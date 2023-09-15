Simone Ashley wore Tamara Ralph to the Vogue World LFW event: stunning?

Here are more photos from the Vogue World event in London last night, which was a premiere and preview of London Fashion Week. The attendance was spectacular and allllll of the British fashion girls and It Girls came out. Simone Ashley was serving LEGS in this Tamara Ralph Haute Couture look, which is bonkers. Ordinarily, I’m not into all of these “netting” styles, but look closely – that’s not netting, it’s all made of pearls. Incredible.

Embed from Getty Images

Sienna Miller wore Schiaparelli Haute Couture – she’s knocked up, obviously, and she looks like a swan. Or a goose. Or an ostrich?

Jodie Turner Smith wore Viktor & Rolf. She was one of two women (that I saw) wearing panties as outerwear. I mean, she’s Jodie and she kills most looks, but I would have chosen differently for her, if I was styling her.

Gemma Chan in custom Louis Vuitton – she’s an LV girl and this isn’t bad (for LV).

Embed from Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger in Vivienne Westwood. Hilariously silly.

Embed from Getty Images

Sabrina Elba in custom Fendi. Actually pretty great?

Embed from Getty Images

Maisie Williams in Maison Margiela. It’s a very British look [derogatory].

Embed from Getty Images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Roksanda. Actually one of my favorite dresses of the night, although I would have trashed the gloves.

Embed from Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan in Harris Reed. It’s costume-y and it looks heavy, but she’s having fun.

Embed from Getty Images