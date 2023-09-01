Sweden’s Prince Daniel: No ‘reasonable person’ believes the separation rumors

To this American, Sweden’s Prince Daniel seems like a good guy. He’s the “commoner” who married Crown Princess Victoria after a lengthy courtship. By all appearances, he is a loving father and dutiful consort to the crown princess. He never seems intemperate or inappropriate. If anything, he comes off as a bit too guarded and reserved, but maybe still waters run deep. In February 2022, there were rumors in the Swedish gossip media that Daniel and Victoria were on the verge of divorce, and that they were close to announcing their formal separation. They took the extraordinary step of issuing a public statement denying the rumors. But the rumors persisted… for a short time, and then people just sort of forgot about them. Daniel turns 50 years old on September 15 – this Virgo King shares a birthday with Prince Harry, remarkable! In advance of his big 5-0, Sweden’s public broadcaster put together a documentary about Daniel, and he’s interviewed in the show. He spoke about those rumors last year and why he and Victoria issued a statement.
Prince Daniel of Sweden is shutting down speculation that his marriage to Crown Princess Victoria is on the rocks. On Tuesday, The Times reported that the 49-year-old royal debunked the gossip in a rare interview with SVT, Sweden’s national public broadcaster.
The comments came in the televised special “Prince Daniel 50 years,” local outlet Expressen reported, which aired ahead of his 50th birthday on Sept. 15. During the sit down, Daniel spoke about the reports of impending divorce that emerged last year. The couple later made a statement disputing the allegations.
“Many friends from across Sweden and overseas have got in touch and things arrived at a certain point where we felt we could no longer accept it,” Prince Daniel told SVT, per The Times. “I don’t think there is any reasonable person who believes in this rumor.”
Crown Princess Victoria’s husband added that the “mean, false rumors” created “serious consequences” for his family.
According to the outlet, Stoppa Pressarna alleged that the marriage was in crisis over “incredible betrayal” in early 2022, and the statement soon came from the Swedish Royal House. Despite the denial, The Times said the celebrity news site has continued to run related reporting, perhaps prompting Prince Daniel to speak out again.
“I don’t think there is any reasonable person who believes in this rumor.” I mean… that’s not the strongest denial ever, especially since (as the Times of London reports), Stoppa Pressarna stood by their reporting, with reporter Daniel Nyhlen saying: “We had very credible informants, including special police guards and other staff close to the couple. I really had no qualms about it. This is about Sweden’s constitution.” Yeah, I actually thought there was some grain of truth to the reporting. Maybe it wasn’t a huge falling out, maybe they weren’t actually talking about divorce, but it did feel like something shifted and that their marriage was suddenly a bit shaky. I don’t know though, I’m just going off vibes.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Stockholm, SWEDEN – Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria visit the Swedish Institute for European Policy Studies, SIEPS, in Stockholm, Sweden.
Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel
Gothenburg, SWEDEN – Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway during arrival at Central Station and visits to Lindholmen Science Park, Maritime Dynamics Laboratory and research vessel Skagerrak in Gothenburg, Sweden, on the final day of a 3 day visit from the Norwegian Royals to Sweden.
Pictured: Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
Gothenburg, SWEDEN – Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway during arrival at Central Station and visits to Lindholmen Science Park, Maritime Dynamics Laboratory and research vessel Skagerrak in Gothenburg, Sweden, on the final day of a 3 day visit from the Norwegian Royals to Sweden.
Pictured: Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
Amman, JORDAN – Royals attending the dinner banquet of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa for their Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.
Pictured: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Queen Rania, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Prin
Amman, JORDAN – Royals attending the dinner banquet of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa for their Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.
Pictured: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Queen Rania, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Prin
Amman, JORDAN – Royals attending the dinner banquet of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa for their Royal Wedding at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan.
Pictured: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Queen Rania, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Prin
Borgholm, SWEDEN – Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden at Solliden Palace in Borgholm, on July 14, 2023, to attend the celebrations of Crown Princess Victoria 46th birthday.
Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Borgholm, SWEDEN – Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden at Solliden Palace in Borgholm, on July 14, 2023, to attend the celebrations of Crown Princess Victoria 46th birthday.
Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Borgholm, SWEDEN – Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden at Solliden Palace in Borgholm, on July 14, 2023, to attend the celebrations of Crown Princess Victoria 46th birthday.
Pictured: Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar
Sometimes I wonder if all the other RF’s seem more chill just because we don’t know that much about them, and bc compared to the cold cruelty of the Windsors, almost any family would look healthier.
I think some of the other European RFs are more chill because they live in different countries with different social standards. Strange as it is, since it’s monarchies, the scandinavian countries at least, is more concerned with egality. Equal rights to education, poor or rich you should gave equal chanse to be a politician etc. Another vital factor is aristos. They are either non existent or a few relics without a house of lords to block laws. When people live in countries where you can’t be made Dame or Sir, it’s less important to be ass lickers
I think we miss a lot of the drama because most of the reporting on them is not in English, so unless you speak the language you miss a lot of the details. Not that I think all of them come close to the BRF but I’m sure all of them have their issues.
