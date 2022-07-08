Elon Musk, father of nine: ‘Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis’

It was reported this week that Elon Musk had quietly welcomed twins with one of his executives last year. The executive gave birth to their twins just weeks before Elon and Grimes welcomed their child Exa via surrogacy. With the birth of those twins and Exa, Elon Musk’s child count is now at NINE known children. Maybe when Prince William repeatedly complains of Africans having too many children, William is speaking of Elon Musk specifically. Just kidding! William is clearly racist and he believes that Black Africans are having too many children. William is totally fine with white people having lots of children. William and Elon Musk are kindred spirits in that regard, because as Musk confirmed the reporting about his 2021 twins, he said some sh-t about “declining birth rates.”
Elon Musk confirmed to Page Six that he’s welcomed twins, and it doesn’t sound like he’s stopping at 10 children. The billionaire Tesla CEO, who was just revealed to have welcomed newborn twins with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, tells Page Six exclusively that he wants to keep procreating.
When we told Musk, 51, congratulations on the newest additions to the family, he said “thanks” and then, “Bravo to big families.”
When asked how many kids he would like to have, he tells us, “As many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.”
Musk, who has said he is concerned about declining birth rates, continues, “My eldest are off to college, and teenagers don’t want to spend much time with their parents. I wish they would (sigh).”
Elon confirmed Insider’s report by tweeting Thursday, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true” and “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”
He also has a tweet pinned of a graph from the Wall Street Journal of the “fertility slump.”
“Declining birth rates” is only a thing in certain parts of the world, like Europe. Overpopulation is actually a huge crisis, a ticking time bomb attached to the scarcity of resources. Population control and birth rates have become, increasingly, a racist dog whistle in national and international politics. There are population booms in the Middle East, within the continent of Africa, in many parts of the Asian world and in many South American countries. When Musk talks about “collapsing birth rates,” he’s talking about a specific issue within Caucasian populations and the issue is all too often connected to the fascist, white supremacist ideology built around the “great replacement theory.” It’s important to point out that Musk is dog-whistling to specific groups here.
Who’s surprised that racist Musk believes in the Great replacement theory?
Deviant ugly ole toad.
I hope Karma takes everything he has in direct proportion to the damage he’s done and continues to try to do.
Wow he must Book Club with Amy Coney Barrett.
Yeah, this really struck me as one of the right-wing anti-abortion (anti-birth control also) talking points.
He is very wrong (or maybe he’s just reflexively trolling). We don’t have an underpopulation crisis, unless you are very narrowly looking at older/aging white populations in some countries, like in Europe. We have literally never in history had a higher population of humans on the planet than we do today.
Lower birth rates are generally correlated with increased education of women and increased sociopolitical power for women, so basically, he doesn’t support women’s rights, and wants lots of disposable impoverished young people to work themselves to death for barely a living in his and his billionaire friends’ dystopian factories, and lots of disaffected white people to vote on racist regressive lines and against their own class interests.
Guys help, why do I have a weird guy in a red hat as my gravatar? 😞
Bingo, Kaiser!
Wow. Elon Musk, you complete tool!
Adding his name to my personal “Sh*t twice and die!” list.
*This is a quote from The Witcher, Netflix. I love it so much I’m using it in every situation I possibly can to note how totally fed up I am with certain ideas/people. 😀
Because shut up idiot! just doesn’t do it anymore in USA.
Thanks for this info on him, that “replacement theory/underpopulation” BS is horrific!
“Sh*t twice and die” was used in Sixteen Candles circa 1984, FYI.
and probably before that, too.
Absolutely puke-inducing. Ten children and more coming, he says. As long as he can spend time w them and be a good father, he says. The arrogance is beyond. Grew up in South Africa during apartheid, didn’t he? Whites outnumbered and he’s doing his best to address that population imbalance. White first, human bring second — the tribalism is appalling.
Elon Musk and Nick Cannon are the same kinda creeps, thiniking the world is just dying for their seeds to populate it. The arrogance is impressive.
He’s so considerate in everything he does, always putting others first and helping mankind 🙄
We don’t have an underpopulation crisis, but yeah – go ahead and dog whistle to the right wing birth cultists.
It’s not my responsibility as a person who happens to have a uterus, to provide cheap labor for the likes of this idiot. I bet he’s a supporter of forced births as a economic plan to replace workers.
As a semi responsible adult who is child free by choice, it angers me that the declining birthrate is always discussed in economic terms that have nothing to do with my own financial situation, but rather as we, the wealthy owners of companies and corporation, won’t have any people to replace our workers. Like yeah, I don’t want kids, nor can I afford them; but I’m gonna shove some outta my womb, (to my economic, emotional and mental detriment), for your financial sake.
How many people with uteruses of child bearing age actually stay up at night and worry about the economic impact of the declining birth rate?!?!
Dude should be more concerned about climate change impacting his ability to maintain his current lifestyle.
“as many as he can spend time with”…
but…but…but he doesn’t spend time with any of them?…don’t his kids from his first marriage not even speak to him and one wants to change her name to wipe all association?
He is horrible and stupid! There are so many minors in our foster care system here in America. Almost half a million ☹️He is full of it!! What about those kids!? Also I see hella pregnant people everywhere so he needs shut up.
Can’t wait for him to get knocked down a peg or 2!
Um, the what? Last I checked, we had the opposite. This guy just wants more soulless drones that he can put to work. He doesn’t care at all about humanity or the planet.
He’s just so odd. And trying hard to be the king of the hill. Having a bunch of babies that he will have little to no relationship with is not the answer. He needs to think of the kids and not himself. Too much narc.
I think let’s just put him and everyone who thinks this way on the same spaceship to Mars and be done with it. Underpopulation crisis, my ass.
Underpopulation??? Idiot..