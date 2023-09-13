Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga to the Kering Foundation’s NYFW event

Here are some photos from last night’s Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women event. This was attached to New York Fashion Week, and this is why Kim Kardashian has been in New York this week. Kim has really been cozying up to Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancee, as this is easily the fifth or sixth time they’ve attended the same event or been seen together in recent months. Sanchez was also at this event. Kim’s dress is Balenciaga – many women wore Balenciaga to this event (because Kering owns Balenciaga).

Lauren Sanchez wore Dolce & Gabbana – Big Bird vibez.

Speaking of big feathered birds, Nicole Kidman wore this pale, feathered number. It was… a lot. The hair is not doing her any favors here.

Karlie Kloss looked amazing in her tuxedo. Olivia Wilde looked like bedraggled ass in her tuxedo.

Malala and Asser! They’re so beautiful together.

Salma Hayek brought some bombshell energy to the event (she’s married to the CEO of Kering).

29 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga to the Kering Foundation’s NYFW event”

  1. Josephine says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Salma and Karlie look amazing, authentic, comfortable. They are always themselves and their confidence shows.

    I don’t hate Kim’s dress, it’s kinda a nothingburger, but her styling is so, so tired. She and Lauren have deformed mouths.

    Reply
  2. MsIam says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:45 am

    I actually liked Kim’s look! (Runs and hides.)

    Reply
    • SIde Eye says:
      September 13, 2023 at 9:00 am

      Lol no need to hide! I am shocked that I’m there with you! It’s like she went to her surgeon and said – give me back my original face! It’s not quite what it was but very close and a huge improvement. Her nose is the right size again. The other one was way to small/short for her face leaving a massive space between her top lip and bottom of her nose. I do like the dress.

      Reply
    • Danbury says:
      September 13, 2023 at 9:28 am

      Me too!! (hiding with you)

      Reply
    • MF says:
      September 13, 2023 at 10:04 am

      Same! The shimmery iridescent pink is actually striking and looks great on her. It’s not revolutionary but it’s one of the better dresses she’s worn.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      September 13, 2023 at 11:32 am

      Me too. I think she looks good and I’m so NOT a fan.

      Reply
  3. Anna says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:45 am

    Oof Nicole Kidman’s ponytail is pulled all the way back huh, my face hurts just looking at her

    Reply
    • antipodean says:
      September 13, 2023 at 11:24 am

      It is a crying shame what Nicole has done to her face over the years, but the return of the Croydon Face Lift is never the solution.
      It is amazing how some women just have “it”. Absolutely indefinable, but so obvious! Malala and Meghan are the best examples. It’s as if their luminous hearts and minds are visible on the outside. It can’t be bought or paid for.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      September 13, 2023 at 11:56 am

      I think she’s under the mistaken belief that it gives her that lifted look. Nah girl, you just look tight. I don’t know who’s doing her styling, but they’re failing her constantly. The black gloves and the light blue do not work.

      Reply
  4. MsIam says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:47 am

    Oh, before I go, the rest are ok, even the Bird dress but I wish Nicole hadn’t worn the black gloves. Either a lighter color or really no gloves because the dress itself is a lot.

    Reply
    • Nubia says:
      September 13, 2023 at 9:30 am

      Nicole has always been a terrible red carpet dresser,never understood the praises she got. Anyways i read somewher Amy Schumer said something rude about Nicoles US open outfit.

      Reply
      • Barbara says:
        September 13, 2023 at 9:57 am

        It wasn’t about Nicole’s outfit, she implied that she looked like an alien (because she was sitting a little strangely when the picture was taken). It was typical of Schumer, she thought she was being funny but nobody else got her dumb joke.

  5. Eurydice says:
    September 13, 2023 at 8:59 am

    This isn’t the worst Balenciaga Kim has worn, but she’s really looking like a wax figure of herself – like she’s stuck in “iconic” and can’t move on.

    Reply
  6. ShoppeGirlMN says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Nicole looks tense. All. The. Time. Her face and her hair is pulled too tight. And the sharp makeup. I wish she would soften things up, and play up her blue eyes. I miss her curls, but she clearly doesn’t. I don’t need to see her ever again.

    Reply
  7. Velvet Elvis says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Nicole’s face…my god. What is that weird indention?

    Reply
  8. Kittenmom says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Love Malala’s look. Absolutely gorgeous lady. Karlie Kloss looks good too. Nicole Kidman’s face and neck make me wince.

    Reply
  9. Savu says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:18 am

    Malala’s and Asser’s instagrams bring me such immense joy. They read thirsty tweets about him, joke about how he’s just Ken, etc. It’s so fun.

    Reply
  10. Charlotte says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:21 am

    I guess everyone’s just forgotten about Balenciaga’s terrible child p*rn advert and is back to wearing their designs huh?!

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:35 am

    Kim’s and Lauren’s dresses both look fabulous on them. Olivia is an absolute mess, someone call fashion 911 for her!

    Reply
    • MF says:
      September 13, 2023 at 10:05 am

      Olivia’s look could’ve worked but the shoes and hair are all wrong. I think the tailoring on the jacket is off too. It looks like it might be a bit too wide in the shoulders?

      Reply
  12. Minnieder says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:35 am

    In the thumbnail picture Kim looks like Cher!!

    Reply
  13. Tisme says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:41 am

    She is speaking loud and clear for those who aren’t getting it.
    Dead to me.

    Reply
  14. Libra says:
    September 13, 2023 at 9:50 am

    Can’t believe I’m saying this but Kim actually looks halfway decent here.

    Reply
  15. Ameerah M says:
    September 13, 2023 at 11:25 am

    I actually like Nicole’s dress. It’s just the the hair styling is distracting because it draws attention to how pulled her face has become.

    Reply
  16. BB says:
    September 13, 2023 at 11:59 am

    Kim is aiming for Bezos. Just sit back and watch.

    Reply

