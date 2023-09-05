Prince William & Kate are headed to France this weekend for the Rugby World Cup

Do y’all want to hear the most hilariously stupid royal plot ever? Prince William and Kate, two desperate losers, are now scheduled to attend World Rugby Cup matches in France this coming weekend, the same weekend as the start of the Invictus Games. Prince Harry used to be the royal patron of English rugby, but it was taken away from him and given to Kate. Meanwhile, the whole-ass Football Association President was too lazy to attend the Women’s World Cup when England was in the final! But suddenly, William is very keen to go to France and watch rugby. Kensington Palace’s excuses for why William couldn’t fly to Australia for the World Cup: he can’t go anywhere before his father AND environmental concerns. Meanwhile, Peg and Buttons will be traveling to France before King Charles, and you know private planes are involved.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are to travel to France to cheer on England and Wales in the men’s Rugby World Cup, just weeks after the Prince faced a backlash for missing the Lionesses’ historic final. The couple’s brief sporting trip clashes with the start of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games in Germany.
The Princess of Wales, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, will attend a group stage match between England and Argentina at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday – the first weekend of the tournament. The Prince of Wales, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will watch Wales compete against Fiji in another opening-round match at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.
The Duke of Sussex is travelling from the US, with the Duchess of Sussex joining him later in the week, for the duration of the Invictus tournament – his pride and joy which he founded as a Paralympic-style competition to help wounded and sick ex-military personnel. He will take to the stage in Dusseldorf at a grand opening ceremony on Saturday to kick off the eight-day event.
Later the same evening, the Princess will also be in continental Europe, in neighbouring France, while the Prince’s appearance on Sunday falls on the first day of Invictus’ competitive events. Kensington Palace said no further appearances are planned for the Prince and Princess while they are in France.
William and Kate’s excursion to support the two men’s sides in the first stage comes after the Prince was criticised for deciding not to attend the women’s England team’s World Cup football final against Spain in Sydney last month.
[From The Telegraph]
Again, it’s not like the Welsh team or English team are in the quarterfinals or semis or even the finals. They’re making a point of going to group-stage matches just to “compete” with Harry and the Invictus Games. They’re also making a point of showing that they don’t give a f–k about women athletes – William still hasn’t visited with the Lionesses or hosted a congratulatory event for the Lionesses at Windsor Castle or Kensington Palace. William will only show up for male athletes and he’ll only do it to compete with his brother. Desperate, pathetic, juvenile losers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Londonderry, UK -20210929- Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the City of Derry rugby club to participate in a sports initiative bringing football, rugby and GAA playing children, together.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Tim Rooke/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
1 October 2015.
The Duke of Cambridge throws a rugby ball during a visit to the National Sport Centre in Cardiff to launch the Coach Core Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) Programme. Coach Core was created by The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry in 2012 as part of the Olympic Legacy programme. It provides an intense training programme for 16 to 24-year-olds, many from disadvantaged social backgrounds, to become qualified coaches and inspire their peers. *** Local Caption *** *,Image: 538105066, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Spain, Portugal and South America only – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@avalon.red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Papixs Press/Look Press / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits an England Rugby training session at Twickenham today as part of her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union,Image: 658455359, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeremy Selwyn / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, before officially opening the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, ahead of the Wales vs England Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2023.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 25 Feb 2023
Credit: Matthew Horwood/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Catherine, The Princess of Wales taking part in rugby drills during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Berkshire, where she also discussed the Shaping Us campaign, hear about their childhood experiences and speak about the role that community settings can play in supporting children and parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Maidenhead, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, The Princess of Wales taking part in rugby drills during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Berkshire, where she also discussed the Shaping Us campaign, hear about their childhood experiences and speak about the role that community settings can play in supporting children and parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Maidenhead, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, The Princess of Wales taking part in rugby drills during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Berkshire, where she also discussed the Shaping Us campaign, hear about their childhood experiences and speak about the role that community settings can play in supporting children and parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Maidenhead, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Berkshire, where she also discussed the Shaping Us campaign, hear about their childhood experiences and speak about the role that community settings can play in supporting children and parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Maidenhead, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to meet local and national male rugby players at Maidenhead Rugby Club, in Berkshire, where she also discussed the Shaping Us campaign, hear about their childhood experiences and speak about the role that community settings can play in supporting children and parents.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Maidenhead, United Kingdom
When: 07 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220226-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union, with Prince George arrive to attend the England vs Wales Guinness Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham Stadium, London.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Well this is a recipe for disaster then. Thinking they can compete with Harry is a useless endeavor on their part. Proving that their own excuses for not going to the women’s soccer were just lies is a really bad look for them. It lets their own countries players down with this and all because Peg and Can’t think they can one up Harry. Harry owns them.
