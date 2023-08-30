Prince Harry told Prince Archie that ‘it’s your character that matters most’

I can tell from the British coverage of Heart of Invictus that they’re disappointed that it’s not all about Prince Harry and Meghan. They’re only getting morsels of information about the Sussexes’ private lives and it’s killing them. I’ve already seen some tabloids have called in their unhinged body-language experts to analyze the glimpses of Harry and Meghan too. They’re also trying to say that Harry’s empathy for veterans and his use of his personal story to relate to wounded warriors is “trashing his family.” Sigh. These people are so f–king twisted, it’s really heartbreaking. Anyway, Harry did talk about his son Prince Archie:
He talked about Archie, revealing that the two share conversations about the future, and what the youngster wants to be one day. According to Harry: ‘When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, some days it’s a pilot. But what I remind him is no matter what you want to be when you grow up it’s your character that matters most. And nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today – you.’
To be able to tell his son that he has the freedom to do whatever he wants but the only thing that counts is having good character and being a good person… that’s really powerful. Harry was not raised that way. The most important thing in the royal family is “being a scapegoat for the monarch and heir” and “always knowing your place and never outshining anyone at any time.” There was also this part, where he talks about something he learned in therapy with a veteran:
In one segment, Harry speaks about trauma to Canadian rower and veteran Darrell Ling, who tells Harry: “I’m glad you’ve been through this stuff and know how we feel.”
Harry replies: “I can’t pretend to know what you’ve been through, but I had that moment in my life where, I didn’t know about it, but because of the trauma of losing my mum when I was 12, for all those years, I had no emotion, I was unable to cry, I was unable to feel. I didn’t know it at the time. And it wasn’t until later in my life aged 28 there was a circumstance that happened that the first few bubbles started coming out, and then suddenly it was like someone shook and it went ‘poof’—and then it was chaos.”
“My emotions were sprayed all over the wall, everywhere I went, and I was like, ‘How the hell do I contain this?’ I’ve gone from nothing to everything.”
Harry said he had been advised to cope by imagining he had put himself in “a glass jar” to which he left “the lid open,” explaining: “My therapist said, ‘You choose what comes in, and everything else bounces off.’”
I’m thinking back to Harry’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this year, which came after the British tabloids got their hands on his memoir and they claimed that Harry was “bragging” about his kills. Harry said, to Colbert, that he was simply talking about his experiences in and out of his military service to stop veteran suicide. This is an actual veteran of war, discussing something he learned in therapy with another veteran, and trying to give veterans the tools with which to process their trauma and experiences.
Good King Harry. So many kids NEED to hear this, and see it being reinforced throughout.
This! Harry’s emotional intelligence is off the scale.
This is such an important lesson. Anyone who works in education (or who has kids or lives in a capitalist society) can tell you that it’s a battle against the constant messages that happiness is only derived from material wealth, which is a losing game because the standard of material wealth shifts so frequently and products are outdated so quickly that there’s no longer such a thing as saving and working hard to own a treasured item. That $1K iPhone will only be the snazziest version for a year, and barely even cool after three years. Harry’s kids will always be comfortable, of course, but they live in the land of billionaires, so they won’t even be the richest of their social set.
I def will start watching tonight when I finish work. These is type of documentaries I like to see … resilience, strength, overcoming traumas and triumphs. It’s powerful to see people become their best.
I cared not about the royals before the whole mess with Harry and Megan. They are not perfect, but dang Bulliam, Hate, Charlie and Cowmilla are showing as deranged, overpriviledged, lazy, egocentric and narcissistic with no interest in what they are meant to represent. The gossip about M&H splitting up, is coming direct from the Gilded Houses.. such shameful individuals.
I wish someone would whisper in Charlie’s ear that if he was the one to instigate the abolishing of the monarchy in the next 4-5 years, it would be the ONLY way history would remember his sorry bottom in any way or form. His only interest is infamy and praise. This is the only way he would get it.
Abolish The Monarchy.
Powering down the monarchy is the only positive thing KC can do. It’s unfortunate that he seems to be leaning in the opposite direction.
Harry is so right! Harry embodies character and the rest of his family embodies hate and jealousy and evil.
Haters, jealous and evil but also world-class gaslighters. Oof.
