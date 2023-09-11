Prince Harry looked handsome & busy at the Invictus Games Day 2

Here are more photos of Prince Harry at the Dusseldorf Invictus Games over the weekend. He not only gave a wonderful speech at the Opening Ceremony, he’s also attending as many competitions as he can. Plus, he’s doing all of the soft-diplomacy – giving attention to all of the various delegations and different teams. In some of these photos, it looks like Harry was seated next to Bill Nelson, the NASA Administrator and part of the American delegation. I bet Harry can’t wait for Meghan to arrive, and my guess is that she’ll be in Germany either later today or tomorrow. Meghan is also good at this kind of soft-diplomacy work. Here’s Harry’s Opening Ceremony speech:
He got a standing ovation and everyone in that room understands what he did, what he built and the importance of Invictus.
Meanwhile, the British media’s approach to covering Invictus is to basically “seethe and change the subject.” The Daily Mail is running at least five different stories about Harry and Meghan’s “poll numbers,” and I am again asking people to stop including Harry and Meghan’s names in your bullsh-t polls. They’re ranting and raving about how Harry is so “unpopular” (lmao) and how Invictus is a “reset” for him after… his massively successful memoir, which is one of the biggest bestsellers of the year. There’s also a story about how Harry is staying at “a £2,000-a-night Presidential Suite” at a luxury hotel in Dusseldorf. Like… did they expect him to stay at a youth hostel? The Mail literally describes the hotel’s sweeping views as they rant about Harry’s poll numbers. It’s insane.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Duke of Sussex enters the Merkur Spiel-Arena, to watch the wheelchair rugby during the Invictus Games.
The Duke of Sussex, watches the wheelchair rugby at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, during the Invictus Games.
The Duke of Sussex, watches the track and field finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex, watches the track and field finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex, watches the track and field finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
He’s a lovely and sincere man.
The only people that care about polls are the Palace and the press. Harry doesn’t care.
Polls are not important. Especially the ones they take.
Harry gets cheers and standing ovations and they get boos and have eggs thrown at them.
I wouldn’t be surprised if British politicians got tired of the BM’s stance on the IG, and held some meetings asking why this is? Surely they can see what a lost opportunity this is for international diplomacy, all because to praise Invictus would be equated with insulting Peg. Too effing bad, Peg-boy!
I was glad to se that the british defence office made a positive IG post on insta.
Uh oh, here’s where I admit that I am a sucker for a man in a suit without a tie. Those pictures of him……..*fans self*. Meghan better hurry and get to the IG because there are a lot of thirsty thirsty posts on twitter (I’m not calling it by its new stupid name LOL.)
And in those pics he’s sitting with a rep from Kenya and there is a Mexican rep near him (not right next to him I don’t think) because those countries want to send a team to the next IG. And in the pictures with Bill Nelson he’s sitting with someone from Nigeria….I forget his title, sorry, and I can’t find it right now. So yes, all about showing support for all the countries, soft diplomacy, etc. He’s busy, he’s obviously such an integral part of these games for every step, it’s been such fun watch him and to watch the IG family embrace him so much.
I loved the clip of someone (the team captain?) from Team UK where he said that they (the press?) weren’t going to get anyone on that team to say a bad word about Harry.
Apparently there are a few countries who have already said they want to host the next one – South Korea and Italy are the 2 I’ve read about.
Seems there are countries fighting to host IG but not the Commonwealth Games – LOLz all day at that irony.
South Korea and Italy both make sense, especially if they repeat the winter games that they’re doing in 2025, since both hosted winter Olympics “relatively” recently (torino was 2006, so not super recent, but better than nothing) and we know both countries can accommodate the crowds etc that these games are really starting to attract.
I’m trying to figure out how to make Whistler happen for myself, lol.
@Becks1 me too! Whistler falls on my bday.
