Dr. Jill Biden tested positive for Covid, she only has ‘mild symptoms’

I’ve been following the US Open since the first round, and it’s bonkers how many people – fans, ESPN commentators and players – have come down with a “mysterious respiratory illness” in New York. The first three rounds had people dropping out of the tournament, retiring from matches or getting repeated visits from the doctor on-site. John McEnroe is one of the few to call it what it is and tell people he tested positive for Covid at the start of the tournament (he only came back on air after a week). All of this to say, there’s another Covid wave happening right now and, just like in 2020, it seems to be hitting the East Coast first. Dr. Jill Biden tested positive for Covid on Monday and she plans to spend the week isolating at the Bidens’ Delaware home while her husband has a full schedule.
First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director confirmed Monday.
“This evening, the First lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First lady, said in a statement Sunday night.
Dr. Biden is expected to remain at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the rep’s statement noted.
Following Dr. Biden’s positive test, President Joe Biden took a COVID test on Monday evening and tested negative, his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
“The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” Jean-Pierre noted in the statement.
President Biden is scheduled to depart the U.S. on Thursday for a trip to India and Vietnam.
[From ABC News]
The deranged anti-vaxx, anti-science people are screaming “but I thought you wouldn’t get Covid if you got vaccinated.” Morons. Again, Dr. Biden is fully vaxxed and boostered, which is probably why she only has mild symptoms. This is a new strain of Covid and the new booster shots will be rolled out in the next month. I would imagine the Bidens will be first in line to get the new boosters. Anyhoodle, this is just a reminder: schedule your Covid booster and flu shots in the next month.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Backgrid.
-
-
Jill Biden – First Lady of the United States arrives for the Coroation at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.,Image: 774193729, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Washington, DC – President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden host a celebration in observance of Black History Month in the East Room of the White House. Black federal, state and local government officials as well as Civil Rights leaders are in attendance.
Pictured: Jill Biden
BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC – President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden host a celebration in observance of Black History Month in the East Room of the White House. Black federal, state and local government officials as well as Civil Rights leaders are in attendance.
Pictured: Jill Biden
BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DIST – The President and First Lady returning to the White House via Marine One from a vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Pictured: Joe Biden
BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
United States President President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden host a Lunar New Year Reception with Elaine Tso, CEO of Asian Services in Action (ASIA) at the White House in Washington, DC on January 26, 2023.
Featuring: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Chris Kleponis/CNP/startraksphot/Cover Images
-
-
President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Nasa Astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli during a reception celebrating Nowruz at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2023.
Featuring: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
Where: Washington, District Of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Mar 2023
Credit: Chris Kleponis/Pool/CNP/startraksphoto.com
-
-
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving on the North Portico of the White House ahead of a state dinner. Biden and Modi announced a series of defense and commercial deals designed to improve military and economic ties between their nations during a state visit today.
Featuring: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 22 Jun 2023
Credit: Al Drago/POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
-
-
United States President Joe Biden, First lady Dr. Jill Biden, and family watch fireworks on the Blue Room Balcony during a Fourth of July event on the South Lawn of the White House. President Biden is hosting the event for military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors to celebrate Independence Day.
Featuring: Joe Biden, Jiull Biden, Lloyd J. Austin III, Charlene Austin
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 04 Jul 2023
Credit: Ting Shen/POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
-
-
United States President Joe Biden, First lady Dr. Jill Biden, and family watch fireworks on the Blue Room Balcony during a Fourth of July event on the South Lawn of the White House. President Biden is hosting the event for military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors to celebrate Independence Day.
Featuring: Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Beau Biden
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 04 Jul 2023
Credit: Ting Shen/POOL via CNP/startraksphoto.com
I wish her well and glad the vaccine is helping keep her out of the hospital and only has mild symptoms. As for the anti-vaxxers we’ll go crawl back into your holes and wait for death. I’m patiently waiting for the new booster and will get flu shot at the same time.
I am just getting over Covid, third time in three years, the first two were like bad colds, this one kicked my behind, every single inch of me hurt and hurt bad, still dealing with the post Covid fatigue. I am vaxxed and boosted and yet…stupid ‘Rona.
So glad our first lady’s symptoms are mild. Get better soon Dr. B!
FWIW my husband tested negative every single day, meanwhile I was down for the count for almost a week.
My last booster was a year ago. Don’t think it would help much at this point. I continue to mask in crowded public spaces. It’s the best defense.
@Brassy Rebel. My genius brain forgot that my booster was a year back and was ineffective, and yet I stopped masking ( I live in a very pro-Trump county and got tired of being heckled for masking)., both big mistakes on my end. I am back to masking now, going to ignore the haters.
I’m really glad that Jill Biden is only experiencing mild symptoms and that the US is taking Covid sort of seriously. My husband called me up from home and sent me out for self tests here because he’s sick. They’re nearly impossible to find (I bought the last two) and the doctor’s office and pharmacy told us to just have him stay at home , rest, take fluids and paracetamol if necessary and make an appointment if it doesn’t go over in a week. Seriously.
If you’re especially vulnerable, please take good care of yourself!
Please wear a mask this fall, they work.
Came here to say exactly this. I’m still masking at work and grocery store and have never (knocks wood) contracted it. When my (then) four year old two years ago got it from PreK, we switched up sleeping arrangements and masked up — nobody else got it.
I masked pretty consistently up until this spring. Then spread seemed to be going down in my area so I stopped except for when I knew I’d be in a crowd.
But yesterday I was running errands at a shopping plaza, and there was this teen boy with a bad cough, he’d be fine for a few minutes and then hack hack hack. I was avoiding him and the kids he was with, trying to stay out of their airspace. And then I remembered: I have a mask in my purse! On it went and on it will stay. Because cases are rising and not everyone with COVID and infectious will have obvious symptoms. The kid may have had bronchitis or something else non-infectious, but he made me realize: why am I increasing my risk of exposure by not wearing a mask in public? It’s such an easy thing to do.
And yes I will get the booster when I can, especially because I’ve got a couple medically vulnerable relatives I hang out with a lot.
Well, this is what was predicted, another wave in the fall. Hopefully people will be better prepared and this variant won’t be a deadly one.
Even with mild cases…Covid is DECIMATING veins which sets up HUGE issues to your organs & autoimmune system down the road….
My husband & I forgot masks for a short flight/long weekend vacation at the end of July. Only one person on the flight wore a mask. We both caught the latest strain of Covid. Two full weeks of feeling like I had a sinus infection & major fatigue. Btwn all the airline hassles/delays and Covid, flying doesn’t even seem worth it these days. We’re postponing our 25 anniversary trip until next year because we’re just not up for it.