Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner had separate lives & ‘spent the whole summer apart’

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, and his team immediately leaked the news to TMZ with this quote: “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” There is truly no evidence or gossip-reporting to back up the idea that Sophie “likes to party.” She has repeatedly described herself as a homebody, and whenever we do see her out in public, it’s at a Hollywood event or a fashion show (repping her Louis Vuitton brand ambassador contract) and she’s almost always with Joe at those events. We have tons of photos of celebrities falling out of clubs – she’s never in those pics. Page Six picked up on Team Jonas’s dirty work by going through Sophie’s social media to find a few pics of her drinking beer, like that’s evidence of her “partying.” Page Six is also laying it on thick that Joe had no choice but to divorce Sophie because she wouldn’t agree to be his tradwife.
Joe Jonas tried to “salvage” his four-year marriage to Sophie Turner before filing for divorce Tuesday, a source close to the family tells Page Six exclusively.
“Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” the insider says, further giving insight into the demise of their relationship.
“An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.” The insider adds the estranged couple, who tied the knot in May 2019, had “many disagreements.”
“It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage,” the source notes. One of those disagreements may have been their different lifestyles, as a second source previously claimed that Turner’s partying factored into their divorce.
My take is still: they welcomed their second baby last year and afterwards, Sophie was eager to get back to work and (it sounds like) socialize a bit after having two babies in quick succession. It really does feel like Joe is throwing a tantrum over Sophie refusing to stay home and raise their daughters full time. But we’ll see. Meanwhile, People Magazine says that Joe and Sophie spent the whole summer apart:
Joe Jonas filing for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday did not come as a “surprise” to the people around them, as they spent “the whole summer apart,” according to a source who knows the couple.
“They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months,” the source said.
The filing comes days after PEOPLE reported Jonas, 34, had retained a divorce lawyer despite continuing to wear his wedding band. According to the source, Jonas and Turner, 27, “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably.”
“As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time,” the source says. “They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the UK.”
Jonas claims in his divorce papers that the couple’s two daughters have been living with him as of late.
Some commenters mentioned the fact that Sophie has been in the UK this summer, filming an ITV miniseries called Joan. It’s true – there are photos from the location shoot. It feels like Sophie went back to England to work, she left the kids with Joe for a few months (she’s reportedly flown back to the US several times) while she’s working. And this is Joe’s response – to divorce her for working, and he’s smearing her as an unfit mother who loves to party. A dirty business.
This is a total smear campaign from the Jonas camp against Sophie.
I wonder if he served her the divorce papers via text. That seems to be his m.o.
He comes across so badly in this – it doesn’t seem like she/her team have put out any of these smear pieces so why was this necessary?
What I will say from her IG is that it’s really nice that she posts a lot of pics with her friends from home – you can see a lot of them aren’t famous/look like normal people and not the usual LA tweaked and pulled crowd. I don’t know why but it’s refreshing to see and makes me feel like she has a good support system of people keeping her grounded who aren’t fazed by her GoT fame. It must be hard being far apart from them.
Did not know they were based out of Florida. Would totally get why she doesn’t want to raise her kids there. The UK is a lot of things but Florida is definitely ground zero for Satan’s minions right now.
I had a quick look on twitter and he’s being dragged – his attempt to paint her as bad mother is biting him on the ass. The joint statement they released is too little too late – the narrative from TMZ has damaged his rep. If he wants to save face he’s going to have to back down on some of the so called demands he’s making.
…I just read he heard/saw Sophie say/do ~something~ on ring cam?!
Did not see this one on my gossip radar at all…
Smegmoria posted this yesterday under the Ariana and Ethan update no one was looking for. Their wise words fit here, too:
“Men folk get so butt hurt when babies are born. Their mommy/girlfriend isn’t completely focused on them.”
Oof that is so true!
Showing my age but back when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were one of the big IT couples, Tommy began abusing her after their sons were born.
His reasoning? He went from the #1 man in her life to the #3 man in her life.
This is horrible, but very true… it’s not talked about enough. Women have to be the perfect wife, perfect mother, it’s impossible.
For something like 20% of DV victims, the abuse doesn’t start until they get engaged or married, and another 20% it starts when she is pregnant or the children are babies. POS
The right wing press sure loves to pull out that “mom out partying” stick to beat women with. Its disgusting. And Joe sounds like a real piece of work to go along with it. I hope Priyanka is taking notes, or that she got a better Jonas brother than this one.
She had a huge career, got married and had kids at what 22-23 years old? While he was 30? I can’t imagine having that all on my plate that young. She’s an actress and traveling is a huge part; if he expected her to be home he should have found someone with a different career. I think he’s exaggerating the situation for sympathy. So what she went out once drinking with friends, while someone trustworthy is watching the kids – it isnt a crime.
