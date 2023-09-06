TMZ: The Sussexes checked out a six-acre Malibu property last weekend

Every few months, there’s some random speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are contemplating a move to LA or Malibu. Another rumor cropped up just a few months ago in the European tabloids, that Harry and Meghan were considering buying a second home in Malibu. While the Sussex Squad called bullsh-t, I’ve believed for years now that the Sussexes would eventually need a more centrally-located place in or around LA. I’m not saying that the move to Montecito was a bad idea – it was what they needed at the time, and now, three years later, they might need to be closer to LA for their daily industry business. Well, TMZ got a tip that Harry and Meghan were in fact looking at one Malibu property this past weekend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are house hunting again … and this time they’re eyeing a pricey slice of paradise in Malibu, where a brand new mansion is going up. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent part of their holiday weekend touring an $8 million plot of land in the ‘Bu.

Our sources say Meghan and Harry checked out an estate, that’s almost 6 acres. There’s already a guard house at the front of the property, plus a huge pool … and the foundation is laid for a 10,000-square-foot main residence. The property sits above PCH and overlooks Broad Beach, and it’s super secluded and private — there’s a gate and a long driveway up to where the main house would sit — and we’re told that’s part of the draw for Meghan and Harry.

Our sources say the asking price is $8 million … plans for the main house have already been approved and a construction crew is in place. If Harry and Meghan buy the lot, they can assume the costs of construction, estimated at another $10 million.

Meghan and Harry currently live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito, which is pretty far from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood … and the Malibu property is about 13 miles from celeb hot spot Nobu, and less than an hour drive from L.A. and Beverly Hills.

Our sources say M&H are talking about selling their Montecito home and moving to Malibu full-time. It’s close enough to Hollywood for them to do business, but far enough from Hollywood to give them security and privacy. We did some digging and it appears Brendan Brown at Westside Estate Agency reps the property. We reached out to Brendan, so far no word back.

I’m sure a lot of you will call bullsh-t on this as well, but I believe it. I believe that they probably went and looked at this lot, just as I believe that they’ve been weighing their options and thinking about either moving or buying a second home closer to or in LA. If they do sell their Montecito home, I bet they make a tidy profit on it too. The Malibu real estate market is always booming, and $18 million for a six-acre secure lot and home which they could customize? That’s a steal.

  1. Slush says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:23 am

    I believe it. If they continue with their producing work, being closer to LA would be helpful. Malibu is where they can have an estate the size of their current home while being on/close to the beach which they seem to like. Good for them!

    Upside for the British press, now when they say H&M live “in LA” they’ll be closer to being right! Lol

    • Ginger says:
      September 6, 2023 at 11:54 am

      I actually believe this story. I think it makes sense.

      • Lorelei says:
        September 6, 2023 at 2:08 pm

        I believe it, too! If I could afford it, you’d best believe I’d be snatching up a property in Malibu. Why not? They deserve it.

    • GMH says:
      September 6, 2023 at 7:01 pm

      Just hype from a realtor. Every time a pricey property isn’’t selling, just whisper the Sussex name and you get a free listing in the resulting press coverage.

    • Kathleen Williams says:
      September 7, 2023 at 12:07 am

      I halfway believe this story because Princess Di had planned to move to Malibu. This may have sentimental value for Harry.

  2. Nicki says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:27 am

    That location is so isolated, in prime wildfire territory, and not that much shorter of a commute to LA than Montecito. PCH is a nightmare. If they did visit, hopefully it was just curiosity.

    • JanetDR says:
      September 6, 2023 at 10:34 am

      Or checking it out for a relative?

    • Slush says:
      September 6, 2023 at 11:33 am

      I don’t agree that it’s “not that much shorter of a commute”…it’s at least 45 mins shorter. If they’re traveling into LA proper several times a week, and if Doria wants to come and go, that 45 mins may add up quickly. Hard agree on fires and not wanting to deal with PCH though!

      Maybe they feel like it’s the closest they can get to LA while also maintaining some other factors (being on the beach, big piece of land, privacy, etc) that they like about their current home.

