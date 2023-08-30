Prince William was ‘overruled’ by the king on the Prince Andrew issue

On Sunday, Prince William chauffeured Prince Andrew to church on the Balmoral estate. Kate rode in the back, and the photo was captured exclusively for the British media, almost as if it was a set-up and the palace arranged a special little “show of family unity.” As I’ve said all week, I suspect that the point of the Unity Photo was to show Prince Harry what he was missing, and to create a storyline in the British media about how the family is all up in Scotland and Harry is the problem. I suspect that’s how William was talked into the photo-op as well, Charles likely told him “we need to show family unity doesn’t include the brother you hate.” And William, who is an idiot, agreed. Except that after that careful photo-op, all people can talk about is how the family is eager to rehabilitate a pervert and rapist, but they’re still too racist to be nice to Meghan. So, obviously, William had to call up some media allies and brief against his father. That man hasn’t even been in Balmoral for a week and he’s already briefing against his dad.
The King overruled Prince William by ordering the family to fall in line in welcoming the disgraced Duke of York back into the family fold, it has been claimed.
The monarch has made it clear to the senior royals that Prince Andrew would not be shut out any longer and suggested the Prince of Wales would be the one to drive him to church in Scotland last Sunday, sources have revealed. His appearance alongside the future king and queen, while knowing they would all be photographed, has been seen as a major boost in the York camp towards the Duke’s rehabilitation.
One Balmoral insider suggested there had been some confusion over how Andrew, 63, would be travelling to church until he received a call on Sunday morning prior to going. After the public declaration of support from William and Kate, with Andrew riding in the car to and from the service in Balmoral where the royals are on holiday, one source said: “It’s more than he (Andrew) could have wished for.”
One insider said that while William may have attended private functions with his uncle, namely last Christmas at Sandringham aside from the Queen’s funeral and King’s Coronation, he had absolutely no desire to be seen with the Duke in public. “It appears he may have had his wings clipped somewhat”, said another source.
Manu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, said: “Women and everyone who believes in standards in public life deserves better than this. A lot of what the monarchy does is about symbolism. If the monarchy rushes to rehabilitate a member who, whatever else he did or didn’t do, brought two paedophiles into its inner circles and gave them credibility, it will symbolise contempt for the victims of those paedophiles and for the victims of violence and exploitation everywhere.”
Meanwhile, well placed sources have revealed how the Duke of York’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is staying at Balmoral with the royals, alongside Andrew and their children has been the “life and soul” of family gatherings. One Balmoral insider said “Fergie” had been seen talking to the King and Prince William on “several separate occasions”.
The King has had several conversations with his brother and decided, while he will not return to public duties as would be the Duke’s preference, he should be welcomed back into the fold. A source said: “The King feels he has an awful lot on his in-tray and this is one issue he wants to draw a line under.” Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace commented.
Regarding Charles’s feelings… the thing is, this is nothing new. They’re presenting it like it’s new information or a new decision on Charles’s part, but Charles allowed Andrew to attend all of QEII’s funeral events, he allowed Andrew at Sandringham for Christmas and they spent Easter together too. Charles has telegraphed his acceptance of Andrew for the past year, limited to family occasions. And I agree that it speaks volumes about what the Windsors find acceptable.
As for William calling up his connection at the Daily Mirror… it’s too funny. William is always an eager-beaver for taking credit for everything, and now we’re to believe that his father “overruled” him and “made” Peg chauffeur his pervert uncle to church? Please. As I said, William is a moron who got played and now he’s briefing against his father to cover his ass.
I am loving this. Damage control from prince keen. He is getting criticized in the media and Kate is too. Serves them right
And Charles chose to let William drive harry out. What dysfunction there is in that family
Tee hee. I am betting this directive was 100% from Camzilla because she and her handpicked former Fail editor stooge need to keep feeding the tabloid beast before they turn on her. Dumb W&K were the victims this time.
Ding ding ding @Pinkosaurus! That’s exactely the way they’ve been working for years. Now that Harry and Meghan are gone, she makes her puppet king through the next son and his wife under the bus. Wouldn’t surprise me if this is one of many punishments for being lazy, late to the coronation and the garden show debacle. Willnot probably agreed to drive him to show Harry, and didn’t understand how it would make them look until he read it in the rags.
WanK aren’t strategic or smart.
I wondered yesterday why there is NO picture where Williams whole/half face is seen driving that car!? in every picture/website is the same pic as above ; only a slight sliver of Wills face was shown!
no one anywhere has mentioned that. How did William get the paper to not show even half his face? yet ALL of kkatties and Andrews faces are shown?
