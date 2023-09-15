Simone Ashley wore Tamara Ralph to the Vogue World LFW event: stunning?

Here are more photos from the Vogue World event in London last night, which was a premiere and preview of London Fashion Week. The attendance was spectacular and allllll of the British fashion girls and It Girls came out. Simone Ashley was serving LEGS in this Tamara Ralph Haute Couture look, which is bonkers. Ordinarily, I’m not into all of these “netting” styles, but look closely – that’s not netting, it’s all made of pearls. Incredible.
Sienna Miller wore Schiaparelli Haute Couture – she’s knocked up, obviously, and she looks like a swan. Or a goose. Or an ostrich?
Jodie Turner Smith wore Viktor & Rolf. She was one of two women (that I saw) wearing panties as outerwear. I mean, she’s Jodie and she kills most looks, but I would have chosen differently for her, if I was styling her.
Gemma Chan in custom Louis Vuitton – she’s an LV girl and this isn’t bad (for LV).
Georgia May Jagger in Vivienne Westwood. Hilariously silly.
Sabrina Elba in custom Fendi. Actually pretty great?
Maisie Williams in Maison Margiela. It’s a very British look [derogatory].
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Roksanda. Actually one of my favorite dresses of the night, although I would have trashed the gloves.
Nicola Coughlan in Harris Reed. It’s costume-y and it looks heavy, but she’s having fun.
Hate every last one. Jody is looking try-hard at this point. Nicola looks like she’s meeting her coven. All the naked dresses are boring now. We’ve seen every variation.
I was almost tricked and bamboozled into watching Brigerton because of Simone Ashley — the stills of her and Jonathon Bailey had me by the throat. She is GORGEOUS.
The detail with the pearls were chef’s kiss. The white has her skin POPPING OFF. Just wow.
I recommend it! the second season had some issues, but the chemistry between her and Jonathan Bailey was off the charts.
Wow, Sienna, Maisie , Georgia and Jodie’s outfits were hilariously bad. I enjoy these fashion events because people can go a bit wild and it’s super fun, but those are just soooo bad.
Simone is absolutely stunning, I’m very very over see through dresses but the craftsmanship is impeccable, even if those little dangly pearls at the bottom are giving me anxiety because they are so close to being stepped on lmao.
Simone Ashley looked incredible – her stylist got it right for once!
Dang, Simone. Stunning.
Simone looks beautiful, just stunning. Many of the women looked gorgeous. Even Jodi, whose dress was INSANE, looks great!
Is this Simone a model? Never heard of her.
Sienna’s outfit is not cute, but she’s glowing!
She’s an actress, I think she was on a Netflix show but most recently she was the female lead in the second season of Bridgerton.
Before Bridgerton she was on Sex Education (also Netflix).
While not a fan of the execution of sienna’s dress, I’m all for the normalisation of midriff baring or skin tight clothes for pregnancy – why are we supposed to wear shapeless sacks when pregnant??
When I was pregnant, I bough a couple of pregnancy clothes for comfort, including a bodycon dress. My mom was aghast, I had to remind her that pregnancy is not a shameful state…
I love Simone Ashley’s dress. I am also over those netting type of dresses but that looks gorgeous on her.
I actually really like Siena Miller’s dress. It’s just…..very her, lol.
I love Gemma Chan’s.
Can’t stand the rest, lol.
Tamara Ashley looks ah-maxing. Legs for days.
Jodie brought it. She just proved that she can wear ANYTHING and make it look good. I am loving her muscular legs.