“Kate Beckinsale wore an over-the-top look to the Venice amfAR gala” links

I looked at Kate’s instagram not too long ago and I was shocked how different she looks now and I can’t believe she adamantly denies any plastic surgery. I mean, it makes the rest of us feel bad when we see a woman our age look like she’s 30 when she isn’t. She looks beautiful clearly, but she’s spent a lot to get there and there’s nothing wrong with doing that, but please don’t act like you just aren’t aging like the rest of the world.
Are you saying that plenty of rest, balanced meals and staying hydrated and moisturized won’t change my face completely now that I’m in my 40s? Say it isn’t so!
(Isn’t that what they say, I get plenty of sleep, I use a moisturizer, I eat clean)
sunblock and six liters of water a day is all it takes, ladies!
She’s absolutely stunning but she’s very clearly had work done. I think she has pretty good genes to start but it’s weird for her to pretend that she hasn’t had surgical help along the way.
When *doesn’t* Kate Beckinsale wear an over-the-top look? She seems to live for the red carpet.
It’s pretty much the only thing she’s famous for at this point
Also – those shoes are HORRID
She’s super extra, all the time. Which is her prerogative, sure, but that and her previous string of 20s something bf’s just brings to mind Demi Moore 2.0.
KB spent all her youth in long-term, serious relationships and then w her daughter in college it’s like, bam! Let’s hit every party/red carpet in town. She wants her face to match her vigor and that’s great, but don’t tell us you’ve done nothing because we have eyes.
Wow. Too many fillers. Above her upper lip looks awful.
I don’t even see what you’re saying – she looks so good
@ J I agree it’s not fillers. She outlined her lip and used a gloss but her lips look fine. Just a bad angle that makes the outlined lips look botoxed or filled.
The issue I have is her four head and around the mouth. She seems to not be able to smile or is trying to smile something wont allow a natural smile.
before reading the headline, i honestly thought this was Chloe Kardashian. All of these over-tweaked people are merging into one face now.
Oh my God, I thought the same thing too at first, but then I thought that maybe I was not too familiar with what KB looked like.
Honestly I paused to myself a moment and tried to remember what she used to look like. I think she reminds me of Sophie Winkleman a lot in these photos.
She does not look like Khloe Kardashian, but she does look like a wax figure of Khloe Kardashian.
That gold tinsel diaper must be uncomfortable. The whole thing looks uncomfortable, but also crazy spectacular. I’m getting flashbacks to Bai Ling.
It would look better on Bai Ling…feels like something a Vegas stage performer would wear–nothing wrong with that–but I feel like Kate looks best in simpler body con dresses.
I kinda love Kate’s look too. I think she’s just having fun with fashion.
Jen’s Coach ad is cute. I still love Coach so much. It’s still so well made and chic.
Kate seems to forget that there are photos from the MAAN premieres way back when, 1993, and that she recently brought up the story how Keanu and RSL rescued her from some wardrobe malfunction at the MAAN red carpet in Cannes.
She had a different face shape then, one that can’t just be explained away with mere changing of one’s features because of aging.
Maybe the key to never aging is shagging Pete Davidson?
* Strippercore*; *stripperchic*
I literally didn’t even recognize her when I saw the picture. She used to have a unique looking, gorgeous face. Now she just looks… generic.
Holy smokes! You are correct, I would never known it was Kate if I wasn’t told.
She def had a nose job. So did Christina Ricci and Serena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Laurence and every single “star.” Gotta have that effing generic Hollywood face. Borrrring. At least the UK allows for way more variety of faces. I guess Kate lives here now.
Oh god…the circus is in town.