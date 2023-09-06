Prince William might text or email or pull a stunt on Harry’s birthday

Everything we’ve heard from Prince William’s camp in the past year has been some variation of “William f–king hates Harry and Meghan and he never wants to speak to his brother ever again.” William might genuinely hate his brother and sister-in-law, but his every word and move telegraphs the fact that he’s obsessed with them and following every single thing they do. William’s people go on a briefing spree about the Sussexes at the drop of a hat, and the level of desperation to attach himself to the Sussexes is giving incandescent desperation. Well, with Harry’s 39th birthday coming up on September 15th, what sh-tty thing will William do to celebrate?
Prince Harry may receive “a text or an email” from his brother, Prince William, on his birthday — but that’s all he’ll get, according to King Charles’ former butler. Grant Harrold, who worked for the monarch for seven years when he was the Prince of Wales, claims William may contact his estranged brother “as an olive branch,” however fears “the damage has already been done.”
As Harry gears up to ring in his 39th birthday on Sept. 15, Harrold gave some insight into how he thinks the Duke of Sussex’s big day will go down.
“If they chat on WhatsApp, he might get a text, or he might get an email,” Harrold said. “I hope they do reach out. I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday. But you never know. We will probably never know. It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch,” he said on behalf of Slingo, adding that it’s “the perfect time for them to check in.”
“I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays,” he added. “I think the damage has already been done now and I think at this moment in time, I don’t see it dramatically changing.”
While Harry’s plans for the big day are unknown, Harrold expects it to be “very different to how it would be celebrated if he was a working royal.”
As for a public birthday tribute, the former royal butler thinks it’s a stretch to expect that. “Well, it was only just Meghan’s birthday and it wasn’t mentioned by the royal family at all,” he said, referring to the royal family’s radio silence on Meghan’s 42nd birthday on Aug. 4. “It’s a bit weird. Even though they’re not working royals anymore, they would always have mentions on social media and suddenly it’s come to a stop. It could be similar for Harry’s birthday too.”
In 2021, ahead of the Diana-statue unveiling, I got the impression that the brothers were communicating through third-parties, likely William’s private secretary and some Archewell person. By most accounts, Charles ordered William to do the walkabout with the Sussexes following QEII’s death a year ago, and it felt like William probably called Harry and spoke to him directly to arrange that. But after the funeral… no, the brothers have not spoken or texted, I guarantee.
Interestingly enough, I bet William does something publicly on Harry’s birthday. Harry and Meghan will be in Dusseldorf, for Invictus, on Harry’s birthday. Peg and Buttons have already arranged their sad little stunt to pull focus from Invictus this coming weekend, and I bet on the 15th, they’ll release photos of their kids going to school or something like that. Maybe they’ll even do an event together because – at that point – the whole royal establishment will be completely frantic about all of the Invictus joy and Sussex headlines.
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to people looking for work, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
Where did you find that hilarious photo of Harry, Kate and William looking like dime store mannequins?
Right? It’s awful! Willy’s expression plus hands in pockets – he’s pissed. Kate staring at Harry! So damn weird and creepy.
But for once, I really like what she is wearing
What I find most telling about that photo – and I’m sure that’s why CB picked it- is that Harry is talking to Will – and Will isn’t even looking at him.
Prince William needs to text a therapist and leave Harry alone.
Lol. Exactly.
I almost feel sorry for Kate , she was obviously more than a bit fond of Harry and loved having him as the third wheel .
She must have been seething with jealousy when he married Meghan who is so much more than she will ever be .
Jealousy has been eating away at her ever since and I doubt she will ever be truly happy in her life ,
Harry needs to get Wills the BetterUp friends and family discount coupon.
🤣🤣🤣
This.
That would be an adult thing to do……
“He said on behalf of Slingo” I’m so confused what is slingo?
I only know it as an online casino game, like slots and bingo together, but I can’t imagine what Charles’ former butler has to do with it. Or maybe they mean Sligo in Ireland? But even then…
I’m so confused about that, WTH?