Good King Harry. ♥️
Harry is right. For all the money and power the BRF has, no one speaks of Charles/William/Kate/Camilla with glowing words about their character. Because they have none. They aren’t good people, who others look up to and are inspired by. Nope. Any respect they have is to the titles they hold, not to the people they truly are.
Exactly right. About the only “positive” thing they can say is those folks “have what it takes” to keep the grift going. As if there was any other options. Even the so called friends of the Royals talk about how bad tempered they are, not to mention lazy. And then the media tries to put gold plate on the turd. Smh.
Harry talking to his son about the importance of having good values and character is definitely a dig at the RF!! And I love it!!
The circular insanity of their thinking clearly know no bounds. These poison givers/eaters all need some serious therapy, maybe also a little shock therapy while they’re there?
That’s such an important message to pass on to kids – character matters. It reminds me of what Meghan said about being introduced to Harry – “is he nice? because if he wasnt nice then it was going to work” (I cant remember the specific quote.) If you don’t have good character, then nothing else really matters.
Also I love how irrelevant he is but the tabloids are breaking down the series minute by minute it seems like, lol.
The media backed the wrong horse and now it’s being showed in their faces. Contrast Harry’s work with Invictus with WanK chauffering Noncey Drew. Are they really going to throw wounded veterans under the bus in order to hold up this sad passels of royals?
@LANNE, yes they are and yes they will. The whole British media rely on their “ins” with the Royal cult. They can’t think or write for themselves and their HONEST opinions of the cult because their revenue will dry up. The thing is more and more people are questioning the need for a monarchy and the media are panicking. Just like the Royal cult, so their default is to blow smoke to try and cover for them and use Harry as a public whipping boy. They don’t care about veterans, they don’t want to talk about the people that maintained their safety and freedom, they just want to whip Harry
“It’s your character that matters most”? He just can’t stop trashing his family can he? 😉. Lol. I’ve just finished Episode 1, it’s such an inspirational documentary- debating whether it’s too heavy to watch with my child.
If the British media think that Harry emphasizing the importance of character is Harry trashing his family, well, that says more about his family than Harry.
It’s incredibly revealing. Because we all know that most of the British royals can’t even spell character, let alone exhibit it.
They keep telling on themselves, and their overlords, dont they. Geezus.
I’m assuming that the DM took the part about Harry talking to Archie scenes from last year’s Invictus because that was part of his speech. I haven’t watched the docuseries yet but I will soon.
they show that clip from the speech in the first episode, so I think that’s what the DM is going with here.
Amy Bee, I agree. I remember this from the Opening Ceremony speech he gave in The Netherlands. I’m glad that they included it in the docuseries.
May I just say (’cause today I really dont have any fks to give about all the windsors eating their young, crabs in a barrel thing going on), the way Harry looks at those he loves. Look at how he’s looking at Archie, such pride, love, awe, such, ‘damn, I did that, he really is MINE’. Same way he looks at Meghan, DAMMMNN, she so fine, she really is mine. Not only lucky he found what he needed but he’s out of that hellscape.
Wannabefarmer, I’ve gained the impression that this was what Harry wanted most in life. A wife who he loves and who loves him back and children to love and protect. I’ve read Spare so I can understand why he wants what he never had (certainly not since Princess Di died).
In the old country there is the pithy saying, “If goat-shit want fuh roll, ‘e wait fuh the slightest breeze”.
Like most proverbs, it does not have a literal meaning – the media wants to do what it wants to do and would look for anything to go after Harry….
While they are hiding in plain sight by using his dysfunctional family….
Harry is simply stressing the role that character plays when faced with making difficult choices especially reputational challenges …
The fork of the road moments…
And that statement sums up my thought about “trashing the family” analogy…
why is this even reported? this is literally what good parents, royal or not, tell their kids…god the Daily Fail will put anything in headlines for clicks. the reality is that Archie will have FAR MORE access to experiences, privileges, wealth than any normal person, so it’s literally the bare min of good parenting for Harry to tell his son that character matters. i guess bare min is too much for maybe royalty and most aristocrats…cough cough.
Hangonamin, for all we know, character is unknown to those you’re talking about. It won’t be difficult for Harry and Meghan to teach their children about good character, because the two of them will be modelling it for them.
Archie and Lili are two of the biggest Nepo babies ever. They will grow up in a warm family with much love and support from Harry and Meghan as parents, but imagine living up to those two!
The best part of any Harry story is knowing that his kids will always know how much he adores them. They’ll never experience what Harry did.