Miley Cyrus: touring isn’t healthy for me ‘it erases my humanity and my connection’

2023 has been a good year for Miley Cyrus. Her album Endless Summer Vacation was well-received and the single “Flowers” was a runaway hit. Most pop stars of Miley’s status would follow up an album release–especially a successful one–with a tour of some kind, but Miley doesn’t want to. She’s scaled back her touring dates a lot in recent years–she did a five city tour in 2022, and before that her last tour was in 2015. In her ABC special Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation, she explains her decision not to tour anymore. She says that it’s hard to get enough rest while on tour, and also that it “erases her humanity” to be seen as a “subject” by her fans when she’s performing. Okay, Miley. While there’s a grain of truth in what she’s getting at, she comes off really disconnected from reality.

Miley Cyrus is getting candid about the pitfalls of performing. The 30-year-old pop star says that touring “isn’t healthy for me” as she opens up about the demands of putting on a long-running production. In her ABC special, Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation, as documented in her “Used to Be Young” series on TikTok, Cyrus says that serving as a cheerleader before becoming famous set a precedent for the expectations of life on the road. “Traveling as a cheerleader really set me up for touring,” she shared. “The show or the competition may only be a day, and that’s what people don’t really understand about touring. The show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life.” Cyrus said that the wellbeing of the performer is not always paramount to keeping the show moving. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest,” she said. The “Jaded” singer also noted that she struggles to balance her ego with her humanity when constantly entertaining. “There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off,” she admitted. “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity, my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

[From Entertainment Tonight]

The part about not getting enough rest on tour? I can completely see that. I think that’s why Taylor Swift did the Eras tour on mostly Fridays and Saturdays. Miley has enough power in the industry to pull off something similar if she wanted to. But the rest of what she says is rather silly. It isn’t automatically egotistical to perform in front of a live audience. I grew up taking theater classes and I liked it because I got to be a storyteller and try on different personalities. Getting attention is fun but it’s not why I liked performing. The fact that Miley says she gets stuck in that ego state is perhaps…unintentionally revealing. It comes off so out of touch for her to talk this way about touring because with the advent of streaming and the decline in record sales, touring is how most musicians make a living. Miley gets to opt out of it because she’s already rich. I really can’t get over her statement that performing in front of an audience causes her to “lose her humanity.” By her logic, the act of singing live is dehumanizing because people are observing her, which is such an overstatement. I get that she’s talking about her own experience, and if she doesn’t want to tour, that’s her right. But it’s off putting how she describes it, when so many other music artists would do anything to have an audience like hers and be able to tour in arenas and stadiums.

