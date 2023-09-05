Morton: Duchess Meghan doesn’t want to curtsey to Princess Kate

The last time the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales were in the same general area was one year ago, during the ten-day hostage situation around QEII’s funeral. The Windsors imposed themselves on Harry and Meghan and they wanted the world to see them treat Harry and Meghan like sh-t. At various points during the funeral events, Meghan genuinely looked frightened and traumatized, especially on that walkabout with William and Kate. I’m so pleased that Meghan has completely avoided the UK for a full year, and I hope that she manages to ignore and avoid her husband’s family for as long as possible. Instead of focusing on what Meghan has said on the record about what those awful people did to her, Andrew Morton is now saying that Meghan has been avoiding the UK because… she doesn’t want to curtsey to Kate.

The Duchess of Sussex will not want to return to the UK in the future and face curtseying to the Princess of Wales, a royal biographer has suggested. Andrew Morton, who collaborated with Diana, Princess of Wales on his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story, ruled out a move back from the US for Meghan and the Duke of Sussex. Mr Morton, asked whether he thought the Sussexes would ever come back to Britain, told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: ‘What, and have Meghan Markle curtseying to Kate Middleton? I don’t think so. I don’t see that as a runner. They’ve got their own lives in California.’ Royal Highnesses bow and curtsey only to majesties, so Meghan would only have to do so to Kate once the princess becomes Queen.

[From The Daily Mail]

Even Morton shares the collective, delusional projection of the British media. Because titles, curtseying, buttons, royal styles and royal patronages are so important to William and Kate, they assume it must be eating up Harry and Meghan that they are “lower” than W&K. Nevermind that Meghan and Harry have simply left all that behind and they’re living their best California lives now. Meghan was shaking her ass to Beyonce, Harry was super-excited to see Lionel Messi and these people seethe: the reason they won’t come back is because Meghan would have to curtsey to a Karen who smeared Meghan with a racist lie.