‘Suits’ creator: The Windsors wanted Meghan’s ‘poppycock’ line changed

In Spare, Prince Harry wrote about how Meghan’s last year on Suits was unpleasant because “the palace” kept calling up the producers and writers and vetting and vetoing storylines, dialogue and what have you. If I’m being honest, I mostly blame Meghan and Harry for that sh-t – Harry should have shut that down with the palace staff and said “are you f–king nuts, you can’t do that, you can’t make demands on an American TV show.” Meghan should have done the same – that was a huge red flag and the palace really crossed a professional boundary. But they were in love and eager to please, so they didn’t enforce that boundary. Well, Suits creator and writer Aaron Korsh has a gossipy piece in the Hollywood Reporter about the Summer of Suits – everyone’s watching it, everyone loves it and everyone loves the cast, especially Meghan. Some highlights from this THR piece:
Korsh believes that “Meghan Markle intrigue” fueled interest in the show, and he remembers when the news came out about Meghan and Harry dating: “Oh, I was as excited in some ways as everybody else… I mean, your initial reaction is, like, “We’re dating a prince!” (Laughs.) But the security and all that stuff, we shot in Toronto and the writers room was in L.A., so other people were dealing with that. I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating.
What changes the Windsors wanted: “I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I’ll just say what the line was. My wife’s family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, “poppycock.” Let’s say you wanted to do something that you knew your husband didn’t want to do, but you wanted to at least discuss it, and in just discussing it, you wouldn’t hold him to anything he said, you’d be like, “It’s poppycock.” So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Markle’s character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, “My family would say poppycock.” And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word “poppycock” in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying “cock.” So, we had to change it to “bullsh-t” instead of “poppycock,” and I did not like it because I’d told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember.
How was the royal family getting or reading scripts? “I don’t know how they got ’em. I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don’t remember the process by which they got them.
Whether Meghan told him that she wouldn’t or couldn’t say certain things: “No, Meghan did not call me. I can’t remember. It might have been the directing producer at the time, or her agent. Whoever it was, they didn’t like having to tell me any more than I liked having to hear it. But listen, when they explained it that way, and I’m pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either. And the thing is, I didn’t think anybody really would, but also I don’t know. People are crazy.
If anything, he’s being too generous towards the palace. They were trying to exert control over Meghan and her career just because they were drunk with power. They did it because they could, because they loved the idea of micromanaging this woman before she even had a ring on her finger. I’ve said this many times, but I don’t know how the hell Meghan managed to navigate this bullsh-t, especially in the early years. Knowing what we know now, about how they were going out of their way to ruin M&H’s relationship and engagement, it feels like this kind of micromanaging was designed to actually scare the sh-t out of Meghan and get her to pull the ripcord on the relationship. And honestly, she would have been well within her rights. They were also, as I said, testing her boundaries and seeing what they could get away with.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, NBC/USA/Suits.
Of course they did the effing arses because you know they think rule the world. Hallelujah for the thousandsths time that Meghan ditched them.
I get wanting to please and not make problems but I absolutely would’ve put my foot down about interfering with my JOB. Harry at this point was a boyfriend not a fiancé, nothing was set in stone and the palace was being a nuisance! I’m sure the last thing an actress in Hollywood wants is to be labeled as difficult to work with and the palace was working hard to give her that reputation. Woo, yeah I would’ve backed them off or peaced out of the relationship altogether.
It’s a testament to how much the writers liked Meg that they were willing to appease her demanding boyfriends family. I think she also voluntarily left the show vs getting written off so the writers wouldn’t have to deal with that BS. Thank god she’s free!!
Do we know if Meg could have put her foot down? This is the BRF. I’m sure there’s pull there at the network level that Meg could not combat. I’m not sure she’d have been listened to if she said stop.
If she’d said stop they’d have just doubled down.
Knowing what we know now, yeah they probably would’ve doubled down. I guess that’s how you know H&M were all in cause I would’ve given the BRF what they wanted and exited the relationship so fast.
Wow!! Just wow! Controlling before an engagement. They really do think they should be able to control anyone and anything. No wonder they thought they could control The Crown on Netflix or tried hard to seeing that it worked for them on Suits. No wonder they’re insane that she and Harry got out. How dare they leave their control. My god these people must be stopped. Abolish the monarchy and take away their power. Sadly I don’t see it happening.
I mean they did eventually find a way to control the crown. They got Peter Morgan to water down the season and make Charles look good. They also got Judi Dench to release a statement. Last season of the crown lost all the hype after that. I barely hear anyone excited to watch this season because they know the palace got to it.
I think the season was already watered down regardless, they had it ready to go before Judi Dench came out (she made a statement on behalf of the royals, not Netflix.)
But it is definitely watered down and I dont have any interest in watching the next season. I think they were prepping people in the last season for a sympathetic William and Kate storyline this season and I just have no interest in that, lol.
