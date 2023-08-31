SAG-AFTRA clarifies: their strike waivers mean that actors can attend film festivals

While I understand the basic concept of SAG-AFTRA interim agreements – aka waivers – during the strike, I also understand why some actors find those waivers problematic. Basically, production companies have to apply for and receive a SAG-AFTRA waiver to do anything. This also includes promotional work, which has quickly become a hot topic as studios are now in the position of admitting that they need actors to promote their films, and that the promotion boosts the box office. As such, I would have thought the “no promotion” part of the strike was one of the most important. As it turns out, SAG-AFTRA has also been issuing waivers for actors to do promotion at film festivals like Venice, Toronto and Deauville. From SAG-AFTRA:

It is for that reason we write to you now to expand on our conversation regarding the Interim Agreement. While feedback from the information sessions has been positive and we’ve received expressions of support for the strategy, there is a dynamic that needs addressing. Some of our fellow members have been subject to negative comments for participating in projects with an Interim Agreement, particularly when it comes time for them to promote their work, including at festivals. Whether from within or without our organization, not only are remarks of this nature unhelpful to performers, but by dividing us, they do the AMPTP’s work for them. To be crystal clear, once an agreement is in place, we fully encourage all of our SAG-AFTRA members to work under that agreement AND to promote work made under that agreement. The more projects that get made with the Interim Agreement, the weaker the AMPTP becomes. So, let’s lift up our fellow performers who are out there working. We believe that our strategy to employ the Interim Agreement is working well, and we want you to know that seeing our fellow performers go to work and promote their Interim Agreement projects, including at film festivals and beyond, is a source of pride. We are specifically striking the large studios and streamers. Those corporate entities are effectively shut down. From their executive suites, the CEOs can look out and see these independent projects thriving, while their greed and disrespect holds up their own productions.

[From SAG-AFTRA]

That’s interesting that the union is saying: if your project has a waiver, get your ass on a plane to Venice and Toronto and promote the f–k out of your movie. So, with that in mind, Deadline had a piece about who will turn up at the festivals in the coming days and weeks:

Among actors we understand will be at the strike-impacted Toronto festival this year thanks to interim agreements are Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson (who also produces) for Daddio, Finn Wolfhard (who also co-directs) and some of his co-stars in Hell Of A Summer, Viggo Mortensen (who also directs and produces) for The Dead Don’t Hurt, and Maya Hawke and Laura Linney for Wildcat. Among those likely to make the trip are Nicolas Cage for A24’s Dream Scenario, which we gather is close to finalising an interim agreement, and Jessica Chastain for Michel Franco’s Memory, which also quietly secured an IA. Memory is playing at Venice before its Toronto screening and Chastain and co-star Peter Sarsgaard are expected to be in attendance on the Lido. We hear that Kristin Scott Thomas is a maybe for North Star, which she directs and stars in, but that co-star Scarlett Johansson won’t be in attendance for the same movie. Michael Keaton, director and star of Knox Goes Away, is unlikely but not a firm no. The same is true for Kate Winslet and her co-stars for Lee, and Bobby Cannavale who stars in Ezra. Some of these movies are likely hoping for a late in the day IA if they don’t have one already. Among leading actors who won’t be at this year’s festival, despite having independent movies in the lineup, are Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Glen Powell, and Chris Pine, who also directs his movie Poolman. Cate Blanchett stars in and/or produces multiple indie movies at the festival but won’t make it, we hear, while Anna Kendrick directs and stars in Woman Of The Hour, but we hear the multi-hyphenate won’t be in attendance.

[From Deadline]

It’s like I said in that story about Viola Davis walking away from a waiver’d film – the union can give all kinds of guidance, but some actors are going to make their own decisions about what the strike means to them. I appreciate that too – some actors still want to make the point that they’re on strike with their union and that means no promotion, end of story.