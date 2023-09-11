Taylor Swift hung out with Sabrina Carpenter on the day Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ came out

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift out in New York on Friday night. She was one again at the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village. It’s Taylor’s hottest club – she’s been recording at that studio for the better part of a year, and she invites her friends to hang out with her there. On Friday, Margaret Qualley, Karen Elson, Cara Delevingne, Sadie Sink, Hayley Williams and several other friends all joined her.
Guess who else was there? Sabrina Carpenter. If you’re in any way familiar with the backstory of Olivia Rodrigo’s first album, Sour, you know that Sabrina Carpenter was “the other woman” in Olivia’s first relationship. After Taylor and Jack Antonoff sicced their lawyers on Olivia over her song “deja vu,” Taylor then invited Sabrina to open for her Eras Tour. Taylor and Sabrina are now tight, and Olivia is apparently writing music about how Taylor f–king sucks. Behold, Olivia’s “The Grudge,” which many people believe is about Taylor.
There’s also a lot of discussion about Olivia’s “lacy,” which is more clearly about a woman – a rival, someone who screwed over Olivia professionally and personally?
I have no idea what’s about Taylor and what’s about Sabrina or whether these songs are about someone else entirely. What I do know is that on the same day Olivia’s GUTS album was released, Taylor was in her Bad Blood era with her performative girl squad, which now includes Sabrina Carpenter. Sh-t went down and I’m on Team Rodrigo.
The woman is 33 YEARS OLD. I mean…really? Grow TF up, Taylor. Sh*t like this chaps my *ss sometimes.
I read this comment right as I was looking at her pics. I mean, that outfit is something she would’ve worn for 1989, which maybe would’ve worked then. It is simply not working now because she’s older and has a different body. I always thought TS had an extremely forced style that is very often more miss than not.
Y’all are the ones making something out this. If OR learned anything from TS it’s how to play the victim, right?
She legit admitted she took TS’ music and “interpolated” it and then is shocked when folks want royalties?
This entire discussion is beneath all of us and we should all be ashamed we’re participating.
I don’t think it’s Taylor that needs to grow up in this. People can hang out with people and it not have a huge meaning.
I don’t know what happened with the songs and if Olivia and Taylor had a falling out ok, that is there business but maybe we should stop trying to make everything these women do about fighting with each other. It is reductive and sexist.
Swifties are saying there is no way Taylor, a woman in her 30’s, is beefing with a teenager. If anyone follows Taylor’s music career closely, that’s exactly what she would do. She is deeply insecure and Olivia came to the top at a time when Taylor was feeling insecure about her ongoing success. It is deeply hurtful what she did to Olivia. First, calling her “my baby”, giving her handwritten letter, then taking millions of Olivia’s money by getting 50% of credit for Olivia’s song. She didn’t need all that, but it is hard to clap for young upcoming talent when they get really popular, I guess.
I think Olivia was also sued by Haley Williams wasn’t she? I think if it’s a legitimate copyright infringement, then Taylor and others have a right to complain. That being said, it’s all the other high school drama surrounding Taylor that needs to stop. She is too old for this.
Not Haley Williams, but another member of her band who has left the band long ago. No lawsuit was filed as far as I know, but I think she got threatened with lawsuit. I don’t know that Haley song to say if it was worth to get credited, but I know Cruel Summer by Taylor and Deja vu by Olivia. There is nothing alike to grant a songwriting credit. In one interview, Olivia said I wanted a shouting part like in Cruel Summer. That is it. I don’t think, just because you shout in a song, you need to give credit to Taylor. But, Olivia was young, this was her first solo project, so I guess she didn’t want to fight with her idol on a court.
@ sevenblue
It was Hayley Williams and Josh Farro who sued for royalties and writing credits. I think they settled out of court but it was definitely Hayley too. She got millions and a writing credit for the song “Good 4 U”.
@ME, No, Hayley said in social media, she didn’t involve in this. I don’t know if she was lying.
@sevenblue Agreed.
Wow I knew nothing of this drama. Aren’t all these girls much younger than Taylor? Olivia is very talented and it’s exciting to see a filipina doing amazing things.
