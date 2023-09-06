Prince William might text or email or pull a stunt on Harry’s birthday

Everything we’ve heard from Prince William’s camp in the past year has been some variation of “William f–king hates Harry and Meghan and he never wants to speak to his brother ever again.” William might genuinely hate his brother and sister-in-law, but his every word and move telegraphs the fact that he’s obsessed with them and following every single thing they do. William’s people go on a briefing spree about the Sussexes at the drop of a hat, and the level of desperation to attach himself to the Sussexes is giving incandescent desperation. Well, with Harry’s 39th birthday coming up on September 15th, what sh-tty thing will William do to celebrate?

Prince Harry may receive “a text or an email” from his brother, Prince William, on his birthday — but that’s all he’ll get, according to King Charles’ former butler. Grant Harrold, who worked for the monarch for seven years when he was the Prince of Wales, claims William may contact his estranged brother “as an olive branch,” however fears “the damage has already been done.” As Harry gears up to ring in his 39th birthday on Sept. 15, Harrold gave some insight into how he thinks the Duke of Sussex’s big day will go down. “If they chat on WhatsApp, he might get a text, or he might get an email,” Harrold said. “I hope they do reach out. I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday. But you never know. We will probably never know. It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch,” he said on behalf of Slingo, adding that it’s “the perfect time for them to check in.” “I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays,” he added. “I think the damage has already been done now and I think at this moment in time, I don’t see it dramatically changing.” While Harry’s plans for the big day are unknown, Harrold expects it to be “very different to how it would be celebrated if he was a working royal.” As for a public birthday tribute, the former royal butler thinks it’s a stretch to expect that. “Well, it was only just Meghan’s birthday and it wasn’t mentioned by the royal family at all,” he said, referring to the royal family’s radio silence on Meghan’s 42nd birthday on Aug. 4. “It’s a bit weird. Even though they’re not working royals anymore, they would always have mentions on social media and suddenly it’s come to a stop. It could be similar for Harry’s birthday too.”

In 2021, ahead of the Diana-statue unveiling, I got the impression that the brothers were communicating through third-parties, likely William’s private secretary and some Archewell person. By most accounts, Charles ordered William to do the walkabout with the Sussexes following QEII’s death a year ago, and it felt like William probably called Harry and spoke to him directly to arrange that. But after the funeral… no, the brothers have not spoken or texted, I guarantee.

Interestingly enough, I bet William does something publicly on Harry’s birthday. Harry and Meghan will be in Dusseldorf, for Invictus, on Harry’s birthday. Peg and Buttons have already arranged their sad little stunt to pull focus from Invictus this coming weekend, and I bet on the 15th, they’ll release photos of their kids going to school or something like that. Maybe they’ll even do an event together because – at that point – the whole royal establishment will be completely frantic about all of the Invictus joy and Sussex headlines.