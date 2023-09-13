Chris Evans & Alba ‘got serious very quickly,’ he ‘knew she was the one’

I haven’t visited or looked at any of the Chris Evans fandoms, so I don’t know how the news of his wedding is really going down. I am happy in my bubble of not knowing! Something nice is that there hasn’t been flat-out shock and outrage about “America’s Boston Bachelor” marrying a 20-something Portuguese actress. Chris actually did a good job of preparing people for this – he confirmed the relationship, he posted videos and photos with Alba, and he’s clearly been smitten with her from the word go. People Magazine’s sources say the same thing: Chris was head over heels in love with Alba at first sight.

Chris Evans knew he’d found the one with Alba Baptista. A source close to the Captain America actor, 42, tells PEOPLE that “it was kind of love at first sight” for Evans, who tied the knot with the Portuguese actress during a ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. “They got serious very quickly,” says the source, noting that Evans first met Baptista, 26, in Europe. “He kept saying he knew she was the one.” According to the source, Evans “has been the happiest since they met,” and she is “everything to him.” “He has been ready to settle down for a while,” says the source. “He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl.” “She is beautiful, smart and just a good person,” the source adds. “She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. She is a very positive and happy person. It’s rubbed off on him. It’s the best news that they are married.”

Yeah, his light was on. It’s been on for a while. He had criteria: brunette, petite, willing to spend a lot of time in Boston, comfortable with his family, etc. Alba fit the bill. Now, I’m not saying that Chris had a checklist or anything like that, but the man has a type and Alba must have fallen head over heels with him too. Sometimes you just know! I also don’t think the age difference is a huge thing… right now. Chris looks and acts like a much younger man. Alba is 26 – she’s old enough to know what she wants, and she apparently wants to have Chris Evans’ babies. It’s not like Chris picked her up from high school. Will it be different ten years from now, after a couple of kids? Alba will be 36, maybe missing home, and she’ll be married to a 52-year-old who is still best known as Captain America?