Perhaps Wills and Charles cooked that up *together!?
Seriously there is no reason why the photog doesn’t have a pic with all 3 of their faces .
So now we’re supposed to believe that PW, whose first language is English, doesn’t know the meaning of “NO?”
Exactly. Nobody held a gun to their head and made them do this.
Oh, I think Charles did.
I really want to know how. CRex is seemingly just as if not more vulnerable as PW.
Yeah, I’m curious at how Charles made William drive Andrew. I thought William would just have an incandescent meltdown. Charles can’t get him to do more work but he can get him to drive Andrew? Idk if I believe it.
Prince Stubborn would never capitulate unless some skeleton of his was held over his head. I think it’s either Camilla is in possession of photos that show what Burger King was really up to when he whiffed on the women’s World Cup. Or, CRex threatened to cancel the separation announcement that Burger King is desperately counting on.
My other idea, which I said yesterday, was that the Wails arrived separately to Balmoral and this was their required proof of togetherness shot. But releasing a boring car ride photo might include more talk about the world cup fiasco, so Burger King used Andrew to change the conversation.
You just know Billy is counting this as two engagements – one chauffeuring his pedo uncle and the other being in a car with Katie.
To think, Billy would much rather be a chauffeur to two loathsome individuals than go to World Cup to cheer on the Lionesses as President of the FA.
Lazy does not even begin to cut it.
oh this is hilarious to see. I agree this sounds like William realized how this was going over and this is his attempt at damage control, but someone from Charles’ team is fighting back even in this article with the line about “getting his wings clipped.” so even if William didnt want to drive Andrew, he was told he didn’t have a choice.
And that this article is actually quoting someone so openly anti-Andrew – I mean, she’s right, whatever he did or didn’t do to Virginia or any other girl – he was still openly cavorting with Epstein and Maxwell. But my my my. Charles’ first Balmoral summer is off to a rip roaring start.
His whole reign is off to a terrible start. From barking and bullying staff to pushing pens off the table like an angry cat to eggs throwing to rehabilitating his pedo brother!
How can someone who prepared for something for more than 60 years just be so incredibly incompetent and stupid?! It’s both shocking and hilarious and I hope it hastens the downfall of the monarchy. He should have just paid off his brother and forced him to go away somewhere. But I guess since Chuckles is himself BFFs with pedos he doesn’t see anything wrong with his brother’s behavior.
The whole lot of them need to be chucked in the bin of history.
It seems to me that the “summit” has already happened and William was given a laundry list of all the things about which he has no choice.
that sounds about right to me @eurydice.
The press around the Keen laziness is likely one of the reasons behind this – there is clearly some serious sh!t happening behind the scenes. For Chuck to backtrack on Andrew like this means his needs the support of his siblings as his son and heir is refusing to step up. And I don’t think the leaking against Peggy is going to work like they have done in the past – he wants out: out of his marriage and his life. Mumbles has pretty much been side lined and her family has been publicly knee capped so it would seem that a divorce settlement has been reached and an announcement is coming soon. The stage is pretty much set for a Keen divorce where Catty and Ma are cut out completely out of anything royal related.
Peggy is not financially beholden to his father now so (thinks) he can do what he wants and this is what we are seeing play out.
William and Charles are having a power struggle and it’s clear Charles is letting him know who’s in “charge” For William to say his wings have been clipped a little…hmm. Of course, he’s a coward at heart who can dish it but can’t take it. But it’s clear William and Charles are squabbling.
Somehow I don’t believe ferg ie is the life and soul of gatherings. She is playing up to will and Charles to make sure she’s not ousted from her royal residence.
So now Fergie is the life and soul at this event? Someone is going to be jealous because she thinks she is the savior. Cue a Carole story being released trying to make her daughter the stalker look better. The soap opera continues.
Yes, life and soul, but for whom? I love the bit about how she’s been seen talking to Charles and William on several occasions – that doesn’t sound like life and soul, more like they’re acknowledging her presence.
Wow, that must be a fun holiday!
Charles is doing this because he has so many perv connections of his own. He’s probably afraid if he keeps Andrew at arm’s length, the media may bring up those connections because of his hypocrisy. And William is not exactly in a position to object, given all the pegging rumors. This family really is a dumpster 🔥.
Charles courted and married a teenager. That’s about all there is to say about that.
