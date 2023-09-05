The Bidens won’t travel to Germany to support this year’s Invictus Games

The British government, the British media and the British royal family all collude on one thing: doing the most to snub the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A few months ago, the Daily Mail ran a curious story which answered several of my questions about the Biden administration’s approach to Prince Harry and Meghan. Basically, whenever it looks like President Biden or Dr. Biden might do anything with or for the Sussexes, the British government freaks out on the State Department, Buckingham Palace throws a tantrum towards the Bidens and then the whole thing is leaked to the British media as “the Bidens snub the Sussexes.” During QEII’s funeral week, some Tory minister was sent to the American delegation, begging President Biden to NOT give the Sussexes a ride on Air Force One. The reason why Dr. Biden didn’t attend the Invictus Games in The Hague last year was for a similar reason – Buckingham Palace and Downing Street contacted the First Lady’s office and whined, cried and pleaded with her to not go to Invictus. The whole thing is despicable and it speaks volumes about the Sussexes’ power. The Windsors and the Tories are expending their political capital with the Biden administration to… whine about the Sussexes. Well, guess what happened again?
Jill Biden will skip Prince Harry’s upcoming Invictus Games and will instead attend a going-away dinner next week for U.S. athletes, the White House announced on Friday. The first lady is opting against traveling to the veterans event in Düsseldorf, Germany, which Harry and Meghan will attend, and will instead speak to the competing Americans next week.
Jill Biden, who is a staunch advocate for veterans, will still mark the Games by addressing 60 wounded, injured and ill active-service military members and veterans in Belvoir, Virginia, the East Wing confirmed on Friday.
She has enjoyed a close friendship with Harry for years and they have bonded over their support for veterans. But recent developments in their relationship suggest she has started to keep her distance. The First Lady wanted to attend the April 2022 games in The Hague in the Netherlands, per a source close to her, but ultimately didn’t go to avoid offending the British Royal Family, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in July.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Ultimately didn’t go to avoid offending the British Royal Family…” The palace and Johnson government contacted the First Lady’s office and TOLD HER that they would be terribly offended if she supported the Invictus Games. That’s literally what happened last year, and I can guarantee that the same thing happened this year. And I have to ask – why does the Biden administration keep folding? I realize this is nowhere near their biggest priority, but that’s all the more reason to say “you know what, this is wrong, I’m going to support Invictus in any way I can.” What’s the worst that can happen? The palace’s tantrum will spill out in public? It already is. The British media will attack President Biden? Guess what, they already are.
PS… This was reported before Dr. Biden tested positive for Covid, but it doesn’t change the fact that the British government freaked out on the White House and demanded that the Bidens not do anything with or for Invictus.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Prince Harry attends Wheel Chair Basket Ball at the Pan AM stadium as part of the Invictus games
The First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama (L), visited with Prince Harry the Fort Belvoir army base in Virginia, USA. Right sits Jill Biden, the wife of the US vice president, First Lady Michelle Obama and Prince Harry have campaigned on Wednesday in one of the largest military bases of the United States for "Invictus Games» 2016th.
Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) and Sir Peter Westmacott (2nd R), the British Ambassador to America, talk to Dr. Jill Biden (L), the wife of U.S. Vice President Biden, during a reception for U.S. and British wounded warriors at the British Ambassador's Residence in Washington, D.C., USA, 07 May 2012.
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no
Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of U.S. Vice President Biden, talk with Captain Simon Maxwell, British Royal Marines, Wound Warriors Games medalist during a reception at the British Ambassador's Residence in Washington, D.C., USA, 07 May 2012.
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kevin Dietsch/Pool / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Britain's Prince Harry (front L) and Sir Peter Westmacott (hidden), the British Ambassador to America, talk to Dr. Jill Biden (R), the wife of U.S. Vice President Biden, during a reception for U.S. and British wounded warriors at the British Ambassador's Residence in Washington, D.C., USA, 07 May 2012.
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kevin Dietsch/Pool / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
Britain's Prince Harry (L) and Sir Peter Westmacott (2nd L), the British Ambassador to USA, talk to Dr. Jill Biden (R), the wife of US Vice President Biden, during a reception for U.S. and British wounded warriors at the British Ambassador's Residence in Washington, USA, 07 May 2012.
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no
ORLANDO, FL – MAY 11: Prince Harry and Vice President of the United States of America Joe Biden watch USA Vs Denmark in the wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games Orlando 2016 at ESPN Wide World of Sports on May 11, 2016 in Orlando, Florida.