Wot! Kate’s going to leave the house?
But what about the children???
And will the Vulva necklace go too?
Kate was busy all weekend picking out something silver to wear
@Amyb – I’d just taken a sip of coffee! 😆 😆 😆
I’m also curious as to how Prince Environmentally Clueless and his wife will travel to France. Remember that France has a decent rail network and they banned domestic short flights: this would be a wonderful opportunity for them to support British sport and the environment. Can they do both?
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65687665.amp
rolling out sporty spice so she can wear some jeggings and flirt with a bunch of athletes while potato head steams nearby because he has to be within 100 feet of her. what could go wrong??
It almost doesn’t even sound like they will be at any games together! She’ll be supporting the English team/game and he’ll be at the Welsh game (not that the Welsh want him there! Maybe they’ll get up a not my prince chant). I wonder if that was The Penis with Teeth’s stipulation. They can go “together” as long as he doesn’t have to do any actual engagements with her.
None of this is a good look. But there will be no consequences, other than further erosion of support for this outdated system and it’s unqualified heads of state.
OMG! I love how they mention Harry as IG founder and TWICE mentioned Peg’s criticism and backlash for not attending the women’s World Cup final.
He absolutely should have attended the Women’s final, that is obvious. France is basically next door to the UK so that doesn’t help their cause. They better take the Eurostar if he is committed to the ‘but the environment’ argument lol.
At the same time I think it’s a good thing he and Kate are both going to support their respective teams’ first matches. If they weren’t attending mostly to try and compete against Harry it would actually be a good look for them.
She looks like CarolE’s twin sister
“Desperate, pathetic, juvenile losers.”
Yes, yes, yes.
But, the best part? They’ll get absolutely NO coverage because it will all be about Harry and the Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan, and when is Meghan going to arrive. Even in the UK where supposedly everyone hates H&M. And I absolutely cannot wait.
These two are such failures on top of being “desperate, pathetic, juvenile losers.” Why try to compete with Harry? Has this ever ended well for them?
This. Hell, William barely gets coverage when he’s out and about in his own country. This is something I’ll never understand. Why did they throw the Sussexes to the wolves to the press and then complain when said press are obsessed with them? They were blockbuster before this fallout began. The royals just heightened it with the leaking and planted stories. They gave the media prey and got mad because the bloodlust hasn’t stopped. Hello, maybe they should’ve let it die down instead of making it even more crazy.
Wow. This is some serious messed upness. William skips the WWC finals but goes to mens rugby. It’s not going to overshadow IG but maybe it’ll get the wales some more attention than they’d usually get. The desperation. Cringe.
And watch rugby in the beginning group stages, SMDH. I hope BOTH their teams lose and the Waleses get blamed for bringing bad luck to the teams. Why William and his fake tooth won’t let go of these attempts to one up Harry is beyond me, Harry will ALWAYS win this blindfolded and hands tied behind his back. William is a big fool.
Based on how England have been playing I think that’s a pretty safe bet at the moment. I don’t know about Wales though.
Prince and princess f-up are about to f up big time and show the world or maybe i should say any part of the world that remembers they exist how truly bad and 3rd and 4th place finishers they
Are. Harry and Meghan run this world and we all know it . Look how they got these two after months of doing not leaving their houses to try to do something. It wouldn’t matter because all eyes will be in Germany on the invictus games but I do enjoy the sad Clown games from these two desperately pathetic lazy clowns. Yes I know Meghan doesn’t come till later but she still outshines them by existing. Oh the power of the sussex
It is absolutely sad these two can’t be satisfied with being heirs and future monarchs. Like, it’s becoming painfully aware that they’re jealous and petty. This was a hastily thrown together outings from two insecure people who are threatened.
