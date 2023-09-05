Narcan will be available over the counter later this week

As we covered last week, nearly 1 in 10 adults in the US have lost a relative to a drug overdose, predominantly by opioids including fentanyl. One of the most effective ways of treating an opioid overdose is to administer Narcan, a nasal spray form of the medication naloxone. When sprayed into the nostril, the naloxone is quickly absorbed and gets receptors in the brain to start breathing again. Doctors and experts praise Narcan for having no adverse side effects and being, quite literally, lifesaving. While previously only available at pharmacies behind the counter, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (the manufacturer) just announced that it will now be available for purchase over the counter this September:
In an effort to reduce the rising number of opioid overdoses in the U.S., including from fentanyl, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March approved the first over-the-counter Narcan nasal spray — a naloxone-based medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, including accidental ones in children, and save lives.
More recently, the FDA approved another medication, Opvee, a prescription nalmefene hydrochloride nasal spray for adults and adolescents 12 and older that also reverses opioid overdoses. The medication reportedly has longer-lasting effects than naloxone, though some experts have raised concerns about it also causing prolonged withdrawal symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting, in drug users.
Medications that can reverse an opioid overdose are something, experts say, parents should know more about. Overdose deaths in people 14 to 18 years old increased from 2019 to 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 84% of deaths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyls. Many illicit drug users are unaware they’re actually taking fentanyl, which is often mixed in with other drugs in powder or pill form, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
If your teen or someone you know is acquiring a drug that’s not from a pharmacy — from a friend at school or work or from someone online — “you should just assume it has fentanyl in it,” Dr. Jennifer Plumb, pediatric emergency medicine physician, professor in the University of Utah department of pediatrics and medical director of Utah Naloxone, tells Yahoo Life.
But teens aren’t the only ones being exposed to fentanyl. According to the FDA, infants and toddlers in particular are at risk of accidental exposure to the drug.
One important thing to note about Narcan is that it can wear off after 30-90 minutes, whereas an opioid in your system can last much longer. Because of that, it is recommended that use of Narcan always be immediately followed by a visit to the ER or urgent care. The starting suggested retail price is $44.99, and that only gets you two doses. We’ll see if the price gets knocked down because a lot of people will want to have this on hand. I hope Narcan being more accessible helps save a lot of lives.
In Canada, each person get 2 free kits each year. I always get my students to get them before they start their community nursing rotation.
We do?! How?
They are available at your local health unit. Some pharmacies also have them.
Naxalone kits are free in Ontario, and I think that’s a good thing. My daughter and her roommates have a kit now – she’s had to call 911 to help other students who apparently overdosed or got roofied at parties. I hate that it’s necessary but am thankful it’s available. And I hope they never have to use it.
I’ve happily prescribed this to high school and college students for years. Insurance didn’t cover it so parents had to be convinced to pay for it using goodrx.com.
Sometimes, the parent would look at me and say, well they can’t use it on themselves!
A) sucks to be the person right next to the one that died. You’ve got the grief of your now dead friend and also lot of time with the police then therapist.
B) don’t think for two seconds that that kid didn’t let their friends know what they had in their bag. You may buy it and it actually may get used on your kid after all.
I am wildly enthusiastic about this stuff going over the counter. Reducing barriers on narcan is as awesome as reducing barriers on birth control.
Those numbers are shocking! I’m glad that the US is making Narcan available without prescription to save lives—I don’t know if opioids are as much of a problem in the NLs, but naxalon is only available by prescription here. If you travel internationally, please take precautions if you need them. Reading the posts from GlassHalfDone and Tammy: Go Canada!
Also one time I had a mom who walked in on her kid who needed it and what happened after that was so heartbreaking that it still makes me cry years later.
This should be part of every home first aid kit as well as in every bag.
As someone who lived through the crack-cocaine epidemic of the 1980s, seeing how the opioid epidemic has been reported and treated is such a stark contrast and a complete mindf*ck as a Black person. I was a kid back then but I sure remember the demonization, the criminalization, etc. Sorry for the somewhat offtopic comment, but it’s so glaring.
I literally had no idea…so if I understood the comments right:
This is a nose spray to be administered in case of (suspected) overdose/drugging. It prevents immediate death from the (suspected) overdose and gives you a time window within which you can Call an ambulance/get medical help.
I never heard of sth similar in Europe…but it sounds really useful.
Nasal naloxone is profoundly hot stuff.
I always told the kids I prescribed it for, you see someone down or looking really terrible, you immediately get on the phone with 911 and tell them what you’re looking at. Then, tell dispatch, hey I’ve got this stuff should I give it. They’re gonna say yes. What you’re doing there is spreading the decision making to include medically informed / trained / licensed / certified people. I’d write right on the directions to call 911 if you’re opening the box.
Also get ready to do chest compressions and also be super careful about maybe needles in the environment and do not touch any pill or powder that may be in the immediate environment. It’s a bright idea to have a face mask too if you might give breaths while the ambulance is still on the way. They’ve got those flat fold sheet ones too that have the one way valve and they take hardly any space in your bag. You can even (lightly – you want it to come off easily if you actually need it) tape the mask packet to the naloxone box.
CPR / BLS classes from the Red Cross and the American Heart Association (or equivalent local agency) are great too! Go register and get refreshed on your skills!