126129, Prince Harry meets Israel Del Torrd and Dr.Jill Biden at the Lee Valley Velo Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Saturday September 13, 2014.
Prince Harry, Jill Biden, and Vice President Joe Biden cheer on and applaud the medal winners for Wheelchair Rugby during the Invictus Games on May 11, 2016 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
North America Rights Only – Toronto, Canada – 9/29/2017 – Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, President Barck Obama, Prince Harry watched the mens wheelchair basketball game between the USA and France at the Pan Am sports centre in Toronto during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Jill Biden, President Barck Obama, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Jill Biden, President Barck Obama, Prince Harry
Where: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When: 29 Sep 2017
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
North America Rights Only – Toronto, Canada – 9/29/2017 – Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, President Barck Obama, Prince Harry watched the mens wheelchair basketball game between the USA and France at the Pan Am sports centre in Toronto during the Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Jill Biden, President Barck Obama, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Jill Biden, President Barck Obama, Prince Harry
Where: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When: 29 Sep 2017
Credit: INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
I want Obama to show up. You know. To be petty.
Obama’s not going either. He wouldn’t want to offend the Royal Family. He, oh so loved the Queen.
Who IS leading the US delegation? I liked Secretary Pete last year, I thought that was a good compromise. And I am surprised the Biden administration keeps folding here, but my guess is that its between the state department and the british government and its probably just seen as easier to go along.
But, the British government should be ashamed they’re even asking.
I remember when we talked about this the last time and people didn’t believe that the UK Government would ask Jill not to go to the Invictus Games. Well, there we have it, she’s not going most likely because the UK Government made a request that she not go. The UK’s argument will be that Harry no longer represents the Royal Family and that her attendance will offend the King. Whatever.
The importance of the games are bigger than this…Exposing themselves in this petty manner does nothing for the RF.
They want any control they can get! If they can’t control Harry they will go after others. They are completely insane! Jill should do whatever she wants so I don’t understand why she didn’t go to The Hague. I’m glad about her being there to send the athletes off but will she this year due to her having Covid or will she do a zoom call.
This might be petty, but also seems in-line with what politicians have to consider for all kinds of public appearances. These sorts of asks for showing up or not showing up happen all of the time.
Sorry my American friends, but I’m really, really disappointed that not even one of the Bidens are going. You know the Royals and the British media are going to make hay with this. The games will be a success even without them there, but it would have been so good if they had attended. It just makes the British Royal family look like they are able to make America bow down to them
I hope they don’t turn out to see bullyam or the Palace will be crowing for years to come, and the bm will report how America and it’s president only favour William and Kate.
Agree with you Mary. If we slam the Brits as a whole for their treatment of M&H, then we need to be equally critical of the Americans. I thought America had won independence from the Brits – no? Very poor that Jill Biden is not going.
As for the Obamas, also disappointing.
You saved me posting Mary. I can understand the Pres not going but, Jill Biden should have said “I’m going.” Politics is the reason why most of those veterans were hurt and maimed in the first place. Just because our President of the FA chooses not to support his countrymen/women at major sporting events doesn’t mean the rest of the world has to follow. Jill Biden should have been more like Queen Letiza and ignored any tantrums from the UK.
So the UK government is asking the US government to snub their country’s veterans?
Uh-huh. Cuz that’s a good look🙄. Harry and Meghan’s mere existence really incite people to act like petty fools.
How is this landing in America, that the first lady will snub veterans (that fought for their country and received life changing injuries) at the request of a monarch that is not the actual leader of a country? It seems ill-advised all round imo.
Most Americans probably don’t know that this is going on. Jill is practicing diplomacy she’s not going so as to not offend the Royal Family.
Yeah, not super impressed with the Biden’s on this front. Supporting your own troops should be more important than the Royal family’s feelings. Jmo.
This isn’t a good look for the Bidens, so I almost wish for some sort of clap back. That the POTUS and/or FLOTUS wouldn’t go to an event involving US wounded veterans because a king in another country (that we fought a war to get rid of no less!) threw a little temper tantrum is ridiculous.
This really is disappointing but it’s more a loss for the veterans. A lot of supporters of the Bidens will notice this and it does not look good. Looking at the dismal performance and lack of anything substantial from the British royals, the diplomacy mice must be really working hard behind the scenes for this very huge favor.
So supporting injured veterans offends the King? I hope people remember this when the RF show up in their costumes and wear their chocolate medals on Remembrance Day. They don’t care about veterans or their well-being.