on a mountain of money like Smaug the dragon. What happened to giving to the poor? They could help so many but they choose not to. Can never support such obvious hypocrisy. And Pope Francis has said awful things against women in church leadership roles, so no, he scores no points from me. Nada….
Proud recovering Catholic since 1975 here 🙋. I got really tired of being told in so many words every Sunday that, as a woman, I’m not as good as any man. They’ve been on this “drive everyone away” project for a very long time.
Maybe it’s just because I live in a liberal area, but I have been pleased with my Catholic Church the last couple of years. They sent out a letter last election that asked people to consider ALL issues and not just abortion when voting in the last election (the subtext was definitely “Please don’t vote for Trump”, and the priests at my specific church don’t say it’s ok to hate anyone. They very much preach a live and let live attitude. So, I have hopes the Catholic Church can turn it around in America. In any case, I just let what speaks to my heart in, and dismiss the stuff I don’t agree with. I figure the Bible was still written by men, no religion has it exactly correct.
He is absolutely right and has said this for years, but they don’t listen so…
I wonder if the affection that Bradley shows Irina is because of their years together and co-parenting their child or him seeing Brady as a threat?
And seriously, what in the Shein is Temu? Why are they a thing?
They already have bad reviews for Netflix’s Invictus Games series from people who just started their accounts in August on IMDB. Trash people.
The misogynistic Catholic Church has literally killed women by opposing access to birth control and abortion across the globe. They have blood on their hands, and I have zero respect for the church or its pope, regardless of how “progressive” people think he is.
I am an atheist but as creepy religious leaders go, this one is not as bad as most.
I think I read on threads someone asking Christian people if they are “classic Jesus” followers or “republican Jesus” followers.
The vocal minority in this country are just bigots wrapped in the flag and holding up a cross.
They’d spit on Jesus if he came back.
Francis looks like Rudy Guiliani, just missing the hair dye.
I also was not aware that Calvin Klein at 80 had a 35 yr old boyfriend. I’m but he looks like his grandfather, CK looks so old and frail and yeah I know he’s 80 but I guess I still have an image of him FROM the 80s lol
Wow, talk about throwing a big ass boulder around in your glass Vatican.