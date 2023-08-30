Prince William was ‘overruled’ by the king on the Prince Andrew issue

On Sunday, Prince William chauffeured Prince Andrew to church on the Balmoral estate. Kate rode in the back, and the photo was captured exclusively for the British media, almost as if it was a set-up and the palace arranged a special little “show of family unity.” As I’ve said all week, I suspect that the point of the Unity Photo was to show Prince Harry what he was missing, and to create a storyline in the British media about how the family is all up in Scotland and Harry is the problem. I suspect that’s how William was talked into the photo-op as well, Charles likely told him “we need to show family unity doesn’t include the brother you hate.” And William, who is an idiot, agreed. Except that after that careful photo-op, all people can talk about is how the family is eager to rehabilitate a pervert and rapist, but they’re still too racist to be nice to Meghan. So, obviously, William had to call up some media allies and brief against his father. That man hasn’t even been in Balmoral for a week and he’s already briefing against his dad.

The King overruled Prince William by ordering the family to fall in line in welcoming the disgraced Duke of York back into the family fold, it has been claimed. The monarch has made it clear to the senior royals that Prince Andrew would not be shut out any longer and suggested the Prince of Wales would be the one to drive him to church in Scotland last Sunday, sources have revealed. His appearance alongside the future king and queen, while knowing they would all be photographed, has been seen as a major boost in the York camp towards the Duke’s rehabilitation. One Balmoral insider suggested there had been some confusion over how Andrew, 63, would be travelling to church until he received a call on Sunday morning prior to going. After the public declaration of support from William and Kate, with Andrew riding in the car to and from the service in Balmoral where the royals are on holiday, one source said: “It’s more than he (Andrew) could have wished for.” One insider said that while William may have attended private functions with his uncle, namely last Christmas at Sandringham aside from the Queen’s funeral and King’s Coronation, he had absolutely no desire to be seen with the Duke in public. “It appears he may have had his wings clipped somewhat”, said another source. Manu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, said: “Women and everyone who believes in standards in public life deserves better than this. A lot of what the monarchy does is about symbolism. If the monarchy rushes to rehabilitate a member who, whatever else he did or didn’t do, brought two paedophiles into its inner circles and gave them credibility, it will symbolise contempt for the victims of those paedophiles and for the victims of violence and exploitation everywhere.” Meanwhile, well placed sources have revealed how the Duke of York’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is staying at Balmoral with the royals, alongside Andrew and their children has been the “life and soul” of family gatherings. One Balmoral insider said “Fergie” had been seen talking to the King and Prince William on “several separate occasions”. The King has had several conversations with his brother and decided, while he will not return to public duties as would be the Duke’s preference, he should be welcomed back into the fold. A source said: “The King feels he has an awful lot on his in-tray and this is one issue he wants to draw a line under.” Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace commented.

Regarding Charles’s feelings… the thing is, this is nothing new. They’re presenting it like it’s new information or a new decision on Charles’s part, but Charles allowed Andrew to attend all of QEII’s funeral events, he allowed Andrew at Sandringham for Christmas and they spent Easter together too. Charles has telegraphed his acceptance of Andrew for the past year, limited to family occasions. And I agree that it speaks volumes about what the Windsors find acceptable.

As for William calling up his connection at the Daily Mirror… it’s too funny. William is always an eager-beaver for taking credit for everything, and now we’re to believe that his father “overruled” him and “made” Peg chauffeur his pervert uncle to church? Please. As I said, William is a moron who got played and now he’s briefing against his father to cover his ass.

The Duke of York has attended church in Balmoral with senior royals in an apparent show of unity which insiders say marks an end to any talk of a “family divided” Find out more 👇https://t.co/aVZMkfHR3B pic.twitter.com/NRn6ts02Pq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 28, 2023