    • Visa Diva says:
      September 6, 2023 at 3:19 pm

      Yeah the wildfire risk there is high and the only evacuation route is the PCH. A couple of years ago people were sheltering on the beach because it was unsafe to use the highway

  3. MrsBanjo says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I wouldn’t be surprised. It would probably give them the kind of security and privacy they need.

  4. Susan Collins says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I’m on the fence about this. I would like to believe this for their sake that this would be a more private place for them and that it would be closer to what they need to do in LA but TMZ is telling this with what sources. I don’t know. I will wait and see.

    • Mary Pester says:
      September 6, 2023 at 11:04 am

      @susanCollins, Susan I’m with you on that. I believe nothing until we hear it direct from them. I’m also wondering if this is agents trying to drum up interest in the plot

  5. Gem says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I don’t think they need to move for this to be true…it might be just part of real estate investment if they are looking at undeveloped land. There’s a lot of money in this market. Most of CA rich and elite have real estate portfolio so why not them. I think they are diversifying their income source and this feels like a logical option to explore.

    • Lady D says:
      September 6, 2023 at 12:00 pm

      There are over 400 forest fires currently burning in British Columbia. Of those fires, more than 200 of them are out of control. There are clouds of forest fire smoke 37,000 feet high, half a dozen towns have been razed to the ground, there is nothing left, nothing. Almost 30,000 evacuated people are now slowly making their way back home, not sure if they have a home. Over 300 of them, just in Kelowna, are going to get the worst news. It’s been over a month since I walked outside and smelled anything besides fire smoke. One might want to think twice about investment buying in a forest fire area.

      Reply
    • Over it says:
      September 6, 2023 at 12:31 pm

      Good for them if they are . They pay for it with their own money, unlike the tax payers funded ones .

  6. s808 says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I hope they keep their Montecito home tbh. A malibu home may make sense from a business perspective but keeping their home base in Montecito would be nice since they seem to really like the area. Though the cost of upkeep for both homes is probably eye watering lol.

  7. Ameerah M says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:28 am

    I could see them buying a second property. I think they really love their quiet Montecito home and a lot of their friends live in the area. But I can also see why owning a home in or closer to LA would be a good idea since most of their work is there. But I don’t see them selling the Montecito place. Especially because of the kids and the gated community aspect for security.

  8. Normades says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:31 am

    Sounds great. I hope it works out.
    When they first moved to the states they needed to be very secluded but now it makes sense to move closer to LA. The kids will be getting older and they can have a rich professional and social life there.

  9. Southern Fried says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Their house now is my dream home, I can’t tell you how much I love it. If they keep it I can see more of it so hoping they don’t break my heart.

  10. Sunshine says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:33 am

    Are these the same folks who said they’re divorcing?

  11. Nic919 says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Looking for property and buying property is a different thing and any agent going to TMZ if they are serious about purchasing a property is not going to be someone they use in the future.

    It is more likely the agent leaked this to TMZ because they visited but showed no real interest in going beyond that.

    Reply
    September 6, 2023 at 10:36 am

    Why did i used to think that all the places in LA were so close together lol. Anyways i used to watched real housewives of BH and most of the women used to complain having to visit or attend things in Malibu as it was so out of the way from everything.

  13. Nicole says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:37 am

    I’m of two minds about this. I kind of want them to stay in SB and live their idyllic life. While I have a lot of friends in Topanga/Malibu area, the insurance is crazy due to wild fires and I’m not crazy about the culture of the community in that section of town. I’m guessing the beach access for Harry, because they could very easily live in Sherwood Forest or some of the nicer estates in Westlake. Will and Jada can be neighbors!

    I kind of feel like if they need a spot to conduct business, just get a condo in Century City or Wilshire Blvd. Stay in SB guys. Stay protected. Oy my opinions are too much.

  14. bisynaptic says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:38 am

    Malibu is not less than an hour’s drive from Los Angeles, on any working weekday. Just sayin’.

