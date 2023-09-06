Duchess Meghan hung out with Tyler Perry & Ted Sarandos in Beyonce’s VIP section

As we discussed, the Duchess of Sussex went to Beyonce’s birthday concert on Monday (Labor Day here in America). This was, to our knowledge, Meghan’s second time at one of Beyonce’s Renaissance concerts. Last Friday, Meghan went to the LA concert with her husband, mother and bestie (Abigail Spencer). On Monday, Meghan apparently went to the concert with Tyler Perry, and they were seen socializing together and greeting other celebrities in the VIP area. That’s Princess Lilibet’s godfather! In addition to spending time with Tyler, Meghan obviously spent time with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland, and Beyonce’s official photographer got some pics of the three women.
As you can imagine, the reaction to Harry and Meghan spending the whole Labor Day weekend rubbing elbows with A-listers has caused a major meltdown. They saw photos of Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland and they cried. They claimed that Meghan hung out with the Kardashians, oh noes. Now they’re screaming because it looks like Meghan was seated next to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant. Just a few seats down from them? Kris Jenner, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Now the Mail claims that Meghan only attended Beyonce’s birthday concert for “business”? I agree that Meghan mixed business with pleasure, but if anything, these photos show why Netflix has been Team Sussex this whole time.
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, pictured with Ted Sarandos of Netflix and wife Nicole #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/FPIrBwFAeI
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) September 5, 2023
The wider shot though. pic.twitter.com/mY7lbkAizl
— Caeso_K (@Caeso_K) September 5, 2023
Her Power 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/6ziRXETDLT
— R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) September 5, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
I saw a video this morning of her talking to Jay Z too. I think she’s definitely somewhat in the Carter circle. I mean Beyoncé has her number and vice versa. I had NO idea the CEO of Netflix was married to Clarence Avant’s daughter Nicole. Mind blown! The Sussex/Netflix relationship is fine and will continue to be.
Any issues with Spotify were probably unique to that relationship and has nothing to do with their other business ventures, despite the BM hoping otherwise.
Exactly, Spotify obviously has issues with its podcasting department. There have been many high profile celebrities departing from their contracts. This should in no way affect Harry and Meghan’s other deals or projects.
It seems like Harry and Meghan have plenty of high profile people in the entertainment industry on their side. All new companies/businesses have bumps in the road.
As it happens, there’s a big article on the front page of today’s WSJ about Spotify’s problems, that they spent more than $1 billion on celebrity deals with people like Kim K., the Obamas, and M&H plus bought a couple of podcast studios (Gimlet and Parcast), betting on a “sky’s-the-limit” podcast future, but that bet isn’t paying off, and most of their shows aren’t profitable. There’s more about how overall the podcast industry turned out less lucrative than anticipated, but Spotify has more to lose because it outspent its rivals. There’s more, but that’s as much as I could read standing on line at B&N (WSJ has a subscriber only site).
People in the industry would be well aware the issues with Spotify go way beyond anything to do with the Sussexes – and Bill Simmons did himself and the company no favors by shooting off his mouth when the relationship terminated.
Spotify Streams had the colossal nerve to report that Harry and Meghan graced Beyonce’s Renaissance with their presence and “added a touch of royalty to the star-studded spectacle” They even added a crown and a star emoji. Someone in Spotify wallowing in regret. Who’s sorry now? Too late! They should not have shot from the lip.
I just can’t believe how fast this weekend literally blew up whole narratives. Like, I’m so happy for them, lol. The power that has…I love it. Like the press and obsessed haters are shocked. They thought they had the miserable Harry in the bag and the other shoe dropped. Whew 🔥🔥
It’s really been so fun to watch it play out. When the BM saw that first pic from the beyonce concert, with Harry not smiling, they really thought they had something. And then enter Matt, and all his videos, and then the video from Love on Top (I don’t think that was Matt? could have been though) and then the Messi game and then Meghan’s SECOND Beyonce concert…….like lordy, the meltdowns!!!!
It entirely cracks me up that Cannot and Willnot TRAINED the British media to accept that a completely staged event, turn and smile, exit, AHHHH, one glorious photo…is the normal course of events for anyone, but the royals who they protect like they have the entire planets’ nuclear codes.
Am also loving how it’s very specifically Meghan at Beyoncé’s renaissance concert that is ruining the tabloids’ made-up and racist storylines. Kismet. Such an epic f*ck u.
Like Meghan is experiencing her own renaissance. Poetic and a thing of beauty.
And to think we owe a lot of this to Our Lord and Savior Beyonce (Gosh, I love that expression). Anyway, it’s another BeyDay miracle, is what I say.
