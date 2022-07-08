Elon Musk, father of nine: ‘Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis’

It was reported this week that Elon Musk had quietly welcomed twins with one of his executives last year. The executive gave birth to their twins just weeks before Elon and Grimes welcomed their child Exa via surrogacy. With the birth of those twins and Exa, Elon Musk’s child count is now at NINE known children. Maybe when Prince William repeatedly complains of Africans having too many children, William is speaking of Elon Musk specifically. Just kidding! William is clearly racist and he believes that Black Africans are having too many children. William is totally fine with white people having lots of children. William and Elon Musk are kindred spirits in that regard, because as Musk confirmed the reporting about his 2021 twins, he said some sh-t about “declining birth rates.”

Elon Musk confirmed to Page Six that he’s welcomed twins, and it doesn’t sound like he’s stopping at 10 children. The billionaire Tesla CEO, who was just revealed to have welcomed newborn twins with his Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, tells Page Six exclusively that he wants to keep procreating. When we told Musk, 51, congratulations on the newest additions to the family, he said “thanks” and then, “Bravo to big families.” When asked how many kids he would like to have, he tells us, “As many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.” Musk, who has said he is concerned about declining birth rates, continues, “My eldest are off to college, and teenagers don’t want to spend much time with their parents. I wish they would (sigh).” Elon confirmed Insider’s report by tweeting Thursday, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true” and “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!” He also has a tweet pinned of a graph from the Wall Street Journal of the “fertility slump.”

[From Page Six]

“Declining birth rates” is only a thing in certain parts of the world, like Europe. Overpopulation is actually a huge crisis, a ticking time bomb attached to the scarcity of resources. Population control and birth rates have become, increasingly, a racist dog whistle in national and international politics. There are population booms in the Middle East, within the continent of Africa, in many parts of the Asian world and in many South American countries. When Musk talks about “collapsing birth rates,” he’s talking about a specific issue within Caucasian populations and the issue is all too often connected to the fascist, white supremacist ideology built around the “great replacement theory.” It’s important to point out that Musk is dog-whistling to specific groups here.