I said that to myself yesterday when Part 1 of this mess broke. I can’t imagine getting married and having two babies in less than 4 years as a young 20-something. I was 26 when I met my husband, 28 when we married, 30 when my oldest was born, and 35 when my youngest was born. So almost a decade between meeting and being parents of 2. And it was STILL a lot!!
I hope she has good people around her to support her, and that he really means that he wants what is best for his kids (not what HE thinks is best, but what is ACTUALLY best) which is for the kids to be put first and for the parents to co-parent amicably and supportively.
PSA to guys everywhere: young 20’s women grow up, and when they do, they’re much less accommodating of bullsh!t.
This sounds like he is setting up to go for sole full custody. Sophie Girl you’d better get a shark lawyer on board or else he will take your kids
Yeah that was my take – he’s setting up the narrative she’s a bad mother to get full custody and control over when she see’s her daughters.
Do the kids have dual citizenship? If so, does that factor into the custody situation?
I’m an American married to a Dutchman and we live in Holland. If we were ever to divorce, the kids are dual citizens, but live here and have a Dutch father. That means that my husband would have to permit me to have custody of the kids in the States. She might run into that and you all could be right about JJ painting ST as a bad mother to block her from having custody of the kids in the UK.
He might also be preparing to block her from moving to England with her girls.
I’m not sure that he can if the kids have dual-citizenship; a court can’t keep the children from living overseas because they have a right to reside in either country in which they have citizenship.
I’d say you’re right. I recall an interview a long while back when she said she’d prefer to have her children educated in the UK, as opposed to the US.
Yeah, don’t forget they’re “his” girls. Not “our” girls. The international factor doesn’t help her situation at all. And the fact that she’s working without taking the kids with her will totally be used against her. I don’t think she saw this coming at all because right now he has custody and is already weaponizing that fact.
The Hague Convention will govern here—the residency of the children is paramount. Sounds like Joe was very careful to ensure the deciding court will be in Florida. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if he insisted on her not taking their children to the UK to prevent any establishment of residency in the UK. Dual citizenship doesn’t matter—the children are minors and well below the age of 14 at which time courts begin to consider the wishes of the child.
I don’t get what just the sudden haste. “As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time,” the source says.”
What happened?
Bingo.
I think he’s trying to make sure she can’t take their kids to live in the UK.
I feel sorry for her. The court battle could get very ugly. I hope she’s hired an excellent lawyer.
It seems like she has been working overseas since May, for the first time after two years raising babies and he’s been touring domestically in US.
Unclear where the comment about different lifestyles comes from.
“Filming for the series began in May 2023 in Herne Bay, Kent.[6] Filming also took place that month in Birmingham, England.[7] Filming also took place in August 2023 in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.”
Maybe he wants her to stop working and become a stay-at-home mother for the next 15 years.
This is so damn gross! She spent the summer working in another country and now his people spin this as separate lives! Seems like he really didn’t want her to have a career.
It’s been bad for the past six months? Reads to me as if Joe was against Sophie taking the part from the get go. She takes it anyway and he stays mad and then hires a divorce lawyer. Sounds like Joe wanted the stay at home in the background kind of wife that his brother Kevin has.
Nowhere in here do I see that he wanted her to be a stay-at-home mom for 15 years or a tradwife. None of us know these people at all, so it’s really weird to see all of these hyperbolic projections onto people we don’t know.
I will get reamed for this, I guess.
Precisely. People jump on a narrative and run with it!
Has anyone considered that maybe she doesn’t even want primary physical custody of the children? There are so many possibilities that we aren’t considering that could be true.
I just hope the wee ones will be okay.
I agree . I’m all for women’s rights and have even encouraged more women leaders in this male-dominated field , but I’m also not prejudiced against JJ because he’s a man. The brothers were also raised by a strong mom in that family. We don’t know the whole story but it seems they already sold their Miami residence since Nov 2022 , so there has been already tension there. There’s no issues with Danielle or Priyanka , both strong women and still focused on their own careers while raising children And Married to the other brothers. I’m not saying it’s an issue with Sophie but we don’t know the full story. What’s unfortunate is that they weren’t Compatible after all, possibly different culture clashes and different upbringing that didn’t see eye to eye after a while . And it seems she’s really homesick for England. At the same time he just doesn’t want to live in another country as he’s so used to here.
FYI, it’s the smear campaign that is the problem here. There is enough video out there that states CLEARLY that Joe is the partier and Sophie likes to stay home. Now, how does that figure into all of this crap?
This was never going to work out. She married her teen celebrity crush. She was still a teen when they met. She got married and had babies too young. And from what I’ve read, she’s itching to move back to England and raise her children there and was trying to convince Joe to agree to it. Joe could have easily said it was irreconcilable differences but he’s trying to smear her in order to get primary custody of those kids.
