Grimes says Elon Musk sent a picture of her mid c-section to family without asking

This may come as a surprise, but guess what? The Elon Musk and Grimes stuff keeps getting grosser and messier. There’s a new Elno biography out by Walter Isaacson and the info that’s leaked out from it has led to gossip messiness. Over the weekend, we learned that at some point, they had a secret third child named Tau (government name: Techno Mechanicus). There was a bunch of drama when Grimes responded to Isaacson’s Tweet with a plea to Elon to let her see her son and to the baby mama of his twins, Shivon Zilis, to unblock her. It’s a bit chaotic, but Buzzfeed has a good breakdown to help you catch up. The general gist of that drama is that Elon sucks. Speaking of, Isaacson’s book includes a passage in which Grimes shares a little anecdote about how Musk grossly violated her privacy while she was giving birth to X.
In a new biography on Musk, writer Walter Isaacson discusses the SpaceX founder’s 11 kids, including his three children with singer Grimes (real name is Claire Boucher).
In a section about the pair’s son X Æ A-Xii, whom they call “X,” Isaacson reveals that Musk, 52, snapped a photo of Grimes, 35, as she was having a C-section and sent it around to their friends and family, including the musician’s father and brothers.
“He was just clueless about why I’d be upset,” Grimes told Isaacson.
Of course he was clueless. Apartheid Clyde only cares about privacy when it involves someone Tweeting about his private jet. Why would he stop and think about what a horrible invasion of privacy it is to share a picture of a woman in the middle of her having a C-Section? I don’t have a lot of patience for Grimes, her ignorance, and her shenanigans, but I do feel angry on her behalf in this case. He clearly only sees her as an incubator in his plans to help repopulate the earth.
Also, Elon Musk clearly puts a lot of acid-induced thought into what he names his children, so I think it’s kinda funny that his biography is just called “Elon Musk.” I can think of a bunch of better names, like “Space Karen” or “Phony Stark.”
Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm.
I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're…
— Grimes (@Grimezsz) September 10, 2023
That is such a violation. I recall reading a biography of Elon musk in which the author speculated about a type of neurodivergence where the person has great care for humanity as a concept, but very little empathy for people on an individual level. It seemed that fits what is happening here, since Musky wants to populate Mars to save the human race, but can’t understand the basic right of his partner to not have pictures taken in a private situation and sent around without her consent. While there are so many things Musky does that are so problematic, I struggle with blaming him for this a bit, because if it is caused by neurodivergence, then I don’t know how much he can help not recognizing these types of situations.
No.
Elon musk is an ass all on his own. It’s nothing to do with autism, or being nd.
Just like bipolar doesn’t make you a Nazi or slavery denier (see: Kanye West). Sometimes an a-hole is just an a-hole.
You don’t truly believe he does anything out of altruism do you?
The neurodivergence makes it hard to get out of a rut once your mind gets you into it, but the wrong thinking is all on the individual. They chose to believe these things.
Grimes was violated during her C-section, full stop. She has the right to feel violated about that. Outside of her relationship, Elon has done so many questionable, abusive things, she should know better about him by now. Especially since she has children with him. Time to wise up.
As to neurodivergence: if he has that, it’s obviously not his fault for being born that way. However, it is his responsibility to do something about some of his neurodivergent tendencies in middle age if that is the case!
He provided Ukraine with satellites and then made sure they could neither protect themselves nor gain back territory?! He’s allowed hate speech in the name of freedom, but not when it comes to himself or if he disagrees with your views? His cars have caused accidents. He’s anti worker. He has a heck of a lot of scary influence and is snuggly with dictators. All of that is not due to being neurodivergent! He’s mentally ill 🤒 n other ways, and there are plenty of people with autism or ADHD that are amazing.
ML, please stop, full stop, thinking you know anything about nd.
It’s obvious from your posts you don’t understand it & are just repeating what you’ve read or heard nd is.
Your last few sentences are extremely concerning, especially as I am autistic. You are blatantly comparing autism with mental illness (?!?!).
Thanks for saying there are plenty of us that are amazing.
How kind of you. Seriously.
Kokiri, Are you trolling me?! I understand neurodivergence very well thank you very much. Please read what I read and stop putting words in my mouth
No, ML, I’m not trolling you.
And no, ML, I’m not putting words in your mouth. I don’t need to, everyone can read exactly what you mean.