There’s drama going on in the other RFs as well, but not like the british. The danes have the late prince Henrik’s many outbursts, the stripping of prince Joackim’s children’s titles, Joachim’s job/ appanage and the CP couple’s son attending a school that were reveald to have a huge bullying problem. The swedes have this rumors and the kings escapades – including affairs. The norwegians have princess Martha and the last thing in Norway is CP Mette Marit’s oldest son attending a Bond party instead of the crownprince couples joined birthday dinner at the palace (they bothe turned 50 this year). AFAIR The grand duchess of Luxembourg has been credably accused of treating the staff horribly, and then theres the squabble over money in the divorce between prince Louis and Tessy of Luxembourgh. In Spain the previous king abdicated because he was taking money under the table and quite a few other things, and apparently Queen Sofia and Queen Letitzia don’t get along. This is just wgat I remember from the top of my head.
@Jais. Nope, having lived in West Europe with European monarchies and gone to schools with aristo kids, my mum has dealt business with aristos and I can DEFO tell you, all royals and everyone with titles are DRAMATIC AF. There is just less English cover of European monarchies and that’s why they appear quieter. They all angst about prestige, titles, property, money and being seen as special and important.
As far as actual royal families go (and not the aristocratic class in general), I think part of the reason things seem “calmer” with other families is that the number of people receiving public money is much smaller. The BRF is large in terms of working royals and who gets public money. The other monarchies seem to have actually slimmed down (and in the case of Denmark, they are continuing to slim down lol), so I think the drama tends to be different, more “rich people drama” and less “I’m trying to stab my brother in the back bc people like him more than me” kind of drama.
Nope, don’t believe there’s any trouble with Victoria and Daniel. According to Swedish Celebitchy readers this info on their marriage is like reading Harry and Meghan are divorcing in the Scum or Daily Fail.
I’ve often wondered what other royal families think about the BRF.
Well, this is what always comes up when this subject is discussed in the European media (what do the EU royals think of the British royals):
although their is ‘respect’ for the Uk Royals, the other European royals/houses basically see the British royals as a bunch of laughable uneducated buffoons, with no real sense of what is going on among the common people. They think that the British royals think too much of themselves, that they are better than the other royals because of the longevity of the House of Windsor.
They attribute the British royals’ snobbery (the last qualification is funny), on them being stuck too much in-medieval-times, their stiff-upper-lip-concept and the laughable British class system (in this day and age no other Western nation, let alone a western monarchy, is based on a class system, or on the idea that the monarch and heirs are appointed by God to rule over the people).
@Hennyo – Thanks so much for sharing this perspective! This is so interesting… and admittedly made me pretty darn happy.
Laughable, uneducated buffoons who think too much of themselves pretty much nails it.
Gorgeous children. Estelle was such a cutie as a toddler and her brother looks like a boo bear. What were the rumors? Did Daniel or Victoria cheat? Daniel Nyhlen claims it was a huge betrayal and then throws in the bit about the Swedish constitution. That to me smacks of something that went down beyond just an affair. I don’t follow any royal gossip but this one got me curious. I tried to Google but I’m just getting the same stuff that CB is reporting on — at least in the English media (unfortunately, I don’t speak or read Swedish). What was this alleged huge betrayal?
They certainly are suggesting an affair. That said, neither Daniel or Victoria are showing odd behaviour in the public so maybe they have worked out the issues.
William and Kate should take notes. The extremes of disdain from one and ass grabbing in church from the other really shows an erratic mess.
Isn’t it *interesting* how there is only talk about Victoria’s marriage and Madeleine’s marriage.
Then remember how close Hellqvist is with tabloids and tabloid reporters.
Maddie, Victoria, Daniel, Chris. They all better watch their backs, especially with Maddie and Chris moving back to Sweden next year.
@nota, I agree with you!
There is something really shady about Princess Sofia. I mean, what was the real reason Madeleine and Chris left Sweden all these years?
@nota – agree with you!
I would think that marriage gossip on Prince Carl Philip, Duke of Värmland would sell more European Tabloid Rags than marriage gossip on Crown Princess Victoria or Princess Madeleine, Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland.
Does anyone know how the Swedes view Chris O’Neil? Please pour the tea!
Why are Chris and Maddie moving back to Sweden. More tea please!
After everything Daniel & Victoria went through to get married. I doubt they’d throw it away on an affair. Not with baby bro and his wife waiting in the wings as the “real CP” couple in daddy king’s eyes. I definitely wouldn’t put it past CP & Sofia to create trouble for Victoria.