Once again, the trashloids bet on the wrong horse. As for Meghan being there for business, that’s how and where deals are made. Madam Duchess is a player. Queen Doria was there too, living her best life!
CAN WE TALK ABOUT THAT SILVER OUTFIT! If she’d still been with the RF she would have been censored within an inch of her LIFE, but now she can wear whatever the f-k she wants, and she does it so, so well. Gorgeous.
The Netflix CEO being next to Meghan in that box was a choice on his part IMO, intending to send a clear message. Netflix is fine with the Sussexes, more than fine. Sorry random people on the former Twitter who had a cousin who had a friend who worked at Netflix or whatever.
Meghan is an A-lister in hollywood and the british press just needs to get over it, LOLOL.
This whole weekend sent a clear message. I love how Tyler, Jay Z, Kelly, Kerry and Parkwood let them know too. “WE GOT HER and Mama Doria” Just like the Veterans community got Harry. Harry has support from Hollywood too.
The Sussexes are so good about using images to fight the RR. They must be going nuts over there, because they were used to cropping and using pictures to tell their lies and it just doesn’t work with H&M.
And, yes, it’s amusing that when people work in Hollywood (or say a royal family), they mix business with pleasure. It’s called networking. And these pictures make it totally clear that Meghan is accepted by Hollywood and the Black community and has connections who want to be seen with her.
I think it was Gayle King (or Hoda Kotb?) who said that people would be astonished at how well-connected Harry was. And now it’s obvious: both Harry and Meghan can network like total pros. It’s a fantastic skill for two entrepreneurs/philanthropists to have, and one that’s in sadly short supply among the leftover royals.
Exactly right. We can do palace intrigue here too. It’s just that our’s comes attached to billions of dollars. Unlike the BRF.
Even if she did go for business, networking is very important for almost any sector. Smart woman
But let’s be honest: meghan went because she could and because she wanted to.
Love love love seeing her sitting next to the Netflix CEO and his wife. Haha, suck on that, haters.
I also love that she was there with Tyler Perry and just love that relationship for them fullstop. He gives off such loving big brother or uncle vibes, and as Lili Diana’s godfather it’ll be a lifelong relationship.
And now I’ve used the word love a million times. Harry and Meghan bring it out. They deserve all the love 🥰
I wonder how many vases, sorry I mean cushions were thrown at KP when THAT balcony picture was shown over the breakfast papers. I mean (love them or loathe them) there are some serious power players in that photo. If ANY of those people hadn’t wanted Meghan sat with them in that balcony there is no doubt in my mind she would have been discretely moved else-where.
I absolutely love this for Meghan because the narrative of no-one likes her and therefore she must be exiled/isolated has been obliterated. Without fanfare or ado these people have quietly aired their support. This very public association has made it very clear these people want no part in the family feud.
Hilarious that THIS is the balcony photo anyone really cares about. Who needs the all-white British balcony.
Ha! Exactly!!! This is THE balcony.
😂😂😂 Excellent point!
Holy hell, this is a fabulous point! I can’t stop laughing!
It’s amazing how much Tyler Perry is part of the narrative of H & M starting a new life in the US. I’d love to see more pics of him with their family. Maybe some day when the kids are grown we’ll see the pics of all the people who were part of their family growing up.
What I love about this is that H&M aren’t show offs. They have been talking, texting and spending time with famous people since their move. Obviously before that but the salt islanders were lying to themselves about how no one in “Hollywood” wants anything to do with them, when in fact, it is CLEAR that they have been welcomed with open arms. No matter what classists like Mike Bloombergs daugher and ex wife think or say. Or Z listers like Bethenny Frankel who did a slight about face on a post yesterday says.
I also loved seeing the ET interview with Will Farrell gushing about how lovely Harry is and him chatting with Leo in the VIP box.
Harry and Meghan are good eggs, that work for what they have and love each and their little family. I just hope that the BP and the racist haters keep on choking on their own bullshit.
💯 to everything you said!!
Did you miss Bethenny latest video trying to walk back all the the shit she said about Meghan, it’s 6 minutes long.
@Jan. I’m trying to understand why she was walking back but then I realized that Meghan and Harry are working with power brokers and have friends everywhere in particular Ari Emanuel. She wasn’t having some come to Jesus moment. She was protecting herself. Going after Bravo and interviewing that girl was also a mistake. Bethenny got on the hate train because she thought it would be lucrative until she realized it wasn’t anymore. She tried to throw William under the bus and say he supposedly thanked her for attacking them. I don’t know if that was desperate clout chasing or what.
