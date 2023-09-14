Sean Penn has a lot of thoughts on 9/11, Ukraine and Will Smith’s Oscar Slap

Sean Penn covers the latest issue of Variety, and I honestly believe the photographer de-hammed him. Un-hammed? He looks less like a side of ham, is what I’m saying. This Variety cover story is supposed to be about Penn’s new documentary, Superpower, which is about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Penn is all about Ukraine these days, having been in-country when Russia invaded last year. While Penn escaped Ukraine just days after the invasion, he has returned multiple times and he tries to use his fame to draw attention to the war and the plight of the Ukrainian people. But Penn habitually shoots himself in the d–k, so even if he’s on “the right side” of an issue (say, Team Ukraine), his big mouth and his asinine comments will often get more attention than the issue he proclaims to care about so much. That’s where we are now – this interview should have been about Zelenskyy and Ukraine. Instead, it’s about how Sean Penn is still clutching his pearls over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
The 2022 Oscar producers didn’t want Zelenskyy to speak: “The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s not light-hearted enough.’ Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith!”
The Oscar slap: “I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f–king good in ‘King Richard.’ So why the f–k did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f–king thing? Why did I go to f–king jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person? This f–king bullsh-t wouldn’t have happened with Zelenskyy. Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened.”
Penn’s only choice was to destroy his Oscars. “I thought, well, f–k, you know? I’ll give them to Ukraine. They can be melted down to bullets they can shoot at the Russians.”
Some thoughts on 9/11: Back in Malibu, Penn says he would have responded to 9/11 differently if he had been president. His proposal would not have been approved by Amnesty International. “I’d have let White House counsel know that they are on vacation,” Penn tells me. “I’m not consulting with them. If I have to go to prison, I’ll go, but I’m going to kill them. I’m killing everyone that did this. But only them. And we know where the f–k they are.”
“If I have to go to prison, I’ll go, but I’m going to kill them. I’m killing everyone that did this. But only them. And we know where the f–k they are.” Like… after 9/11, we didn’t actually know where they were. In 2010-11, when the CIA showed President Obama footage of a tall man who walked around his property in Pakistan, they still weren’t sure it was Osama bin Laden. Obama made the call and he was right, it was bin Laden and we did “get” him. Then President Biden “got” Ayman al-Zawahiri last year, more twenty years after 9/11, because that c–ksucker was really good at hiding too. This whole “I would have done 9/11 differently” thing is so weird – like, yes, the Iraq War was a f–king disaster and it never should have happened. But the reason for the invasion of Afghanistan was because al Qaeda was based there! We were literally trying to find those f–kers for two decades!
As for Penn’s comments on the Oscar slap… just… why does Sean Penn think he has some kind of moral high ground here? There is extensive documentation and reporting around his abuse of his first wife, which might be why Penn seems so horrified at the thought of Will Smith slapping a man for his years of inappropriate comments towards his wife. This whole thing isn’t zero-sum either – it’s not like “oh, if the Oscars put Zelenskyy on, then Will Smith wouldn’t have slapped anyone.” This is a whole ham mess.
He’s jealous. A lot of people are. Will is handsome with an amazing career. His numbers outdid most of Hollywood other than Tom Cruise.
This is a great point. Will is everything that Penn isn’t, he’s everything that a lot of them aren’t. Yes, he kinda messed up but that slap exposed a lot. All these folks showing their ass about what happened. And the Oscar committee showing deference to child rapist like f!ck face Roman Polanski and other perverts, rapist and pedophiles. Bunch of hypocrites the lot of them. And I’m convinced that Penn only supports Ukraine so loudly because he wants to be apart of the narrative. Loser.
@Girl Ninja
“ And I’m convinced that Penn only supports Ukraine so loudly because he wants to be apart of the narrative.”
Absolutely. Assholes like Penn are desperate to be seen as badasses and heroes but since they don’t do anything badass or heroic they have to latch on to people who are doing it.
You are right. Sean Penn is one of those jealous types. He stood up for a fellow actor years ago and I forget about his pettiness. He really should’ve left will smith out of this.
Cause now I remember how he used that female reporter to get an “El chapo” interview. Than “El chapo” was captured and it looked like Sean Penn helped. The reporter was left blindsided. Like her life is on the line if “El chapo” people thought she helped.
I do not understand his comments about Will Smith. He says he wanted Zelensky, and the producers said he wasnt light hearted enough, so instead they got Will Smith. does he mean Chris Rock? Because then he says that this wouldn’t have happened with Zelensky. So does this mean the choice was Chris Rock or Zelensky, they went with Chris Rock, he said what he said, Smith did what he did – we all know what happened, no need for a full rehash, lol. i’m just scratching my head at how that incident ties into Ukraine.
His 9/11 comments are very…..well, very 9/11/2001, I guess. I feel like many of us had that same immediate reaction to just “kill them all.” But we didn’t know the full scope of what had happened, we didn’t know who “they” were entirely, or where they were, etc. The issue with our reaction post 9/11 wasn’t that Bush held back from killing people in retribution.
Yup. Your comments pretty much cover it. Except for the bullet making idiocy – gold plated bronze?
Yeah all of this. Dude is an absolute mess, actually.