Yeah Sofia has always been shady and a piece of work but considering he isn’t much better it seems like they are a perfect match.
IDK why they’re moving back. It was announced they were going to be back in time for this school year, then it was changed to next year.
They have to secure housing in a certain geographic area for the kids to attend Maddie’s childhood school, which she’s said to want. I don’t see them living in her old quarters in the Palace, they’re too small. Chris will need to purchase a place in the right district for their schooling.
Hellqvist fans insist it is Maddie demanding her kids stay in the line of succession, but I doubt it. The rules around that are completely vague, the Court keeps changing what it says. There is no benefit to being in the line of succession and her kids are way down it. The HRHs have been removed from CP and Maddie’s kids, they keep their manufactured titles. Those aren’t related to the line of succession that I remember.
I think Maddie misses Sweden, her sister, and her aging parents. She’s had her breezy, beachy, Florida mum life, now she’s moving on. She’s very close with Silvia and Silvia’s health hasn’t been great. Chris hates the attention they get in Sweden with the tabloids constantly attacking his businesses. But he loves Maddie, she wants to live in Sweden, so they’re moving back.
Plus, if you had European citizenship and could escape Florida and US politics, wouldn’t you do that before the end of 2024?
I use a screenshot translation app for publications not in English.. I think it’s because I’m just really nosy and have to know what they are saying🤣, but it works great for issues like this. I have learned no other country has to deal with the toxicity levels the hate media and BRF have conspired to create and perpetuate.
The constitution quip is just a reference to freedom of the press, I imagine. I’m pretty sure this is the guy that has an awful rep for being truly vile.
Who has been in a longterm marriage that hasn’t experienced some stumbles and even falls? Marriage is very rarely a straight line. I don’t like the idea of royalty anywhere but I do wonder if these royals steal a lot less from public funds because their people don’t seem to loathe them (unlike a certain other group of royals).
Very interesting how the Swedish media actually follows a story when the British media turns a blind eye to something that’s obvious to anyone with eyes.
That said the Uk doesn’t have a written constitution so William and Kate being divorced doesn’t actually have a constitutional concern. William is the only one who matters and only once he’s monarch. And from there he has legitimate heirs so the status of the marriage does not matter. But KP and the media want to maintain the fiction of happy marriage.
I don’t see how this is a Constitutional issue. If Victoria and Daniel divorced, she’s still heir and Estelle is still her heir. If heaven forbid Victoria wasn’t around anymore and Estelle was underage? The govt chooses the Regent, not the royal family. It isn’t like a spouse or ex-spouse would suddenly become the defacto monarch.
Any Swedes on here who can chime in?
I don’t know enough about the Swedish constitution to comment on whether or not their marriage matters. But seeing as how Charles was able to divorce Diana without any consequences, they definitely cannot say that there are any constitutional consequences to any divorce of the current Wales couple.
Maybe they have to ask permission to the parliament for divorce as a formailty, but divorce between an sovereign and his/her spouse won’t really effect the constitition. Abolition of the monarchy IS in often in the realm of constitutional law and reason why monarchies to this day are hard to get rid of, the process is a long and complicated. I can’t see the parliament denying a divorce though, especially in these time. Marriage and divorce ultimately belongs to civil law, even when it’s between reigning sovereigns.
Daniel Nyhlén is an amoeba. Trust me, I’m Swedish and he’s infamous. He is TMZ and all the shittiest RRs rolled into one. The constitutional comment doesn’t refer to anything any royal may or may not have done, if you read the context it’s about the press’ freedom of speech. That’s just him saying I’m allowed to write whatever I want.
@Kaiser, the 15th is a tri-Virgo birthday. Harry, Daniel, and Letizia of Spain.
How are the Virgos? Still Leos surely?
Leo runs late July to late August. Virgo runs late August to late September.
Virgos are 22 August to 21 September (sometimes 23rd to 22nd). 15th August is clearly still Leo, no?
It is no longer August, today is the start of September. Kaiser wrote it in the opening –
‘ Daniel turns 50 years old on September 15’
It sounds like there was a rough patch (maybe an affair, maybe something else) but they’ve worked it out and have moved on. Not that unusual for a long marriage honestly.
Off topic I guess but wow, those kids are beautiful. She has such a radiant smile and he’s a cherub!
One thing we know from reporting on Harry and Meghan is that “sources close to the family” are not necessarily to be trusted. You have people who work for the royal family overall, but have extreme preferences for member over others. I know from seeing families IRL that split into factions, it’s not even so much lying as it is just seeing the same actions as having entirely different meanings.
Hope that they are happy and stay happy.
They were together a full decade before they got married, so it’s actually been over 20 years together. Growing pains are to be expected. As far as tabloid rumors, I tend to not believe them until the rumor comes to fruition. That’s like believing the National Enquirer about Bat Boy lol.