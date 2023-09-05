“Kate Beckinsale wore an over-the-top look to the Venice amfAR gala” links

Kate Beckinsale wore this completely over the top Georges Chakra gown to the amfAR gala at the Venice Film Festival. I kind of love it?? [RCFA]

Does Olga Kurylenko’s gown have tiny milkshakes on it? [GFY]

Rest in peace to Steve Harwell (the lead singer of Smash Mouth). [OMG Blog]

Jennifer Lopez’s latest Coach ad campaign is cute. [Tom & Lorenzo]

What’s Kyle Richards doing here? [LaineyGossip]

How does Suits end? [Pajiba]

I love all of these “you had one job” pics. [Buzzfeed]

Ewan McGregor is auctioning off his clothes. [JustJared]

Ron DeSantis’s campaign manhandled a teen. [Jezebel]

American Horror Story: Delicate is coming soon. [Egotastic]

Oh, new pics of David Gandy. [Socialite Life]