So they didn’t want her to say poppycock but bullsh*t was fine? I can’t believe there were courtiers sitting around wasting time going over SUITS scripts and haggling about what Meghan could and couldn’t say. I mean, I believe it because it was in the book, but it’s probably one of the most completely nuts things I’ve heard about that institution.
What a bunch of psycho a-holes! Yes they were definitely trying to scare her off and break up the relationship before it got too serious. I mean, we had whatshisface RR stating unequivocally that she was a GF only and they’d never get married. He was getting that information from somewhere.
I really hope Harry decides to publish the rest of his unpublished 400 pages and burns that shit to the ground. And then pisses on the ashes. And then buries the pissed on ashes 10 feet underground The entire picture of the harassment and backstabbing and abuse that Meghan suffered at the hands of that family and their minions is really criminal.
1. They pick the oddest things to care about. For me, bullshit ranks well above poppycock in sweary terms – surely it would have been more ‘ladylike’ and ‘English’ to say poppycock?
2. These two really were all in for each other, right from the start. That’s the only reason I can think either of them put up with this malarky – they wanted the very best, and the least hassle, for each other.
Emma, one of the BM’s headlines about Meghan was “Straight Outta Compton.” I don’t think they minded “bullsh!t” being less ladylike because they tried selling Meghan as “not” a lady until Harry interfered.
True enough. I can’t decide if they are actually that strategic though – they rarely show themselves to be a professional outfit!
The royals had issues with Meghan being an actress. I could see these scumbuckets passive-aggressive aggressively trying to break H&M up.
In retrospect this was an entire ocean of rippling red flags! Sure, I can understand an argument for not wanting her to say poppycock because it could be shortened to cock…however! The BRF was receiving her work and interfering with her job. The ends do not justify the means! And now the BRF’s desire to know and influence the Oprah interview and Spare makes tons more sense. Grim!
And also, how were they even getting the scripts? Clearly it wasn’t from the show’s actual creator or from Meghan. So that adds another layer of sketchy. It’s so abusive and controlling.
They must have been paying someone, right?
They were getting scripts and then offering feedback on what Meghan could and could not say? I mean it sounds like Meghan et al were willing to go along to get along, but seriously….the audacity! the nerve! You’re a royal family, you’re not some deity in charge of the universe.
When I think of this combined with the hot mic of the journalist saying they had the Andrew story years ago but were told they couldn’t air it or else they would lose access to William and Kate – like, again just the sheer audacity. How much has this family controlled or tried to control?
@becks
We’re clearly have only just begun scratching the surface of the lengths they have gone to to control and suppress people and information.
Becks, to your Andrew point, what I don’t get is why supposed “journalists” go along with that shit. Who cares if you lose access, you’re (supposedly) a reporter! Report, for goodness’ sake!! Where are the brave reporters willing to break that family’s secrets out into the open for the world to see and understand?!
I mean, even using the fear of losing access, if you’re the reporter who told what you knew, wouldn’t you go down in history as being one of the great ones? Wouldn’t that be worth it to “lose access?!” (Just hypothetically speaking…this is making me so mad this morning lol.)
I really wanna know how they were getting scripts.
Agree with everything you said. It amazes me how much Meghan tolerated with those people, but that only further proves how much she loved Harry and wanted to make it work in that institution.
I think the turning point was having Archie and them realizing what he and any future children were in for if they stayed. I think the Windsors also knew that Harry having kids would be a game changer too and that’s why they did their damndest to stop that from happening.
The Windsors are really sick control freaks on this. This makes the Andrew ridealong with the Waleses to church more satisfying. The Loch Ness Noncer (new handle for Andy created on the platform formerly known as Twitter) is forever tied to Will and Kate; and William will be responsible for his upkeep when he becomes king. Remember the FBI has not officially cleared Andrew of criminal liability with the Epstein case.
The RF are a bunch of takers. They even took words away from Meghan. But who would have thought the grandson of the queen & his girlfriend would be treated like crap.
Reading Spare there were so many times that I felt like Harry should have put his foot down and pushed back against the Palace. He was also incredibly naive. BUT in the full picture I thought he did explain very well why he didn’t do that; because he was gaslit, abused and neglected his whole life by these people. Overall I was left thinking “my dude, you are so lucky that Meg was strong enough to stick this because I would have been outta there so fast, you are just not worth it”. This would have happened with them interfering in her JOB in the first few months of dating. Yeah, I would have been gone. Harry is so lucky to have found Meghan to save him.
can’t anyone splice her saying “sh*T”? is that any better than cock? that makes no sense to me.
I can see them maybe reading the script generally and saying no you cant make the future duchess do something super inflammatory or politically charged bc that could be controversial? like a storyline about very sensitive topics. but like changing poppycock to bullsh*t makes no sense. lol…also there are way racier scenes of meghan to splice in previous episodes of Suits…
It was a good thing Meghan did not accept Charles and the palace proposal that she should carry out acting . Otherwise her acting career would have been squeezed and stifled with unreasonable demands from the palace to micromanage and control her career, scripts and her every movement etc