Chris Evans & Alba ‘got serious very quickly,’ he ‘knew she was the one’

I haven’t visited or looked at any of the Chris Evans fandoms, so I don’t know how the news of his wedding is really going down. I am happy in my bubble of not knowing! Something nice is that there hasn’t been flat-out shock and outrage about “America’s Boston Bachelor” marrying a 20-something Portuguese actress. Chris actually did a good job of preparing people for this – he confirmed the relationship, he posted videos and photos with Alba, and he’s clearly been smitten with her from the word go. People Magazine’s sources say the same thing: Chris was head over heels in love with Alba at first sight.
Chris Evans knew he’d found the one with Alba Baptista. A source close to the Captain America actor, 42, tells PEOPLE that “it was kind of love at first sight” for Evans, who tied the knot with the Portuguese actress during a ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday.
“They got serious very quickly,” says the source, noting that Evans first met Baptista, 26, in Europe. “He kept saying he knew she was the one.”
According to the source, Evans “has been the happiest since they met,” and she is “everything to him.”
“He has been ready to settle down for a while,” says the source. “He can’t wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl.”
“She is beautiful, smart and just a good person,” the source adds. “She is involved in charity work and truly cares about doing good. She is a very positive and happy person. It’s rubbed off on him. It’s the best news that they are married.”
Yeah, his light was on. It’s been on for a while. He had criteria: brunette, petite, willing to spend a lot of time in Boston, comfortable with his family, etc. Alba fit the bill. Now, I’m not saying that Chris had a checklist or anything like that, but the man has a type and Alba must have fallen head over heels with him too. Sometimes you just know! I also don’t think the age difference is a huge thing… right now. Chris looks and acts like a much younger man. Alba is 26 – she’s old enough to know what she wants, and she apparently wants to have Chris Evans’ babies. It’s not like Chris picked her up from high school. Will it be different ten years from now, after a couple of kids? Alba will be 36, maybe missing home, and she’ll be married to a 52-year-old who is still best known as Captain America?
I’m happy if they’re happy. I predict she will get pregnant immediately and pump out at least 3 kids in the next 6 years. They’ll both continue to be low key and have comfortable low key acting careers for as long as they want. I’m sure that Marvel money has Chris set for life.
I’m happy for Chris and Alba. It’s not easy to find the one and I really don’t like the nasty sh!t being said about her. I’ve made the mistake of reading a few comments on some site and it’s so vicious and disgusting. He’s ONE man and he was going marry ONE woman and he found her. I DO think that they met online/Instagram and went to meet her in person in Portugal. I find that romantic and the time they took to get to know each other, keep it private to protect their peace was very, very wise.
His gross deranger “fans” will say that he was embarrassed about her age and call her a star f!cker but sometimes people just meet and fall in love.
Those stans are gross. I don’t think people really understand how deranged and toxic some are.
My only interest in this situation is Dodger. Really, Chris Evans is Dodger’s plus one.
Me too. As long as Dodger is happy and loved up, I don’t care.
I can see a divorce in the future
Statistically speaking, sure, but they seem to have as much chance to make it as anyone.
Yeah. 26 is not old enough to know what you want these days. There is a lot of life out there and people grow up slower. Also, they are actors who will be working on location, meeting new people, going through the emotional roller coaster of living in the arts – I’d love to be surprised, but they are working against a lot.
yep.
i love love as much as anybody, and i want everyone to be happy, but sometimes with these things the writing’s on the wall from the get-go.
i actually don’t have an issue with age gaps or power imbalances (in this case, 26 is an adult, so yeah) in relationships.
but, um … here one is an upstart actress, an aspiring young woman with her life ahead of her; and the other is a handsome and apparently progressive man, who (let’s be real) has peaked professionally. even if alba does want to settle down now now, she just might find herself feeling bored and suffocated, missing home, her social circle etc some years down the line.
we see many relationships crumble for reasons that are so obvious in hindsight..
anyway, they are adorable together, though, so i do sincerely wish them well 🙂
Isn’t the age difference between Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas about the same? They’re still together. I hope these two work out. I have a soft spot for him.
Hope it works out for them. I only started paying some attention to him when he was dating Jenny Slate, and I thought they were just so DEAR together and had that great friends-and-lovers vibe, and they talked to beautifully about one another during and after, but his deranger fans were so cruel to her, which I guess is happening now to Alba and using pretty much the same language, but highlighting another supposed “flaw” since she’s “conventionally attractive.” It’s so tiring.
Oh man, I remember him dating Jenny Slate. Genuinely thought he was dating out of his league with her lol but I was obsessed with Jenny’s brain and thought she was so so cool. I was actually sad about their breakup lol, but he and Alba seem really happy together and I hope that since Chris’ Marvel era is over, the deranged fangirls will be easier to ignore.
Jenny made me like Chris! I love her, too! Their breakup made me so sad as well. It seemed like they so genuinely were into one another and were in sync even if on the surface people thought they were mismatched. I heard them on Anna Faris’s podcast and was like, wow, Chris Evans has such a huge crush on her. Even the way they talked about one another after their breakup–Jenny describing him as primary colors, Chris saying she was his favorite human. If it were fiction, it would be soulmatism, but alas, it was real life, and some things don’t work out. At least it seemed like he learned something from that relationship and kept this one much more private and protected his new wife from as much abuse as Jenny got.
I think they’re adorable together, hopefully they can make it work long-term. I don’t know much about her but I’ve always been a fan of his.