I know they think they’re doing something here, but they’re really just looking like pathetic desperate losers. The british press will give them attention because it will have to – I’m expecting articles like “Harry may do xyz, but william shows us how a TRUE sports fan behaves” or some such nonsense.
It’s so obvious this trip is planned both to take away from IG and in response to the backlash for the WWC, and it fails on both levels. W&K will just come up short with every comparison to IG so they shouldn’t even try. And this is the wrong response to the WWC backlash – oh, so you’re willing to travel for the men’s sport in their opening matches, but not for the women’s when they’re in the FINALS?!?!?! It’s just not the PR win than KP is clearly hoping for.
@becks1 what’s also so funny was how many people commented/tweeted about the Walses predictable behaviour. There were so many comments under matt’s videos of Meg and Harry at the concert commenting something along the lines of how well probabaly see W&K at something in the next few days or how they’ll probably try to copy their behaviour or in Kate’s case, copy Meghan’s outfit or aspects of it at some point and the best part, I don’t think the commenters were all Sussex squad. W&K really f*cked up
OMG she’s going to try and hug him/get him to hug her if they’re at a game together isn’t she???
This should be good.
I think they’re literally going to separate games so they won’t be seen together. Kate is going to the British game and William to the welsh one. I mean technically could they not attend both together if they’re both in France? Weird…But we will see them together for the memorial thing which will be in wales but to which no details have been released. As per usual at this point. If Kate tries to grab ass on memorial day, that would be pretty gross. Not saying she wouldn’t though.
However, the telegraph reported the information early on Monday about the football times and how to see them. Low and behold by mid afternoon the telegraph sends out that here comes Kate and William trying to get some headlines cause the Sussexes will be in the 📰 for a couple of weeks.
Honestly, rota has been 😱 for the Wales to get 🔙 out and do something since the fiasco of lionesses and Andrew. Plus, Harry and Meghan at the Beyonce concert, Harry doing a USO first look, 💜 of Invictus documentary, Harry at the Messi ⚽, Meghan 🔙 at Beyonce concert yesterday, Harry playing polo, Meghan getting dressed to go to the 🦷, Harry and well child on Thursday and Friday starting the 🕯️, 📸 and action for everything CA.
The desperation is real for the Wales. Trying to get a footnote just reeks of trying to hard yet will still come up short
WTAF – given the absolute dragging for days he got with the womens football world cup final, he decides that he wants to go watch the men compete in the Rugby world cup. You really can’t make this sh!t up – they are both beyond clueless at this point. Talk about ‘let them eat cake’ to the plebs who fund them.
They’ve shown their ass as racists and now they’ve shown their ass as sexist, misogynistic tools. I hope the dragging continues.
Am calling that they will turn up with the kids and parade them around like show ponies hoping to get all the press from the Sussex’s and Invictus. Mumbles will be themed dressed and you can bet there will be a visit with the French President with Mumbles decked out in silver.
Nobody cares about the overexposed spawn
As I said yesterday William and Kate couldn’t be more transparent that they’re competing with Harry.
Obvious trolls are obvious
Are they bringing George and charlotte
Apparently the Historic Royal Summit did happen and the lazy duo were told they were done being lazy. Too little, too late. This looks so bad after Will refused to attend the WWC, and they look like losers who scheduled something last minute to overshadow ,lol, Harry.
Charles should have told William no more trips to try to get popular in the USA. Williams ego trips are embarrassing
Lol, to be a fly on the wall for the balmoral royal summit. I really wonder if there was one and what was said. I’m not sure Charles would have ordered them to go to a rugby game in France though? This seems like something the KP brain trust cooked up. It’s so messy though cuz it makes that whole argument about William not being able to travel to a country before his dad moot. I wonder if Charles is annoyed they’re going to france right before his state visit. Is this the Wales messing with Charles too?
I hope the boos ring loud and clear in France.
Can they be any more obvious and pathetic?
We keep asking – how are they so bad at this? At this point, their cluelessness is like a superpower.
So, we know all about their trip to France and which events they will attend, but have we heard anything about the very special thing they’re supposed to do to commemorate the anniversary of Elizabeth’s death?