Go be a better person today, than the one represented in your posts.
Nah, this guy is undermining our democracy, aiding Russia in their murder of Ukrainians, and spreading anti-semitism. He doesn’t love humanity; he only loves himself and his own wealth & power. He’s just a megalomaniac and a narcissist.
Musk is trying to save the white race not the human race as a whole. Anyone paying attention to him knows that. Peter Thiel is much the same.
Musk has lost all connection to humanity, including his own. He is the poster child for why billionaires shouldn’t exist.
Oh well.
Sorry Claire, you don’t get to play the victim card now, after explaining away his transphobia & white supremacy views & having multiple children with him.
My sympathies to all his children.
She is obviously his partner in shenanigans. She plays victim when it leaks so people don’t shun her. If she really didn’t want to be involved she could’ve left with azalia banks.
He seems to make her very unhappy and it seems like he doesnt care. Hope she sees the light.
I am so grossed out at the fact that these two procreated. And another poor baby was born. Ugh. And she has every right to be upset, but Musk does not respect her or even care about her feelings. How does she NOT get this? I am surprised she even voiced any kind of dissent against Space Karen as Grimes just seems to go along with anything he says and does.
These two are just bad people, so no , no sympathy for choosing to procreate with this garbage human.
Not surprised he’s an ass that would invade his partner’s privacy. They share a lot of stories of behavior that seems toxic.
And also kind of awful to be on the receiving end of photos of a surgical procedure. Like all around how would you think this is something that should be shared?
This! Who on Earth wants to receive pictures of a surgical procedure? Why would you send that? And I feel scared about how all these children will turn out. They’re growing up in chaos, being bred as policy, and will have unlimited resources. I’m predicting an army of sociopaths wreaking havoc. Poor kids.
Honestly, even the timeline leaves out the real question I have, which is, why would Grimes have an infant son with Musk (Tao, their third child) that she wasn’t allowed to see? If it were anyone else on earth I wouldn’t give any credence to bizarre conspiracy theories – but honestly, in this one instance, is it too much to believe that Musk had a surrogate birth a baby of Grimes that she only later became aware of? I so want to believe that that would ant possible, that no doctor would allow that to happen for any amount of money… but man. They ARE so, so odd.
I assumed there was a surrogate. Didn’t him and shavon use a surrogate. And the surrogate angle makes the most sense. Why everything is “up in the air”.
Are you kidding about doctors? Have you seen what some have done to people’s faces and bodies for money? A lot of people are happy to cross most lines to line their pockets.
I thought she was referring to their older son. Elon seems to be with him all the time.
I wondered if he has access to her eggs, that he’s stored them & just used them without her even knowing.
That he has hidden them (gags) & because he’s Elon he can get any doctor to make more babies.
A baby factory.
I feel sick.
Yeah I’m pretty sure he just has a bunch of embryos cryofreezed, not just with her but everyone he’s procreated with. He has throwaway money that is life changing to some people. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s offered a lot of women chump change to him to just undergo one egg harvesting procedure and he keeps all his little embryos saved up so he can crank a few kids out a year until the power eventually goes out in 500 years
I wish this were a cautionary tale for all the future women he plans to incubate over the next few decades of his procreation agenda. But Justine’s warning was loud and clear and no one listened.
This whole “repopulate the Earth in my image” thing makes me stabby. I honestly think that Musk is a very, very stupid individual who just got lucky with investments and piggy-backing off engineers who had the actual talent. We are currently all experiencing what happens when the earth is grossly OVER-populated – climate change, food insecurity, famine, deaths from natural disasters, new zoonotic diseases etc. This trying-to-pass-my-genes-down-to-a-zillion-kids thing is just psychotic and narcissism 101.
I guess I feel bad for her, but THREE KIDS with this man. She knows who he is.
He’s not even helping with her career. Does he pay child support? Like girl STAND UP.
When you lay down with dogs, you shouldn’t be mad when you wake up infested with fleas. My condolences to their children.
And yet she went on to have two more kids with him?
That’s the part that doesn’t make sense. However, I think I remember hearing something about using a surrogate for the last kid? I wonder how much child support she gets from him.
I read someone here explain how Musk and Grimes are nazis and it dawned on me that yeah. They are. I have very limited sympathy for her. Playing the victime card now is kinda rich. What did she expect?