Yes. Which is why I keep saying Taylor needs to grow up. She’s a soon to be 34 year old woman hanging out with people in their early 20s and acting like them as well.
She’s hanging out with this specific woman in her early 20s to promote her because she’s the opener for much of her international tour. Fans and the media have turned this into some kind of beef and Taylor has literally done nothing to further it. She may in fact need to grow up, but a lot of people need to look at their internalized misogyny and consider why they feel the need to buy into these beef narratives. Let OR do her thing and Taylor do hers.
Yes! Olivia Rodrigo is extremely talented, and I’m excited to follow her and see where she goes creatively (even though I’m An Old and definitely not in her core demographic). I can’t stop listening to her song “Vampire” lately. It’s juicy and rage-y, and it’s just so, so good.
I couldn’t care less about the rivalry stuff, but I also don’t care for Taylor Swift’s music.
Vampire is amazing!
Girl beefing is what Taylor does, this seems completely on brand.
Who’s Sabrina Carpenter? I barely know who Olivia Rodrigo is.
Taylor is a mean girl. Period. And none of her performative girl squad schtick can hide it.
If I had to guess I would say Taylor is an unhappy person in general. A brilliant businesswoman and talented songwriter but she does not seem to be personally happy. All her moves have been about revenge and/or milking every cent from her fans that she can and getting as many shiny trophies as possible. Her personal life is no different than it was when she was 20. I think Olivia Rodrigo is the biggest threat she has faced in that she is young and pretty and a super-talented songwriter who sings better than Taylor does (IMO.) There is plenty of room for multiple superstar women but I think Taylor wants the pinnacle all to herself. But it is lonely at the top. Especially for women, I think
I would agree with this. I also thinks she’s by nature a very jealous-hearted person. She sees every other young -WHITE- female singer as a threat. It’s why I think she’s tries to befriend a lot of them tbh.
Her girl squad is just her weaponizing women against other women. It’s so pathetic. Taylor is the worst. She’s such a talented songwriter, one of the most successful pop stars of all time. She should be above this. But she’s a petty, miserable woman who enjoys feuding with people because she needs constant drama in her life.
All of this
I dunno. I think Joshua Basette and Sabrina got so much on line harassment from that driver’s license song that it was truly awful for them. Joshua mentions that he became physically sick due to the stress and then he felt compelled to publicly out himself. Olivia just let her fans harass them and didn’t offer any words of support to Josh. We can’t really know what happened between the 3 of them but the online vitriol against them was completely over the top imo.
I really don’t care about any of them and only know Sabrina from a Netflix teen dance movie where she was adorable. I am fine if she wants to be tight with Taylor and Olivia seems OK to keep the grudge going.
Taylor might be the only person who sued over Olivia’s first album but she’s not the only person who felt ripped off. More than half the album sounded like it was straight up copying other songs. It’s so blatant I won’t bother listening to her new music. Team no one.
lol. you would be surprised how many songs resemble one another. It kinda became a sport to go after Olivia’s each song and find any resemblance to some other song.
Dude Taylor’s nearing her mid thirties and still doing this mean girl nonsense? Cringe.
This story is a reach. Sabrina is opening for Taylor on tour. It’s not about Olivia.
I agree with You, I said so in another post but it got deleted, which is disappointing since i love This website
The party was rumored to have been thrown by Jack for The new Bleachers album and lots of people were there and Even if it was Taylor’s, so what? She has been doing This for months at ELS, i know Taylor can be petty but This is a reach
100% agree about the reach here. Also sounds like a lot of people were there.
Lol except knowing Taylor the *only* reason she cozied up to Sabrina in the first place was to take a swipe at Olivia. That’s who Taylor is. She telegraphs her feuds like this to activate the swifties against her enemies. And she’s not above having a teenager as an enemy because she’s never matured past being a teenager herself.
Only that’s not true Taylor was hyping both of them long before this happened, but why let facts get in the way
I read an article in Glamour about the “beef” yesterday, and my impression felt like Olivia fangirled Taylor and borrowed from her music on several occasions, sounds like legal came for her… and that soured (haha) her view of Taylor. I don’t know if these songs are about her–probably. I also got the impression that Olivia acted immaturely about it all and Taylor stayed mum. Which, teenager up-and-coming vs a 30 year old with a lot more power, that tracks.
