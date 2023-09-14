Princess Kate ‘held an Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle yesterday’

As I’m writing this on Thursday, Prince William and Kate haven’t trotted out today to make asses out of themselves in a desperate bid to pull focus from the Invictus Games. William and Kate flew separately to France over the weekend, then Kate wore a tragique doll wig to prison on Tuesday, then William raged about suicide on Wednesday. Did… did they not plan something for today? I was really looking forward to seeing their pathetic shenanigans every single day of the Invictus Games. Looks like they’re too lazy to even pull desperate shenanigans. (Update: OMG, they really are doing something today! They’re taking their sweet time getting there though, so we won’t have photos today.) Anyway, what IS Kate up to? Please enjoy this Mail piece, “Kate Middleton quietly carries on with royal duty by holding Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle amidst Invictus Games row.”
Kate Middleton is quietly carrying on with her royal duties this week – as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the Invictus Games with veterans in Germany. According to the Court Circular, The Princess of Wales, 41, held an Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle yesterday.
The royal’s work through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to promote the importance of the first five years of a child’s life has been accelerated over the past year.
It comes as her brother-in-law the Duke of Sussex and his wife the Duchess continued their week long trip to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games. It has been claimed veterans have become frustrated that the Invictus Games are not getting the attention from senior royals which other sporting events enjoy – with Buckingham Palace looking ‘petty and mean-spirited’ by not paying it enough attention.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were integral in the early stages of the Invictus Games.
The Royal Foundation, which was shared by Prince Harry at the time – invested significant amounts of money in the event. There is now a sense of frustration among some British athletes that their endeavours are not recognised by public figures – including senior royals – who are quick to send good wishes to competitors in other international events, The Telegraph reports.
Critics argue the royal family’s ‘ill-will’ towards Harry should not be held against the disabled veterans who are competing.
There’s a real strain here, a strain in the invisible contract, a reach to give William and Kate “credit” for Invictus, and yet a small sliver of criticism towards the Windsors too. The Mail knows that William and Kate had nothing to do with Invictus. Everyone knows that. Everyone knows that William and Kate are too insecure, too jealous, too pathetic to actually send their best wishes to British veterans as well. But mostly, the Mail wants more content and they’re not being placated with a line in the Court Circular about Kate’s “private meeting.”
Kaiser, I’ve just seen pictures of William and Kate at some farm today. LOL. Robert Jobson of all people shut down that talk about the Royal Foundation/Palace being involved in the Invictus Games on TV the other day. Harry said in his book that he had to go behind William’s back to get the funding from the Trustees. So William and Kate deserve no credit for the Invictus Games. It was Harry’s project alone.
If you look at the CC, Kate holds these meetings like once a month or something. I’m convinced she strolls in, says oh look, people, and then walks out. Or just calls in and says hi on speakerphone and then is gone again, and counts it as a work engagement.
the line about W&K being “integral in the early stages” is laughable. Harry came up with the idea and got approval from the board of the Royal Foundation without even mentioning it to William first!!! And the funding was from Endeavor – which yes, was part of the RF, but the money didn’t come from the RF itself. But sure, DM, go on with your version of events.
I used to know someone who was a real estate agent for a brief time. Whenever we met up for a personal lunch or dinner she would ask me if I was interested in buying a house. I would say no and she would document the lunch/dinner as a real estate business meeting so she could use the receipt as a business tax deduction.
I imagine Kate and William are the same way. They sputter out “Early years” or “environmentalism” and count that moment as a business meeting to bump their CC stats.
These meetings are the help make sure she gets over 100 engagements this year.
I don’t think Charles puts many private meetings on the court circular. This is a W and K habit to not look as lazy as they actually are.
Regular meetings shouldn’t be included on CC.
“The Prince and Princess of Wales were integral in the early stages of the Invictus Games.
The Royal Foundation, which was shared by Prince Harry at the time – invested significant amounts of money in the event.” Keep reaching racists.
Kate should have had Pippa with her since SHE has the actual education to help with this fake program Kate created.
Notice how the “media” can’t even praise the keens without throwing in the thing people actually are interested in- Invictus. They need Harry and Meg’s star power. Like leeches.
This seems like a way for the DM to hedge their bets – slam the RF for IG, but soften by mentioning Kate’s meeting.
Pictures of Can’t at Windsor or it didn’t happen. Why would Can’t do anything without a photographer and film crew there for her to (as someone here on this site a few days ago put it ) eye f ck the cameras. Can’t is all about the photo ops.
They’re so transparent it’s embarrassing. Alas, they also know no shame.