Yep, I think this is exactly what happened/is happening. I hope she was smart enough to see this coming and prepare, but I doubt it. She has the JB machine and the usual misogyny against her, but she also has a lot of people who saw her grow up on their screens and might feel protective towards her. I think it’s gonna be a mess unless she agrees to everything he wants.
If he wanted a stay at home wife why did he marry Sophie? I am thinking he wanted to marry a free spirit so he could cage her. Anyway she is still young and has a career that will last longer than any regrets over Joe Jonas. In fact I have not see any of his past GFs express any regret over losing him.
Nope. Five years from now she’ll be A-list and he’ll be a faint memory.
Because they all want a woman to “tame,” one whom they can convince to give up everything. It’s more of a challenge that way.
I beat if the working one for months was him everything would be fine…
When did she film The Staircase? That only came out last year. She wasn’t pregnant and was very slender, which is her more recent look. It wasn’t a huge role, but a really interesting project. Joan looks great. We’ll see her real acting chops again.
Interesting how supportive some are of Sophie.
They see the power disparity in play, in real time. He’s in a much more powerful position than her, by just being a man. Then add all the rest.
So what if she stopped working, raised kids, signed a prenup?
Then 15 years later they split. You’d al be against Sophie, she signed the prenup!!
But now maybe, just maybe, you can see how abusive Kevin is towards Christine. 20 years ago, they were basically Sophie & Joe, starting out, having kids.
Now smear campaigns: seems people easily believe Sophie is being smeared, which she is. But some can’t see Britney is also being continually smeared, but because some see her through the false premise she needed a conservatorship to being with, they believe the smears.
None of the above women deserve how they are being portrayed. It’s power disparity in real time.
No, the Costners were NOT like Joe and Sophie! Christine was a grown woman and Sophie was a teenager. Christine chose to sign that awful prenup after we ALL saw how badly he treated his first wife. I feel sorry for the kids, but don’t feel sorry for Christine.
Sounds like she didn’t want to give up her career and he couldn’t handle that. He wanted someone who would leave the workforce and raise their family (and him), and have no options later if she wanted or needed to leave. Sounds controlling your me. Maybe he didn’t need to be going on your and should have been a stay at home dad! Who is buying his music anyway?! He’s not who he thinks he is or used to be, while her star is on the rise and she needed to strike while the iron was hot. He is giving me bad vibes.
Ugh, he is just so gross for all of this. I hope it all comes back to bite him in the ass. That’s all I got.
Coming from what people who follow them have said about Sophie being homesick. It seems like Jonas’s campaign against Sophie is to block her from moving back to the UK with the kids. He tries to paint her as an unfit mother who “parties” and is putting her work above the kids. While he is at home taking care of the kids sacrificing his “career”
People wouldn’t bat an eye if they heard that Sophie was watching the kids for 3 months and he was out on tour. I mean, geez. I guess he’s a saint then for taking care of his own children.
she needs to lawyer up HARD. he’s going out with guns blazing. surely she has lots of cash from GoT so I hope she puts it to use. also I can totally see why she wouldn’t want to raise her kids in Florida with religious background extended family.
It’s weird. If I’m not mistaken during the pandemic he said he was having a harder time bc he was itching to socialize and she was fine without the constant socialization. Now all of a sudden he’s the homebody.
As a brand narrative professional I see a narrative being woven, and this one Joe’s team is trying to create is of a bad mother. I suppose he realizes that after divorce she might want to go back to her family in UK, and plans for a custody take over.
It’s the old sexist trick: every time a man raises with his children he is a hero and a super dad, woman does it – it’s a baseline. If she, god forbid, wants to work and have a life of her own – she is a bad mother and a shit partner. Fuck this sexism. And power and strength to Sophie to set the record straight. At least she has the means. I am not sure she is as proficient in dirty PR manipulations as JJ nor has little class to want to stoop so low. I hope she has a strong support group.
Sophie was supposed to take care of kids while he was on tour. Never occurred to him that she valued her own career.
As an attorney I read his divorce filing geared toward a custody dispute. The Hague Convention will dictate which Court has jurisdiction to decide custody issues. Where the kids have been residing is paramount to that determination. Not that there couldn’t be other motives, but even if he wasn’t thinking about a PR narrative the same information would have been included in his filing for legal reasons.
This has been an issue that’s prob been happening for a while. They sold their Miami home late 2022. And even before getting married , both had cold feet initially and changed their minds to get married 24 hours later. I think they were engaged in 2017 but they didn’t have a definite date of the wedding until 2019 after the Billboard Awards. We don’t know the exact Full story But it seems culture differences/clashes and compatibility played a role, but of course these are only my assumptions.