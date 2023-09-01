Sweden’s Prince Daniel: No ‘reasonable person’ believes the separation rumors

To this American, Sweden’s Prince Daniel seems like a good guy. He’s the “commoner” who married Crown Princess Victoria after a lengthy courtship. By all appearances, he is a loving father and dutiful consort to the crown princess. He never seems intemperate or inappropriate. If anything, he comes off as a bit too guarded and reserved, but maybe still waters run deep. In February 2022, there were rumors in the Swedish gossip media that Daniel and Victoria were on the verge of divorce, and that they were close to announcing their formal separation. They took the extraordinary step of issuing a public statement denying the rumors. But the rumors persisted… for a short time, and then people just sort of forgot about them. Daniel turns 50 years old on September 15 – this Virgo King shares a birthday with Prince Harry, remarkable! In advance of his big 5-0, Sweden’s public broadcaster put together a documentary about Daniel, and he’s interviewed in the show. He spoke about those rumors last year and why he and Victoria issued a statement.

Prince Daniel of Sweden is shutting down speculation that his marriage to Crown Princess Victoria is on the rocks. On Tuesday, The Times reported that the 49-year-old royal debunked the gossip in a rare interview with SVT, Sweden’s national public broadcaster. The comments came in the televised special “Prince Daniel 50 years,” local outlet Expressen reported, which aired ahead of his 50th birthday on Sept. 15. During the sit down, Daniel spoke about the reports of impending divorce that emerged last year. The couple later made a statement disputing the allegations. “Many friends from across Sweden and overseas have got in touch and things arrived at a certain point where we felt we could no longer accept it,” Prince Daniel told SVT, per The Times. “I don’t think there is any reasonable person who believes in this rumor.” Crown Princess Victoria’s husband added that the “mean, false rumors” created “serious consequences” for his family. According to the outlet, Stoppa Pressarna alleged that the marriage was in crisis over “incredible betrayal” in early 2022, and the statement soon came from the Swedish Royal House. Despite the denial, The Times said the celebrity news site has continued to run related reporting, perhaps prompting Prince Daniel to speak out again.

[From People]

“I don’t think there is any reasonable person who believes in this rumor.” I mean… that’s not the strongest denial ever, especially since (as the Times of London reports), Stoppa Pressarna stood by their reporting, with reporter Daniel Nyhlen saying: “We had very credible informants, including special police guards and other staff close to the couple. I really had no qualms about it. This is about Sweden’s constitution.” Yeah, I actually thought there was some grain of truth to the reporting. Maybe it wasn’t a huge falling out, maybe they weren’t actually talking about divorce, but it did feel like something shifted and that their marriage was suddenly a bit shaky. I don’t know though, I’m just going off vibes.