@Jan That’s weird. I just checked and it only takes two (2) seconds to say “I’m an asshole”. What did Bethanny do with the other 5 minutes, 58 seconds?
@Brit Bethanny forgot one of the golden rules: Always bet on Black (women). 😁
@Jan – I would like to see this. Where can I find it. I searched and didn’t see any recent vids 6 min long. Thanks!
Girl…did I ever see it. I couldn’t bare to watch the entire 6 minutes rambling nonsense but I did see where she said that she’s said in the past that Meghan and Harry were nice. I was like MA’AM. When was this? She has talked shit from the start. She like the BP media (who have suddenly stopped calling Duchess Meghan Meghan Markle and are now using her full title the Duchess of Sussex) see how H&M have been embraced by the community they covet. Amazing.
@poppedbubble, I saw it on Twitter, but she is usually on TicTock.
Tyler perry is standing right next to Ted. You can see his hands and a bit of his frame.
I’d say that this last week starting with the release of the Invictus docuseries has served to destroy all of the British press’ narratives about Harry and Meghan and it’s only going to continue with Harry going to the Wellchild Awards and the Invictus Games starting on Saturday.
If Meg is planning on something new on Instagram soon she is waiting til after the IG. It will be the cherry on the top of all this other goodness.
She should wait until the Wails have a “big event” and just launch on that day. “Well they’re not working royals and don’t plan their lives and work around the Firm’s activities.”
Petty? Yes, absolutely. I am that petty and would love to see this happen.
Meghan would never, Izzy.
I love all of this for Meg and Harry. They are thriving and it just makes salt isles heads explode. The bitter tabloids and family have absolutely no way of making this stop and they are trying so hard. The Sussexes have many high powered and celebrity friends and here they are in pictures for all to see. It is just killing them that they said they have no friends and Hollywood is shunning them. The pictures are proof and the tabloids and family are enraged.
I have a feeling this is going to be a watershed moment for much of the press.
… from your mouth to God’s ear.
It has to be. This weekend single-handedly blew up so many false narratives. H&M are not wanted/unloved by the Hollywood elite and heavy-hitters…H&M on the brink of divorce…Netlfix wants to sever ties with anything Sussex…Harry is lonely and miserable…boom, boom, boom, ka-boom!! There’s no spinning it at this point. The derangers and the British press have egg all over them. It’s been a thing of beauty to watch unfold in real time.
I agree, and I would say that it started with Doria being photographed at that charity event with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The reason I say that is because it seems obvious from the pictures that KK and KK were desperate to be photographed with Doria, not the other way around. We had those pics, Heart of Invictus, and now this weekend. I don’t know if it was planned out this way, but its certainly been a one-two punch* that shoots down the BM narratives very very effectively.
*I say one-two because that’s the saying, lol.
The punches were beautiful, Becks1! I don’t know if this was a strategic move or just a lot of serendipity thanks in part to that Matt guy’s videos, but it really does feel like a turning point. The BM either needs to start accepting reality and try to move on or they can keep tripling down on what they wish was true as their empire falls all around them. Because the cat’s officially out of the bag–the Sussexes, including Doria, are beloved, wanted, included, and thriving.
Eh I’m not as optimistic. We’ll see when Meghan releases her next project if they’ve really changed.
We also have the conclusion of Harry’s court cases and omids book.
These people will go right back to what they’ve always been doing as long as it’s still profitable.
Chances are, the BM will never change. But this weekend changed a lot and shot down so many blatant lies. The BM can write whatever they want, but people have seen it with their own eyes. There’s no unseeing it now.
I think the UK Hate Media are going to be singing to an ever shrinking choir. I doubt they will change their tune. One thing this weekend should have made clear to them is how the traditional media is no longer needed to get a story out. How many millions of views did all of those videos and posts get?
Same, Kels. This has been a cycle since 2020. The press and palace put out a bunch of false nonsense in hopes that it’ll stick, then something happens to shut down that nonsense, then they have a couple of days to a week of licking their wounds and occasionally admitting that they were wrong, only to turn around and start back up at square one. The difference is that the amount of reception to their bullshit has been shrinking steadily, especially because people are seeing the Sussexes live their lives rather than constantly briefing the media like the BRF does.
The press is going to have their back against the wall for the next couple of weeks, but I’m betting that around the end of the month/start of October, they’ll be back to their usual trash.
What might be a watershed moment is if the BM comes to realize that the Black community in the US isn’t all “Straight outta Compton.”
I feel like this weekend was Meghan’s Hollywood coming out party and was intended to send a message. Yes, Meghan has always loved Beyonce, but that VIP box with the Hollywood industry heavy hitters has WME written all over it.
