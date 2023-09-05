Morton: Duchess Meghan doesn’t want to curtsey to Princess Kate

The last time the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales were in the same general area was one year ago, during the ten-day hostage situation around QEII’s funeral. The Windsors imposed themselves on Harry and Meghan and they wanted the world to see them treat Harry and Meghan like sh-t. At various points during the funeral events, Meghan genuinely looked frightened and traumatized, especially on that walkabout with William and Kate. I’m so pleased that Meghan has completely avoided the UK for a full year, and I hope that she manages to ignore and avoid her husband’s family for as long as possible. Instead of focusing on what Meghan has said on the record about what those awful people did to her, Andrew Morton is now saying that Meghan has been avoiding the UK because… she doesn’t want to curtsey to Kate.
The Duchess of Sussex will not want to return to the UK in the future and face curtseying to the Princess of Wales, a royal biographer has suggested. Andrew Morton, who collaborated with Diana, Princess of Wales on his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, ruled out a move back from the US for Meghan and the Duke of Sussex.
Mr Morton, asked whether he thought the Sussexes would ever come back to Britain, told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: ‘What, and have Meghan Markle curtseying to Kate Middleton? I don’t think so. I don’t see that as a runner. They’ve got their own lives in California.’
Royal Highnesses bow and curtsey only to majesties, so Meghan would only have to do so to Kate once the princess becomes Queen.
[From The Daily Mail]
Even Morton shares the collective, delusional projection of the British media. Because titles, curtseying, buttons, royal styles and royal patronages are so important to William and Kate, they assume it must be eating up Harry and Meghan that they are “lower” than W&K. Nevermind that Meghan and Harry have simply left all that behind and they’re living their best California lives now. Meghan was shaking her ass to Beyonce, Harry was super-excited to see Lionel Messi and these people seethe: the reason they won’t come back is because Meghan would have to curtsey to a Karen who smeared Meghan with a racist lie.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex as she meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657726, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659549, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.,Image: 724176085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tom Jenkins for The Guardian / P / Avalon
-
-
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Sophie Countess of Wessex.,Image: 724195093, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Adam Gerrard / Avalon
-
-
Westminster, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal family King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla arrive with Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
How dare a brown woman not curtsey to her racist abuser, my column:
Meghan doesn’t care about Kate, she’s hanging out with Beyonce.
The two true Queens!
I mean, REALLY. This is next level delusional.
As I’ve said before, katie telling Meghan ‘you dont know me well enough to talk about my hormones’ (I mean wtaf, its your SiL – but as charlie suggested she wasnt family when he ‘banned her from Balmoral) was her trying to put Meghan in her place. She was prepping for/salivating about the day Meghan would have to bow to her. That distraught look and behavior towards H&M at their final official event was partly seeing her dream dashed, along with realizing, they no longer had a scapegoat and they would no longer be able to hide their laziness with all of H&M’s hard work.
I wouldn’t want to curtesy to Kate or anyone either. They aren’t my monarch. And since Meghan is an American, she doesn’t have to do that either. Good thing they never completed her British citizenship.
Another bullet dodged!
This!!! she doesn’t have to pay any homage to foreign royalty, and her American citizen children don’t either!
Given all that, I imagine it’s another reason why THEY don’t want her to come back to England. Because they cannot force her or her kids to bow to anybody. Check and mate.
No one, other than members of the BRF in their weird private rules, are required to curtsy to members of the BRF. Not even required to curtsy to the monarch.
This. These are self-created, embiggening rules that don’t relate to anyone anywhere. They’ve done absolutely nothing to earn respect.
It’s telling–the only purpose these folks seem to have in their lives is to see a black woman bow down to a white woman. It’s the only straw they have left to grasp. The entire royal media industry has showed it’s blinding white, decrepit, racist ass to the world, and is shocked to the core when the rest of the world saws “eww–who wants to see that?” Curtseying? Good grief. If the Wales had any shame, I’d be embarrassed for them. I would NOT want those idiots speaking up for me. But those dying vestiges of old hierarchal racist order is all the Wales have left to cling to, while the Sussexes go on living their best lives in the 21st century.
Meghan’s American she doesn’t have to curtesy to anyone, least of all those who spread lies about her.
Right? What even is this article. Meghan is not obligated to engage in archaic royal traditions. Non royal Brits don’t curtsey either. This game of hierarchies exists only in their minds.
After the visual feast of this weekend I officially no longer give a shit about this royal family pettiness.
