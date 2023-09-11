Elon Musk and Grimes had a third baby they named Techno Mechanicus

Surprise! And baby makes five… or 11, depending on how you’re counting. I have no idea if they’re back together or not, but at some point, Elon Musk and Grimes (née Claire Boucher) secretly welcomed a third child together. As you probably already know, Musk and Grimes already have son X Æ A-Xii, nicknamed “X” and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed “Y.” After X and Y, you’d think they’d commit to completing the trilogy and go for a name like “Xerxes Xanadu,” nicknamed “Z,” but instead, they opted for the more boring Techno Mechanicus.
Elon Musk and Grimes have welcomed a third baby in secret, a new biography on the Tesla CEO claims. According to The New York Times’ review of Musk’s biography, which was written by journalist Walter Isaason and set to be released on Sept. 12, Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35 — whose real name is Claire Boucher — welcomed a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by “Tau.”
It is unclear if the Space X founder’s forthcoming biography contains more details about the infant, including when or where he was born.
In a March 2022 Vanity Fair interview revealing Exa Dark’s birth, Grimes admitted that the former couple wanted more babies, telling the outlet, “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”
Over the weekend, Musk seemingly confirmed
This is Musk’s 11th child in total and if they weren’t going to go with Z, then it also really feels like a missed opportunity to stan “Stranger Things” and go with “Eleven.” Or even complete the Tesla models and go for an “S” or “3/E” name. Ah well, there’s always babies four and five. Also, what’s the over/under on these three growing up and changing their names to very normal ones, like John, Emma, and Joseph?
What in the actual fcuk.
Yup. Nothing more to say. Elitism is a mental illness.
Grimes posted a comment on Walter’s announcement asking him to ask Musk to respond to her or her lawyer re: being blocked from seeing a child.
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-09-08/grimes-demands-elon-musk-let-her-see-son
Wow! This is super messy! I had no idea.
Does Musk have just the son or the son and the daughter. Presumably baby number 3 was also born via a surrogate and Claire Boucher hasn’t seen that baby either. Awful.
Tau is a cute name if you ignore all the other parts (which, I’m sure as soon as that kid is old enough, he will).
I cannot with him and his ideas about children though. Having the financial resources to have this many kids does not mean that you should have this many kids.
The level of mess these kids are going to be when they grow up cannot be measured with any scientific tools currently available. Messed up to a level beyond imagining. You can see it coming like an inevitability.
Poor kids! 😢
I think Grimes is trying to see the third child, but Musk isn’t allowing her to do so? Either way, messy.
She’s fighting to see one of the kids. And, according to the article, she still wants to have *more* kids with him?!
Because they BOTH buy into replacement theory. She is willing to have children with this man that won’t let her see or raise these kids because of that. They are both sick in the head.
I can’t believe this woman had *THREE* children with this man. Messy, indeed.
Sick. Gross. Maybe pay taxes and child support, then talk about using your demon sperm to populate the Earth with a future labor force to do your bidding.
Please say “Psych!” Say psych right now. Now. Please. Please? Oh my God, psych?!
The funny thing is that there will be a million fan boys on his post telling him what a genius he is for these names and they’re the bestest names in the world. 🤣
Hope that kid doesn’t want to write poetry or something when he grows up…..
Elons Circle device (if he has the sense to manage little one’s internet access) is going to have to get set to block searches for the trans child and also block searches about how you legally change your name.
All those billions and he can’t afford birth control?
Birth control?? His kids are largely through invitro and Grime’s case surrogates, as well. There are no “oopsie” babies in Muskland.
He’s of the philosophy that the world is UNDERpopulated and the “right” people need to have MORE kids.
Adults are entitled to make all the bad decisions they want, but when they involves kids who never asked for any of it, I am off the boat. Shame on both of them.
So the third baby with Grimes comes after the twins with his executive? Where do all these children live? Does Musk have a compound staffed with nannies?
I think the second baby with Grimes also came a month after the twins with the exec.
Yes! When reading Grimes’ comment she said something about the situation tearing her family apart.
It made me wonder if the “twins-with-an-employee” idea was a big contributor to their on and off situation.
elon is awful, i think we all agree.
but all these women lining up to knowingly become one of many musk™ incubators/single mothers of children who will grow up as good as fatherless?..
as a society, we have so much work to do in instilling self-respect in women.
sigh..
@taris you are missing one glaring fact about these women. They are all low key/high key right wingers with the same ideologies as Musk’s. This has nothing to do with self esteem and everything to do with white supremacist ideology. Musk is a very vocal believer in replacement theory. It is why he continues to have children. Any woman signing up for that knows this – and also buys into said theory. These women aren’t victims. They know exactly what they are signing up for.
Oh, I’m not giving the women a pass, at all, but – if this is any kind of distinction – I don’t believe any women have come out of the woodwork with baby daddy claims. All his kids have been very much planned.
I think he’s the father of Amber Heard’s baby too.
I’ve been wondering this for awhile. Maybe he already had a surrogate waiting in the wings for all this. He must have a rolodex for them at this point.
Apparently Heard really gets slammed in the new biography. However, someone on Twitter pointed out that she’s the only one of his serious girlfriends to refuse to have a child with him. Smart lady.
She has denied this. And I believe her.
This feels like child abuse.
Somebody said “Tex Mex” for short LOL
But seriously, how are these kids gonna fill out job applications some day? How do you write that A/E combined letter on a keyboard and will an automated application form accept it? I hope for these childrens’ sakes that their mothers are all at least halfway sane and taking full care of them.
These kids will never have to fill out a job application, ever.
All I can think of is that there is a painful lesson for her to learn here.
Well Elno is a believer in replacement theory so he will continue to procreate and attempt to re-populate the earth with white babies with terrible names.
This is all just bizarre and pretentious. They think they are being esoteric and intellectual and all they are doing is saddling their kids with weird names that are going to get them mercilessly teased in school.