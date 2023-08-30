Prince Harry turned up at a ‘Heart of Invictus’ screening in San Diego on Monday

I will start watching Heart of Invictus later on today, because I have a car appointment and I’ll probably be there for hours. I’ve been slightly surprised by the lack of promotion for the docuseries this week, but maybe Harry will do a bigger push next week ahead of the Invictus Games. I’m just saying, we’re due for some disruptor interviews from Harry. Harry saying ANYTHING in print or on TV always causes a full meltdown on Salt Island. I’m ready for it.

In the meantime, it turns out that Harry visited San Diego on Monday, all to attend a screening of Heart of Invictus. He spoke to the theatergoers and posed for selfies! He really flew under the radar too. No one had any idea that he traveled down to San Diego – Chula Vista, to be exact – until he appeared at this theater. The selfie and video is from IG user bonnie_pham.

Kind of wonder if Harry has some good friends in San Diego. Back in June, he also turned up in the city for the Warrior Games. He also spent time in Southern California in 2011, back when he was based at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California and training to fly Apache helicopters.

Photos courtesy of the Today Show, Instar, Cover Images and Instagram.

6 Responses to “Prince Harry turned up at a ‘Heart of Invictus’ screening in San Diego on Monday”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    August 30, 2023 at 7:38 am

    That selfie is adorable. How exciting for everyone 🤩. Work is going to keep me from watching this until later today but I’m seizing the remote tonight so my husband and son will just have to watch with me or find something else to do. It’s my TV tonight!

    Reply
  2. Mei says:
    August 30, 2023 at 7:40 am

    This is fun. I wonder if it was distracting to know he’s there watching it with them haha. It must drive the gutter press here absolutely wild that they have less than zero idea what these two are up to on the regular, love to see it.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      August 30, 2023 at 7:54 am

      Yes, the lack of control over Harry’s movements must be driving the gutter press crazy. Good.
      Harry and the rest look so happy there! I’m glad he’s about to come out and honor veterans again, and I can’t wait to see Heart of Invictus!

      Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    August 30, 2023 at 7:51 am

    Aw fun!

    I also forgot it was coming out today, lol. I knew it was coming out on Wednesday this week but I thought it was the 31st, so I thought today the 30th was Tuesday, even though I know yesterday was Tuesday. LOL. It’s been a long week. I’m going to start watching this today on the treadmill lol.

    Reply
  4. Cassie says:
    August 30, 2023 at 7:55 am

    Harry is a sweetheart , that’s all I got really 💖

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    August 30, 2023 at 8:02 am

    Harry is doing his thing. What a nice surprise for the people who went to watch it. Must have been such a shock to see Harry in front of the screen and he took selfies with the people. He is a good person.

    Reply

