Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner had separate lives & ‘spent the whole summer apart’

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, and his team immediately leaked the news to TMZ with this quote: “She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.” There is truly no evidence or gossip-reporting to back up the idea that Sophie “likes to party.” She has repeatedly described herself as a homebody, and whenever we do see her out in public, it’s at a Hollywood event or a fashion show (repping her Louis Vuitton brand ambassador contract) and she’s almost always with Joe at those events. We have tons of photos of celebrities falling out of clubs – she’s never in those pics. Page Six picked up on Team Jonas’s dirty work by going through Sophie’s social media to find a few pics of her drinking beer, like that’s evidence of her “partying.” Page Six is also laying it on thick that Joe had no choice but to divorce Sophie because she wouldn’t agree to be his tradwife.

Joe Jonas tried to “salvage” his four-year marriage to Sophie Turner before filing for divorce Tuesday, a source close to the family tells Page Six exclusively. “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls,” the insider says, further giving insight into the demise of their relationship. “An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.” The insider adds the estranged couple, who tied the knot in May 2019, had “many disagreements.” “It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage,” the source notes. One of those disagreements may have been their different lifestyles, as a second source previously claimed that Turner’s partying factored into their divorce.

[From Page Six]

My take is still: they welcomed their second baby last year and afterwards, Sophie was eager to get back to work and (it sounds like) socialize a bit after having two babies in quick succession. It really does feel like Joe is throwing a tantrum over Sophie refusing to stay home and raise their daughters full time. But we’ll see. Meanwhile, People Magazine says that Joe and Sophie spent the whole summer apart:

Joe Jonas filing for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday did not come as a “surprise” to the people around them, as they spent “the whole summer apart,” according to a source who knows the couple. “They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months,” the source said. The filing comes days after PEOPLE reported Jonas, 34, had retained a divorce lawyer despite continuing to wear his wedding band. According to the source, Jonas and Turner, 27, “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably.” “As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time,” the source says. “They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the UK.” Jonas claims in his divorce papers that the couple’s two daughters have been living with him as of late.

[From People]

Some commenters mentioned the fact that Sophie has been in the UK this summer, filming an ITV miniseries called Joan. It’s true – there are photos from the location shoot. It feels like Sophie went back to England to work, she left the kids with Joe for a few months (she’s reportedly flown back to the US several times) while she’s working. And this is Joe’s response – to divorce her for working, and he’s smearing her as an unfit mother who loves to party. A dirty business.