That was my question, too. It was a wait, where did that word come from, moment? I even went back and started the article again thinking I had missed something.
Does anyone really cares if William reaches out to Harry? At this point any contact via text or publicly would-be performative. Pretty sure Harry will not be holding his breath for an acknowledgment and pretty sure his wife has something planned for her love. All the gutter press has to hold onto is birthday acknowledgments, balcony photos and lies. The Sussexes have moved on and are attending to the business of earning their living and providing for their family. The small space Harry’s birth family occupy is this world is getting smaller by the day.
All his miserable relatives have left is being mean to and pretending to ignore Harry. Meanwhile Harry is shaking his @ss and saying “idc, idc, idc!”
He definitely will not contact Harry and IMO I don’t think Harry cares at this point. He’ll be in Germany with his wife and I’m sure Meghan – the thoughtful and amazing woman she is – will have some special celebration planned. And/or they’ll celebrate as a family when they get home.
As for this dumb article, it just shows how insignificant the Leftover Royals are that every 👏🏽 single 👏🏽 article about any of them has to mention Harry or else no one gives a damn.
Birthdays are for children. I don’t get all the hooha over an adult’s birthday.
We love adult birthdays! The food, gifts, drinks, events, just being together.
I’m with you, Megan. Harry’s going to be 39. Yippy skippy. Any more, I may send my brother a birthday text, or call to chat, but that’s about it. I can’t even remember the last time I bought him a present. And we’re on good terms! But we’re all grown up now. 🙄
That pink dress in the older photo is hideous.
I think she has that in multiple colors, as well.
It really is hideous. It is the dullest shade of pink imaginable — or maybe peach, which is terrible.
If I only got a dollar every time these morons use “olive branch.”
Will and Kate are keen to offer an olive branch …. its a double hit on the BINGO card.
Would be a pretty sad looking olive tree by now.
Kaiser, you are always spot on with this. It’ll probably be crickets 🦗 on the RF side
I don’t think harry is interested in anything from his family except a full public apology to him and his wife.
The hate continues nothing new. Peg hates Harry. Harry is owning them all. He occupies all the space in their heads. They will never learn.
If he sends Harry a text will it count as a royal engagement to boost his numbers?
@Laura D… LOL!!
YES! And then he’ll need a month-long vacation to rest his thumbs.
I don’t think Harry needs any more texts from his brother.
I’m not ready to see William’s sex face in that feed pic!! 😄
that top pic is Willy saying “if I make my hand do this, then squeeze really hard, I can get my nob through the hole”
And K will definitely cosplay meghan again because if W won’t do anything, then K sure as sh*t will. Remember 2 years ago she conveniently arranged the engagement with the RAF plane and Afghanistan only for Time magazine to release their H&M cover on that SAME DAY!! Interestingly, it’s always mainly been K scheduling things around every Sussex anniversary in the past. If W has, I haven’t seen but knowing how desperate he is he probably has
Harry’s birthday is on a Friday so I doubt William and Kate will have an engagement on that day. I think William might put out a video touting his homelessness campaign. Grant the butler can wish it as much as he wants there’s not going to be phone call or text from William on Harry’s birthday.
“Pull focus”
Whoever is “oh look squirrel!!!” over a
pic of the Wales kids or William hanging out of a food truck likely isn’t anyone who matters in the scheme of things.
Invictis will go on, will be a success and Harry and Meghan will continue to live their glorious, loved up, productive lives with their lovely kids.
Once again, William is in a contest of one (and yet somehow losing). Harry isn’t competing with him, he’s just being Harry.
I love the sheer desperation coming from KP. The rugby matches (yeah, those will get a lot more coverage internationally than the start of the IG or Wellchild), the planned event for the Queen’s death-anniversary, maybe something else on Harry’s birthday…..all those things clearly meant to distract from H&M but it’s just going to fall flat and make KP and the british press look so pathetic on the international stage.
Rewatch the video of the walk about after the Queen’s death. It’s pretty clear that Harry wants absolutely nothing to do with Pegs and that any birthday wishes from him would be unwelcome. Harry can’t stand Pegs.