The black guy is Nigeria’s defense minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar. I love the Sussexes man; these folks are just beautiful souls in and out. And the British attending these games are giving me a different perspective. None of the polls touted by the BM are accurate because the people polled are NOT RANDOMLY selected so, I don’t care anymore. And I love the fact that IGs has gotten this massive, Harry really started a beautiful thing for our men in uniform and all their support systems. I read somewhere (can’t remember where), that initially prince Harry intended to have only 4 IGs, start in UK, then US, then Canada and hold the last in UK. But the games were such a success countries started to bid for hosting the next and now the rest is history. Prince Harry legacy is set for life, the other royals, yes including Charles, can only sit on the sidelines and dream. Harry will always be remembered for what he did for society, the others will be remembered for what they did to society.
@Windyriver you’re probably spot on with the other meetings. Even without any official meetings, this is a big opportunity to meet and greet high ranking officials in other countries in a more informal way. We all know state diplomacy consists of much more than official meetings, the social events are just as important to build up to alliances.
Apparently they also have the medals handed out by representatives from different countries, to include the countries’ delegations as well. Have been flicking back and forth to coverage of the athletics events; saw (the back of) a man in military dress and just assumed he was connected to Germany. But, very possibly not – the next person doing the honors was in non-military dress from Romania, and another, a military representative from Nigeria (the coverage shows them from the back, and there’s no ID on the screen, so not sure who each one is).
The German who you saw handing out medals is Germany’s highest ranking soldier, Inspector General Carsten Breuer. He’ll be in Düsseldorf all week, barring any unforeseen events.
Then there’s the Nigerian MoD already mentioned upthread, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.
Minister Abubakar held informal talks with the German MoD, Pistorius.
The Ukrainian Minister of Veterans Affairs, Yuliia Laputina, is also spending time in Düsseldorf, as is Jordanian’s HRH Prince Mired Raad Zeid Al Hussein, President of the Jordanian Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Prince Radu of Romania, Patron of the Romania Invictus Volunteers Association, is there too, as are so many other high-ranked officials from all countries that have sent teams to Invictus 2023.
Invictus has grown so much in terms of visibility and public consciousness, and the way so many international news organisations are reporting is good to see. I’m happy for Harry, but above all for the participants – vets and their families.
But the Derangers say no one cares about Harry… 🙄
Thank you so much for this info. I’ve only just starting watching (had some trouble with the feed over the weekend) and am doing several things at once, so haven’t got a complete feel for what’s going on yet and who everyone is. (I assume medals are handled the same way at other international competitions, but somehow, the choices at IG seemed to have more significance.). What struck me particularly was, it’s Nigeria’s first time at the IG, they have a very small team, and this was an immediate gesture of welcome and inclusion. Also, Minister Abubakar was one who turned around, and it was clear this was a very senior representative. Carlos del Toro, the US Secretary of the Navy is no small potatoes either, and I assume attending the IG is an opportunity for some other meetings as well while in Germany. With the caliber of representatives attending, this is becoming a very big deal on multiple levels.
All they have is jealousy and hate that’s it that’s all. Harry is doing great as he always does because he cares for the charities and projects he is involved with and that makes them insane with jealousy. They can’t bring him down. Keep going Harry!
I’ve noticed a big uptick on the BM site of rehashed, negative articles about Meghan recently, it’s almost like they’re bored with their own royals and desperately need to drum up some ad revenue.
The BRF and BM are mad the hit jobs they’ve done on Harry have not worked outside the UK. That standing ovation and the pleasant meet and greet with Team UK “torpedoed” that mess.
They tried that with us, Mother, but it did not work. By now, they should buy a clue.
Honestly speaking, there are lots of Harry and Meghan lovers in the UK as well, they just are not as loud as the haters. Even on the internet, the haters are totally outnumbered so they compensate with being loud and drowning out everybody else. The haters are not that many in my very humble opinion.
Off the topic… I was struck by how utterly gorgeous the woman in the third picture is. That outfit, *chef’s kiss*..Do you remember the video the Queen and Harry made with the Obamas re the Invictus Games? “Mic drop, really”.
He looks great, these looks have been fantastic! Also I saw Korea is gonna make a bid to host the games in 2029! I hope they get it and Samsung is able to be a sponsor like Amazon. I think Italy may bid for 2027 too. Countries definitely see value in the games and supporting their veterans. I hope Harry and the IG team are so proud of themselves.