“His light was on.”- I’ve been seeing so much talk of this phenomenon on social media lately. Congrats to them, and I hope it works out, but I thought of that too when I first read about the wedding.
Yea I think this is a SATC reference right? Samantha says to ? that men are like taxis, lots of them drive by but you have to catch one when their light is on. Meaning men are always ok for a hookup but when they are ready for a serious relationship they will settle down, key is to meeting them at the right time. Did I get that right?
Yes. Old episodes have been popping up on Tiktok and that one was the one that stuck with me…Miranda’s ”Cab light” theory lol
They look like a cute couple. I don’t know anything about her and he’s cute but doesn’t do much for me. The age difference is a bit alarming but at least she’s legal. I saw someone do a full astrology compatibility report on some site to say she is not for him and they are not going to last. I hope they’re proved wrong.
LOL, I suspect it’s more he’s in his forties and hit that “I want to settle down” wall a lot of men encounter. The age difference is going to be the biggest barrier for them, IMO. She’s in her twenties and at the start of her career, and if he wants kids, well…that can definitely create clash if it’s interfering with her ability to work. Given his money and connections, though, that may offset the time pregnancy takes her out of the game, though. Good luck to them.
Lol, that’s serious shade, to assume that in 10 years Chris won’t have anything better on his resume than Captain America, and that he’ll keep her barefoot and pregnant in Boston while she pines for Portugal.
They seem like normal people who wanted to get married. And, like normal people, maybe it’ll work and maybe it won’t. I wish them the best.
It’s also kind of gross to imply that the most valuable thing about him is a job that he had. like if he were to quit acting right now, he wouldn’t somehow be lesser. He seems really nice, he stands up against bullying, loves animals, his friends all love him… a few things more important than being in a Marvel movie.
I actually don’t think he’d have a problem stepping back for her. He’s been showing signs of it.
Knives out and defending Jacob filmed in and around Boston.
Gray man reunited him with the Russos and ghosted was supposed to reunite him with Scarlett. He had to drop out of another movie with her to and was replaced by Channing Tatum.
Lightyear was a dream for him as a Disney and space super nerd.
Red One is a fun romp for the holidays.
He’s had a supporting role in all but Lightyear and ghosted and has picked movies in large part because of relationships and proximity. He’s got the name recognition and marvel money. He can do what he wants. That includes taking smaller roles and working near home and with friends. Something which suits his anxiety and allows for time with his wife and for her to do her thing.
Both of them have filmed multiple movies including overseas for her since they started dating. Seems to with for them. And she’s got three warrior nun films coming down the pike. He’s gone quiet. He has a couple projects in development but I think he’d filmed everything he was actually committed to even before the strike.
They look like a happy couple and I wish them the best.
However, age differences like this when one person is still in their 20s always give me the ick. I remember Chris relaying a “cute” story about how he had to introduce Alba to the video game “Super Mario Bros 3” as she had no idea what is was. Because she was born 8 years after it was released. The way he told that story gave me the ick.
Also, I came across this TikTok that made some valid points about famous/powerful men who are 40+ years old marrying much younger women. Now to be fair to Chris, Alba is the first woman he’d dated with whom there’s a significant age difference. But I can’t help but side-eye this relationship since they met when she was 23/24 and he was pushing 40. Maybe it’s because at 37 (my current age) I can’t picture having anything in common with a young 20-something to build a romantic relationship with. But what do I know? I’m just a rando on a celebrity gossip website.
https://www.tiktok.com/@bentyjen6/video/7278050587898432798?is_from_webapp=1
Anyway, I hope they are a true well-suited love match and Chris has often come across as someone with the maturity of a 20-something. So here’s hoping!
All things being equal, 26 is old enough to, if not directly know, to at least have the beginning of understanding what you want/looking for, in life.
Things are not equal here. He’s older, has a solid career already, a whole ton of money, & he’s a white good looking man.
It’s ALL in his favour.
And that he’s been looking for a woman to have a family with? What, she fit the criteria? That he acts much younger? Yikes. Just yikes. Who wants a much older man who acts younger with much of the power in the relationship?
Again, I hope she has good solid people who support her, that don’t come from him.
There are plenty of age gap relationships which aren’t of the Dane cook or Aaron Taylor Johnson issues.
Megan Mullaley is almost eleven years older than nick offerman.
Michael Douglas is like 25 years older than Catherine zeta jones.
Hugh jackman is 13 years younger than Deborah Lee Furness (and they were roughly the same age as Chris and Alba when they married)
Warren Beatty is 20+ years older than Annette Benning
Pierce brosnan is a decade older than keely Shaye Smith
All long term (apparently ) stable relationships. Some of which people thought were doomed.
We don’t know people’s life experiences. I was engaged at 19 to my first boyfriend, married at 21. Still happily married 31 years later. My life experiences made me want to settle down and start my own family at a young age. I knew my hubby was the one. Same with my hubby who was two years older. (I was his first girlfriend too). My mom married my dad at 28. He was 42. Life experiences guided that too and they were extremely happy.
I wouldn’t want my kids to follow my path and they’re all actually older than I was when I married. Their experiences have made them a bit less mature than I was. And not craving the stability found in making their own families. Maybe it would work like ours but I would have reservations.
We don’t know what’s driving them. Jessica Biel and Chris discussed marriage c.2005. He’s spoken often since then of wanting the stability of marriage and the traditions inherent in a family. He was the child of a divorce and he’s commented on that. Maybe Alba is similar.