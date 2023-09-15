What should you do if you get covid or are exposed to it?

I had my second bout of Covid last week. Thankfully, my case was mild and I just had a sore throat and congestion. I did have several friends reach out to share that their recent experiences were flu-like symptoms that lasted several days. The person who gave it to me caught it for their very first time, and 12 days after his positive test, he is still not feeling 100%. Be careful out there, friends, because you still never know how it’s going to affect you. Stay safe, take precautions!
I knew the guidelines had changed in recent months, but wasn’t quite sure what they are now, so I had to do some research on what to do. For anyone else who may not be totally up to speed, Yahoo has a compilation of what to do if you have Covid or are exposed to it, based on the CDC guidelines.
What to do if you test positive: While protocols have changed slightly since the pandemic began, there are still recommendations in place around testing positive for COVID-19. If you do test positive, you should stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When to start the timeline: Day zero is the first day you develop symptoms, the CDC points out. If you had no symptoms but tested positive, day zero is the day you took the test — but you revert back to day zero if you later develop symptoms.
Isolate: The CDC recommends that you stay home and try to stay away from others as much as possible, even using a separate bathroom if you can. It’s also a good idea to avoid sharing personal items like cups, towels and utensils; if you need to be around others, wear a high-quality mask.
Seriously, stay home: While some people will dismiss their symptoms as a cold, it’s best to stay home from work, school and any of your other usual activities, Dr. William Schaffner, a professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, tells Yahoo Life. “You should recuse yourself,” he says. “You really don’t want to expose other people. You don’t know if your co-workers have diabetes or other high-risk conditions, or if they have someone at home who is in a high-risk group. Just shelter at home.”
When to leave isolation You can leave isolation after day five if you’ve had no symptoms or if you had symptoms but have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, the CDC says. But if your symptoms haven’t gotten better by day five, the CDC recommends continuing to isolate until you’re fever-free for 24 hours without medication or your symptoms start to get better. From there, it’s recommended that you wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask indoors until at least day 11 and that you avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19. “Don’t go visiting your grandparents during this time,” Schaffner says.
If you need to leave isolation during the five-day period (which, again, isn’t recommended), Schaffner says it’s important to wear a high-quality mask and to try to avoid others as much as possible. “If you need to get groceries and no one else can get them for you, wear that mask and go at a time when there are fewer people at the store — early morning or late in the evening,” he says.
What to do if you’re high-risk: If you’re in a high-risk category (the CDC has a full breakdown of medical conditions that would classify you that way), it’s a good idea to call your doctor about getting on an antiviral medication like Paxlovid, infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, tells Yahoo Life. “Paxlovid should be prescribed to high-risk persons within five days of symptom onset,” he says. “If Paxlovid is unable to be given, molnupiravir [antiviral medications] should be prescribed.”
Schaffner suggests testing more often if you’re in a high-risk group. “If you’re exposed and you’re high-risk, I recommend testing yourself starting from about day three after the exposure and testing on days four, five and six, if you can,” he says. If you get a positive test result, isolate and call your doctor about taking an antiviral medication.
What to do if you’ve been exposed: The CDC recommends that you start taking precautions immediately. That includes wearing a high-quality mask any time you’re around others inside your home or indoors in public and avoiding places where you can’t wear a mask indoors. You’ll also want to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. If you develop symptoms, isolate immediately and get tested for the virus. The CDC recommends testing yourself on day six if you didn’t develop symptoms, but continuing to wear a mask for 10 days, even if the results are negative.
If someone you know has tested positive: Your friend should be isolating if they tested positive for COVID-19, Schaffner says, and you don’t want to risk exposing yourself and getting sick. If you want to help them by bringing them groceries or food, he says that’s not a problem — just leave it outside their door instead of going into their home.
Get vaccinated: “Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to lower your risk of serious complications if you happen to get infected,” he says.
So there you have it. After three-and-a-half-years, a lot of this is common sense at this point. The CDC just approved a new booster, which I was going to get during my yearly physical next week, but I guess now I’ll wait until I’m eligible again. Although a lot of people seem to not be taking Covid seriously anymore, I do appreciate how most of us barely bat an eye nowadays when we see people wearing masks in everyday life. I’ve been wearing a mask while leaving the house for the past few days and never once felt out of place or uncomfortable.