Harry is the statesman William wishes he could be lol.
The thing about the hotel room, though, is so pragmatic but the media won’t bother mentioning it. When you have someone as high profile as that staying in a hotel, they need the largest room they can get for meetings, greeting people, security, equipment etc. Even someone as “humble” as the Dalaï Lama needs that kind of room, it just happens to cost more.
Exactly. I am also going to hazard a guess that given the amount of business that Invictus is bringing into the hotel that the suite is comped or discounted. I am sure as soon as Meghan arrives there will be ton of articles about the costs of her clothing. It’s so maddening. On another note, I am loving the BM lack of coverage of invictus because it is allowing folks to take in IG with the usual BM spin. Seeing the quotes from folks on sm who are just getting to witness the work is very heartwarming. Very proud of Harry!
I need people to stop saying Invictus isn’t being covered. I just saw a couple sky news segments about it. The BBC had coverage for it as well. I’m guessing you mean the usual royal racist haters haven’t found something to complain about or fake outrage about. But it is being covered in the British media and in the US as well.
Wow! I just this minute finished HOI. IT was incredible. And the love that Harry gets from them must be as healing to him as the creation he made is to others. Harry understands the healing of sport. But he also knows people have to actually work for it to achieve.. I’m. Utterly transfixed re this games. Thank you Harry and invictus.
Loving all the pictures, especially the ones showing the athletes and fans enjoying themselves. It’s really such a special and cool event. ❤️
Totally agree. The independent is posting some lovely, but brief, videos of Harry on youtube. Determined to sit down and watch proper coverage later.
I am here to remind the much abused British taxpayers that no matter how luxurious Harry’s accomodations may be, they are not paying for ANY of it. Something which cannot be said for any of the rest of them.
Lol, the BM and the Royal family are just jealous that their BS has not worked and that people just love Harry.
Ps: 2,000£ for a suite especially for a high profile person like Harry is nothing. Dang , I pay 500-600£ a night in London and I am a nobody. Inflation and high cost of living have to be added too… everything is expensive as hell now!
That nonsensical polling they are doing is just that nonsense. Most know that when these type of surveys are done, especially by the gutter press, you target the audience that will give you the response you desire. Also many know as the saying goes, when you are dealing with polls and survey, there are damn lies, white lies and then statistics. Harry’s legacy has been established by the care and honor he bestows upon veteran’s, his brothers. The stronger Invictus gets, the more worthless his family seems because they have authored nothing that has this type of impact.
Paid polls to placate William and Kate.
William and all your media buddies, GIVE UP, you have lost BIG TIME. Nothing you do or say will be able to match Harry and invictus, or Harry and well child, or just “Harry”, Kate you can copy Megan as much as you want, but no, never in a million years will you “, get it”, now, what would be interesting, is if they took a poll on the invictus veterans and their families, mmmm, don’t think they will somehow, so stay sick and angry UK. You have lost out. The picture I loved which isn’t here, is of Harry and the shy little biu6, that was Harry being his best (dad) self, oh and the little boy didn’t look petrified like the children near bullyam do
Harry has won the international press over. The Invictus coverage and exposure is to the highest levels. Tears for fears to the U.K. media and the RF especially William and Kate.
It’s always so hard to keep up with Harry’s movements at Invictus because he somehow seems to pop up everywhere and as I said in a post yesterday he also alternates between so many hats from meeting dignatiries to commiserating with competitors and their families to doing promotion for the event. He does it all and with so much gusto because he actually cares and it’s so evident. Speaking of which…
Harry’s speech from the opening ceremony has gone viral on Twitter. It has over 2.2 million views in less than 48hrs and there are a TON of viral quote tweets praising his speech, Invictus, and his support for veterans. His speeches usually go down well but I’ve never seen anything like this. (I also dont think ive ever seen so many tweets from non Squaddies criticizing the royals for not supporting the UK Invictus team before- their stunt this weekend might’ve supremely backfired).