Nor can he stand WoP (Wife of Pegs), her behaviour towards Meghan at the walkabout was despicable, childish and rude.
If either William or Charles ever actually “extend an olive branch”, it’d only be to poke Harry in the eye with it. Even if they did make some sort of (likely insincere) apology and welcome him back into the fold, they’d still just spend every day for the rest of his life trying to find new and interesting ways to humiliate him, harass his wife, and exclude their children. It’d basically be like QEII’s funeral turned into Groundhog Day.
I’m sure Harry feels some degree of sadness about his fractured family. Charles is his only surviving parent, after all, and even if he wasn’t as close to his brother as the press would’ve had us believe, William is still the only person in the world who truly understands what it was like to grow up the way they did (yes, William did seem to get most of the attention, being the heir and all, but no matter how spoiled he was, growing up royal must be a deeply f–ked up experience). That said, weighing the pros and cons of having them in his life, Harry will almost certainly decide that it’s not worth it to engage his family any more often that he absolutely has to.
IMO Harry is open to a relationship with Charles – if Charles and Camilla apologize to Meghan and NEVER sic the tabloid dogs on Sussex Family again. Harry is permanently done with William, permanently done with Kate and her abuse of Meghan.
And there is something going on with Charles because the narrative coming from his camp has changed. There was that BP insider defending Heart of Invictus (weak defense, but still a defense) and the insider saying Charles was proud of Harry for Invictus. There was something else similar a few days ago……where we discussed it on here as Charles having the rational response and William/KP being over the top.
Maybe its just temporary, but it feels like there is one person at BP with sense when it comes to the “public” narrative re: Harry and that person is starting to gain control here.
This is literally just KP piggybacking off of Harry’s newscycle. Fake hints at olive branches, reminding everyone that he still hates his brother, and insisting that Harry is really unhappy you guys! He’s totally missing out!!
When asked to comment on whether Burger King will wish Harry a happy birthday, former royal butler says he has no idea what will happen and that we probably will never know. Great article.
lol
LMAO!!!!
William, don’t text your brother, because you will have to replace another phone when you read his reply, as in “foxtrot Oscar bully brain, you had your chance and blew it”. Of course the gruesome twosome are going to try and pull a stunt, we all know it, the media all know it, but most importantly the world and it’s wife are expecting it, because every one has woken up to the pettiness that consumes them every bloody day.
This is so brutal. I think the RR is kinda miffed at William. lol
Harry raised money for charity in Singapore with his bff, met Messi, went to Beyonce concert, getting international headlines for breathing and existing, is ramping up for Invictus and giving new interviews.
William going to a rugby game and may or may not text Harry on his birthday. He will be in the USA for two days. Kate will do something in France around Invictus games.
They really are grasping for some of that Harry sparkle and clout.
Agree but let’s add, William flat out refused to attend the WWC in Australia, any of it, even the group stage (where he could have gone for what would have been a guaranteed three games.) so its not just that’s been quiet and boring, its that he’s refusing to be anything but.
@YESGIRL, oh how I’m praying for a reporter to ask both wank and keen for a comment about invictus. Williams head will explode and kateykins will fall to the floor with a touch of the vapours 😂🤣
@Mary Pester. Spot on. Everyone (including the media) know how petty the Wanks are. Charles knows it too.
Juliana yes he does, and I hope he suffers every day of his miserable life knowing that he let his eldest, deranged son, drive away his youngest son, along with his wife. The two people who could have kept the Royal family relevant to today’s youth. I have just watched a news broadcast here in the UK, where the reporter was admitting there is a dangerous amount of apathy towards the Royal family. THAT says it all
Let’s see. There was no acknowledgement of Archie’s birthday, Lily’s birthday or Meghan’s birthday. Who thinks anyone in the brf would acknowledge Harry’s birthday? I don’t believe it either.
Are we absolutely certain that the one photo of the three of them standing together holding drinks isn’t Harry and William standing next to a Madame Tussaud’s statue of Kate? She looks even less real then normal in that photo. The way she is holding her drink looks so unnatural and weird for some reason.