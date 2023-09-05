Duchess Meghan went to Beyonce’s birthday concert last night

One of my favorite fan-videos from the LA Beyonce concert last Friday was the one of the Duchess of Sussex literally shaking her ass to “Diva.” You just know that every shake of that ass broke every royal protocol and every shimmy irrevocably broke the monarchy. Meghan clearly had an amazing time at Friday’s concert. So she went back! She went to Beyonce’s Monday night concert, which was Bey’s birthday. Kendrick Lamar performed with Bey and tons of celebrities came out, many for the second time.
Meghan was photographed with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, as you can see. It looks like Meghan was once again in the upper deck of the SoFi Stadium, where there are VIP lounges. The fact that she was photographed with Kelly sort of means that Meghan is in Beyonce’s inner circle of discreet and powerful friends. The Daily Mail is predictably crying about it and they seem bizarrely focused on the photographer of these pics, Kevin Mazur. The Mail refers to Mazur as a “Kardashian photographer.” Mazur is one of the most respected celebrity photographers around and he’s good friends with many of his celebrity subjects. Anyway, those salty folks are seething.
#Beyonce’s last LA gig – which coincided with her 42nd birthday – might have been her starriest to date. Along with Hollywood royalty – #Zendaya and #TomHolland – there was actual royalty singing along to “Cuff It” at the SoFi Stadium as super-fan the #DuchessofSussex joined… pic.twitter.com/De0PvF8JOs
— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 5, 2023
Meghan said let me show you choreography 😭 #RENAISANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/SJaOVNrxQh
— Myra (@SussexPrincess) September 2, 2023
When I tell y’all I AM LOVING ❤️ 😍 ❤️ ALL OF THIS?
I mean it❣️❣️❣️❣️
Love this for her.
Love this for the salty BM too, but for very different reasons…
This brings me so much joy. Love to see it. A whole vibe that is so uplifting and brings evidence of love, intelligence, artistry and reasons to dance. ❤️
Good for Meg!! Glad she is so enjoying her life with people who care. Let the salt isle heads explode. They try but you can’t bring her down. She is no longer in your control and she is thriving out loud! Cry more salt isle cry more.
I don’t know about everybody else but this makes me so happy for Meghan. The British press can cry as much they want. Meghan deserves this after what they and the Royal Family did to her.
That photo with 3 powerful black women will make that racist RF crazy. I love it!
At the beginning of the Harry & Meghan doc, they played a clip of an interview Meghan gave less than a year before meeting Harry and she was asked who the most powerful woman/character on TV was and she answered Olivia Pope aka Kerry Washington. Full circle.
She looks happy and healthy. Good for her and Harry!
Ooh! I didn’t know she went back a 2nd time! I bet you there was an after party and it was LIT 🔥!
I would just die if Meghan has become one of Beyoncé’s inner circle! Isn’t there rumors of Bey dropping a visual album of Renaissance and that Meghan would be in it? I’m giddy at the thought!
MEGHAAAAAAAN😍😍😍😍😍
The photo is credited as Kevin Mazur for Parkwood Entertainment. It means that he was hired by Beyonce to take photos last night. The DM can GTFOH with their nonsense.
All three of those women look so gorgeous. What a stunning picture❤️. Love that there’s pre-royal photographs of Meghan with both Kelly and Kerry and they all look the same. Ageless grace.
Everyone looks moisturized and HOT! I know there’s a Bey x Meg pic, I NEED it!
Y’all there is video and she was also there with Tyler perry! The amount of joy this brings me to know Meghan is out here thriving after what they did to her!
I’m so glad Harry and Meghan had a great weekend!
Can you link it please!?
Ahhhhhh!!!!! This is EVERYTHING I wanted for Meghan. I feel like she’s coming out of hiding and is about to re-launch her personal brand and I 👏🏽 can’t 👏🏽 wait! 👏🏽
The Duchess of Sussex is a girl’s girl, the kind who intelligently refrains from catching balls on a men-filled field.
Bless Meghan’s heart: she’s black, white, and Asian women’s best asset, has been the decaying monarchy’s best asset, is philanthropy’s best asset, and is to this Henry’s best asset. Diana would have loved her.
Love this for her in a million and one ways ❤️ I just know Beyonce had a birthday afterparty
I’m living for this — our girl is outside! Slay, Duchess!