  15. Chantal says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:39 am

    I can believe that they are looking for a second base of operations. I wonder if this leak will force them to look elsewhere. Shame on TMZ for outing that realtor’s name without concrete facts. It’s one thing to mention the agency but sheesh. And if any celeb thinks he’s the slightest bit indiscrete, he won’t get any celeb business. I just hope the BM and the derangers don’t harass this poor realtor.

    • Hail says:
      September 6, 2023 at 11:01 am

      Or it’s likely that the realtor leaked it to TMZ knowing it would have more credibility than if he leaked it to a british tabloid. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. 2 years ago it was a desperate realtor using the Sussexes name to garner interest in their property and he rightly got called out in the Montecito Journal newspaper.

  16. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:40 am

    They probably have found they can live closer to LA and still have adequate security and privacy. There are others in LA who require similar levels of privacy and security and befriending them has given them peace of mind. Makes sense to me,

  17. MsIam says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:43 am

    Maybe they just like looking at houses, like lots of regular folks do. I think they are getting tired of the drive back and forth to Montecito, especially with Doria living in LA. I could see them wanting someplace closer for that reason too.

    • Anna says:
      September 6, 2023 at 11:38 am

      I love window shopping houses online, I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what they’re doing. And as someone mentioned above, it could just be a property portfolio expansion, diversifying investments, etc. I wouldn’t believe anything unless it comes from them tbh especially when the “news” is coming from TMZ.

  18. Becks1 says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:43 am

    Of course this is possible, anything is. I also just feel like this is something the uber rich do, right? Look at new properties constantly and check out pricey real estate?

    I can also see them liking the idea of being able to customize a house from the start. Maybe they can add a few extra bathrooms in just to drive the british press crazy, LOL. But their house now, while huge, just may not be precisely what they need and they are in a position to build what they do need.

    That said…..it would make me weirdly sad (considering its not my house and in no way effects me 🤣🤣) if they moved because I love their current house and property. To me, that’s what makes their current house so amazing – that pool, the playground, the guest house, the meditation house, etc. It’s like their own private retreat. But I guess they could add those things when they build if they wanted.

    Reply
  19. Chaine says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:53 am

    I couldn’t imagine wanting to leave that idyllic estate to move to the traffic snarls and bustle of the LA area, but I’m not a power couple with two young kids. For sure they will have more diverse schooling options if they move closer to a major urban area and could participate in business events and activities without quite so much time away from their littles.

  20. Afken says:
    September 6, 2023 at 10:58 am

    I don’t think Harry and Meghan would move from somewhere prone to mudslides to somewhere prone to forest fires. I also don’t think they’d move this close to Archie starting preschool. He’s already 4 and it’s September. If they haven’t moved already I don’t think they’re moving now. This reminds me of in 2021 when another real estate agent tried to say they were moving and then in 2022 they were supposedly looking at property in Hope Ranch. Next year it’ll be somewhere else.

    One possibility could be looking for somewhere to run a business out of. It reminds me of Seth rogan who runs his weed accessory business out of a house in LA.

  21. Snuffles says:
    September 6, 2023 at 11:03 am

    First of all, TMZ is usually right about real estate stuff. They’ve got the connections to know. So, they probably did look. That doesn’t mean it’s a done deal. Or if it was even for them. It could be just an investment property. They could use it when they need it but rent it out for a wide variety of ways.

    IF they buy it, it would probably be a year or two before it’s even ready to move in.

    • Concern Fae says:
      September 6, 2023 at 11:59 am

      This. They probably have a list of requirements and someone to let them know when a property meeting them comes open. My aunt was in real estate and she had a friend she sent a list of the five cheapest properties in the area where they were looking. Six years later, they bought.

      I’m team Malibu wouldn’t be all that much more convenient than Montecito. It’s not an easy place to get in and out of. If they wanted a secondary LA place, a condo in a high security building would be a better choice.

  22. Mary Pester says:
    September 6, 2023 at 11:08 am

    Or could it be for keen, who wants to be a wiglet of death bond girl /divorcee 😂☠️

  23. MinorityReport says:
    September 6, 2023 at 11:29 am

    I hope this is true and they keep the place in Montecito. I want them to have multiple places to call home if that’s what they want and I want them to do it because they can. I love to see them making moves and living their best lives. I hope the BM has an aneurysm over it.

