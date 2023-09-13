Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga to the Kering Foundation’s NYFW event

Here are some photos from last night’s Kering Foundation’s Caring For Women event. This was attached to New York Fashion Week, and this is why Kim Kardashian has been in New York this week. Kim has really been cozying up to Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancee, as this is easily the fifth or sixth time they’ve attended the same event or been seen together in recent months. Sanchez was also at this event. Kim’s dress is Balenciaga – many women wore Balenciaga to this event (because Kering owns Balenciaga).
Lauren Sanchez wore Dolce & Gabbana – Big Bird vibez.
Speaking of big feathered birds, Nicole Kidman wore this pale, feathered number. It was… a lot. The hair is not doing her any favors here.
Karlie Kloss looked amazing in her tuxedo. Olivia Wilde looked like bedraggled ass in her tuxedo.
Malala and Asser! They’re so beautiful together.
Salma Hayek brought some bombshell energy to the event (she’s married to the CEO of Kering).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Salma and Karlie look amazing, authentic, comfortable. They are always themselves and their confidence shows.
I don’t hate Kim’s dress, it’s kinda a nothingburger, but her styling is so, so tired. She and Lauren have deformed mouths.
There is a lot of bad face work in this post.
I actually liked Kim’s look! (Runs and hides.)
Lol no need to hide! I am shocked that I’m there with you! It’s like she went to her surgeon and said – give me back my original face! It’s not quite what it was but very close and a huge improvement. Her nose is the right size again. The other one was way to small/short for her face leaving a massive space between her top lip and bottom of her nose. I do like the dress.
Me too!! (hiding with you)
Same! The shimmery iridescent pink is actually striking and looks great on her. It’s not revolutionary but it’s one of the better dresses she’s worn.
Me too. I think she looks good and I’m so NOT a fan.
Oof Nicole Kidman’s ponytail is pulled all the way back huh, my face hurts just looking at her
It is a crying shame what Nicole has done to her face over the years, but the return of the Croydon Face Lift is never the solution.
It is amazing how some women just have “it”. Absolutely indefinable, but so obvious! Malala and Meghan are the best examples. It’s as if their luminous hearts and minds are visible on the outside. It can’t be bought or paid for.
I think she’s under the mistaken belief that it gives her that lifted look. Nah girl, you just look tight. I don’t know who’s doing her styling, but they’re failing her constantly. The black gloves and the light blue do not work.
Oh, before I go, the rest are ok, even the Bird dress but I wish Nicole hadn’t worn the black gloves. Either a lighter color or really no gloves because the dress itself is a lot.
Nicole has always been a terrible red carpet dresser,never understood the praises she got. Anyways i read somewher Amy Schumer said something rude about Nicoles US open outfit.
It wasn’t about Nicole’s outfit, she implied that she looked like an alien (because she was sitting a little strangely when the picture was taken). It was typical of Schumer, she thought she was being funny but nobody else got her dumb joke.
This isn’t the worst Balenciaga Kim has worn, but she’s really looking like a wax figure of herself – like she’s stuck in “iconic” and can’t move on.
Nicole looks tense. All. The. Time. Her face and her hair is pulled too tight. And the sharp makeup. I wish she would soften things up, and play up her blue eyes. I miss her curls, but she clearly doesn’t. I don’t need to see her ever again.
Nicole’s face…my god. What is that weird indention?
Love Malala’s look. Absolutely gorgeous lady. Karlie Kloss looks good too. Nicole Kidman’s face and neck make me wince.
Malala’s and Asser’s instagrams bring me such immense joy. They read thirsty tweets about him, joke about how he’s just Ken, etc. It’s so fun.
I guess everyone’s just forgotten about Balenciaga’s terrible child p*rn advert and is back to wearing their designs huh?!
Came here to say this too. The names attached to Balenciaga and this specific event make me want to gag.
Glad you brought that up. Apparently Kim was never offended enough by the disgusting child porn ad to quit repping Balenciaga.
she didn’t even take a 10 second pause. these people are so empty and vile
Kim’s and Lauren’s dresses both look fabulous on them. Olivia is an absolute mess, someone call fashion 911 for her!
Olivia’s look could’ve worked but the shoes and hair are all wrong. I think the tailoring on the jacket is off too. It looks like it might be a bit too wide in the shoulders?
In the thumbnail picture Kim looks like Cher!!
She is speaking loud and clear for those who aren’t getting it.
Dead to me.
Can’t believe I’m saying this but Kim actually looks halfway decent here.
I actually like Nicole’s dress. It’s just the the hair styling is distracting because it draws attention to how pulled her face has become.
Kim is aiming for Bezos. Just sit back and watch.