TMZ: The Sussexes checked out a six-acre Malibu property last weekend

Every few months, there’s some random speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are contemplating a move to LA or Malibu. Another rumor cropped up just a few months ago in the European tabloids, that Harry and Meghan were considering buying a second home in Malibu. While the Sussex Squad called bullsh-t, I’ve believed for years now that the Sussexes would eventually need a more centrally-located place in or around LA. I’m not saying that the move to Montecito was a bad idea – it was what they needed at the time, and now, three years later, they might need to be closer to LA for their daily industry business. Well, TMZ got a tip that Harry and Meghan were in fact looking at one Malibu property this past weekend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are house hunting again … and this time they’re eyeing a pricey slice of paradise in Malibu, where a brand new mansion is going up. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent part of their holiday weekend touring an $8 million plot of land in the ‘Bu. Our sources say Meghan and Harry checked out an estate, that’s almost 6 acres. There’s already a guard house at the front of the property, plus a huge pool … and the foundation is laid for a 10,000-square-foot main residence. The property sits above PCH and overlooks Broad Beach, and it’s super secluded and private — there’s a gate and a long driveway up to where the main house would sit — and we’re told that’s part of the draw for Meghan and Harry. Our sources say the asking price is $8 million … plans for the main house have already been approved and a construction crew is in place. If Harry and Meghan buy the lot, they can assume the costs of construction, estimated at another $10 million. Meghan and Harry currently live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, which is pretty far from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood … and the Malibu property is about 13 miles from celeb hot spot Nobu, and less than an hour drive from L.A. and Beverly Hills. Our sources say M&H are talking about selling their Montecito home and moving to Malibu full-time. It’s close enough to Hollywood for them to do business, but far enough from Hollywood to give them security and privacy. We did some digging and it appears Brendan Brown at Westside Estate Agency reps the property. We reached out to Brendan, so far no word back.

[From TMZ]

I’m sure a lot of you will call bullsh-t on this as well, but I believe it. I believe that they probably went and looked at this lot, just as I believe that they’ve been weighing their options and thinking about either moving or buying a second home closer to or in LA. If they do sell their Montecito home, I bet they make a tidy profit on it too. The Malibu real estate market is always booming, and $18 million for a six-acre secure lot and home which they could customize? That’s a steal.