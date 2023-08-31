It looks like Justin Theroux has a new, 23-years-younger girlfriend

It’s been five and a half years since Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston “broke up.” You have to remember, they had a wedding, officiated by Jimmy Kimmel, they invited all their friends, they called each other husband and wife for years, and then it turned out that the whole marriage was a fabrication. They were never legally married and so their “divorce” consisted of Justin Theroux moving back to New York and telling people that he was simply too edgy to be with a square like Aniston. Immediately following their 2018 split, there were rumors that Justin had a jumpoff or that he was casually dating other women. I’m sure he was, but seemingly nothing every got serious with any of those women. Now Page Six has exclusive photos of Justin looking coupled-up with an actress who is 23 years younger than him.

Justin Theroux was spotted getting close with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom during a double date at Altro Paradiso in New York City on Monday night. Theroux, 52, and Bloom, 29, couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other while dining at the celebrity hotspot, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The “American Psycho” actor was seen flirtatiously giggling with Bloom at the dinner table where they were both dressed casually. The duo then made their way over to the Lower East Side establishment Theroux co-owns, Ray’s Bar,” while keeping his arms wrapped around her waist. After enjoying an evening at the dive bar, the pair left together. The HBO actress, who is 23 years Theroux’s junior, has appeared in a few popular TV shows including “Law & Order: SVU” and “The Affair,” according to her IMDb profile. She also stars in Season 2 of the HBO drama, “The Gilded Age.” In March, she celebrated her 29th birthday with an Instagram post captioned: “Goodbye 28. We need the lows to appreciate the highs, amiright? This year had plenty of both!” It’s unknown how Theroux knows the rising TV star, but they were both photographed attending the SAG-AFTRA strike in New York City earlier this month.

I looked through the photos – the vibe is not “first date.” They’ve been seeing each other for a while, there’s a comfort level to their body language. So is this his first girlfriend since Aniston? Probably not, but it’s the first girlfriend we’re heard about since he moved back to New York. I just have to say… she looks a lot like his live-in girlfriend before Aniston, Heidi Bivens. The same one he cheated on and evicted from their apartment once he signed up with Aniston & CAA. He really has a type.

