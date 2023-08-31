Meg Ryan and David Duchovny star as exes stuck at an airport in ‘What Happens Later’

I love rom coms and am always down for a good Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, JLo, or the non-Hallmark holiday movie. The Queen of Rom Coms, Meg Ryan, is back in a romantic comedy that she directed and co-stars in with David Duchovny called What Happens Later. The movie takes place in an airport with a former couple running into each other when their flights are delayed. It’s based on Steven Dietz’s play Shooting Star and Ryan co-wrote the screenplay with Dietz and playwright Kirk Lynn.
Meg Ryan is throwing it back to her rom-com heyday. On Wednesday, Bleecker Street debuted the first trailer for What Happens Later, in which Ryan, 61, and David Duchovny, 63, star as a former couple who unexpectedly reunite after decades apart when a snowstorm strands them at the airport. Their separate flights delayed indefinitely due to weather, Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) catch up on the more than two decades that have passed since their breakup.
A synopsis for the film describes Willa as a “magical thinker” and Bill as a “catastrophic one.” When they reunite, they “find themselves just as attracted to — and annoyed by — one another as they did decades earlier.”
“But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted.”
What Happens Later was made to recapture the “cheeky magic of Ryan’s rom-coms of the 90s,” according to the synopsis. Ryan told Entertainment Weekly that rom-coms “really work when the two characters are somehow opposites and yet have a rhythm of intellect and humor and dialogue and banter that sort of indicates their compatibility.”
“It’s just been really fun to see David embrace this guy who I don’t think is anything really like David. Whereas the Willa thing I can really relate to,” she added in the interview conducted prior to the actors’ strike. “To see him dive into every single scene in the fullest way, he’s funny, and he’s smart, and he’s dear, and irresistible.”
The star also shared how What Happens Later “evolves” the familiar genre.
“Sometimes there’s a question of: Will they be together? Will they not be together? For that reason, [What Happens Later] sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit,” she said. “It’s also about old people, and it’s still romantic and sexy.”
At the Tribeca Film Festival in June, Duchovny teased the movie to PEOPLE: “It’s really good. What Happens Later, and it’s really a good movie. I mean, it’s just me and her, the whole damn movie, and it’s just a kind of throwback sweet film.”
The trailer looks super cute. Sign me up! I have seen every single episode of “The X-Files,” so you had me at “Mulder in a rom com.” Anyone else love a good rom com and plan on seeing this? Even the film’s tagline of “They missed their connection” is hooking me.
I also kinda love that this new generation of romantic comedies just kinda picks up with the same actors who were doing them 20-30 years ago and adjusts for their age/place in life. (See also: Ticket to Paradise.) Oh, and for all of you X-Files nerds out there, What Happens Later is out in theaters on October 13, which coincidentally happens to be Fox Mulder’s birthday. Yup, I knew that fact off the top of my head. Anyway, in keeping with our theme of rooting for female directors, I hope this movie is successful for Meg’s sake. I’m definitely planning on seeing it.
Looks good! Praying that it is since being disappointed by recent Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock and JLo rom coms.
X-files fan and I had a huge crush on Duchovny for a good minute back in the day. Not sure the real him measured up by my teen heart didn’t care.
He has a lot of charisma. I can see the two of them doing well on screen together.
This looks cute! I love David Duchovny.
Not generally a fan of romcoms – because they often reinforce traditional gender roles, the idea that women aren’t complete without some dude, and perpetuate stalking behaviour as romantic perseverance, but getting off my soapbox, I love the idea of romance movies depicting older people navigating life and each other. Also love Meg and David.
You articulated everything I feel much better than I could have Nic!
ITA. Not a fan of romcoms in general (the stalking really triggers me) but I do want to see this one! It looks really good. I think my romance chip is broken – it may explain why I gravitate towards films that end the way they do. My faves in the romance department are Far From Heaven, Prime, Bridges of Madison County, and Cairo Time. I think those endings match my world view.
Couldn’t agree more on your film preferences reflecting your world view. We are birds of a feather. Also adding The English Patient and The Remains of the Day. Although those are dramas more than rom coms I guess…
I love Meg Ryan. I’m rooting for her.
I will see this even if it gets ok reviews. Looks like its good for a rainy Sunday afternoon movie .
I do love her banter and he fits in well. Her face movement looks better than usual but man she is like Courtney Cox, she looked better w smaller lips, fit her bone structure. So distracting. She would have aged great w/o all that stuff injected! When will me move to diversity in our faces again, like Jamie Curtis said. Why take away our unique characteristics?
I would have loved it if she had a cameo in the latest Top Gun movie. I was young when I saw the original Top Gun and the Goose storyline gutted me. Meg Ryan and Anthony Edwards had great chemistry on screen.
I agree with Twin Falls. I’m rooting for her.
I’m really living for all the Mulder talk in this article, came to say all this and didn’t have to. Ha ha! don’t know if this is too niche, but I feel like X-Files was like, THE bi-awakening not just for myself but for like 95% of the bifolks I know.
Well, I’m smiling having finished the trailer. Yes, I LOVE a rom com and I love Meg Ryan. I’m so happy to see her on the big screen again!
I hope the movie does well and I’m glad Ryan is directing, but I have to say I hate the exes getting back together-plot. It turns my stomach. There’s a reason it didn’t work out!
(In real life I don’t feel like this, only in movies.)
And Ticket to Paradise was just awful.