I have experienced a brand new symptom that I did not have before: I’ve lost my sense of smell. It’s been weird, especially because when I cleaned my bathroom with bleach on Monday so my husband could use it again, his first reaction was to gag at how powerful it was. I never smelt it at all! I thought he was messing with me until I realized on Tuesday morning that I couldn’t smell my coffee. It’s so weird because I can still generally taste things! Anyone else having lingering symptoms this time around? Ah, Covid is crazy.
photos credit: Anna Shvets, Edward Jenner and Cottonbro on Pexels
I still have not got covid, that I know of, and it’s really starting to bug me out again. I figure, statistically, it just gets more and more likely that I will get it (I think? I’m not a statistician) and I know you just can’t count on it not being a bad case. I thought I also heard that they want you to wait a little bit to take the newest vaccine, which I know they say to delay for flu sometimes so it’s like the right mix, or whatever, to fight what’s out there. I’ll have to ask my doctor. Hope you get your sense of smell back soon, I can’t imagine how discombobulating that must be
I work as a hospital chaplain. I had two Covid deaths of very senior adults recently. Additionally, our numbers of hospitalized infected have gone up, esp. of the elderly an at-risk populations. I am one of those because of medical conditions. So, I asked one of the docs what I should do and he said to mask all the time while rounding. Additionally, our guidelines say medical staff can come back to work after 5 days. However, the general population should isolate for 10 and those who are having difficulty ridding themselves of the virus should take 20 days. The best test is the antigen test, BTW. I had COVID only once, but I tested positive on the antigen test for 6 weeks because I have poor immunity. It took me a long time to mount a response to the infection and then a long time for my immune system to calm down. Then, I had acute, chronic COVID after that (esp. pulmonary symptoms, fatigue, memory fog poss.) I can’t say if it is long COVID because I have seen people who are much worse and I started out with Fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue, plus a crap load of other stuff. Yay, me!
If you are feeling unwell. Test yourself. I say get the anti-virals if you feeling toward the flu-ish end of things. If you feel just inconvenienced , just Isolate and separate from your family. You don’t need to bring 7 people to the ER like someone did here. Don’t pass that mess around!
If you have a M.D. call them, they WILL believe you and call in anti-virals.
Absolutely, do not go out thinking, “Hey I feel great!” If you tested and you are positive, but feel well. Guess what! You are positive! It is really Best not to risk it. I feel for you if you are a singleton or single parent, but we have a whole economy of people ready to deliver stuff to us because of this. Why leave your house if you don’t have two? In the church they things called care communities that help assist families in times of crisis when funds are low. You may not be churchy, but can you call on friends to bring food or groceries? Can you check with the United Way for volunteers to assist you? Can you check with churches to see if they have volunteers to assist? Senior Organizations also have folks to help. Meals on Wheels is not age related, but they are need related. Are you friends with neighbors who can do a few short errands for you? Is your family in your life to help? Are you in a club or meet-up with folks that might be able to do the same?
I hope that helps with ideas to keep you and your community safe and lower the incidence of COVID in your community. Each time I put on full PPE to see a Patient, my I get butterflies in my stomach, but this is my calling. I do it willingly. You can help. Lower the COVID transmission rate in you community with education and good PPE practices. Mask up! Help yourself and others.
Sorry to hear about your sense of smell Rosie, how are you finding eating and the effect on taste?
A friend of mine had Covid right at the start (March 2020) and it made certain things smell weird, like she couldn’t get clean laundry out of the machine because it smelt so strongly like petrol and she could only handle eating white chocolate.
If you’re curious, I got Covid in August 2022 and completely lost my sense of taste / smell but it didn’t happen right away…I think it was on day 4, maybe? It lasted for 5-6 days and I couldn’t smell or taste anything at all. When it finally did come back it was gradual, and I could only taste salty, sweet, spicy, and not the entire ‘flavour spectrum’ (for lack of a better expression) for a few days.
TBH I’m kind of glad I didn’t have to deal with what your friend went through, that really sounds rough. I didn’t enjoy eating very much because it was all so blah, but thankfully nothing smelled weird once it did come back.
I also had COVID and it was much more dramatic. We are not sure if it was circumstantial but I was hospitalized the first time with a very high fever and all kinds of strange symptoms. My heart rate went very low. I was sent home with a very high tech heart monitor that sends the info to a reporting center and 4 days later I had a pacemaker. Be very careful. I am lucky. I live very close to a major medical center and I got very high tech care. I was told there is research in France that this strain is causing heart damage and hearing loss.’I am on my way to recovery but it is not easy
Thank you, Rosie, for such an excellent post, BTW.
Seconded!
Thanks for the updates. I started wearing masks again exactly a week ago. I’m kind of mad about it since this time of year my area has lots of fundraisers including registering people to vote at community events. I just don’t want to be around large groups of people again. I already cancelled 2 of my favorite volunteer activities. Also a few days ago we tried to buy test kits at our local pharmacies but ended up having to order online, so be aware.
I’m a 2nd grade special ed teacher. I have 5 kids in my classroom, and we went back to school less than a month ago. I’ve already had 2 kids out with Covid, and I’m sure more are coming.
Thanks for the information Rosie. It is very helpful.
I had Paxlovid as I’m in a high-risk category and, immediately after starting the course of medication, I started feeling better. Took about a week to recover.
Long-term effects are some tastes being muted and others tasting extremely salty (unrelated to actual salt content! Lemon merengue pie was inedible.) and severe pain in the right elbow which, seven months later, is slowly subsiding. I can now lift a cup of coffee and just barely feel sore.
Who gets long-term effects and who comes out just fine seems to be such a random thing.