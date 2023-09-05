Dr. Jill Biden tested positive for Covid, she only has ‘mild symptoms’

I’ve been following the US Open since the first round, and it’s bonkers how many people – fans, ESPN commentators and players – have come down with a “mysterious respiratory illness” in New York. The first three rounds had people dropping out of the tournament, retiring from matches or getting repeated visits from the doctor on-site. John McEnroe is one of the few to call it what it is and tell people he tested positive for Covid at the start of the tournament (he only came back on air after a week). All of this to say, there’s another Covid wave happening right now and, just like in 2020, it seems to be hitting the East Coast first. Dr. Jill Biden tested positive for Covid on Monday and she plans to spend the week isolating at the Bidens’ Delaware home while her husband has a full schedule.

First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director confirmed Monday. “This evening, the First lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms,” Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the First lady, said in a statement Sunday night. Dr. Biden is expected to remain at her home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the rep’s statement noted. Following Dr. Biden’s positive test, President Joe Biden took a COVID test on Monday evening and tested negative, his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” Jean-Pierre noted in the statement. President Biden is scheduled to depart the U.S. on Thursday for a trip to India and Vietnam.

[From ABC News]

The deranged anti-vaxx, anti-science people are screaming “but I thought you wouldn’t get Covid if you got vaccinated.” Morons. Again, Dr. Biden is fully vaxxed and boostered, which is probably why she only has mild symptoms. This is a new strain of Covid and the new booster shots will be rolled out in the next month. I would imagine the Bidens will be first in line to get the new boosters. Anyhoodle, this is just a reminder: schedule your Covid booster and flu shots in the next month.