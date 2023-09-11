Prince Harry choked a penalty kick during an appearance on a German TV show

Prince Harry appeared on a German sports-talk show this weekend to promote the Invictus Games, and it was so funny. Like, I one-hundred percent believe that Harry is a sporty, athletic person, and I could watch that clip of Harry doing an obstacle course forever. But even the most athletic people choke when they’re on live television, surrounded by Germans. And the Sussex Squad must admit it: the dude flopped. Harry was charming and funny, and then it came time for Harry to do a “penalty kick” type game where he needed to put the soccer ball into a space about fifteen feet away. He could not do it.
WHAT A FLOP!! How dare Harry’s football-choke steal William’s thunder! How dare Harry get nervous and completely lose the plot. He’s damaging the monarchy! Take away his titles! In case you’re wondering, the older man who easily scored two penalty kicks is the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Harry joked that Pistorius should manage Germany’s national team and Pistorius replied, with perfect German timing, “I have enough troubles.” LMAO. After he flopped the penalty kicks, the Germans made Harry wear a Bundesliga side Mainz scarf.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Mainz, GERMANY – Prince Harry makes an appearance as a special guest on the TV program The current sports studio in Mainz, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ever the charming fellow. Have been enjoying the coverage of the games through YouTube.
That’s what I call good clean fun. Well played, both Harry and Boris.
This is where his brother would’ve thrown a tantrum and demanded that the footage be destroyed.
Anyway, I’m loving how Germany is really stepping up and giving this event the attention it deserves. Harry himself is such a good sport and a brilliant ambassador for it. How many charities in the UK are lamenting the loss of his patronage or wishing that a vacant patronage would be given to him instead of just about any other member of the BRF?
I thought the Hague last year did a fantastic job but Germany is really doing it’s thing as a host. I love that these countries really see it at an honor to host these games and are even excited about it.
Yes, it is nice to have an event for Veterans like this.
Unlike the UK, most of it in the Netherlands and Germany was about the Veterans.
Having Harry and Meghan is a great bonus, but not the goal, which is exactly what I imagine Harry and Meghan intend.
It is not viewed primary as a RF related story or a source of gossip, like the British Press makes it.
I saw this yesterday and felt so bad for him lol but he handled the flop with grace, and I think that’s the important part.
I thought it was an adorable segment, I don’t think he “flopped” per se – its hard to get a ball in that space and who knows the last time Harry practiced or played soccer. I was more impressed that the defense minister did it than I was disappointed that Harry didn’t, lol.
Regardless, his reaction says so much about him. He wasn’t really fazed, he laughed it off and turned it into praising the Minister of Defense. I hate to say it…….but we all know TOB could never.
And Boris was the only one that did it. The Invictus competitor didn’t make it in either.
Yeah! This wasn’t a flop at all. From the headline I was expecting him to fall over the ball or miss the goal or something. This is something where it would be surprising if he could do it. I played soccer for 10 years and probably couldn’t do that 😂
Definitely not a flop! This is much harder than it looks. My brother and nephew have ended up the last two standing in competitions like this before, but they have (brother) and are (nephew) spendt hours playing football every day for years.
Saw it he seemed to have fun. I like that he asked the next guy up if he wanted a different ball because this one is rubbish😂😂.
Seriously folks, he”s English of course he’s going to miss penalties; especially if it’s in Germany! It’s in our DNA! The bigger surprise would have been if he’d scored one! 😆
He should have heeded the advice a certain British prince gave to Messi the other day:
Put it in the net.
How kind of our MoD Boris Pistorius as a member of the host nation to stop at two, and not embarrass Harry further!
(The scarf they made him wear, Mainz 05 – it’s the team where Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool FC’s manager, spent most of his active career.)
William would never in a million years have done that on live tv but I’m 100% expecting a social media reel of him scoring a try or penalty goal with the Welsh rugby team soon (editing out the eleventy billion attempts it would take him obvs)
I’m sure he is, but my goodness, Harry should be proud of himself for the Invictus Games! I’ve been so moved by the videos of the athletes competing and the families (and other athletes!) cheering them on. And also by the number of veterans who have said the IG literally saved their lives. I really feel like the fact that it’s reducing veteran suicides is such a wonderful byproduct of the Games.
Im also loving the growth of the Games, with Korea and Italy submitting bids to host in 2029 and more and more countries sending athletes. It’s all just so moving and inspirational.
Well done, Harry!
Can’t be amazing at everything😂. Good try, Harry.
…this warms my heart! he looks happy….and hot
genuine lol at “surrounded by germans”.
My eyes got caught on the two side by side photos on the top stories on Celebitchy – Harry with a full(er)? looking head of gorgeous red hair and the far-older looking William nearly bald. I know it’s not this headline, but it seems like Harry has increased his hair volume somehow? Any thoughts on how? My hubs is nearly bald, so I’m not slamming baldness (I know it’s genuinely hard on most men to lose their hair). Just curious really.
he has curlier hair than William, so I think its easier to hide the hair loss. From the back…its clear he’s not slowing the baldness, lol. It’s coming for him. Just the curls and longer length in front hides it from the front and sides I think.
like @Becks1 said, he hides it better but it’s more like fringe in some places as opposed to full coverage. I wish he’d get plugs, Will would implode.
Harry is upstaging me with hair plugs! He’s deliberately making me look bald!
@Brassy Rebel “He’s supposed to be balder than me! How dare he permanently out-hair me!”
Honestly, I hope he does not get plugs. It’s always refreshing to see celebrities or other high profile folks accepting the ageing process.
But yes, curls vs straight hair can hide a lot. My son has very curly hair and when he was a baby/toddler it took a looooooong time to come into it’s full thickness, but he looked like he had a “full” head of hair to strangers from relatively early. Meanwhile friends with straight hair had obvious patchiness. Fortunately pretty much every baby/toddler is adorable so it didn’t matter for any of them!
Hey Nutella- just have hubby go talk to the dermatologist. There’s not tons to be done about flat out baldness, but first step work up includes a thyroid panel and then if that’s all clear there are some prescriptions that can be written.
Omg stand by for pictures of bullyam scoring a goal (after 50 missing shots no released) seriously I’m so glad this wasn’t William or he would have had the studio closed after accusing them of moving the goals as he took his shots, Harry is fun to be around and it shows