Netflix CEO and his wife sitting next to Meghan sent a message. Meghan posing for a picture with two beautiful, powerful black women sent a message. Meghan showing up Tyler Perry, Lily’s black billionaire godfather sent a message.
Despite the British tabloid narratives, Meghan and Harry are officially Hollywood A List now.
They are A listers, anyone watching the video of the announcer calling Harry a legend knows it.
British media and royals, it’s sincerely time for you to pivot on Harry and Meghan. You all look like fools.
Jeff Bezos is purchasing all the tickets for the Invictus Games, you can apply for them on Amazon.
Birmingham, England is filing for bankruptcy after hosting the Commonwealth Games, no wonder Australia and Canada walked away.
It’s a shame that Bezos has already been to Europe this summer because it would have been great PR for him and the IGs if he were to turn up to support the athletes. I did see that tickets were free but, didn’t realise it was because of his generosity. I’m not his biggest fan but, credit where it’s due that’s a huge gesture. Especially when the family of the founder can’t even be bothered to send a good luck message to their national team.
Yeah that’s why I dont like the narrative that the tickets are “free.” The tickets are free because Amazon/Bezos bought them all (I’m assuming just through one lump sum donation) and is making them available for free. They’re not “free” because there’s no interest and they’re just giving them away, you know?
I’m still riding high after this weekend lol. A lot of messages have been sent and it’s clear that H/M are very connected and well protected. I feel like people like Bethany who got clicks for trashing Meghan will think twice before doing it again. Who in Hollywood is going to trash Meghan when it’s clear she’s tight with a lot of powerful people? It felt like this was her coming out weekend and the new era is dawning. I hope we see more of them just thriving and being happy.
That’s why I think Frankel walked back her mess. Meghan rubs shoulders with powerful people and this is the circle BF wants to be in. Frankel was on CNN talking about the actors ‘ strike and how reality show stars should get a bigger piece of the pie. Now she sees Meghan is acquainted with people who make decisions about shows she’s afraid her words will come back to haunt her and keep her in her current bottom feeding level.
It’s 100% why she did it. I noticed after the WME announcement in may people like Gary Janetti who used to be nasty stopped talking about Meghan (I don’t follow him just peek now and then). He knew he needed to STFU and not piss off Ari. That’s why I don’t care if M has dinners with Paltrow or Kim K gushes over Doria. She needs multiple layers of protection. I honestly don’t think I could survive what she has gone through. The BM will never stop but I want the random clout chasers like Bethany to stop the pile on.
@aquarius, where can I see/red this. I’ve been searching and can’t find it. Would love to see her squirm. Thanks.
I do find the timing of her sudden back-tracking very interesting. This weekend has left a lot of Meghan haters shooketh to their cores. I love it.
Methinks Bethenny couldn’t get tickets to Beyonce.
I love the way this blows up the “they’re nobodies and Hollywood doesn’t want them!” narratives coming out of the UK, but also I’m going to go ahead and say that being photographed with Ted Sarandos and Jeff Bezos isn’t a fantastic look during the joint WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike.
I’m a little biased here because I’m WGA, a single mom, and the WGA = health insurance for me and my kid, but… working writers and actors are losing their homes and health insurance every month while guys like Bezos and Sarandos collect yachts. Obviously that’s not on H&M, but I’d personally be mortified to be in that photograph.
I’m so sorry for you, really. It’s a shitty situation, and you and the other writers deserve so much better. I hope the strike ends soon. I’m pretty sure Meghan is still a SAG member, but they have a different fight than you do. Meghan has an entire institution and countries media gunning for her and her alone, that have put all their bets on her failure, and all their resources into destroying her life. She needs her allies, and I’m glad she has them. I also hope that the oligarches holding our entertainment industry hostage will make sensible consessions so they don’t destroy the very thing they seek to profit from.
URGENT HEALTH ALERT. Today it was reported that there has been a massive run on stress medication in the UK. It would appear that for some reason, large numbers of press and media personnel are seaking medical help to deal with their stress levels and are finding it almost impossible to print their many years long narrative. Buckingham Palace has said they are very concerned for their useful personnel and for some unknown reason, Kensington palace has sent out an urgent message for glaziers, as many windows have some how blown and there are hundreds of pillows on the lawn 😂😂 any offers of help would be much appreciated as would a very large donation of buttons -(silver in colour only 😉)
@Mary Pester – 😆 😆 😆
Excellent! 😆
Oh, no! So much concern. Meghan had fun over the weekend as did hundreds/thousands of other high-profile people in the entertainment industry. She is living her life and needs no one’s permission.
