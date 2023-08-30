Prince Harry told Prince Archie that ‘it’s your character that matters most’

I can tell from the British coverage of Heart of Invictus that they’re disappointed that it’s not all about Prince Harry and Meghan. They’re only getting morsels of information about the Sussexes’ private lives and it’s killing them. I’ve already seen some tabloids have called in their unhinged body-language experts to analyze the glimpses of Harry and Meghan too. They’re also trying to say that Harry’s empathy for veterans and his use of his personal story to relate to wounded warriors is “trashing his family.” Sigh. These people are so f–king twisted, it’s really heartbreaking. Anyway, Harry did talk about his son Prince Archie:

He talked about Archie, revealing that the two share conversations about the future, and what the youngster wants to be one day. According to Harry: ‘When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, some days it’s a pilot. But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up it’s your character that matters most. And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today – you.’

[From The Daily Mail]

To be able to tell his son that he has the freedom to do whatever he wants but the only thing that counts is having good character and being a good person… that’s really powerful. Harry was not raised that way. The most important thing in the royal family is “being a scapegoat for the monarch and heir” and “always knowing your place and never outshining anyone at any time.” There was also this part, where he talks about something he learned in therapy with a veteran:

In one segment, Harry speaks about trauma to Canadian rower and veteran Darrell Ling, who tells Harry: “I’m glad you’ve been through this stuff and know how we feel.” Harry replies: “I can’t pretend to know what you’ve been through, but I had that moment in my life where, I didn’t know about it, but because of the trauma of losing my mum when I was 12, for all those years, I had no emotion, I was unable to cry, I was unable to feel. I didn’t know it at the time. And it wasn’t until later in my life aged 28 there was a circumstance that happened that the first few bubbles started coming out, and then suddenly it was like someone shook and it went ‘poof’—and then it was chaos.” “My emotions were sprayed all over the wall, everywhere I went, and I was like, ‘How the hell do I contain this?’ I’ve gone from nothing to everything.” Harry said he had been advised to cope by imagining he had put himself in “a glass jar” to which he left “the lid open,” explaining: “My therapist said, ‘You choose what comes in, and everything else bounces off.’”

[From The Daily Beast]

I’m thinking back to Harry’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this year, which came after the British tabloids got their hands on his memoir and they claimed that Harry was “bragging” about his kills. Harry said, to Colbert, that he was simply talking about his experiences in and out of his military service to stop veteran suicide. This is an actual veteran of war, discussing something he learned in therapy with another veteran, and trying to give veterans the tools with which to process their trauma and experiences.