Prince Harry turned up at a ‘Heart of Invictus’ screening in San Diego on Monday

I will start watching Heart of Invictus later on today, because I have a car appointment and I’ll probably be there for hours. I’ve been slightly surprised by the lack of promotion for the docuseries this week, but maybe Harry will do a bigger push next week ahead of the Invictus Games. I’m just saying, we’re due for some disruptor interviews from Harry. Harry saying ANYTHING in print or on TV always causes a full meltdown on Salt Island. I’m ready for it.
In the meantime, it turns out that Harry visited San Diego on Monday, all to attend a screening of Heart of Invictus. He spoke to the theatergoers and posed for selfies! He really flew under the radar too. No one had any idea that he traveled down to San Diego – Chula Vista, to be exact – until he appeared at this theater. The selfie and video is from IG user bonnie_pham.
Kind of wonder if Harry has some good friends in San Diego. Back in June, he also turned up in the city for the Warrior Games. He also spent time in Southern California in 2011, back when he was based at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California and training to fly Apache helicopters.
Photos courtesy of the Today Show, Instar, Cover Images and Instagram.
-
-
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023.
The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded veterans of the U.S. armed forces as part of their recovery process. Each service provides newly enrolled wounded warriors with access to adaptive sports, allowing them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey.
The British royal himself founded a similar international tournament, the Invictus Games, in 2014. Harry’s event took its inspiration from the Warrior Games, which has taken place annually since 2010.
Where: San Diego, California, United States
When: 12 Jun 2023
Credit: US DoD photo by EJ Hersom/Cover Images
**EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER.**
-
-
Prince Harry took in a sitting volleyball match at the 2023 Warrior Games at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California on 12 June, 2023.
The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded veterans of the U.S. armed forces as part of their recovery process. Each service provides newly enrolled wounded warriors with access to adaptive sports, allowing them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey.
The British royal himself founded a similar international tournament, the Invictus Games, in 2014. Harry’s event took its inspiration from the Warrior Games, which has taken place annually since 2010.
Where: San Diego, California, United States
When: 12 Jun 2023
Credit: U.S. Air Force Photo by Shawn Sprayberry/Cover Images
**EDITORIAL USE ONLY. MATERIALS ONLY TO BE USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH EDITORIAL STORY. THE USE OF THESE MATERIALS FOR ADVERTISING, MARKETING OR ANY OTHER COMMERCIAL PURPOSE IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED. MATERIAL COPYRIGHT REMAINS WITH STATED SUPPLIER.**
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438033.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Netherlands and France Out – The Hague, Netherlands -20220421-
Prince Harry watches the Powerlifting contest during the 5th Invictus Games at Zuiderpark
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51438084.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220420-
Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddpimages_17059995
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
-
That selfie is adorable. How exciting for everyone 🤩. Work is going to keep me from watching this until later today but I’m seizing the remote tonight so my husband and son will just have to watch with me or find something else to do. It’s my TV tonight!
This is fun. I wonder if it was distracting to know he’s there watching it with them haha. It must drive the gutter press here absolutely wild that they have less than zero idea what these two are up to on the regular, love to see it.
Yes, the lack of control over Harry’s movements must be driving the gutter press crazy. Good.
Harry and the rest look so happy there! I’m glad he’s about to come out and honor veterans again, and I can’t wait to see Heart of Invictus!
Aw fun!
I also forgot it was coming out today, lol. I knew it was coming out on Wednesday this week but I thought it was the 31st, so I thought today the 30th was Tuesday, even though I know yesterday was Tuesday. LOL. It’s been a long week. I’m going to start watching this today on the treadmill lol.
Harry is a sweetheart , that’s all I got really 💖
Harry is doing his thing. What a nice surprise for the people who went to watch it. Must have been such a shock to see Harry in front of the screen and he took selfies with the people. He is a good person.