@Lucy ITA. Bezos and Sarandon are a bad look right now, especially if, as a SAG member, she really was “doing business” with them.
I love all the other photos proving that the BM is wrong, and Hollywood etc do love them. The rest of the photos and vids from this weekend are gold!
And I agree that H&M need many layers of protection, etc.
But this leaves them open to much more criticism:
being photographed in the middle of the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strike with the CEOs of two of the biggest AMPTP studios – the ones with whom the streaming residuals are the biggest point of contention, no less! – is a really bad look.
So this is not the protection they need, not now. Their protection should never come at the expense of those in positions much more vulnerable than H&M are (e.g. all the actors and writers struggling to survive this strike). It’s one thing to hobnob with the uber-wealthy & powerful in general, it’s another to hobnob with the uber-wealthy & powerful who are aggressively trying to screw over, and/or wishing homelessness & financial ruin upon, one’s less-famous colleagues.
It’s a worse look when all the nastiness is directed at her. I hope the CEOs of amazon and Netflix are her friends. I did not hear or see any actor saying anything on her her behalf when all the nastiness is been said and written about her (nor is it their responsibility), just like it is Not her responsibility to reject possible allies for them.
Meghan could be sitting next to Jesus Christ the redeemer himself and they would STILL find a way to criticize her for it.
No one is going to fault her sitting next to her Netflix boss.
Oh c’mon people stop with this “bad look” nonsense. There were lots of other ACTORS hanging out with Bezos and Sarandos, why you single out a black woman to pile on? It’s not Meghan’s fault that there is a strike, sheesh!!! Interestingly, I see no one coming for Beyonce who put up this concert and invited all these folks to her VIP suite!! Leave Madame Duchess alone.
Agreed. It is, at best, mixed.
Doria also attended again on Monday! She went with her friend Gina! They were sitting in one of the VIP boxes.
@Mary Pastor They should try those stress patches that Meghan wore. They were all in a frenzy about that one.
@joanne, definitely 😂
This weekend certainly blew the narrative up. Im loving it!!!! And the Netflix CEO intentionally sat next to Meghan to show his support for her publically.
If being seen with Bezos is a bad look for Meghan, why isn’t Fran Drescher, president of SAG, not going after Meghan? If anything, driving Andrew to church is a worse look.
Videos also just came out of Meghan talking with Jay Z and Blue Ivy. I think she was in the invited VIP section which is why she was near Bezos, the Kardashians, etc. I have a very strong feeling a picture of Meghan and Beyonce from that night exists and i can’t wait until it’s released. If you think derangers are beside themselves now watch how their brains explode when that pic drops lol
Meghan went to see Beyoncé with her mom and Tyler perry! She happened to be there with tons of other celebrities who were doing the same thing. The benefit is networking and connecting like everyone in Hollywood does. This is not about Jeff Bezos or Netflix! . Let’s just leave it at that before we start whole opinion pieces after who she should/should not be pictured with. This is like Ellen Degeneres, James Corden and the Kardashian family all over again.
Did anyone hear that loud explosion? That was the half-sister.
That was my first thought as well! She’s been leading the hate parade for years now and I am sitting her visualizing her seething with jealousy as she tries to figure out how to spin things to make Meghan look bad. And not succeeding!
What about toxic Tom and woman beater Tom Jr?
This is how they should be referred to from now on. The half sister, the half brother, and the biological father.
The lying cowards at the Telegraph turned off the comments section – a sure sign they didn’t like the pro – H&M comments they were getting. They really are sick twisted f*cks.
Folks keep forgetting that Meghan is a grown woman, who can make her own choices after being silenced by the BRF.
Those days are over, if she wants to meet with satan, it’s up to her.
I admire Hilary Clinton, she spoke up on Meghan’s behalf, not hiding behind politics.
This weekend was the worst nightmare of Willy and KP and the rota. Willy and Kate hung out with Tom Cruise, but everyone knows Cruise is a weirdo …
Meghan and Harry are hanging with real U.S. royalty (in America, status is the fruit of hard work and genius, not birth).
That’s right. Meg is with the power players in Hollywood. But wait! Didn’t the tabloids say the Hollywood elite don’t like Meghan and Harry? Haha! Wrong again haters! Seethe over the fact that you lost H&M, who everyone else who matters, can see are gems.
Anyone wanting to dis Meghan because of the Netflix and Amazon bosses being there? You’re after the wrong person. BEYONCE invited them. Go ahead. I dare you to go after Beyonce.