It’s all just Meghan!!! And https://media.tenor.com/ZN7xGsB1Cy8AAAAC/shocking-beyonce.gif
She doesn’t have to do anything. And I’m petty enough to hope she never does, that the curtsy she did at EII’s casket was her last curtsy.
Listen, I don’t care about any of this made up royal protocol, but Meghan’s final curtsey at the funeral service was absolute PERFECTION; the pose, the grace🤌🏼
Absolute perfection indeed. That was her last act of showing deep respect the only one in that ‘family’ who clearly (dare I say loved or at least cared for) her and Harry. Did anyone notice katie’s 1/2 second, barely bent her knee cutsy?
Meghan is a quick study and trained actress. She’s not some inbred aristo. She absolutely 100% would have been able to adapt to their protocols, mastered them. That’s probably part of what scared them about her. Outsiders are expected to be meek and intimidated. But it’s not her world any more and she doesn’t have to curtsey to anyone.
That was a moment and that photo has been seen over and over again because it captured the essence of the moment. It was a goodbye in many ways.
They’re desperate to see M curtesy to that loser and they’re sick cause now that’s she’s gone, there’s a real chance it’ll never happen. So yeah, they see every time M rightfully gives that island the back of her head as avoidance of giving them what they want and desperately need.
Every day it is a new excuse, why Meghan is not coming back to England. What the BM don’t understand is Meghan is not Fergie, when she reach her limit all bets are off.
Eff Andrew Morton and the rest of the British press. I hope she never goes back to the UK.
These people are ridiculous. Meghan doesn’t want to come back. That family doesn’t like her or her children. Why in the world would she subject herself to Kate or any of them? Newsflash: Meghan knows her worth and doesn’t need the BRF to make her feel good about herself.
If he keeps this up, I’m gonna burn his book! AFAIK, he was plucked from obscurity by Diana, he’s nothing without that book.
I keep getting a sneaky feeling that Harry had a huge inheritance from his grandparents… I kinda remember it as tradition, to leave money to the spare, since the heir will inherit land. I think maybe in France the spare was always a richer than most duke.
So maybe that’s the problem, that they inherited large amounts and the old lot is jealous… after all, it’s all about the suitcases with them.
Bonus, inheriting means Meghan is richer, hopefully, than most! Cue in BF/BM racism!
Unfortunately I think that’s a myth. Harry didn’t get any money from the Queen Mother and I doubt he inherited anything from the Queen and her husband. To avoid inheritance tax, the monarch leaves everything to the heir.
It’s not even about curtsying. Kate brings nothing but bad vibes and negative energy. Who would want to be around that?
The reason they won’t come back is 1. You wanted them gone and abused her 24/7 ( and still do). 2. She isn’t coming back because she dumped you just like you wanted. Now move along and do something with the leftovers that are expiring at a rapid rate.
Technically, does anybody have to curtsey to Kate? I thought that would only be required once Kate becomes Queen.
Right, what would they do? Arrest her for not bowing down? So ludicrous.
I don’t think anyone has to even to the King? I live in a country with a monarchy and bowing/curtseying is absolutely not mandatory. The BRF is always the most extra but I remember other people saying it’s the same in the UK.
If you think about it, it would be wild that in a democracy you were forced to bow/curtsey to a random dude/dudette who believe themselves to be ordained by god or whoever.
I don’t think Kate ever curtseyed to Charles and Camilla prior to Charles being king. Plus she’s really bad at it.
These people are traumatized. Harry and Meghan willfully leaving, being successful and ignoring them outside of lawsuits has truly driven them over the edge. I really to believe this has broken some commentators and royalists and they’ve just gone completely insane.
Its Sussexes Derangement Syndrome. They’ll just have to make do with Keen cheering wildly at rugby while wearing silver sequins. Maybe she’ll shake her @ss while she’s cheering. Front page news!
They SO desperately wanted to be the rejectors and instead they’re the rejected. And they will never get over it, the abusive bastards.
Sooooo, I guess the money shot for the RR will have to be closeups of Kate groveling and curtsying to Camilla then.
As @Anna noted, Meghan’s last curtsy to TheRealQueen TM was indeed absolute PERFECTION.
Hahahahahahahaha!!!
What a lazy comment from Andrew Morton. Burger King and Kate famously didn’t even curtsy to Camilla! Meghan did her last curtsy at the Queen’s funeral and you Brits will never get another one out of her again.
B-U-L-L-S-H-*-T
I think Morton was making a sort of joke. Like why would Meghan come back and get mired again in all the protocol—faux or otherwise?
