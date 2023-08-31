It looks like Justin Theroux has a new, 23-years-younger girlfriend

It’s been five and a half years since Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston “broke up.” You have to remember, they had a wedding, officiated by Jimmy Kimmel, they invited all their friends, they called each other husband and wife for years, and then it turned out that the whole marriage was a fabrication. They were never legally married and so their “divorce” consisted of Justin Theroux moving back to New York and telling people that he was simply too edgy to be with a square like Aniston. Immediately following their 2018 split, there were rumors that Justin had a jumpoff or that he was casually dating other women. I’m sure he was, but seemingly nothing every got serious with any of those women. Now Page Six has exclusive photos of Justin looking coupled-up with an actress who is 23 years younger than him.

Justin Theroux was spotted getting close with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom during a double date at Altro Paradiso in New York City on Monday night. Theroux, 52, and Bloom, 29, couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other while dining at the celebrity hotspot, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The “American Psycho” actor was seen flirtatiously giggling with Bloom at the dinner table where they were both dressed casually. The duo then made their way over to the Lower East Side establishment Theroux co-owns, Ray’s Bar,” while keeping his arms wrapped around her waist. After enjoying an evening at the dive bar, the pair left together.

The HBO actress, who is 23 years Theroux’s junior, has appeared in a few popular TV shows including “Law & Order: SVU” and “The Affair,” according to her IMDb profile. She also stars in Season 2 of the HBO drama, “The Gilded Age.”

In March, she celebrated her 29th birthday with an Instagram post captioned: “Goodbye 28. We need the lows to appreciate the highs, amiright? This year had plenty of both!”

It’s unknown how Theroux knows the rising TV star, but they were both photographed attending the SAG-AFTRA strike in New York City earlier this month.

I looked through the photos – the vibe is not “first date.” They’ve been seeing each other for a while, there’s a comfort level to their body language. So is this his first girlfriend since Aniston? Probably not, but it’s the first girlfriend we’re heard about since he moved back to New York. I just have to say… she looks a lot like his live-in girlfriend before Aniston, Heidi Bivens. The same one he cheated on and evicted from their apartment once he signed up with Aniston & CAA. He really has a type.

27 Responses to “It looks like Justin Theroux has a new, 23-years-younger girlfriend”

  1. olliesmom says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Right on the body language in the photos.

    He’s hot and looks great for 52, but he still looks her dad in those photos. Her hot dad.

    And whatever she’s wearing – that’s a “I’m dating edgy Justin T.” outfit.

    Reply
  2. shayni says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:29 am

    They look sweet together, maybe her younger infulence can persuade him to finnaly ditch the skinny jeans.😁

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Story as old as time. Older man younger woman. Never cared for him or what he was in at any given time.

    Reply
  4. Adequate okay says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:30 am

    I do not get this person at all. I find him repulsive. He makes me feel asexual when I see photos of him. If all men were him, I would retire from men completely.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:44 am

    Does he have that beautiful, strong as hell pitty’s leash hooked to his belt? He’s crazy. That pup could drag him up the street if provoked.

    Reply
    • Brandy Alexander says:
      August 31, 2023 at 11:40 am

      It looks like it IS the belt, wrapped all the way around his waist.

      Reply
    • ToocanAnj says:
      August 31, 2023 at 1:02 pm

      Right? I have two sighthounds, was walking them in Philly, I had a brief moment of not paying attention while I was stopped talking to someone about them. Their prey drive kicked in and pulled me right into a face plant. I broke two front teeth, chipped two more. I walked them home, bleeding all the way and then got a ride to ER. It only takes a moment with big strong dogs.

      Reply
    • Grant says:
      August 31, 2023 at 3:54 pm

      I noticed that too. My precious pooch was almost mauled to death by an unleashed pit bull who came out of nowhere so this gives me the heebie-jeebies.

      Reply
  6. Apple says:
    August 31, 2023 at 10:58 am

    Does brydon-bloom come from money? I think she should watch justin. Cant remember if Justin comes from money (hbo oliver is his cousin) but he did seem to want fame. I wouldn’t be surprised if he called the photogs. She has a new show…. I’m leery.

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      August 31, 2023 at 11:11 am

      Look up his family, especially his brother, as they are part of the art/literature scene in NYC. Name is known and I’m sure comfortable, but not money money.

      Reply
    • Dutch says:
      August 31, 2023 at 11:24 am

      Not deep pockets. Her dad was an NBC News correspondent who died in 2003 on assignment in Iraq from a blood clot unrelated to his war coverage.

      Reply
      • laurie says:
        August 31, 2023 at 12:28 pm

        Omg that’s her father! Wow I remember when that happened. Wasn’t he in a tank for a long period of time and that caused the clot?
        And isn’t his uncle a famous travel writer?

      • Dutch says:
        August 31, 2023 at 12:33 pm

        The story I read said the clot was caused by Deep Vein Thrombosis and the clot traveled to his heart. No mention of the cause behind DVT.

  7. Kirsten says:
    August 31, 2023 at 11:06 am

    It’s a big age difference, but she’s also 30, so it’s not like he’s dating a teenager. He also dates his age as well, so this seems fine.

    Reply
  8. Cosmic Cow says:
    August 31, 2023 at 11:08 am

    Meh, she’s 30 not 23. Have fun.

    Reply
  9. Southern Fried says:
    August 31, 2023 at 11:14 am

    I hope they get married, have kids and live happily ever after so we won’t have to endure any more messy love life BS. Just their career info only.

    Reply
  10. Colleen says:
    August 31, 2023 at 11:42 am

    He has had this dog for a while and the dog is super sweet and well trained. Now my 85 pound goldador would drag me into the dirt if he saw a squirrel. LOL

    Reply
  11. molly says:
    August 31, 2023 at 11:47 am

    Dating a 20-something when you’re 50-something will always be pathetic.

    Unrelated, I don’t blame Jennifer Anniston one bit for not making it official. Her first husband is still fighting a seven year divorce, so good for her for learning that lesson.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      August 31, 2023 at 12:10 pm

      Yeah, BP walked off with -their- company, Plan B; after the divorce it was his. I’d also be commitment phobic after him.
      As to Justin and Nicole, eh. Yes, he’s way older, but she’s thankfully almost 30. She should know what she’s doing.

      Reply
  12. Katie says:
    August 31, 2023 at 1:30 pm

    I think he may actually be his Parks and Recreation character?

    Reply
  13. freddy says:
    August 31, 2023 at 2:23 pm

    Nothing is less sexy than walking through NYC, seeing a hot dude with a dog…and then seeing the green bag of dog poop…No.

    Reply
  14. Mel says:
    August 31, 2023 at 4:08 pm

    Whatever, everybody grown….

    Reply
  15. Call_Me_AL says:
    August 31, 2023 at 9:04 pm

    Ugh, he’s such a tool. His outfits are awful, embarrassing!

    Reply