BUT THEN the Sabrina Carpenter tour opening and hangouts, that’s the petty TayTay we know. And I say that as a Swift fan. yeah that’s probably shade.
I’m sure this will be a huge hit album for Olivia. I think she’s very talented and her songwriting reminds me of Taylor at that age. I hope she continues to thrive, hopefully without beefs with other artists.
“Olivia fangirled Taylor and borrowed from her music on several occasions, sounds like legal came for her…”
@Abby, I followed this at the time, Olivia cited Taylor as one of her idols in interviews. Taylor acknowledged her, called her “my baby” and when they first met up, Taylor gave Olivia handwritten letter. I also read that Taylor gifted Olivia her ring when she wore writing Red album. So, this was not one-sided fan girling situation. There was two-sided admiration. Then, Olivia got really really popular and media started calling her “next Taylor swift”, which probably pissed off Taylor and after credit issue, they both stopped mentioning other’s name.
Yes, I saw the reciprocity from Taylor and agree that she admired her as well. I do think it’s interesting that Olivia added credits to Taylor on her work… after the fact. Like it was a legal edict or something. Perhaps Taylor was mad that she co-opted her music?
“Perhaps Taylor was mad that she co-opted her music?”
Here is the thing, I wholeheartedly believe, if Taylor sued Olivia and they got to the court, there is no way Taylor would win. Two songs are not alike to grant a songwriting credit and Taylor got 50% through backdoor negotiations. This was very very stupid move by Olivia’s team and Olivia changed her team afterwards. The part that bothers me is that Taylor only did that because Olivia got too popular for her like, not because she is evidently inspired by Taylor. She surrounds herself with talented young singers who, she knows, will never eclipse her. So, this was an obvious punching down by Taylor.
What breaks my heart, now a lot of people think Olivia steals from other artists. She is very very talented young artist and Taylor knows how media and the public bully young women in music industry. And, she still did the same to Olivia. I honestly thought she got mature in her 30s, but Matty situation showed me otherwise and now this.
I’ve seen this narrative being pushed by BuzzFeed — by someone who clearly hates Taylor — so I’m a little on the fence about how real this “beef” is. If there’s any truth to it though, I wouldn’t be surprised.
Taylor hyped up both Olivia and Conan Grey, and now it’s crickets. I’m always leery of Taylor when POC are involved, the track record has not improved. I’m more inclined to give Olivia the benefit of the doubt.
Re: the beef between Olivia and Sabrina, I get what people are saying that Olivia didn’t stop the hate happening, but Taylor’s never stepped in to stop her fans behaviour. I wouldn’t be surprised if she gave Olivia the advise to let it happen as that was around the time the two were “close”.
It’s weird watching Swifties embrace Sabrina Carpenter when they were on the frontlines in harassing her in 2021 when Taylor and Olivia were on better terms and Olivia was viewed as one of Taylor’s ‘daughters’.
And the real tea is that apparently, Sabrina wasn’t The Other Woman. The dude Olivia was lamenting over is said to have never wanted her to begin with!
I like Sabrina and her music so if were her manager I’d advise her to not get too close to Taylor. Just keep it cool and keep it moving once the tour is done.
Olivia learned this kind of songwriting from the best (Taylor) and now Taylor gets to see what’s it’s like when a hyper dramatic emotional young girl uses her words as weapons against you lol
Unpopular opinion but Olivia Rodrigo is coming off naive, and a little bit like a brat. We’ve seen this play out time and time again – remember the Thong Song/Livin’ La Vida Loca? It’s not just about how much of Taylor Swift’s work she used/referenced. She didn’t get permission. She didn’t give Taylor the opportunity to say no. When rights are negotiated after the fact like this it always ends up with the original artist getting a big percentage. Again, because she didn’t get permission. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about TS over the last few years is she doesn’t mess around when it comes to ownership of her music. OR needs better lawyers and to maybe grow up a little.
Well Olivia was all of 18 when this all started. A literal CHILD. What’s Taylor’s excuse? A woman in her thirties beefing with a 19 year old.