Prince Harry drank six small beers & ate wiener schnitzel at his b-day dinner

Happy birthday to Prince Harry, today he turns 39 years old. What a way to spend his birthday – with his lovely wife in Germany, surrounded by veterans and military families, at the international veterans’ competition he founded to support wounded warriors. Amazing. The Sussexes had an early birthday celebration last night – they left the Invictus-area and went out to eat at a local Dusseldorf restaurant called Im Goldenen Kessel. Meghan wore white capri pants and a red striped Doen shirt. Hello Magazine spoke to the restaurant owner, who got to hang out with the Sussexes and take a photo with them:
Ahead of his special day, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, headed out to enjoy a private meal together with their close team. The duo were spotted in a restaurant in central Dusseldorf called ‘Im Goldenen Kessel’, part of the Brauerei Schumacher.
A source said the event was a “family meal” for the couple and their Archewell team. The menu for the restaurant boasts an array of local delicacies, including Bratwurst and Wiener Schnitzel. A staff member at the restaurant exclusively told HELLO! that the Duke and Duchess were very welcome guests adding that the Prince was “very generous, and tipped very well.”
Restaurant owner Thea Ungermann added: “The couple were very relaxed, they drank our beer, Schumacher Alt – it’s the same beer they are serving at the Invictus Games. Harry and Meghan sat next to each other during the meal. I had goosebumps when they walked into the restaurant, I had watched his speech on the stage at the Invictus Games and couldn’t believe he was in my restaurant. Prince Harry was so lovely and gave me a hug.”
A source said: “It had a very joyful family meal feel. It’s the first night that Harry and Meghan have eaten outside of the hotel restaurant so it was a great experience. They always eat with their team but tonight was a special evening.”
After their meal, the group headed back to their hotel, where the Prince was treated to some cakes and a chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’.
If you’re like me, you’re interested in the food. Well, the Mail spoke to the Sussexes’ waiter (Frank Wackers), who said that the Sussexes ordered family-style dishes of “wiener schnitzel, pork knuckle, sausage, roast and mashed potatoes.” God that sounds good. The waiter also said that Harry drank “six small beers” while Meghan only had one beer. At the end of the meal, the restaurant gave Harry a white chocolate birthday cake, YES!! The waiter also said: “They were very happy. He is a lovely man, and they were so nice.” As I said in another post, Germany loves the Sussexes. Germans want the Sussexes to live there permanently.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram, Cover Images.
I love German food and schnitzel is a favorite. The small beers are usually these very small glasses served on a tray usually with different beers that the brewery makes. I love that because you can figure out what you like best and order it next time. So glad that they are having what looks to be a fantastic time. The pictures are so good to see.
Alright, in solidarity, I think I will have to go to my local German restaurant this weekend. It’s family owned and very good. Love this birthday eve dinner for them.
I love prince Harry’s shoe game this Invictus, so on point.
my first thought was…gee I wonder if there’s a local German restaurant? So, in solidarity, I’m gonna go looking for the closest German restaurant in North Vancouver, BC Canada…..and Oh my goodness, there’s one on Lower Lonsdale!! Reviews say their schnitzel is amazing, and portions are generous. Solidarity!!
Bratwurst, Wiener Schnitzel…
There goes the “… but Kate cooked a vegan meal to make Meghan feel welcome” myth again.
It’s so good to always see the web of their lies destroyed after the fact, and not for the first time.
That said, a small beer in Düsseldorf would be 200ml, ~ 6.¾ fl ounces.
I still don’t understand how that vegan rumor came about or stuck. Harry proposed over them roasting a chicken for dinner and her social media had photos of her either cooking or eating a meal with meat, so how the hell is she vegan?
Exactly @TheWigletOfWails – I do think there’s a strong possibilty Kate did cook a vegan meal. Remember, these people feed and are fed by the tabloids. So, Kate could have read one of the “vegan” articles and erred on the side of caution! In Spare Harry talks about the disagreement with his father and brother where they’re quoting tabloid lies to support their arguments in front of QEII.
OTOH Kate could have cooked a vegan meal, realised Meghan wasn’t vegan. Kate then tells her mother, who in turn told her sources Meghan ate a vegan meal and the bandwagon start to roll. A bit like the crying story really!
Oh Jeebus. Um……..kkkHATE ‘cooked’ nothing.
There’s nowhere in Spare where H indicated that he & M were invited to dinner or breakfast or lunch by the grifting dullards.
