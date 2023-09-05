Duchess Meghan went to Beyonce’s birthday concert last night

Embed from Getty Images

One of my favorite fan-videos from the LA Beyonce concert last Friday was the one of the Duchess of Sussex literally shaking her ass to “Diva.” You just know that every shake of that ass broke every royal protocol and every shimmy irrevocably broke the monarchy. Meghan clearly had an amazing time at Friday’s concert. So she went back! She went to Beyonce’s Monday night concert, which was Bey’s birthday. Kendrick Lamar performed with Bey and tons of celebrities came out, many for the second time.

Meghan was photographed with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, as you can see. It looks like Meghan was once again in the upper deck of the SoFi Stadium, where there are VIP lounges. The fact that she was photographed with Kelly sort of means that Meghan is in Beyonce’s inner circle of discreet and powerful friends. The Daily Mail is predictably crying about it and they seem bizarrely focused on the photographer of these pics, Kevin Mazur. The Mail refers to Mazur as a “Kardashian photographer.” Mazur is one of the most respected celebrity photographers around and he’s good friends with many of his celebrity subjects. Anyway, those salty folks are seething.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Duchess Meghan went to Beyonce’s birthday concert last night”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:44 am

    When I tell y’all I AM LOVING ❤️ 😍 ❤️ ALL OF THIS?

    I mean it❣️❣️❣️❣️

    Reply
  2. Emma says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Love this for her.

    Love this for the salty BM too, but for very different reasons…

    Reply
  3. Lilly (with the double-L) says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:45 am

    This brings me so much joy. Love to see it. A whole vibe that is so uplifting and brings evidence of love, intelligence, artistry and reasons to dance. ❤️

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:45 am

    Good for Meg!! Glad she is so enjoying her life with people who care. Let the salt isle heads explode. They try but you can’t bring her down. She is no longer in your control and she is thriving out loud! Cry more salt isle cry more.

    Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:46 am

    I don’t know about everybody else but this makes me so happy for Meghan. The British press can cry as much they want. Meghan deserves this after what they and the Royal Family did to her.

    Reply
  6. Newt says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:47 am

    That photo with 3 powerful black women will make that racist RF crazy. I love it!

    At the beginning of the Harry & Meghan doc, they played a clip of an interview Meghan gave less than a year before meeting Harry and she was asked who the most powerful woman/character on TV was and she answered Olivia Pope aka Kerry Washington. Full circle.

    She looks happy and healthy. Good for her and Harry!

    Reply
  7. Snuffles says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:47 am

    Ooh! I didn’t know she went back a 2nd time! I bet you there was an after party and it was LIT 🔥!

    I would just die if Meghan has become one of Beyoncé’s inner circle! Isn’t there rumors of Bey dropping a visual album of Renaissance and that Meghan would be in it? I’m giddy at the thought!

    Reply
  8. Anna says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:50 am

    MEGHAAAAAAAN😍😍😍😍😍

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:50 am

    The photo is credited as Kevin Mazur for Parkwood Entertainment. It means that he was hired by Beyonce to take photos last night. The DM can GTFOH with their nonsense.

    Reply
  10. Jais says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:51 am

    All three of those women look so gorgeous. What a stunning picture❤️. Love that there’s pre-royal photographs of Meghan with both Kelly and Kerry and they all look the same. Ageless grace.

    Reply
  11. s808 says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Everyone looks moisturized and HOT! I know there’s a Bey x Meg pic, I NEED it!

    Reply
  12. Polo says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:54 am

    Y’all there is video and she was also there with Tyler perry! The amount of joy this brings me to know Meghan is out here thriving after what they did to her!
    I’m so glad Harry and Meghan had a great weekend!

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      September 5, 2023 at 8:57 am

      Can you link it please!?

      Ahhhhhh!!!!! This is EVERYTHING I wanted for Meghan. I feel like she’s coming out of hiding and is about to re-launch her personal brand and I 👏🏽 can’t 👏🏽 wait! 👏🏽

      Reply
  13. Sugarhere says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:55 am

    The Duchess of Sussex is a girl’s girl, the kind who intelligently refrains from catching balls on a men-filled field.

    Bless Meghan’s heart: she’s black, white, and Asian women’s best asset, has been the decaying monarchy’s best asset, is philanthropy’s best asset, and is to this Henry’s best asset. Diana would have loved her.

    Reply
  14. Msnomegusta says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Love this for her in a million and one ways ❤️ I just know Beyonce had a birthday afterparty

    Reply
  15. swirlmamad says:
    September 5, 2023 at 8:58 am

    I’m living for this — our girl is outside! Slay, Duchess!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment