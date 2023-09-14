Taylor Swift wore EB Denim to the VMA afterparty: love it or hate it?

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift partying after the MTV VMAs on Tuesday night. She hit up The Ned NoMad afterparty and she was joined by Selena Gomez and some other celebrities. Taylor changed up her look, wearing this EB Denim minidress and seemingly keeping on her VMA jewelry, including the layered necklaces. I won’t lie, I loathe this look on Taylor. It feels like she’s trying to recreate her 1989-era miniskirt style, but that was nine years ago (!!!) and most people have moved on. It would be like Paris Hilton still wandering around in Juicy Couture sweats. Meanwhile, Taylor and Beyonce have now reached the point of cultural, social and political ubiquity that the largest newspaper chain in America is now hiring dedicated reporters for the Swift beat and Beyonce beat.

Gannett, America’s largest newspaper chain, is looking to hire two full-time reporters with strikingly specific beats. One needs to be a connoisseur of “Lemonade;” the other should be an expert in all things “1989.” The media company wants one journalist who will exclusively “chronicle the music, fashion, cultural and economic influence of Beyoncé” and another who will “capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift” for USA Today and The Tennessean. Both newspapers are part of the USA Today Network, which is owned by Gannett. The job openings were announced this week. The ideal candidate for the “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter” position is “an energetic and enterprising writer” who can capture Beyoncé’s effect “not only on the many industries in which she operates, but also on society,” the posting says. Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, which, by some estimates, will rake in a total of $2 billion. The 32-time Grammy Award winner’s tour is due to end on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri. Similarly, the company wants a Swiftie who is “an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift.”

This reminds me of when Olivia Rodrigo visited the Biden White House two years ago and most of the White House correspondents were like “WHO?” and there were only one or two Washington reporters (women) who actually knew Olivia’s music and message, and understood why Olivia’s visit was actually a big deal. Like, there are thousands of reporters covering the most insane Republican dipsh-ttery but USA Today still doesn’t have one dedicated reporter for Taylor or one for Beyonce? They are two of the most culturally and financially powerful women in the country!!