It’s interesting that Charles is going out of his way to show acceptance for Andrew publicly when even the queen didn’t. After her little church ride with Andrew post Epstein “suicide,” she really did limit her public interactions with him. Although Andrew did his best to make his presence known, the queen seemed to care about the optics. Under the queen he was banned from the Christmas walk, but was front and center for Charles. Andrew was her favorite, but she had enough sense to at least try to be seen as punishing him, while Charles is almost daring the public to put up a fuss about him. Very interesting.
I guess the Wails’ kids only go to church on Christmas and Easter.
Sure, Jan.
If I recall correctly, Anne and Edward have always privately included Andrew as normal – I recall reading shortly that shortly after QEII’s death, Charles was mad that his 3 siblings had a shooting party that made the news. Sounds like Charles likes to keep Andrew under his control and only trot him out when it makes Charles look good. William didn’t have a problem flying Andrew to Scotland and driving him to Balmoral the day that QEII died, so this is more of the same. They use Andrew for optics, especially around church events, since few can argue with dragging a nonce to church. I thought the shocking bit here was how Fergie is self-promoting – Cammie won’t like it one bit!
Slightly OT: What’s up with the eyes in the back seat?
It’s all “Look at me! Look at me!”
Kate seems to be doing a bad imitation of lauren bacall.
Yup!
At it is remarkable that even though the photo is showing only a teensy tiny sliver of William’s face, it’s completely obvious he’s angrily glowering. (And given the sight lines and RV mirror placement, likely glowering at Kate)
He seems incapable of ever containing his displeasure and rage.
Kate’s need to be photographed did her no favors here. She shoulda sat back and out of view. Imagine wanting the camera on you so bad that you lean forward into a pic with a pedophile.
Another article said seats were reversed on the was back, Kate was in front and Pedo in the back.
These people are rotten to the core.
Yeah, this is William trying to cover his ass because he didn’t like the narrative that the press is pushing. I don’t believe William ever had a problem with Andrew. Who can people forget that when the Queen died Andrew was invited on the private jet to Scotland and was in the passenger seat of William’s car when they arrived at Balmoral? Nah, Andrew was always welcomed, William just pretended to be outraged by him.
Thank you!
This is what they’ve been doing since the Queens death. Nothing has changed and nothing will change. This story line will keep going for awhile until finally they fully saw screw it and he becomes a working royal again. He’s always been accepted now they just need the public to..
Out of interest, if Mr Tarte and I were giving lift to a relative, they would be in the backseat unless there is some physical reason for them to be in the front. Just looks a bit odd to me that Kate was put in the back so Uncle Pedrew could sit beside Pegs. (Also… smiling for the cameras?! #eyeroll That’s Top CEO game face right there! 🙂 )
Having the wife relegated to the backseat is so regressive, like something from the 1950s. So I guess it’s par for the course for a family like this.
May it’s just that Little Willie hates Kate more than he hates Andrew.
And here ends KP’s fanfiction of William as the real person in power. King Charles just said “no, I give the orders and you do what you’re told and shut up” LMAO
I often wonder what meals are like when these people get together – I would find it awkward as hell to look people in the eye and be pleasant when I’m actively briefing the press about them. Do they just agree to not discuss the briefing? Or is every meeting a pitched battle of accusations and bitterness?
The Head of State is harboring a pedo and calling it family unity. How are they able to get away with this.
Huh…So, Andrew can’t drive his own ass to church?
That’s what I don’t understand.
Guys, Andrew is gross, disgusting and should be in a jail somewhere but the fact of the matter is , he’s STILL his brother. They’re STILL family. Since these people are so eager to show everyone how loyal and compassionate they are , of course, Charles will hang on and draw him in. Charles and his advisors are way too stupid/stuck in the past to realize how this looks to people(especially younger people who are getting over that ‘boys will be boys” mess). Good Luck with this Chuck, that cannon is messy and loose. You’ll be sorry.
😂🤣😂😂😂Oh Billy boy, camzilla strikes again, haven’t you learned yet, you do NOT try and overshadow your father or her, she will always bide her time and then strike hard. Brief as much as you want Billy, THE PICTURE is there for everyone to see, and someone 🤔🤔made sure the photographer was there to capture it, maybe, you should also have told your camera loving wife to “wind her neck in” for this one. Your damaged below the water line now 😂
Yes, Charles will ALWAYS choose Camilla first – you’d think William would have comprehended that after 30+ years of experience. And you’d think he’d know how palace politics work, having stabbed his own brother in the back. But I hope he doesn’t learn too quickly – I’m enjoying the entertainment.
Kate’s wiglet in that top photo…girl can’t blend to save her life.