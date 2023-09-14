Taylor Swift wore EB Denim to the VMA afterparty: love it or hate it?

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift partying after the MTV VMAs on Tuesday night. She hit up The Ned NoMad afterparty and she was joined by Selena Gomez and some other celebrities. Taylor changed up her look, wearing this EB Denim minidress and seemingly keeping on her VMA jewelry, including the layered necklaces. I won’t lie, I loathe this look on Taylor. It feels like she’s trying to recreate her 1989-era miniskirt style, but that was nine years ago (!!!) and most people have moved on. It would be like Paris Hilton still wandering around in Juicy Couture sweats. Meanwhile, Taylor and Beyonce have now reached the point of cultural, social and political ubiquity that the largest newspaper chain in America is now hiring dedicated reporters for the Swift beat and Beyonce beat.
Gannett, America’s largest newspaper chain, is looking to hire two full-time reporters with strikingly specific beats. One needs to be a connoisseur of “Lemonade;” the other should be an expert in all things “1989.”
The media company wants one journalist who will exclusively “chronicle the music, fashion, cultural and economic influence of Beyoncé” and another who will “capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift” for USA Today and The Tennessean. Both newspapers are part of the USA Today Network, which is owned by Gannett. The job openings were announced this week.
The ideal candidate for the “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter” position is “an energetic and enterprising writer” who can capture Beyoncé’s effect “not only on the many industries in which she operates, but also on society,” the posting says.
Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, which, by some estimates, will rake in a total of $2 billion. The 32-time Grammy Award winner’s tour is due to end on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri. Similarly, the company wants a Swiftie who is “an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift.”
This reminds me of when Olivia Rodrigo visited the Biden White House two years ago and most of the White House correspondents were like “WHO?” and there were only one or two Washington reporters (women) who actually knew Olivia’s music and message, and understood why Olivia’s visit was actually a big deal. Like, there are thousands of reporters covering the most insane Republican dipsh-ttery but USA Today still doesn’t have one dedicated reporter for Taylor or one for Beyonce? They are two of the most culturally and financially powerful women in the country!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Nope! Not a fan of the outfit.
I think the outfit is cute and makes her legs look great.
Its not bad but not a great outfit either. Maybe its the purse and the shoes, they just seem off worn with that dress. The whole look gives off a Forever 21 vibe.
She needs a new stylist. This looks so cheap.
For me it’s the hem. I almost like the dress, but it bothers me that the entire dress is so well constructed and open and fraying at the bottom. And Taylor’s styling is okay enough except for her hair.
The dress is cute, and her body is fab, but I agree MsIam, the shoes are killing it – they’re too heavy. I’m also not a fan of her fringe.
I like the dress but I’d love a new make-up look from her.
She’s been rewearing the same make-up to shows since her Red Era and I’m over it.
The whole outfit and styling is a miss. I don’t get how she does it with the body and access she have.
I’d add 1-2 inches to the skirt length and swap out the shoes for something non-matchy RE the bag, and then I’d love it. As is? Not my favorite.
I think it’s a nod to Britney and Justin’s matching denim outfits since Justin was there. I think it’s super Y2K but super cute on her.
I think it’s a fun party outfit, It’s Mtv it’s not that serious.
@flamingo respectfully, with Taylor, it’s ALWAYS that serious. I’m positive they’re right and it’s a nod to that iconic outfit.
From someone with the same body shape: this skirt highlights the relative shortness of her legs. It should be a couple inches longer. I would also have worn it with knee high sparkling boots and a spunkier hairstyle, to make it all more rock’n’roll and less “country girl time travelling from 1999”.
Say what you will about TS, she’s got ridiculously long legs. Check the mirror, Misah!
LOL are we looking at the same person? The one thing I always think about when I look at Taylor Swift is DANG she has some long legs. LOL
Misah, you are so funny saying Taylor Swift has short legs. She has beautiful long legs whether you like her or not.
But she’s always had really long, pretty legs? I don’t love the dress but it absolutely DOES show off her great legs.
Say want about Taylor or that outfit but she has a great pair of jams.
I’d love to have her ´short legs’.
Who is she trying to be? This doesn’t feel very Taylor Swift to me. Are we launching a new “era”? Exhausting.
It’s awful lol. i guess she must like it though or she’d get a new stylist.
There is one newspaper in the entire country (Ny Times) that employs one full time writer about dance—and that’s as an art form in general—all styles from hip hop to ballet to bharanatyam; dance onstage, in clubs, outdoors and on film and TV.
I don’t begrudge these new writing roles, I’m just envious. Can anyone say who choreographed either of these stars’ tours? And of all the different Oscar categories, there’s not one for choreography.
But can she do the triple axel?
+1
I think it’s good to have a little fun with fashion, after all she IS an pop super star. She has great legs and a great figure, it’s not bad but just think the dress is missing something. Those shoes are unfortunate.
I’m sorry, there will only ever be one VMA denim look:
https://www.eonline.com/news/729308/britney-spears-justin-timberlake-s-denim-date-happened-15-years-ago-today
I have to think she was paying homage, especially after her interaction with N’sync on stage.
Apparently everyone knows my interest in Taylor Swift. I had four different people send me that job posting for the Taylor Swift beat. I am a journalist (in a different niche) and if I was pre-kids (mine ate 7 and 9) I 1000% would have jumped to apply. That sounds like such an interesting job, and I’d really enjoy being able to write about not just what she’s doing, but the effects on culture and music. Fascinating. Maybe not for the rest of my life, but during the rest of the Eras Tour for sure.
Her legs look amazing and it’s fun, I guess. But I feel like it’s a little basic and looks like it came from a chain store like Hot Topic. It needs something more….or less.
I think the outfit is cute. It’s those awful shoes. They distract from the stunning length of her legs. If she’s going for a cheer-leader dress, maybe sequinned sneakers?
Yes, those shoes need a different dress and the dress needs different shoes but even so she herself looks great.
It sounds more like they’re looking for someone to write retrospectives on Taylor and Beyonce rather than to be on the beat for them. Which is good, because, listen, I love Beyonce; I went to her San Francisco show. BUT if she’s not touring or actively promoting something, Bey stays undercover! She’s got everything wrapped up tight!! If someone were actually assigned to chronicle her every move, that would be terrible job security. We don’t know what she’s up to until she announces it! I do think what they’re hiring for is good for the culture though. We need more thoughtful analysis of how pop impacts us.
And I like the dress! It’s fun. Let the girlies have fun with their clothes; otherwise everything looks the same on the carpet, and it’s terribly boring.
I thought she was going for Country Barbie.
She looks like an overgrown toddler heading to preschool. The hair and makeup are so dated I don’t know how any stylist would lay claim to this “look.”
And as a former journalist for Gannett, the parent company that posted this alleged job, they have been and continue to be a laughingstock in the world of news. The only relevance she has is economic. Bish knows how to make a buck.