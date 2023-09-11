Prince Harry choked a penalty kick during an appearance on a German TV show

Prince Harry appeared on a German sports-talk show this weekend to promote the Invictus Games, and it was so funny. Like, I one-hundred percent believe that Harry is a sporty, athletic person, and I could watch that clip of Harry doing an obstacle course forever. But even the most athletic people choke when they’re on live television, surrounded by Germans. And the Sussex Squad must admit it: the dude flopped. Harry was charming and funny, and then it came time for Harry to do a “penalty kick” type game where he needed to put the soccer ball into a space about fifteen feet away. He could not do it.

WHAT A FLOP!! How dare Harry’s football-choke steal William’s thunder! How dare Harry get nervous and completely lose the plot. He’s damaging the monarchy! Take away his titles! In case you’re wondering, the older man who easily scored two penalty kicks is the German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Harry joked that Pistorius should manage Germany’s national team and Pistorius replied, with perfect German timing, “I have enough troubles.” LMAO. After he flopped the penalty kicks, the Germans made Harry wear a Bundesliga side Mainz scarf.