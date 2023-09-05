The Bidens won’t travel to Germany to support this year’s Invictus Games

The British government, the British media and the British royal family all collude on one thing: doing the most to snub the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A few months ago, the Daily Mail ran a curious story which answered several of my questions about the Biden administration’s approach to Prince Harry and Meghan. Basically, whenever it looks like President Biden or Dr. Biden might do anything with or for the Sussexes, the British government freaks out on the State Department, Buckingham Palace throws a tantrum towards the Bidens and then the whole thing is leaked to the British media as “the Bidens snub the Sussexes.” During QEII’s funeral week, some Tory minister was sent to the American delegation, begging President Biden to NOT give the Sussexes a ride on Air Force One. The reason why Dr. Biden didn’t attend the Invictus Games in The Hague last year was for a similar reason – Buckingham Palace and Downing Street contacted the First Lady’s office and whined, cried and pleaded with her to not go to Invictus. The whole thing is despicable and it speaks volumes about the Sussexes’ power. The Windsors and the Tories are expending their political capital with the Biden administration to… whine about the Sussexes. Well, guess what happened again?

Jill Biden will skip Prince Harry’s upcoming Invictus Games and will instead attend a going-away dinner next week for U.S. athletes, the White House announced on Friday. The first lady is opting against traveling to the veterans event in Düsseldorf, Germany, which Harry and Meghan will attend, and will instead speak to the competing Americans next week.

Jill Biden, who is a staunch advocate for veterans, will still mark the Games by addressing 60 wounded, injured and ill active-service military members and veterans in Belvoir, Virginia, the East Wing confirmed on Friday.

She has enjoyed a close friendship with Harry for years and they have bonded over their support for veterans. But recent developments in their relationship suggest she has started to keep her distance. The First Lady wanted to attend the April 2022 games in The Hague in the Netherlands, per a source close to her, but ultimately didn’t go to avoid offending the British Royal Family, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed in July.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Ultimately didn’t go to avoid offending the British Royal Family…” The palace and Johnson government contacted the First Lady’s office and TOLD HER that they would be terribly offended if she supported the Invictus Games. That’s literally what happened last year, and I can guarantee that the same thing happened this year. And I have to ask – why does the Biden administration keep folding? I realize this is nowhere near their biggest priority, but that’s all the more reason to say “you know what, this is wrong, I’m going to support Invictus in any way I can.” What’s the worst that can happen? The palace’s tantrum will spill out in public? It already is. The British media will attack President Biden? Guess what, they already are.

PS… This was reported before Dr. Biden tested positive for Covid, but it doesn’t change the fact that the British government freaked out on the White House and demanded that the Bidens not do anything with or for Invictus.

17 Responses to “The Bidens won’t travel to Germany to support this year’s Invictus Games”

  1. Anna says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:23 am

    I want Obama to show up. You know. To be petty.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Who IS leading the US delegation? I liked Secretary Pete last year, I thought that was a good compromise. And I am surprised the Biden administration keeps folding here, but my guess is that its between the state department and the british government and its probably just seen as easier to go along.

    But, the British government should be ashamed they’re even asking.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:26 am

    I remember when we talked about this the last time and people didn’t believe that the UK Government would ask Jill not to go to the Invictus Games. Well, there we have it, she’s not going most likely because the UK Government made a request that she not go. The UK’s argument will be that Harry no longer represents the Royal Family and that her attendance will offend the King. Whatever.

    Reply
  4. Well Wisher says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:27 am

    The importance of the games are bigger than this…Exposing themselves in this petty manner does nothing for the RF.

    Reply
  5. Susan Collins says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:28 am

    They want any control they can get! If they can’t control Harry they will go after others. They are completely insane! Jill should do whatever she wants so I don’t understand why she didn’t go to The Hague. I’m glad about her being there to send the athletes off but will she this year due to her having Covid or will she do a zoom call.

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:29 am

    This might be petty, but also seems in-line with what politicians have to consider for all kinds of public appearances. These sorts of asks for showing up or not showing up happen all of the time.

    Reply
  7. Mary Pester says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Sorry my American friends, but I’m really, really disappointed that not even one of the Bidens are going. You know the Royals and the British media are going to make hay with this. The games will be a success even without them there, but it would have been so good if they had attended. It just makes the British Royal family look like they are able to make America bow down to them
    I hope they don’t turn out to see bullyam or the Palace will be crowing for years to come, and the bm will report how America and it’s president only favour William and Kate.

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      September 5, 2023 at 10:38 am

      Agree with you Mary. If we slam the Brits as a whole for their treatment of M&H, then we need to be equally critical of the Americans. I thought America had won independence from the Brits – no? Very poor that Jill Biden is not going.
      As for the Obamas, also disappointing.

      Reply
    • Laura D says:
      September 5, 2023 at 10:48 am

      You saved me posting Mary. I can understand the Pres not going but, Jill Biden should have said “I’m going.” Politics is the reason why most of those veterans were hurt and maimed in the first place. Just because our President of the FA chooses not to support his countrymen/women at major sporting events doesn’t mean the rest of the world has to follow. Jill Biden should have been more like Queen Letiza and ignored any tantrums from the UK.

      Reply
  8. Jais says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:32 am

    So the UK government is asking the US government to snub their country’s veterans?
    Uh-huh. Cuz that’s a good look🙄. Harry and Meghan’s mere existence really incite people to act like petty fools.

    Reply
  9. Zapp Brannigan says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:36 am

    How is this landing in America, that the first lady will snub veterans (that fought for their country and received life changing injuries) at the request of a monarch that is not the actual leader of a country? It seems ill-advised all round imo.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      September 5, 2023 at 10:52 am

      Most Americans probably don’t know that this is going on. Jill is practicing diplomacy she’s not going so as to not offend the Royal Family.

      Reply
  10. Nixie says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:36 am

    Yeah, not super impressed with the Biden’s on this front. Supporting your own troops should be more important than the Royal family’s feelings. Jmo.

    Reply
  11. HeatherC says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:38 am

    This isn’t a good look for the Bidens, so I almost wish for some sort of clap back. That the POTUS and/or FLOTUS wouldn’t go to an event involving US wounded veterans because a king in another country (that we fought a war to get rid of no less!) threw a little temper tantrum is ridiculous.

    Reply
  12. L4Frimaire says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:40 am

    This really is disappointing but it’s more a loss for the veterans. A lot of supporters of the Bidens will notice this and it does not look good. Looking at the dismal performance and lack of anything substantial from the British royals, the diplomacy mice must be really working hard behind the scenes for this very huge favor.

    Reply
  13. Ginger says:
    September 5, 2023 at 10:45 am

    So supporting injured veterans offends the King? I hope people remember this when the RF show up in their costumes and wear their chocolate medals on Remembrance Day. They don’t care about veterans or their well-being.

    Reply