  24. girl_ninja says:
    September 6, 2023 at 11:49 am

    I believe this too and it makes sense for business reason as well. They’ll be closer to the studios and the hub of business there. Good for them. Hopefully they keep their home now as well, even with the stalkers it seems like a lovely oasis for them. . Imagine that. Having multiple homes that aren’t taxpayer funded. Peg and Waity would never.

  25. Well Wisher says:
    September 6, 2023 at 12:03 pm

    It is TMZ, a Murdoch acquisition, so like Page Six of the NY Post it is poised to be a boil on the Sussexes’ posterior especially Meghan’s….

    What it needs is a good lancing and poultice….

    • Lorelei says:
      September 6, 2023 at 2:14 pm

      I agree with you on all points. However, TMZ does have a reputation for getting things right, very often. They have *extremely sleazy* ways of cultivating sources, but apparently they do have solid ones.

  26. TheOriginalMia says:
    September 6, 2023 at 12:22 pm

    I believe it. Montecito provided them with a safe haven to heal and rejuvenate, but it may not fit their lives now. Also, nothing in that report says they are selling their Montecito home. They could keep it for their country house and move closer to Doria and LA.

  27. Amy Bee says:
    September 6, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    People buy and sell houses all the time so it could be true. I’m neither here or there with this story.

  28. robem07 says:
    September 6, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    This is very plausible for all the reasons people mentioned . There is a site with pictures of the property online and it well could be theirs. Although it’s still a pain to drive on the PCH from Malibu to LA.

  29. LM says:
    September 6, 2023 at 1:15 pm

    As someone who commutes: yes, incredibly annoying. But unless you have to go in every day, I wouldn’t bother with a move (also, Jesus, so much money!).

    If they are thinking about moving, it might be more of a privacy thing?

  30. L4Frimaire says:
    September 6, 2023 at 1:39 pm

    Whatever. Every year we get a Malibu property search article for those two. Why always this particular location? Also what are the schools like? Did they squeeze this in between the concerts, soccer match, childcare and prepping for their trip to Europe?

    • L4Frimaire says:
      September 6, 2023 at 7:32 pm

      It’s already been debunked by their spokesperson. Like what is this obsession with Malibu? House hunting in Malibu, going to the Taylor Swift concert. Did not happen.

  31. Catherine says:
    September 6, 2023 at 3:37 pm

    This story feels just like the story that was eventually traced back to a realtor who was lying. The article lists the name of the realtor and reads like an AD for the property. Also, I don’t understand the idea that they need to be closer to LA for work. For what reason. They’re producers. They don’t have to be in an office 9 to 5. And post pandemic. The advantages of zoom meetings as opposed to in person meetings is apparent. Many people in the industry don’t live in LA. Lastly, TMZ hasn’t been that accurate when it comes to the Sussexes. They built a rep for getting info but what stories have they broken with regard to the Sussexes. Their “reporting” on the Sussexes has been typical of Murdoch media. I think they wanted to get in on the news cycle generated by the Sussexes appearances this week. According to the media the Sussexes have been moving to Malibu since they started dating. I distinctly remember a story that claimed that they would live in Malibu not the UK after they got married.

  32. roooth says:
    September 6, 2023 at 6:38 pm

    I don’t believe this for a couple of reasons:

    First, “a source” told TMZ? I call BS on ANY claims of a “source”. Probably someone who works in a real estate office trying to stir up business.

    Secondly, and more importantly – this is the home they made together. Archie & Lili don’t know any other home. Harry & Meghan’s unborn baby is buried in a secret place on the property. If they sell, the tabloids would find a way to get access to the property to search for the baby’s burial place. There is no low they would not sink to in order to hurt Harry & Meghan.

    Harry KNOWS the tabloids would do this. There is a reason Diana was buried on an island on the Spencer Althorp estate – so no tabloids could ever get near her grave.

    Harry & Meghan are home, where their family is. They may buy a second home, but I doubt if they’ll sell this home any time soon.