I don’t think he means it as a literal choice between two people, but a choice between moods — instead of being political (too serious), they went with celebrities (light-hearted) and ended up getting a broadcast that was too serious anyway.
I think Penn is having a hissy fit because he feels a Black man — a Violent Black Man — in his small mind got away with something, when he — a white man in all his brilliance and glory and Whiteness — did not. If only Everyone had listened to him and had done what he wanted them to do, None of this would have happened. NONE of it!
@Becks1: I honestly think that you’re trying too hard to make this make sense in some logical way. Sean Penn is — IMO— a violent man with anger management issues, who feels both justified and angry that some of his behavior was met with consequences — and jealous of Will Smith (See the thread at comment 1.). I don’t think Penn’s ranting is really about Ukraine — as much as it is simply that the producers should have done what Penn wanted them to do.
Zelensky appearing on Zoom at the Oscars somehow would have prevented Will Smith from slapping Chris Rock? The logic escapes me.
Did he actually melt down his Oscars for bullets for Ukraine because I don’t think that would work either.
The Oscars aren’t even his to give away. That’s part of the condition for winning one. They are property of the Academy. When you die, it goes back to them.
I think it belongs to you, but you can’t sell it without offering it to them for $10 first. That’s the paper winners have to sign. And when the recipient dies it goes to the heirs who must abide by the same condition. Of course, good luck enforcing this. I don’t know if there’s a rule about melting your statue into bullets which wouldn’t make very good bullets anyway. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I work with some guys like this. Little rage monsters with big mouths “I would have killed all of them!”, sir you are a high school football coach, not Rambo. Sean Penn may be a violent man, but he’s not courageous or tough.
Yes, let’s bomb Saudi Arabia (where most of the hijackers were from) and start WW3 in the Middle East. Thank goodness he wasn’t president. I served in the military during the first Persian Gulf War, Sean doesn’t know WTF he’s talking about. Rage monster indeed.
When a man is a little rage monster with a big mouth, that’s a sure sign of insecurity. Little man syndrome at its finest!
Looks like perpetual victim Sean Penn, who has always caused his own problems, is heading to the right wing side of life. Everything in the excerpts above sounds like the asshole right wing losers who are so desperate to be angry and to celebrate their victimhood by blathering about killing people.
Also, can we now agree that Sean Penn is not the sharpest tool in the shed? He repeats what smart people say in an attempt to sound intelligent but then he adds his actual stupid thoughts and ends up with whack-a-doodle interviews like this.
(too late to edit so I’ll add it here)
Also, please note the racist dogwhistle. For no damn reason other than his racist victimhood, Penn drags a Black man into this mess of an interview. Bringing up Will Smith did not add to the interview but it sure as heck sent a message to other white people that it’s okay to bash Will Smith.
So f*ck this racist loser.
“can we now agree that Sean Penn is not the sharpest tool in the shed?”
Yes. And can we please laugh at the “if I were president on 9/11!”
LOL please! Nobody cares what you would do, Sean. Nobody likes you enough to vote for you.
He’s the same age as Colin Firth, Tony Goldwyn, and Hugh Grant and 17 years younger than Mick Jagger. Let that sink in. Your insides start to show on the outside after 50. They just do.
They don’t and this line of thinking is very ableist and – even if not intended – was heavily used by racists and antisemites to argue that some people are less than others simply based on their looks.
Penn is an asshat, an abuser and apparently not very good at making clear points. No need to conflate his looks with his character, his character is bad enough to feast on for days if not weeks.
He is so awful. The 9/11 comments remind me of Mark Wahlburg’s bogus tough guy claims about 9/11. It’s such nonsense. And the Will Smith comment – in light of his own history of vile abuse – is crazy. It’s good to be a white guy and feel entitled to judge everyone else, I guess. I’ve always assumed that Charlize ghosted him bc he tried to do something one time and she was like, nope, and walked out.
I’ve always thought the same about Charlize but it still begs the question of why she was with Hamface to begin with, ya know? And I’m a fan of hers–big time–but it always struck me as odd that the Ice Queen would want to date this unhinged guy who’s just so EXTRA all the time. Seems like he’d be more work than he’s worth…
I think Hamface is very charming when he needs to be and probably lovebombs women. In her younger years, I don’t see Madonna being easily fooled but I bet after he gets them, then his true colors show. I’m glad Charlize ran.
Sean Penn does not need a platform. He’s sometimes on the correct side of politics, but he’s always been an abusive p.o.s.
And his cover: he’s probably been photoshopped to high heaven here. This is him looking “good.”
That Variety cover photo is giving future “I impregnated my 25 year old girlfriend (but she has an old soul).”
LOL accurate. At least he still has his hair…??
Yes, his comments are giving Mark Wahlberg if I was on one of those planes, I would have taken out the bad guys and saved everyone.
The whole Will Smith/Zelensky makes no sense at all. What is with the picture of Penn on the brick wall 😂😆
I would say he’s dumb as a bag of rocks but that would be insulting to the rocks.
Wait until you see his comments over the studios’ AI proposals. Something involving if the studios want his scans and voice data, then, it’s only fair that he wants their daughter’s because he wants to create a virtual replica of her and invite his friends over to do what we want in a virtual party right now… Yikes!!! this guy is sick….
EW. I have never liked him as an actor or human. This interview confirms he is uneducated and/or crazy.