They invited H&M for tea AFTER they returned from honeymoon. It was H& M who invited the parasites to dinner, where M was barefooted & the SWF was dressed to the nines.
Wait, they genuinely made up some lie about Kate making a vegan meal for Meghan? Did that flat-out not happen at all, or did Kate make it under the assumption that those tacky Tinseltown tarts out in Hollyweird are just so damn precious about their diets?
God, they choose stupid shit to lie about.
I think of the vegan rumors every time I see posts about them eating meat.
But Meg isnt vegan….have they not heard about your roast chicken game. So why???
If I were strictly vegan, I wouldn’t trust anything from Kate. I wouldn’t put it past her to say a meal was prepared vegan, and then at the end say “Surprise- everything was soaked in butter! Teehee, I’m so playful, what silly fun this was.”
Hello Magazine has been doing a good job covering IG23. They also did WellChild Awards. I’ve read several of their IG23 articles. It’s actually great to read coverage of the Sussexes from a non-UK tabloid here. I don’t click on UK tabloids so I rely on Celebitchy blog for the coverage.
Glad the Sussexes took some time to get out of the hotel and see the local offerings with their staff. I’m so happy for them to enjoy life outside the toxic royal mafia family.
That looks like so much fun – I’m so happy for them.
I don’t love white chocolate usually, but white chocolate cake is an exception – it’s delicious!
Never tried it, not even sure I’ve ever seen it. Now, coconut cake, that I can get into.
I’m waiting for another chocolate vs. white chocolate debate like Kaiser and CB used to have in the early days of their podcast, LOLOL.
This sounds like a lovely evening out for them. I’m glad they were able to visit a local restaurant and the food sounds really good. My background is mostly german but the only german food we make with any “regularity” (once a year) is sour beef and dumplings, and springerles at christmas. I should try my hand at other German food.
Harry must be exhausted its been a huge week.
Glad he had a fun night out .
Is six small beers the same as a flight?
That was my assumption. There’s probably a translation issue. No idea what a tasting flight would be called in Germany (or the UK).
That’s what I’m thinking. You get a taste of each kind of beer they make.
In Germany a “small” beer is 0.2 or 0.33 L. Him having 6 small beers is like having 3 pints (not that much for a Brit).
and I LOL’d at “local delicacies”.
i was gonna say,thts nothing for an English man,i have seen people in UK pubs have 10 pints no problem.
Ten pints!! Geez Louise, their livers are certainly getting tested. Not to mention their kidneys.
I hope Harry has a lovely day today.
How much do you want to bet that William eats at Melba’s when he comes next week? But will he bring a donation, lol?
Happy birthday Haz. You’ve got everything you need. Mama Diana and the universe ensured you got what you deserved. You are such a good soul. (My only wish for you is your trash family sees the light, change their ways and love, value and respect you the way your wife, children and friends do.
I’m drooling over that schnitzel!!! Next week I’m in Vienna and my first dinner will be at Figlmuller’s for the best schnitzel I ever ate! And a side of potato salad!
H’s bday sounds so much fun, it’s like they are in a cocoon of warmth! Thank you to the German people for being normal and treating them like they deserve! Salty Island gonna salt again and nobody cares anymore!
All that food sounds AMAZING, and now I’m hungry, lol!
I DO need someone to explain wtf a ‘pork knuckle” is, lol.. I tried to google it, and my phone is being absolutely useless.
Per a recipe I found, it’s ‘A hunk of impossibly tender, juicy pork meat on the bone, all wrapped in crispy crackling skin.’
Gotta tell ya, as a vegetarian, I’m thinking I might have a problem were I to ever visit Germany.
I did a 6-month post-grad diploma course in W. Berlin many years ago……the cohort of media & comms students came from 20 diff countries. Every weekend we toured all over W. Germany, we even visited E. Berlin (this was the mid-1990s and it was still such a contrast!)
And at least 3 nights per week our hosts took us out to dinner. I’d never eaten so many pork products in my life! Or drank so much wine. And every morning on my way to class I would stop in this pastry shop and gorge myself. 🙂 [I’m sure I took some along to the class to share……cant really recall 🙂
Anyhoooo, by the time I returned home, I had put on 15 lbs!!!!!
Ive not had a chance to return to Germany since. But I promptly joined the local German friendship Society in my city, where we have our own little German pub.
Happy Birthday Prince Harry!!!