Neither she nor Harry would accrue any benefit from being slapped around all over again by the royal Family and the British media.
That was my take too, he was being facetious. “They’ve got their own lives in CA now, why would they want to come back here?”
Lol seriously?
Meg doesn’t give a fig about this Karen neither she has to bow to anyone. She left that toxic family years ago and they still obsessed with her.
After seeing Meghan living her own life and enjoying what makes HER happy, the ancient british royals look sooooooooo crusty by comparison. imagine being obsessed with titles and curtsying in 2023! Bless Beyonce and Meghan’s circle of Californian friends
“Imagine being obsessed with titles and curtsying in 2023!”
EXACTLY!!
They are ridiculous fools.
The Current Titleholder of Princess of Wales has done nothing to merit respect, especially letting a lie stand for two years she was busted on Oprah and in Spare. It’s like Kate doesn’t want to be embarrassed by the prospect of Meghan not curtesying to Kate.
I’d like Meghan to never have to face any of those people if she never wants to, but if it ever happens I’ll get all my popcorn ready for the British press&palace trash people to lose it completely when she *doesn’t* curtsy to Kan’t and Won’t.
Anyway, Meghan can live her life not having to cursty to anyone because monarchies are outdated and ridiculous and nobody in the world has to do anything as stupid as curtsy or bow to anyone in any of those self-deluded families.
Maybe Morton is insinuating that since Meghan chose to not be traumatised by Kate, she has checked out of the customs assigned to the royal family and not just the made up ones like what colour of nail polish to wear……
Well I’m a Brit and I’m paying for all those wiglets and buttons and guess what? I wouldn’t curtsey to Kate either. She has done absolutely nothing to deserve that level of respect and acknowledgement. All she’s done is hung around for 10 years to get the ring and then sat on her backside and coined it in! In all honesty I would have curtsied to the REAL Queen, because I would have felt uncomfortable not to do so. However, she’s gone and the “mystique” of the monarchy went with her. Kate has tried numerous times to get the “wow” effect and yet none of her efforts have come anywhere near as the “OMG” moment when we all saw QEII greet James Bond (Daniel Craig) at the Olympic Ceremony.
Morton conveniently forgets that “Overseas” fought a war in order for Americans not to have to curtsey/bow to a British monarch. Kate isn’t even of royal blood, she’s a married-in who could lose her title(s) on the whim of her husband. Meghan’s problem with Kate wouldn’t be about curtseying. It’s more likely to be about the abominable way the future Queen treats her whenever she’s in the country. I will NEVER forget those pictures of the Witches of Windsor using the death of the real Queen to show the world how they like to isolate the “bi-racial American.” If people like Morton really believe Meghan’s problem with the BRF is curtseying, then (to paraphrase Harry) “there really is no help for them.”
The British tabloids are refusing to taken any sort of responsibility in their behavior with the help and blessing of the royal family they target Meghan . In the most racist vile disgusting way they delights in seeing Meghan down and scary they helped drive Meghan to suicidal thoughts while pregnant. Now the press is trying to pretend that they have no clue as to why Meghan won’t come back to the U.K and now they are trying to make seem like it because Meghan don’t want to curtsy to Kate . The Royal reporters don’t want to admit to their own racist vile behavior they would rather come up with nonsense they admit that they backed the wrong people.
Americans don’t have to curtsy or bow to anyone. I don’t believe she went through with her citizenship so she and her kids are American, they get to upright and look you right in your beady little eyes.
If I were Megan, I would curtsey to Kate, just so I could head but her in the chin on my way back up (watch those fillers jingle and the botox boom 😂😂
Curtsying is important not just to will and Kate but the entire aristo/ upper & middle classes in Britain. It’s why they project so much on to Meghan. They just can’t fathom someone who doesn’t care about curtsies or hierarchy cuz that’s ALL they care about. That was Carole and Kates dream. So it MUST be Meghan’s dream. The second she chose to leave is the moment the British royals and media ceased to understand anything about Meghan and her motivations cuz they would never ever think to make the same choice.
It also shows that while they never understood Meghan, she understands them perfectly. She knows exactly what they want from her and she won’t give them a single crumb. Kick ’em in the balls Meghan!
Meghan WILL go back to the UK, just not to that den of vipers/cujos (my new descriptor for them). (I dont know what they will do about funerals (Edward does not look well), I guess they will go but now they know the drill of how they will be treated, they can make a plan to avoid that.
Morton seems to be trying to maintain relevancy using Meghan’s name. What a disappointment he’s turned out to be. Wanker.